What is the future of food? Dubai forum talks answers

What is the future of food? Dubai forum talks answers
The event is held at the Dubai Exhibition Center within the world expo site. (AN)
Updated 11 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

What is the future of food? Dubai forum talks answers

What is the future of food? Dubai forum talks answers
  The UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam bint Al-Mheiri is opening the first day of the 2-day forum
Updated 11 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: High-profile personalities in the food and beverage sector gathered at the Dubai Exhibition Center on Tuesday to talk about the future of food. 

The UAE’s Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam bint Al-Mheiri is opening the first day of the 2-day forum addressing government efforts in supporting manufacturers. 

Other top executives — from organizations such as Pepsico, Kellogs, and Agthia — will also take the stage to answer questions in food sustainability, supply chain challenges, and other crucial topics in the region’s F&B scene. 

Topics: Food technology Dubai Dubai expo 2020 Expo 2020 Dubai

Updated 17 sec ago
Jana Salloum
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi holdings of US treasury bills fell to lowest in 14 months

Saudi holdings of US treasury bills fell to lowest in 14 months
Updated 17 sec ago
Jana Salloum Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's holding of US Treasury securities decreased by the end of August to $124.1 billion, the lowest since May 2020, according to new data from the US government.

The Saudi holdings in August were down by 3.1 percent or $4 billion compared to the previous month.

The holdings declined by 4.5 percent equivalent to $5.9 billion on an annual basis, compared to August 2020, the data showed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi economy US Treasury

Updated 18 October 2021
Reuters

Gold edges lower as US Treasury yields rise

BENGALURU: Gold edged lower on Monday as a rise in US Treasury yields dented its appeal, although a risk-off sentiment in wider financial markets limited losses for the metal.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,765.14 per ounce by 1:35 p.m. EDT (1735 GMT), while US gold futures settled down 0.2 percent at $1,765.70.

“If yields keep rising, the headwinds will remain significant for gold,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said.

“Unless markets start to price in bad news for the economy and stock markets, which may be a rational next step if policymakers insist on tightening even as the recovery remains sluggish and downside risks significant.”

Sentiment in wider financial markets remained weak as economic growth in China slowed, while a relentless surge in oil prices fueled concerns about elevated inflation.

US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields climbed as investors ramped up rate hike bets, while the dollar index held steady.

While gold is seen as an inflation hedge, it also contends with the greenback for safe-haven status. Reduced central bank stimulus and the prospect of interest rate hikes push government bond yields up, weighing on non-yielding bullion.

Other precious metals also dipped, with silver down 0.3 percent at $23.21 per ounce and platinum slipping 1.8 percent to $1,035.29. Palladium shed 3.3 percent to $2,005.07, its lowest in over a week.

Topics: Gold silver

Updated 14 min 30 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

  State's attorney general directs unregistered outlets to cease operations
RIYADH: New York has made it mandatory on cyrptocurrency lending platforms to register with the Office of the Attorney General if they wish to operate in the state or offer their products to New Yorkers.

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday said these steps are aimed to protect New York investors and markets from exploitation by high-risk virtual currency schemes.

The official also ordered the closure of two cryptocurrency lending platforms in New York and three other platforms were directed to provide information about their business.

“Cryptocurrency platforms must follow the law, just like everyone else,” James said.

The move comes weeks after the attorney general won a court order forcing the closure of cryptocurrency exchange Coinseed.

“My office is responsible for ensuring industry players do not take advantage of unsuspecting investors. We’ve already taken action against a number of crypto platforms and coins that engaged in fraud or that illegally operated in New York,” he said.

Topics: CRYPTO New York

Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Venture Investment Co. launches initiative to support startups

RIYADH: The Saudi Venture Investment Co. has launched the “Investment in Accelerator Funds and Startup Studios" initiative, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
It is part of the company’s efforts to support startups in the Kingdom in the seed and pre-seed phases.
SVC has investments worth SR1.1 billion ($293.2 million) in 20 funds.
The company has supported around 116 startups since its establishment in 2018 till the end of the third quarter of 2021.
 

Topics: Saudi Venture Investment Co. startup

Updated 18 October 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH/CAIRO: Average motor and aviation gasoline demand in Saudi Arabia jumped to 470 thousand barrels per day (kbd) in 2021, compared to 455 kbd in 2020, data compiled by Arab News from Jodi revealed.
Calculations made for 2021 were up to August, the year’s latest data point so far.
The data reflects a recovery in gasoline demand as the effects of the pandemic start to taper off. However, the demand is still below the pre-pandemic levels. Average gasoline demand used to cross 500 kbd before 2020 in the Kingdom.
The data for 2021 is incomplete and a 12-month dataset might lead to a different conclusion.
Saudi motor and aviation gasoline demand reached 471 kbd in August, which was a marginal decline from the previous month's 473 kbd. In annual terms, 2021 recorded a 9kbd fall in demand as compared to last year's August, which stood at 480 kbd.
Similarly, the Kingdom’s average diesel demand slightly increased to 497 kbd in 2021, up from 492 kbd in 2020. Nevertheless, it is still below pre-2020 levels. In 2017-19, average diesel demand was above the 520 kbd mark.
Diesel is mainly used by trucks and hence could be roughly used as a gauge for the intensity of goods shipments across the country.
In August, the demand for diesel reached 532 kbd, which was moderately higher than the same month last year by 11 kbd. It was also noticeably greater than the previous month’s demand as it recorded a monthly increase of 41 kbd.

Topics: Saudi Arabia gasoline Demand

