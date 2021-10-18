You are here

  • Home
  • Japan’s Mitsubishi to spend $17.5bn by 2030 to drive decarbonization

Japan’s Mitsubishi to spend $17.5bn by 2030 to drive decarbonization

Japan’s Mitsubishi to spend $17.5bn by 2030 to drive decarbonization
Short Url

https://arab.news/buq56

Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

Japan’s Mitsubishi to spend $17.5bn by 2030 to drive decarbonization

Japan’s Mitsubishi to spend $17.5bn by 2030 to drive decarbonization
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp. will invest 2 trillion yen ($17.54 billion) by 2030 in alternative energies such as renewables and hydrogen to drive its decarbonization efforts and cut emissions, it said on Monday.

Mitsubishi, a trading house and mineral resources company with energy and metals assets worldwide, aims to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 on 2020 levels, and to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, it said in a statement.

The move comes as oil and coal producers and consumers worldwide accelerate a move away from fossil fuels by investing in cleaner energy and developing technology to eliminate climate-warming gases.

Of Mitsubishi’s 2 trillion yen budget, about half will be spent on expanding its renewable energy assets, mainly wind power, while the rest will go to hydrogen and ammonia, liquefied natural gas and metals used in electrification and batteries.

The Japanese company will keep investing in LNG as it believes it will play an important role as a transitional energy, but plans to use carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other technology to cut CO2 emissions in the LNG supply chain.

Mitsubishi is also considering increasing its stake in base metals used in electrification such as copper.

It is also eyeing further investments in battery metals like lithium, and other materials linked to the green economy, it added.

Topics: Japan renewable green economy

Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months

Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months
Updated 14 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months

Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months
Updated 14 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports rose in August to its highest level in seven months, according to data released by the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) on Monday.

Some 6.45 million barrels per day (bpd) were shipped from the Kingdom in August, a rise from 6.327 million bpd recorded in July.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Topics: Saudi oil oil exports Joint Organisations Data Initiative

Related

OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say
Business & Economy
OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say
Saudi non-oil exports surge to record $33.4bn in H1 2021
Business & Economy
Saudi non-oil exports surge to record $33.4bn in H1 2021

Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand

Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand

Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices hit multiyear highs on Monday buoyed by recovering demand and high natural gas and coal prices encouraging users to switch to fuel oil and diesel for power generation.

Brent crude oil futures were up 93 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $85.79 a barrel by 1100 GMT, after hitting $86.04, their highest level since October 2018.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed $1.35, or 1.6 percent, to $83.63 a barrel, after hitting $83.73, their highest since October 2014.

Both contracts rose by at least 3 percent last week.

“Easing restrictions around the world are likely to help the recovery in fuel consumption,” analysts at ANZ bank said in a note, adding that gas-to-oil switching for power generation alone could boost demand by as much as 450,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter.

Cold temperatures in the northern hemisphere are also expected to worsen an oil supply deficit, said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

Topics: Oil prices OPEC

Related

OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say
Business & Economy
OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say
Oil prices to stay high as demand grows, says Goldman Sachs
Business & Economy
Oil prices to stay high as demand grows, says Goldman Sachs

OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say

OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say
Updated 4 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say

OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say
Updated 4 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts fell slightly to 115 percent in September, three sources from the alliance told Reuters on Monday.

The figure shows that some members continue to struggle to produce at their agreed quota levels due to various technical problems.

Topics: Oil OPEC OPEC+

Related

Update OPEC, OPEC+ market management needs to be copy, pasted by others: Saudi energy minister video
Business & Economy
OPEC, OPEC+ market management needs to be copy, pasted by others: Saudi energy minister
OPEC trims 2021 demand forecast, says gas price surge may help
Business & Economy
OPEC trims 2021 demand forecast, says gas price surge may help

Saudi military authority GAMI showcases defense opportunities to Korean investors

Saudi military authority GAMI showcases defense opportunities to Korean investors
Updated 9 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi military authority GAMI showcases defense opportunities to Korean investors

Saudi military authority GAMI showcases defense opportunities to Korean investors
Updated 9 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

 SEOUL: The General Authority of Military Industries (GAMI), Saudi Arabia’s defense industry regulator, enabler, and licensor, hosted a workshop with Korean investors on the sidelines of the 2021 Seoul International Aerospace Defense Exhibition (Seoul ADEX) in Seoul, South Korea.  

Gazprom books fraction of gas transit capacity via Poland, ignores Ukraine

Gazprom books fraction of gas transit capacity via Poland, ignores Ukraine
Getty Images
Updated 12 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

Gazprom books fraction of gas transit capacity via Poland, ignores Ukraine

Gazprom books fraction of gas transit capacity via Poland, ignores Ukraine
  • Gazprom and Ukraine agreed a five-year deal on Russian gas transit to Europe at the end of 2019 after prolonged talks
Updated 12 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

Russian gas giant Gazprom has booked about a third of offered additional gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline via Poland for November and has not booked any volumes via Ukraine, auction results showed on Monday.


Gazprom's data also showed its gas exports declined in the first half of October from the same period in September.


The auction results are closely watched as Europe has been eagerly awaiting for more gas supplies, especially from Russia, as it tackles skyrocketing natural gas prices, boosted by tight supplies and economic recovery.


According to the Regional Booking Platform, Gazprom has booked some 32 million cubic metres per day, or 35 percent of total additional capacity, offered by the Polish operator Gas System for transit via the Kondratki transit point for the Yamal-Europe pipeline for November.


Gazprom and Ukraine agreed a five-year deal on Russian gas transit to Europe at the end of 2019 after prolonged talks, complicated by political tensions between the two ex-Soviet republics.


The Russian company has the right to book extra transit capacity in addition to already agreed volumes. It has mostly refused to buy significant spare capacity via Ukraine this year.


Analysts have said that Gazprom has not booked larger volumes in a move to push for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is awaiting regulatory clearance from Germany to start gas exports.


Ukraine's pipeline operator said on Friday that Russia is sending less gas to Europe via Ukraine than specified in the current transit contract.


Both the Kremlin and Gazprom have repeatedly said Russia meets all the requests for gas supplies from European customers.

EXPORTS


Separately, Gazprom has presented its gas exports and production data from the start of the year.


According to Reuters calculations, based on this data, Gazprom's gas exports outside of ex-Soviet Union declined to 6.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) on Oct. 1-15 from 7.3 bcm in the month-earlier period.


On the whole, Gazprom said its gas exports from year-to-date increased 13.1 percent year on year to 152.2 bcm. Its gas output for the period had risen to 399.4 bcm, up 16.6 percent year on year.
 

Topics: #economy #gas #russia Gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 pipeline Gazprom #europe

Related

Russia’s Gazprom is ready to boost gas sales to Europe: Report
Business & Economy
Russia’s Gazprom is ready to boost gas sales to Europe: Report

Latest updates

Japan’s Mitsubishi to spend $17.5bn by 2030 to drive decarbonization
Japan’s Mitsubishi to spend $17.5bn by 2030 to drive decarbonization
Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months
Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months
Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand
Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis talks ‘Halloween Kills’ and the franchise’s legacy of horror
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis talks ‘Halloween Kills’ and the franchise’s legacy of horror
OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say
OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.