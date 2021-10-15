Who’s Who: Jafar Alsenan, client services lead at WSP Middle East’s project management services business

You are here

Jafar Alsenan is the client services lead for WSP Middle East’s project management services business.
As a project management and business development expert with over 18 years of experience, Alsenan has been integral to developing and managing successful high-level business activities for organizations in the public and private sectors. 
He also has significant experience in effective stakeholder and project management for key entities in Saudi Arabia.
“As Saudi Arabia opens its doors to the world, I am proud to be playing a role in the social and economic empowerment of my country, as well as inspiring future generations to be part of something amazing as the Kingdom’s giga-projects take shape,” he said.
“As a nation, this is our time to help deliver new sectors, preserve our rich heritage, create new experiences, and foster a culture of knowledge sharing with the international community that will enable the people of Saudi Arabia to accomplish new opportunities.”
Alsenan began his professional career with the local conglomerate Al-Suwaidi Holding Co. in 2003, where he contributed to strategic project coordination at one of its business units.
From 2007 to 2011, he furthered his project coordination knowledge as an assistant construction manager overseeing key projects for global energy contractor Bonatti S.P.A.
He then developed proficiency in business development and procurement with KBR-AMCDE — an entity formed to carry out engineering and project management services under Saudi Aramco.  He joined Faithful & Gould as a business development manager for the project management services program with Saudi Aramco from 2016 to 2021.
He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Arab Open University.

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN on Wednesday briefed Security Council members on Houthi threats against the Kingdom.
Abdallah Al-Mouallimi highlighted the country’s position on the continuing threats against it, saying the council must assume its responsibility in preserving world peace and international security.
He spoke about the latest violations against Saudi Arabia by the Iran-backed militia and discussed the recent letters sent to council members in the country’s name. 
Al-Mouallimi said Saudi Arabia had taken all necessary measures to protect its territories and preserve the safety of its residents and citizens, in line with international resolutions.
“And, accordingly, it should be made clear to the Security Council that the continuing terrorist Houthi attacks against the Kingdom is a very dangerous and serious matter that constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and poses a threat to the safety and security of the region.”
One example of these violations was the targeting of civilians at King Abdullah Airport in Jazan, through which thousands of people passed daily, the envoy said.
He also referred to another attack targeting Abha International Airport, where a booby-trapped drone was intercepted. Debris from the intercepted drone led to four people being injured and to window panes being shattered. 
He said the lack of strict and sufficient measures by the international community and UN Security Council was sending the wrong message to the Houthis and was encouraging them to continue destabilizing regional security and world peace.
Al-Mouallimi called on the council to assume its responsibilities to put an end to Houthis’ threats to world peace and security and hold the militia accountable.
Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s permanent representative to the UN, gave a speech during the Wednesday meeting.
She stressed the need for the UN Security Council to condemn Houthi attacks on the Kingdom as they constituted a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and posed a threat to regional security.
Tunisia’s permanent representative to the UN, Tarek Ladeb, said the UN Security Council was preparing to issue a statement to condemn Houthi attacks on the Kingdom.
Tunisia is a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council for the period 2020-2021.
Council members agreed on the need to condemn the Houthi attacks. 

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s afforestation campaign has been given a boost with the signing of a deal to plant trees.
The Kingdom’s push to plant large swathes of forest and vegetation is part of its pledge to tackle carbon emissions.
On Thursday, the National Center for Vegetation Cover inked a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Investment Recycling Co. to plant more trees in its facilities and cooperate on the implementation of the company’s afforestation projects.
Under the terms of the agreement, the center will provide support and guidance on afforestation, irrigation methods, water sources, the suitability of proposed sites to plant appropriate species, as well as identifying suitable plants for each region and the right time to plant them.
The center will also offer help with research and study programs related to afforestation.
Corporations, government bodies, and research centers throughout Saudi Arabia have been involved in launching a number of community-based afforestation schemes in response to an initiative led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to turn the desert green and rehabilitate 40 million hectares of land over the coming decades.
Separately, on Thursday, the Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority used drones to scatter acacia, wild sidr, clover, lavender, and psyllium seeds, among others.
And to celebrate the annual Oct. 14 Arab Environment Day, it also carried out a cleanup campaign in and around the Rawdat Khuraim Nature Reserve. The event took place in cooperation with the Environmental Green Horizons Society and with the participation of various government authorities.
The initiative aims to raise public awareness through environmental activities and events and promote volunteering.
In addition, it helps students to understand the importance of protecting the environment and increasing vegetation cover, while highlighting the environmental damage caused by waste, and the need for sustainability and social responsibility.
RIYADH: The Human Rights Commission held a virtual symposium for World Mental Health Day 2021 to promote and spread awareness.
It was organized in cooperation with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and focused on “determining strategies and best practices” to promote human rights in the field of mental health.
Its aim was to identify the best strategies and practices in protecting human rights in the context of mental health, in line with international principles and standards.
The symposium’s first session dealt with the right to health in accordance with international and national standards and the role of stakeholders and national institutions in protecting and promoting mental health and human rights.
The second discussed strengthening the response to health and mental health care with a human rights-based approach.
The third explored the framework of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 under the theme of “Leaving No One Behind: The Rights of Vulnerable Groups.” 

The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition held a workshop at its headquarters in Riyadh for counteracting violent extremism.
The workshop was titled “Reading the future reality of the violent extremism system.”
It discussed the reality and future of violent extremism and the extent to which cyberterrorism has grown intellectually and organizationally for individuals and violent extremism groups.
The workshop was moderated by Dr. Abdullah bin Saeed Al-Duwah from the Islamic Alliance. The secretary-general of the Saudi-mandated Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition and representatives of member states joined the discussion.
It comes within the framework of a series of seminars and lectures as part of the work of the Islamic Alliance with a focus on the academic field, the media field, the field of combating terrorist financing, and the military field.

JEDDAH: Ninety glandular and breast tumor operations have been successfully performed in Jouf hospitals in 2021.
In line with the Pink October breast cancer awareness campaign, 100 biopsies were performed and 600 patients were examined during the same period in Jouf. This step is a qualitative leap for surgical operations carried out in the region’s well-equipped oncology centers, according to the General Directorate of Health Affairs in Jouf.
Ninety patients had their treatment successfully concluded without the need for external referral, with the help of medical teams and support programs.
Awareness workshops and seminars were also conducted in a number of institutions across Saudi Arabia. This included shopping centers, schools and universities. 
Known to be the most common cancer in women worldwide, breast cancer is the leading cause of death among Saudi women, according to a study conducted in 2018.

