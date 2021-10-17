Tunisia in talks with Saudi Arabia, UAE for financial support

CAIRO: Tunisia has reached out to Saudi Arabia and the UAE for financial assistance, while talks with the International Monetary Fund are also ongoing, a central bank official said.

Central bank official Abdelkarim Lassoued said an agreement with the two gulf states could be reached soon, amid mounting pressure to repay its debts, as reported by Asharq.

The nation is looking to secure $4 billion from the IMF over three years, which will be used to meet its foreign commitments.

“There will be no problem in repaying debts” after the deal, Lassoued said.

Tunisia has been battling long-running economic troubles since July as the country’s political crisis continues to deepen, leading Moody’s Investor Service to cut its assessment of the country by a notch last week.