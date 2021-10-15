You are here

  • Home
  • Pedri signs new deal with ‘greatest club’ Barcelona

Pedri signs new deal with ‘greatest club’ Barcelona

Pedri signs new deal with ‘greatest club’ Barcelona
Barcelona has re-signed Pedri Gonzalez to a new contract through the 2025-26 season. The 18-year-old midfielder is one of the few bright spots in an otherwise tumultuous period for the Spanish club. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wd9z8

Updated 12 sec ago
AP

Pedri signs new deal with ‘greatest club’ Barcelona

Pedri signs new deal with ‘greatest club’ Barcelona
  • Pedri has been one of the very few bright spots for Barcelona over the past year
  • “My desire was to remain here for many years,” the 18-year-old Pedri said after signing
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

BARCELONA: Barcelona midfielder Pedri González signed a new contract through 2026 on Friday, with the club hoping the teenager can help it recover from the traumatic departure of Lionel Messi.
Pedri has been one of the very few bright spots for Barcelona over the past year, during which a president has resigned and its debt has skyrocketed. Barcelona had to let Messi walk away when it could not pay his wages. Painful losses on the field have followed.
“My desire was to remain here for many years,” the 18-year-old Pedri said after signing. “It is true that we are going through a difficult moment, but we are the greatest club in the world and we are going to work this out.”
Pedri is coming off a breakout season, his first with Barcelona after joining from Las Palmas. The playmaker led Barcelona with 53 appearances, helping it win the Copa del Rey.
Pedri also became a key player for Spain, helping the national team reach the semifinals of the European Championship and winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
His salary was not made public but Barcelona president Joan Laporta thanked Pedri for making “an effort” to reach an agreement that the cash-strapped club could afford. An exultant Laporta, who at one point in their joint news conference accidently called Pedri “Messi,” said re-signing the teenager was “of those days when it pays to be Barça’s president.”
In a sign of the expectations Barcelona has placed on Pedri, his contract includes a release clause of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), the highest in club history. Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany said Pedri’s release clause “means he will be off the market for several years.”
Pedri signed for Barcelona in 2019 from Las Palmas, a second-division club on his native Canary Islands. The transfer fee of 5 million euros ($5.8 million) proved a steal. At Barcelona, Pedri quickly convinced coach Ronald Koeman that he should be his central playmaker in a similar role to former great Andrés Iniesta.
Spain coach Luis Enrique took note and gave Pedri a starting spot in the European Championship, where his precision passing and ball control earned him the award for the tournament’s best young player.
With Messi gone and no money to make big signings, Pedri forms part of a youth movement at Barcelona along with forward Ansu Fati and Gavi Páez, who recently became the youngest player to debut for Spain at age 17.
Pedri is currently recovering from a left thigh injury. He said that he did not believe the injury was due to the staggering total of 74 matches he played for country and club last season.
“I am eager to get back out there and make good on the trust that (the club) has placed in me,” Pedri said.

Topics: Barcelona Pedri Gonzalez football

Related

Barcelona and Boca Juniors to play for the Maradona Cup during Riyadh Season
Sport
Barcelona and Boca Juniors to play for the Maradona Cup during Riyadh Season
Grim future: Loss to Bayern exposes Barcelona’s new reality
Sport
Grim future: Loss to Bayern exposes Barcelona’s new reality

Under-fire Bruce vows to fight for Newcastle job

Under-fire Bruce vows to fight for Newcastle job
Updated 10 min 21 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Under-fire Bruce vows to fight for Newcastle job

Under-fire Bruce vows to fight for Newcastle job
  • Bruce will reach 1,000 matches as a manager this weekend
  • The Magpies have been linked with former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, ex-Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre and Villarreal chief Unai Emery among many others
Updated 10 min 21 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Steve Bruce has dismissed the suggestion he's hanging on at Newcastle United for a big pay off - and instead insists he's ready to convince the club's new Saudi owners he's the man for the job.

The under-fire manager is winless in the Magpies' first eight games of the 2021/22 campaign and has been the target of fan chants calling for him to go since the start of the campaign.

These calls have grown among the fanbase, seen as one of the loyalist in English football, since the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Reuben Brothers and PCP Capital Partners completed their £305 million ($420 million) buyout of the football club last week.

Bruce is thought to have a clause in his deal that ensures he will walk away from United with around £8 million - which equates to around $11 million.

However, with the hunt for a new manager understood to be underway, PCP's Amanda Staveley, via a club statement, publicly confirmed Bruce will oversee his 1,000th professional game as a manager on Sunday, with Tottenham Hotspur the visitors to St James' Park on Sunday. It was an unexpected, but likely temporary reprieve.

Bruce, though, admits he's determined to stay - and not just for the money.

"That’s a really awful question to start with," Bruce said when asked about his motivations for fighting on.

"It’s not all about money with me. Not at all. I want to be the manager of Newcastle, that’s not going to change. Who wouldn’t want to be, especially now? So, all I’m trying to do is focus on Sunday, get a result, see what happens after that.”

Bruce met with Staveley, and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, at the club's Benton training ground last Monday, and the 60-year-old former Manchester United skipper has revealed the nature of the conversations.

And while many expected the axe to fall after said meeting, Bruce confirmed there was no mention of his future.

"Do your job, do the best you can," he revealed the PCP directors said.

"We talked about the team, injuries, the training ground, it was very informal. I was told to carry on until I was told otherwise. And that's what I have done.

"There were no discussions on me (his future) whatsoever. Certain discussions need to be private. It was very informal. They were very good people - it was good to see them, it is a great thing that has happened.

"I was told on Monday to carry on as normal. No matter what you guys (the media) have been saying and writing.

"I don't need an assurance (his job is safe). Some very good people, who were sitting in front of me, told me to carry on. Business as usual.

"I am not going to give up the hold of it (the job) - hundreds will want to manage Newcastle United. It is exciting times for the club.

"I will have a crack. I will try my utmost. Who wouldn't want this opportunity? I will make a fist of it and try my best for the club."

Underlining his intentions to carry on, despite a poor run of results which has seen the Magpies crash out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle and occupy 19th in the top flight table, Bruce continued: "If you are in the bottom six or seven, very quickly you come under pressure. When the criticism becomes personal, you cry out for respect.

"I will take results on the chin, that goes for all managers, we all know the job, if you don't get results you are going to be criticised."

A number of high-profile Premier League managers have already ruled themselves out of the running for the United job.

Former manager Rafa Benitez was lined up to replace Bruce, had the deal gone through prior to him accepting the Everton job.

His advisors Owen Brown and Frank McParland are acting as football consultants to the new owners, however Benitez will not follow them east.

"I have a very good relationship with the Newcastle United fans, the city and everyone and it's not fair for me to talk about that. I'm Everton manager now, I'm focused on that and I wish them all the best," said the Spaniard on Friday.

"I prefer to stay away from that and wish them all the best.

"I can tell you I have a lot of friends and they were asking me the same question.

"But from day one, I was talking to the board here and they did not need to worry about that as I decided to stay.

"I'm really happy and trying to improve everything I can here and focus.

"When I decided to stay here, I kept my word and continued to work here.”

Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers, believed to be a candidate well thought of among the club's new football executive, along with Graham Potter, of Brighton, have distanced themselves from the as yet unvacated Newcastle United role.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard did, however, refuse to rule himself out of the conversation.

He said: "I think it’s interesting, what’s happening at Newcastle. I think if anyone deserves a break it’s the Geordie fans. So I’m sure that excitement levels are very high down on the Toon."

Topics: Newcastle United Steve Bruce Tottenham

Related

The Newcastle v. Tottenham match will also be intensely scrutinized by the rest of the English Premier League clubs to assess the initial effects of the takeover. (AFP/File Photos)
Sport
All eyes on Newcastle’s match against Tottenham as new power prepares to challenge EPL’s Big Six
5 matches that defined Newcastle United in Premier League era
Sport
5 matches that defined Newcastle United in Premier League era

Guardiola unable to give Sterling assurances about game time

Guardiola unable to give Sterling assurances about game time
Updated 15 October 2021
AP

Guardiola unable to give Sterling assurances about game time

Guardiola unable to give Sterling assurances about game time
  • Sterling said he would assess opportunities “to go somewhere else” after falling down the pecking order at City
  • The England winger made the comments at the FT Business of Sport US Summit on Thursday and that came as a surprise to Guardiola and City
Updated 15 October 2021
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Friday he cannot give assurances to Raheem Sterling about more regular playing time after the winger said he was open to leaving the Premier League champion.
Sterling said he would assess opportunities “to go somewhere else” after falling down the pecking order at City and only starting two of the team’s seven games of its title defense this season.
The England winger made the comments at the FT Business of Sport US Summit on Thursday and that came as a surprise to Guardiola and City.
Asked for his reaction, the City manager said: “I cannot assure (players) and they know it. I spoke many times about this. I cannot assure how many minutes every player is going to play. Always they have to speak on the grass, on the pitch. That is the best moment.”
“What I want,” Guardiola said, “for Raheem and everybody is to be happy. They have to be satisfied to be here, they have to be delighted to be at this club. If that is not the case, they are free to take a decision that is best for them, for the family, for all the people who love them.”
Sterling is in competition for a spot in City’s front three with five players: Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres and Jack Grealish.
Sterling’s chances of seeing more minutes in the short term have improved after Torres returned from international duty with Spain with a right foot injury.
Guardiola said that would keep the forward out for up to three months.
It rules Torres out of Spain’s crucial World Cup qualifiers next month against Greece and Sweden.

Topics: Manchester city Pep Guardiola Raheem Sterling

Related

Guardiola says Klopp has made him a better manager
Sport
Guardiola says Klopp has made him a better manager
Manchester City unveil Expo 2020 Dubai as new training kit partner
Sport
Manchester City unveil Expo 2020 Dubai as new training kit partner

Tunisia’s Jabeur to become first Arab player to crack top 10

Tunisia’s Jabeur to become first Arab player to crack top 10
Updated 15 October 2021
Reuters

Tunisia’s Jabeur to become first Arab player to crack top 10

Tunisia’s Jabeur to become first Arab player to crack top 10
  • Jabeur, currently ranked 14th, reached the final of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic earlier this month
  • She became the first Arab player to win a WTA title at the Birmingham Classic in June
Updated 15 October 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Ons Jabeur will become the first Arab player to crack the top 10 of the world rankings after reaching the Indian Wells semi-finals on Thursday and the Tunisian said she is just getting started.

Jabeur, currently ranked 14th, reached the final of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic earlier this month and became the first Arab player to win a WTA title at the Birmingham Classic in June.

The 27-year-old defeated Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 7-5 6-3 in Thursday's quarter-final in the California desert, converting five of her 12 break-point chances on the way to her 48th match win of the season, the most of any player on the Tour this season.

"Like this is a dream coming true. This is something that I've been wanting... when I was 16," Jabeur said.

"Top 10 is the beginning. I know I deserve this place for a long time since I was playing well. But I want to prove that I deserve to be here."

Jabeur, who will face Spain's Paula Badosa in her first WTA 1000 semi-final on Friday, said she faced many obstacles in her career because of her background.

"I've been rejected by sponsors because of where I come from, which is so not fair," she said. "I didn't understand why before, I accepted it. I am really proud of the person I became today, just not relying on others.

"Everybody probably had a difficult career. I'm not saying I have the most difficult one.

"I didn't want to depend on a sponsor or someone who doesn't even care about tennis or sport in general. It gave me the courage to continue and achieve my goals, and I'm in top 10 today."

Topics: Tunisia tennis Ons Jabeur Arab player

Related

US Open Preview: Osaka gunning for hat trick of wins as Arab stars Ons Jabeur and Mayar Sherif make history
Sport
US Open Preview: Osaka gunning for hat trick of wins as Arab stars Ons Jabeur and Mayar Sherif make history
Update Tunisian Ons Jabeur loses Wimbledon quarter-final after making history
Sport
Tunisian Ons Jabeur loses Wimbledon quarter-final after making history

All eyes on Newcastle’s match against Tottenham as new power prepares to challenge EPL’s Big Six

The Newcastle v. Tottenham match will also be intensely scrutinized by the rest of the English Premier League clubs to assess the initial effects of the takeover. (AFP/File Photos)
The Newcastle v. Tottenham match will also be intensely scrutinized by the rest of the English Premier League clubs to assess the initial effects of the takeover. (AFP/File Photos)
Updated 14 October 2021
Frank Kane

All eyes on Newcastle’s match against Tottenham as new power prepares to challenge EPL’s Big Six

The Newcastle v. Tottenham match will also be intensely scrutinized by the rest of the English Premier League clubs to assess the initial effects of the takeover. (AFP/File Photos)
  • Sunday’s clash will be scrutinized by the rest of the Premier League to see initial effects of Saudi-led takeover
Updated 14 October 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Anticipation is building ahead of Newcastle United’s first game under the ownership of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund this weekend, and not just among fans of the club and of their opponents, Tottenham Hotspur.

The match will also be intensely scrutinized by the rest of the English Premier League clubs to assess the initial effects on the famous old club of its takeover by the Saudi-led consortium last week, and for any signs of a new approach.

Interest will be keenest among the Premier League’s so-called Big Six clubs: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham (in alphabetical order). They are the ones with most at stake in maintaining the status quo that the new-look Newcastle is determined to challenge.

The protracted nature of the negotiations that led to the club’s eventual sale by former owner Michael Ashley to the PIF-led consortium — which also includes financial entrepreneur Amanda Staveley and the billionaire Reubens Brothers — has already demonstrated the anxiety the Big Six feel at the prospect of their informal control of the EPL being diluted.

They made their opposition to the Saudi-led takeover obvious in a series of behind-the-scenes briefings and lobbying of the football authorities, which was one of the reasons the EPL was able to stall for so long on final approval for the deal.

Even since the deal finally went through, there have been rumblings in the English media that the rest of the league — led by the Big Six — are still unhappy about it and are looking for ways to obstruct the benefits that will inevitably flow to Newcastle and their long-suffering fans.

Tottenham — Newcastle’s opponents on Sunday — are reported to be the most aggrieved at the idea that Newcastle will have the resources to be able to compete with them and the rest of the Big Six. (Full disclosure: I am a lifelong Tottenham fan.)

A look at the ownership structure of the Big Six tells us a lot about their reasons for apprehension at the Newcastle deal.

Two of them — Chelsea and Manchester City — are owned by wealthy foreign entities in the shape of Russian businessman Roman Abramovich and the government of the UAE respectively. For them, money would appear to be no object, and both have already spent hundreds of millions of dollars to achieve the success they have enjoyed in domestic and European football in recent years.

The next grouping — Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United — are owned or controlled by American businessmen with one eye firmly on the bottom line. You get the feeling that the Kronke organisation, the Fenway Sports Group and the Glazier family (respective owners of the three) are as happy with big profits and dividends as they are with trophies.

Tottenham’s ownership falls between the two models. Multi-billionaire Joe Lewis (estimated net worth around $6 billion) is the ultimate owner, which would appear to give Tottenham plenty of resources to challenge the others.

But because of the profit-oriented philosophy of both Lewis and his protege Daniel Levy, the club chairman, Tottenham’s only major trophy this millennium remains the relatively insignificant League Cup.

Of the Big Six, Tottenham and Arsenal have most reason to fear the entry of a super-charged Newcastle into the pack, adding to the rivalry in the EPL and for the limited places in lucrative European competition. Both have struggled to get into the money-spinning continental cups in recent years.

So while the game at St James’ Park on Sunday will be a simple football match involving 22 players on the pitch, it will also be a test of rival financial structures in the football world.

It is probably too early to judge what effect the Saudi injection will have on Newcastle’s business model. The new owners have a lot of work to do to identify specific investment requirements.

On the other hand, a new owner is likely to electrify the Newcastle crowd and incentivize the players to go all out, something they have been accused of not doing during the Ashley years.

Whatever the result, may the best business model win.

Topics: football soccer Premier league Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur Newcastleunited

Related

5 matches that defined Newcastle United in Premier League era
Sport
5 matches that defined Newcastle United in Premier League era
‘Announce Mbappe’: How Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United has left long-suffering supporter dreaming of happier days
Sport
‘Announce Mbappe’: How Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United has left long-suffering supporter dreaming of happier days

Concerns rising over the upholding of cricket standards in the age of short format competitions

Michael Holding’s ability to surprise with a cricket ball has been matched by the piquancy of his comments and views from the commentary box. (Reuters/File Photo)
Michael Holding’s ability to surprise with a cricket ball has been matched by the piquancy of his comments and views from the commentary box. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 14 October 2021
Jon Pike

Concerns rising over the upholding of cricket standards in the age of short format competitions

Michael Holding’s ability to surprise with a cricket ball has been matched by the piquancy of his comments and views from the commentary box. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Michael Holding’s questioning of the ability of the game’s off-field custodians to preserve the integrity of the game requires careful monitoring
Updated 14 October 2021
Jon Pike

LONDON: If, following his retirement from the commentary box, someone as respected as Michael Holding was moved to say that he will not miss cricket, then the reasons demand scrutiny. After a stellar career as a fearsome fast bowler for the West Indies between 1975-1987, he began television commentary in 1990 and latterly spent some 20 years with Sky.

During his playing days he was known as “whispering death,” so named because the umpires could not hear him running into bowl, so light were his steps and smooth his action. I remember well taking a group of cricketing colleagues from Newcastle-upon-Tyne to a Test match at Nottingham between England and the West Indies in 1980. We sat on the top tier of a stand opposite the pavilion, the end from which Holding was bowling. It was the first time that most of them had attended a Test match. They watched in awe as Holding loped in toward us, gathering momentum as he approached his point of delivery. The ball pitched and bounced and seemed to keep on climbing, giving the impression that its resting place would be one of our heads. A collective “Oooooh!” was let out by those around us at this prospect.     

Holding’s ability to surprise with a cricket ball has been matched by the piquancy of his comments and views from the commentary box. He has criticized T20 as not being good for the game arguing that “it will be bad unless those in charge manage it properly and I do not think they can because they are blinded by money.” 

During the 2019 World Cup, he openly criticized the decisions of several umpires, only to be informed that he should not cast “negative judgment.”

Holding’s riposte was to say that, as a former cricketer, he was of the view that “cricket should be held to a higher standard.” He questioned if it was an objective to “protect the umpires even when they do a bad job,” adding that “commentators are being more and more compromised by controlling organizations to the point of censorship.”   

Most recently, he was highly critical of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s cancellation of short tours for both men’s and women’s teams to Pakistan because of concerns about the players’ “mental and physical well-being,” terming the decision as “Western arrogance.” In June 2021, his book “Why We Kneel, How We Rise” was published, in which his own testimony of racial abuse, along with those of other famous athletes, are dissected. 

Apart from these concerns, Holding is of the opinion that the game is a very much changed one from that which existed when he started out on his journey. In particular, he judges that those responsible for managing the game are not doing it properly, choosing instead to manage the money that the game can bring in.

His views have received some pushback. There are those who feel that the way the game has moved on must be welcomed. Others have been quick to point out that, in 1977, Holding joined the breakaway World Series Cricket organized by the Australian broadcaster Kerry Packer. This ran in commercial competition to established international cricket, implying that Holding was not shy to move against the status quo for financial betterment. In 1979-80, during an ill-tempered New Zealand-West Indies series, he kicked the stumps over after having an appeal rejected, causing some to identify an anti-authoritarian streak in him. 

There is also a sense that his views about T20 cricket do not recognize the possibilities that the Indian Premier League has opened up for young people to choose cricket as a career or that T20 cricket has provided the opportunities for the game to develop in countries where it previously had no foothold. Whether he or others of his generation like it or not, the shorter game in the form of T20 and its variants is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

It is Holding’s rally cry concerning the governance of the game that deserves the most attention. No one can doubt that money has taken hold of the game and seems to be influencing those who make decisions about its future. In Pakistan, still smarting from the cancellation of visits by New Zealand and England, Ramiz Raja, chair of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has expressed deep concerns. Since the PCB is 50 percent funded by the International Cricket Council, which in turn is heavily funded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, he feels it is at the mercy of India for its survival. Remarkably, Raja has revealed that an investor is ready to give him a blank check if Pakistan beats India in a World Cup group match on Oct. 24.   

Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board’s governance actions have left it open to criticism. Hard on the heels of the decision to cancel the tours to Pakistan, for which only a press release was provided by way of explanation, its chairman stepped down on Oct. 7 after serving only 13 months of a five-year contract, citing pandemic-induced pressures. After prevarication over the decision to give the green light to the Ashes tour, an announcement was made on Oct. 9 that it would go ahead “subject to several critical conditions.” These are thought to relate to further negotiations taking place with Cricket Australia. Surprisingly, there has been no public word of or from the CEO of the England and Wales Cricket Board since his involvement with the cancellation of the England-India Test match at Manchester on Sept. 10.   

Holding’s questioning of the ability or preparedness of the game’s off-field custodians to preserve the soul, standards and integrity of the game requires careful monitoring. The current emphasis on bolstering profit/loss accounts in India, Australia and England, partly induced by the pandemic, does not augur well for the game unless the benefits are spread more widely. Only when the pandemic’s impacts fade away will the appetite for this become apparent.    

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket T20 T20 cricket

Related

How cricketing rivalry and love led to the creation of the Ashes
Sport
How cricketing rivalry and love led to the creation of the Ashes
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 opens its doors to cricket fans from around the world
Sport
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 opens its doors to cricket fans from around the world

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Pedri signs new deal with ‘greatest club’ Barcelona
Pedri signs new deal with ‘greatest club’ Barcelona
Merkel says EU must resolve Polish problem in talks, not courts
Merkel says EU must resolve Polish problem in talks, not courts
Saudi FM: There should be ‘quick suspension’ by Iran of activities that violate nuclear deal
Saudi FM: There should be ‘quick suspension’ by Iran of activities that violate nuclear deal
After Alitalia’s demise, ITA airline launches with new look
After Alitalia’s demise, ITA airline launches with new look

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.