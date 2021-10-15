Pedri signs new deal with ‘greatest club’ Barcelona

Under-fire Bruce vows to fight for Newcastle job

NEWCASTLE: Steve Bruce has dismissed the suggestion he's hanging on at Newcastle United for a big pay off - and instead insists he's ready to convince the club's new Saudi owners he's the man for the job.

The under-fire manager is winless in the Magpies' first eight games of the 2021/22 campaign and has been the target of fan chants calling for him to go since the start of the campaign.

These calls have grown among the fanbase, seen as one of the loyalist in English football, since the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Reuben Brothers and PCP Capital Partners completed their £305 million ($420 million) buyout of the football club last week.

Bruce is thought to have a clause in his deal that ensures he will walk away from United with around £8 million - which equates to around $11 million.

However, with the hunt for a new manager understood to be underway, PCP's Amanda Staveley, via a club statement, publicly confirmed Bruce will oversee his 1,000th professional game as a manager on Sunday, with Tottenham Hotspur the visitors to St James' Park on Sunday. It was an unexpected, but likely temporary reprieve.

Bruce, though, admits he's determined to stay - and not just for the money.

"That’s a really awful question to start with," Bruce said when asked about his motivations for fighting on.

"It’s not all about money with me. Not at all. I want to be the manager of Newcastle, that’s not going to change. Who wouldn’t want to be, especially now? So, all I’m trying to do is focus on Sunday, get a result, see what happens after that.”

Bruce met with Staveley, and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, at the club's Benton training ground last Monday, and the 60-year-old former Manchester United skipper has revealed the nature of the conversations.

And while many expected the axe to fall after said meeting, Bruce confirmed there was no mention of his future.

"Do your job, do the best you can," he revealed the PCP directors said.

"We talked about the team, injuries, the training ground, it was very informal. I was told to carry on until I was told otherwise. And that's what I have done.

"There were no discussions on me (his future) whatsoever. Certain discussions need to be private. It was very informal. They were very good people - it was good to see them, it is a great thing that has happened.

"I was told on Monday to carry on as normal. No matter what you guys (the media) have been saying and writing.

"I don't need an assurance (his job is safe). Some very good people, who were sitting in front of me, told me to carry on. Business as usual.

"I am not going to give up the hold of it (the job) - hundreds will want to manage Newcastle United. It is exciting times for the club.

"I will have a crack. I will try my utmost. Who wouldn't want this opportunity? I will make a fist of it and try my best for the club."

Underlining his intentions to carry on, despite a poor run of results which has seen the Magpies crash out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle and occupy 19th in the top flight table, Bruce continued: "If you are in the bottom six or seven, very quickly you come under pressure. When the criticism becomes personal, you cry out for respect.

"I will take results on the chin, that goes for all managers, we all know the job, if you don't get results you are going to be criticised."

A number of high-profile Premier League managers have already ruled themselves out of the running for the United job.

Former manager Rafa Benitez was lined up to replace Bruce, had the deal gone through prior to him accepting the Everton job.

His advisors Owen Brown and Frank McParland are acting as football consultants to the new owners, however Benitez will not follow them east.

"I have a very good relationship with the Newcastle United fans, the city and everyone and it's not fair for me to talk about that. I'm Everton manager now, I'm focused on that and I wish them all the best," said the Spaniard on Friday.

"I prefer to stay away from that and wish them all the best.

"I can tell you I have a lot of friends and they were asking me the same question.

"But from day one, I was talking to the board here and they did not need to worry about that as I decided to stay.

"I'm really happy and trying to improve everything I can here and focus.

"When I decided to stay here, I kept my word and continued to work here.”

Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers, believed to be a candidate well thought of among the club's new football executive, along with Graham Potter, of Brighton, have distanced themselves from the as yet unvacated Newcastle United role.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard did, however, refuse to rule himself out of the conversation.

He said: "I think it’s interesting, what’s happening at Newcastle. I think if anyone deserves a break it’s the Geordie fans. So I’m sure that excitement levels are very high down on the Toon."