You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Extraction Ecologies and the Literature of the Long Exhaustion

What We Are Reading Today: Extraction Ecologies and the Literature of the Long Exhaustion

What We Are Reading Today: Extraction Ecologies and the Literature of the Long Exhaustion
Short Url

https://arab.news/4qxb8

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Extraction Ecologies and the Literature of the Long Exhaustion

What We Are Reading Today: Extraction Ecologies and the Literature of the Long Exhaustion
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Elizabeth Carolyn Miller

The 1830s to the 1930s saw the rise of large-scale industrial mining in the British imperial world. Elizabeth Carolyn Miller examines how literature of this era reckoned with a new vision of civilization where humans are dependent on finite, nonrenewable stores of earthly resources, and traces how the threatening horizon of resource exhaustion worked its way into narrative form.
Britain was the first nation to transition to industry based on fossil fuels, which put its novelists and other writers in the remarkable position of mediating the emergence of extraction-based life.
Miller looks at works like Hard Times, The Mill on the Floss, and Sons and Lovers, showing how the provincial realist novel’s longstanding reliance on marriage and inheritance plots transforms against the backdrop of exhaustion to withhold the promise of reproductive futurity. She explores how adventure stories like Treasure Island and Heart of Darkness reorient fictional space toward the resource frontier.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Vietnam; An Epic Tragedy, 1945–1975
books
What We Are Reading Today: Vietnam; An Epic Tragedy, 1945–1975

What We Are Reading Today: Paracelsus; Selected Writings by B Jolande Jacobi

What We Are Reading Today: Paracelsus; Selected Writings by B Jolande Jacobi
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Paracelsus; Selected Writings by B Jolande Jacobi

What We Are Reading Today: Paracelsus; Selected Writings by B Jolande Jacobi
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

The enigmatic 16th-century Swiss physician and natural philosopher Philippus Aureolus Theophrastus Bombastus von Hohenheim, called Paracelsus, is known for the almost superhuman energy with which he produced his innumerable writings, for his remarkable achievements in the development of science, and for his reputation as a visionary (not to mention sorcerer) and alchemist.

Little is known of his biography beyond his legendary achievements, and the details of his life have been filled in over the centuries by his admirers. This richly illustrated anthology presents in modernized language a selection of the moral thought of a man who was not only a self-willed genius charged with the dynamism of an impetuous and turbulent age but also in many ways a humble seeker after truth, who deeply influenced C. G. Jung and his followers.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Cogs and Monsters by Diane Coyle
books
What We Are Reading Today: Cogs and Monsters by Diane Coyle
What We Are Reading Today: Alan Turing’s Systems of Logic by Andrew W. Appel
books
What We Are Reading Today: Alan Turing’s Systems of Logic by Andrew W. Appel

What We Are Reading Today: Cogs and Monsters by Diane Coyle

What We Are Reading Today: Cogs and Monsters by Diane Coyle
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Cogs and Monsters by Diane Coyle

What We Are Reading Today: Cogs and Monsters by Diane Coyle
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

Digital technology, big data, big tech, machine learning, and AI are revolutionizing both the tools of economics and the phenomena it seeks to measure, understand, and shape. In Cogs and Monsters, Diane Coyle explores the enormous problems—but also opportunities—facing economics today if it is to respond effectively to these dizzying changes and help policymakers solve the world’s crises, from pandemic recovery and inequality to slow growth and the climate emergency.

Mainstream economics, Coyle says, still assumes people are “cogs”—self-interested, calculating, independent agents interacting in defined contexts. But the digital economy is much more characterized by “monsters”—untethered, snowballing, and socially influenced unknowns. What is worse, by treating people as cogs, economics is creating its own monsters, leaving itself without the tools to understand the new problems it faces.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Alan Turing’s Systems of Logic by Andrew W. Appel
books
What We Are Reading Today: Alan Turing’s Systems of Logic by Andrew W. Appel

What We Are Reading Today: Alan Turing’s Systems of Logic by Andrew W. Appel

What We Are Reading Today: Alan Turing’s Systems of Logic by Andrew W. Appel
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Alan Turing’s Systems of Logic by Andrew W. Appel

What We Are Reading Today: Alan Turing’s Systems of Logic by Andrew W. Appel
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

Between inventing the concept of a universal computer in 1936 and breaking the German Enigma code during World War II, Alan Turing (1912–1954), the British founder of computer science and artificial intelligence, came to Princeton University to study mathematical logic.

Some of the greatest logicians in the world—including Alonzo Church, Kurt Godel, John von Neumann, and Stephen Kleene—were at Princeton in the 1930s, and they were working on ideas that would lay the groundwork for what would become known as computer science.

This book presents a facsimile of the original typescript of Turing’s fascinating and influential 1938 Princeton PhD thesis, one of the key documents in the history of mathematics and computer science. The book also features essays by Andrew Appel and Solomon Feferman that explain the still-unfolding significance of the ideas Turing developed at Princeton.

A work of philosophy as well as mathematics, Turing’s thesis envisions a practical goal—a logical system to formalize mathematical proofs so they can be checked mechanically.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Power to the People by Audrey Kurth Cronin
books
What We Are Reading Today: Power to the People by Audrey Kurth Cronin

Acclaimed Irish author rejects Hebrew translation of latest book

Acclaimed Irish author rejects Hebrew translation of latest book
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

Acclaimed Irish author rejects Hebrew translation of latest book

Acclaimed Irish author rejects Hebrew translation of latest book
  • Publishing house’s bid reportedly declined due to Sally Rooney’s support for cultural boycott of Israel
  • ‘Beautiful World, Where Are You’ was released in September as an immediate bestseller
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Acclaimed Irish author Sally Rooney has rejected a bid from an Israeli publishing house to translate her latest novel into Hebrew.

Her new book “Beautiful World, Where Are You” was released in September as an immediate bestseller, but Rooney has turned down publishing house Modan, which had requested to publish a Hebrew translation.

Modan published Hebrew versions of Rooney’s debut novel “Normal People” and her second title “Conversations With Friends.”

Israeli newspaper Haaretz broke the news that Rooney’s latest work would not receive a Hebrew translation.

It translated an interview that the author gave to the New York Times in September, adding that Rooney’s agent Tracy Bohan confirmed that she had rejected Modan’s bid for a Hebrew translation.

Haaretz claimed that Bohan had told Modan that its bid was thwarted due to Rooney’s support for the cultural boycott of Israel.

Topics: Sally Rooney Modan Israel Tracy Bohan Israel boycott

Related

Senate Republicans’ 1st bill on Israel boycotts divides Democrats
World
Senate Republicans’ 1st bill on Israel boycotts divides Democrats
Radiohead hits back at Israel boycott calls as ‘divisive’
Art & Culture
Radiohead hits back at Israel boycott calls as ‘divisive’

What We Are Reading Today: Power to the People by Audrey Kurth Cronin

What We Are Reading Today: Power to the People by Audrey Kurth Cronin
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Power to the People by Audrey Kurth Cronin

What We Are Reading Today: Power to the People by Audrey Kurth Cronin
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

Never have so many possessed the means to be so lethal. The diffusion of modern technology to ordinary people has given them access to weapons of mass violence previously monopolized by the state. In recent years, states have attempted to stem the flow of such weapons to individuals and nonstate groups, but their efforts are failing.

As Audrey Kurth Cronin explains in Power to the People, what we are seeing now is an exacerbation of an age-old trend, according to a review on goodreads.com.

Over the centuries, the most surprising developments in warfare have occurred because of advances in technologies combined with changes in who can use them. Indeed, accessible innovations in destructive force have long driven new patterns of political violence.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Vietnam; An Epic Tragedy, 1945–1975
books
What We Are Reading Today: Vietnam; An Epic Tragedy, 1945–1975
What We Are Reading Today: Cult of the Irrelevant by Michael Desch
books
What We Are Reading Today: Cult of the Irrelevant by Michael Desch

Latest updates

Faf du Plessis stars as Chennai Super Kings down Kolkata Knight Riders to win fourth IPL title in Dubai
Chennai, winners in 2010, 2011 and 2018, remain one of the most successful IPL franchises after five-time champions Mumbai Indians. (Twitter: @IPL)
Philippines to deport, blacklist foreigners who join election campaigns
Philippines to deport, blacklist foreigners who join election campaigns
Islamabad animal sanctuary launches stray dog capture, release program
Islamabad animal sanctuary launches stray dog capture, release program
What We Are Reading Today: Extraction Ecologies and the Literature of the Long Exhaustion
What We Are Reading Today: Extraction Ecologies and the Literature of the Long Exhaustion
Turkey plans military action against Syrian Kurdish YPG if diplomacy fails
Turkey plans military action against Syrian Kurdish YPG if diplomacy fails

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.