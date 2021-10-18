You are here

Qatar and WHO team up for a healthy and safe FIFA World Cup 2022

Football legend Didier Drogba delivers a speech after being appointed WHO’s Goodwill Ambassador for Sport and Health in Geneva on Monday. (AP)
  • The three-year joint project, titled “Healthy 2022 World Cup - Creating Legacy for Sport and Health,”
  • Ivory Coast great Didier Drogba was announced as a WHO goodwill ambassador to promote a healthier lifestyle
DUBAI: The World Health Organization (WHO) and Qatar launched a new multiyear collaboration on Monday to make Qatar World Cup 2022 a beacon for physical and mental health.
WHO and Qatar, working closely with FIFA, will undertake joint activities to place the promotion of healthy lives, health security and physical and mental well-being at the heart of world football’s pinnacle event, being held from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 next year.
The three-year joint project, titled “Healthy 2022 World Cup - Creating Legacy for Sport and Health,” was announced at WHO’s headquarters in Geneva.  
“WHO is committed to working with Qatar and FIFA to leverage the global power of football to help people lead the healthiest and safest lives possible,” WHO’s Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghrebreyesus said.
In addition, another critical goal of the project is to set and translate the best practices in health promotion, security and safety, as practiced at the Qatar 2022, for use at major sporting events around the world.
Dr Hanan Al-Kuwari, Qatar’s Minister of Public Health, said: “Our goal is also to hold the healthiest sporting event possible. It is for this reason we have teamed up with WHO.”
FIFA’s President Gianni Infantino praised the new partnership between Qatar and WHO, and said: “WHO’s new project with Qatar aligns perfectly with FIFA’s collaboration with both sides. Working together, we will harness the power of sports as a catalyst for a safer and healthier world.”
Ivory Coast great Didier Drogba was announced as a WHO goodwill ambassador to promote a healthier lifestyle.
“May we unite to be better prepared,” Drogba said, “and respond to future pandemics more collaboratively as we seek to tell the WHO narrative to global audiences in languages and platforms that are accessible to all.”

Sports for All Federation and Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation launch new Softball Cricket Tournament to raise popularity of game

Sports for All Federation and Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation launch new Softball Cricket Tournament to raise popularity of game
Updated 05 September 2021
Arab News

Sports for All Federation and Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation launch new Softball Cricket Tournament to raise popularity of game

  • The tournament will host more than 5,000 players across the Kingdom’s 11 major cities and run for four months
RIYADH: Following the recently concluded National Cricket Championship 2021, the Saudi Sports for All Federation, in partnership with the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, has announced the launch of the Softball Cricket Tournament, beginning this week.

The tournament will run for four months and host more than 5,000 players across the Kingdom’s 11 major cities, from Riyadh, Dammam, Jubail, Makkah, Madinah, Neom, Jeddah, Taif, Al Ahsa, Yanbu and Tabuk.

“Cricket, one of the Kingdom’s most popular and inclusive team sports, also encourages friendly competition while building comradery. We saw all this and more with the wild success of the recently concluded National Cricket Championship,” said Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, president, Sports for All Federation.

The format of the Softball Cricket Tournament is T10, which means the teams will play one innings of 10 overs comprising six deliveries each. Soft ball cricket is a competitive if more relaxed form of game, and comes with a different set of rules compared to more established formats.

Softball cricket is played with a hard tennis and MRI ball, which drastically reduces the level of injuries. The batsmen are also not required to wear helmet, pads or guards.

“The ardent fervor of players and spectators alike around the championship motivated us to expand the sport into the broader community with a format that accommodates all, and welcomes beginner players of all abilities,” Prince Khaled said. “We’re pleased to partner with the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation to launch the upcoming Softball Cricket Tournament, and we’re looking forward to an exciting competition.”

The introduction of the National Softball Cricket Tournament follows the success of the National Cricket Championship 2021 — the largest cricket tournament in the history of Saudi Arabia. Staged across 11 cities, it was organized by the SACF, and supported by the Sports for All Federation and the Ministry of Sports as part of the Kingdom’s mission to promote a healthy and active lifestyle under the Vision 2030 Quality of Life program.

In 2019, a major softball cricket tournament was organized in 10 cities of the Kingdom under the Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Labor and Social Development, and Quality of Life program. The tournament featured 12 regional associations, 213 teams and 4004 registered participants.

SACF Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal welcomed the partnership with the SFA.

“The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation is delighted to hold another mega cricket tournament in partnership with the SFA,” he said. “Cricket is one of the world’s oldest and most popular sports and we want to create activities and tournaments that will raise its profile and appeal to people of all ages and abilities.

“We always endeavor to create activities and tournaments to encourage residents to participate and adopt a healthy lifestyle that align with the Kingdom’s Vision2030,” Prince Saud said.

The tournament is one of the SFA’s initiatives to support the Quality of Life program mandated by Vision 2030. It calls for 40 percent more people to be taking regular exercise in the Kingdom by 2030.

Saudi squad heads to Oman in the third round of Asian Qualifiers for 2022 World Cup

Updated 05 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi squad heads to Oman in the third round of Asian Qualifiers for 2022 World Cup

  • Herve Renard’s men beat Vietnam in their opening Group B fixture but will come against a team boosted by its defeat of Japan in Tokyo
Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard held an intensive training session in Riyadh on Saturday evening before his squad flies to Muscat today ahead of Tuesday’s Asian qualifier for the 2022 World Cup against Oman.

On Thursday the Frenchman watched his team come back from a goal down to beat 10-man Vietnam 3-1 in Riyadh. Earlier that day, Oman shocked the continent with an 1-0 away win against Japan, and they will be no pushover when the Gulf neighbours meet.

A win for Saudi Arabia would give the team a maximum six points from two matches ahead of next month’s double header of home matches against Japan (Oct. 7) and China (Oct. 12).

Slync.io becomes new title sponsor of Dubai Desert Classic from 2022

Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

Slync.io becomes new title sponsor of Dubai Desert Classic from 2022

  • Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic joins the European Tour’s Rolex Series next year, with the event taking place on Jan. 27-30
The European Tour has announced Slync.io as the new sponsor of the Dubai Desert Classic, with the iconic event becoming part of the Rolex Series for the first time in 2022.

The technology provider becomes the title sponsor of the event that has been played annually at the prestigious Emirates Golf Club for the past 32 years.

From 2022, the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic will be part of the Rolex Series, the European Tour’s premium category of events, with a prize fund of $8 million. It will take place from Jan. 27-30.

The Tour will now have back-to-back Rolex Series events in the Middle East in January with the tournaments in Abu Dhabi and Dubai part of the traditional “Desert Swing.”

“This is a very exciting time for the Desert Classic as we welcome Slync.io as title partner. Slync’s status as a leading global logistics technology provider will help to bring innovative ideas to the tournament and ensure it continues to evolve and grow,” Simon Corkill, executive tournament director of Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, said. “These changes will bring a host of benefits to Dubai and the tournament, in addition to offering our international fans enhanced coverage of the venue and players.”

“We look forward to working with Slync.io and the rest of our sponsors to deliver a world-class event during a pivotal year for Dubai, when all eyes will descend on the city during the UAE’s 50th anniversary celebrations and the landmark hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai,” he said.

The Dubai Desert Classic was the European Tour’s first event in the Middle East region in 1989, cementing the Tour’s relationship with Dubai and the UAE. That association has developed significantly in the intervening years, especially through the introduction in 2009 of the European Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai, which from 2022 will now feature three out of five Rolex Series events in the Middle East, with the back-to-back tournaments in Abu Dhabi and Dubai at the start of the calendar year joined by the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai in November.

Chris Kirchner, founder, chairman and CEO of Slync.io, said: “We are excited to partner with the European Tour and Rolex on the Dubai Desert Classic. Dubai is one of the great cities and a key player in global logistics. This event will be a great place for us to kick off our year with our customers and enjoy some world-class golf.”

The Dubai Desert Classic, which celebrated its 32nd edition earlier this year, has been won by some of golf’s great names, including Major Champions Seve Ballesteros, Ernie Els, Fred Couples, Jose Maria Olazabal, Mark O’Meara, Tiger Woods, Henrik Stenson, Rory McIlroy, Danny Willett, Sergio Garcia and Bryson DeChambeau.

Also in the winners’ circle over the past 32 years have been Ryder Cup stars Mark James, the inaugural champion in 1989, Eamonn Darcy, Colin Montgomerie, David Howell, Thomas Bjorn, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Stephen Gallacher and Paul Casey, the reigning champion.

“We are delighted to welcome Slync.io as the new title sponsor of the Dubai Desert Classic, elevating the tournament to a new level,” said Keith Pelley, the European Tour’s chief executive.

“Alongside the Genesis Scottish Open and the BMW PGA Championship, the three Rolex Series events in the Middle East mean our five premium tournaments in 2022 will be played at key times in the golfing calendar when the eyes of the world are on the European Tour,” he said.

Jordan's Ahmad Hindi breaks world record as Arab athletes dominate shot put competitions at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

Updated 04 September 2021
Ali Khaled

Jordan’s Ahmad Hindi breaks world record as Arab athletes dominate shot put competitions at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

  • Silver and bronze went to Morocco and Qatar in Men’s F34 category, while Nourhein Belhaj Salem of Tunisia took silver in Women’s Shot Put F40
Ahmad Hindi of Jordan has smashed his own world record on the way to winning a gold medal in the Men’s Shot Put F34 at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Saturday morning.

On a glorious day for Arab athletes, the 25-year-old from Amman managed a throw of 12.25m, with Azeddine Nouiri of Morocco taking silver with 11.55m and Abdulrahman Fiqi of Qatar claiming bronze with 11.36m.

Hindi had set the previous mark of 12.17m at the 2019 World Championships in Dubai.

In the Women’s Shot Put F40, Nourhein Belhaj Salem of Tunisia took silver with a throw of 8.33m, while Renata Sliwinska won gold with a new Paralympic record of 8.75m. Lauritta Onye of Nigeria finished third with a throw of 8.29m.

Belhaj Salem’s compatriots Raja Jebali and Rima Abdelli finished in fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Saudi Arabia's proposal for FIFA World Cup every two years gaining support in Asia

Updated 05 September 2021
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia’s proposal for FIFA World Cup every two years gaining support in Asia

  • In a joint statement, the federations of Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal and Bangladesh have publicly backed the idea as one that will bring the game into the modern age
Saudi Arabia’s proposal to look at holding FIFA World Cup competitions every two years instead of four has already been approved by FIFA’s Congress but the reality is gaining increasing support around Asia.

During a meeting in May, Yasser Al-Misehal, president of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation, called for a feasibility study on making the change. “We believe the future of football is at a critical juncture. The many issues that football has faced have now been further exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic,” Al-Misehal said.

“It is time to review how the global game is structured and to consider what is best for the future of our sport,” he added. “This should include whether the current four-year cycle remains the optimum basis for how football is managed both from a competition and commercial perspective.”

It was, according to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, an “eloquent and detailed proposal.”

The Saudi motion was passed by the congress with 166 national federations voting in favor of reviewing the current situation with only 22 against.

In recent days, however, the national federations of Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal and Bangladesh publicly came out to support the idea of a biennial World Cup, arguing that it was time for a change to bring the global calendar into the modern age.

“The four year cycle of the FIFA World Cup has been set in stone ever since 1930, the inaugural tournament, where no Asian nation was represented,” the four South Asian associations said in a statement.

More than 90 years since the first global tournament was held, Asia, home to more than half of the world’s population, still has only 4.5 spots out of a total of 32. This underrepresentation has led, say the federations, to the majority of Asian nations being left on the sidelines when it comes to the World Cup and all the benefits that it brings.

“Four year gaps between FIFA World Cups is too great — and the window of opportunity too small — to preclude whole generations of talent,” it went on. “Less than a quarter of current AFC member associations have been represented in almost a century of FIFA World Cup finals in a situation where these tournaments are the real drivers of development.”

There are other positive noises around Asia. An official from the ASEAN Football Federation, which represents nations from Southeast Asia, has also signalled that there is growing support in the region of about 650 million people.

“There is a lot of interest in having a World Cup every two years and there has been communication with Saudi Arabia,” the ASEAN official told Arab News. “The calendar is crowded and we are always wary of adding games but the World Cup is different and it is not just about the World Cup itself. More qualifiers means more interest, opportunities to play good opposition and also more commercial activity, which are all important in development.”

“While there have not been as many meetings and conversations around Asia because of the pandemic, the feeling around most of Asia is that a two-year World Cup would be welcome.”

