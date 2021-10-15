Who’s Who: Jafar Alsenan, client services lead at WSP Middle East’s project management services business

Jafar Alsenan is the client services lead for WSP Middle East’s project management services business.
As a project management and business development expert with over 18 years of experience, Alsenan has been integral to developing and managing successful high-level business activities for organizations in the public and private sectors.
He also has significant experience in effective stakeholder and project management for key entities in Saudi Arabia.
“As Saudi Arabia opens its doors to the world, I am proud to be playing a role in the social and economic empowerment of my country, as well as inspiring future generations to be part of something amazing as the Kingdom’s giga-projects take shape,” he said.
“As a nation, this is our time to help deliver new sectors, preserve our rich heritage, create new experiences, and foster a culture of knowledge sharing with the international community that will enable the people of Saudi Arabia to accomplish new opportunities.”
Alsenan began his professional career with the local conglomerate Al-Suwaidi Holding Co. in 2003, where he contributed to strategic project coordination at one of its business units.
From 2007 to 2011, he furthered his project coordination knowledge as an assistant construction manager overseeing key projects for global energy contractor Bonatti S.P.A.
He then developed proficiency in business development and procurement with KBR-AMCDE — an entity formed to carry out engineering and project management services under Saudi Aramco. He joined Faithful & Gould as a business development manager for the project management services program with Saudi Aramco from 2016 to 2021.
He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Arab Open University.
