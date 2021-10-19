Over 500 Indian companies invest $1.5bn in Saudi Arabia: Indian ambassador

You are here

(Getty)
CAIRO: More than 500 Indian companies are currently operating in Saudi Arabia, with investments of $1.5 billion, India's Ambassador Awsaf Saeed has revealed.

Speaking to Al Eqtisadiah, Saeed said Indian companies are well placed to take advantage of Saudi mega projects, such as NEOM, Al Qiddiya, The Red Sea Tourism Project, and Amaala.

“The size of the Indian community was estimated at 2.6 million, which made it the largest expatriate community in the Kingdom, but it is certain that there are more than two million Indians working in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Saudi investments in India exceeded $3.3 billion in various economic and commercial sectors, spurred on by the announcement by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to India in February 2019, that the Kingdom would be investing US $100 billion in India in diversified sectors.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) invested $1.5 billion in Jio Platforms in August 2020 for 2.32 percent of the shares, and the fund also announced an investment of $1.3 billion in Reliance Retail Ventures in November 2020.

With India being the main development partner of Saudi Arabia, new areas of cooperation between the two countries in the tourism, hospitality and renewable energy sectors are emerging.

A member of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement fires his gun during the funeral of some of their members who were killed during clashes in the capital Beirut's southern suburbs on October 15, 2021. (AFP via Getty Images)
The Middle East and North Africa is on track to economic recovery, but rising social unrest and unemployment are threatening to hinder "progress", the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday.


The MENA region, which includes the Arab countries and Iran, saw its real GDP growth shrink by 3.1 percent in 2020 due to lower oil prices and sweeping lockdowns to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.


But with rapid vaccination campaigns, particularly in the Gulf nations, the IMF predicted that GDP growth would rise to 4.1 percent this year, a slight upgrade of 0.1 percent from the last projection in April.


"The region is going through recovery in 2021. Since the beginning of the year, we see progress in the economic performance," Jihad Azour, director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF, told AFP in an interview.


But "this recovery is not the same in all countries. It is uncertain and uneven because of the divergence in vaccination... and geopolitical developments", Azour added.


The IMF said this month that while prospects for oil-exporting economies improved with higher oil prices, low-income and crisis-hit countries are witnessing "fragile" recoveries.


It warned of "a rise in social unrest" in 2021 that "could pick up further due to repeated infection waves, dire economic conditions, high unemployment and food prices".


Unemployment rates increased in MENA last year by 1.4 percent to reach 11.6 percent.


This rise exceeds that seen during the global financial crisis and the 2014-15 oil price shock, the IMF said.


The fund also warned of the longer-term risk of the uneven recovery, which could lead to a "permanent widening of existing wealth, income, and social gaps and, ultimately, weaker growth and less inclusive societies".


About seven million more people in the region are estimated to have entered extreme poverty during 2020-21 compared to pre-crisis projections, according to the IMF.


In Lebanon, the continuing drop in the value of the currency has dashed hopes that the government formed last month can stem an economic crisis, branded by the World Bank as one of the worst since the mid-19th century.


Nearly 80 percent of the Lebanese population lives below the poverty line.


"The Fund has already started technical discussions with the authorities... to develop what would be in fact that the framework within which the fund can help Lebanon," said Azour, a former Lebanese finance minister.

Qatar forms climate change ministry, appoints finance minister

Qatar forms climate change ministry, appoints finance minister
Updated 2 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has appointed Ali Bin Ahmad Al-Kuwari as finance minister in a government reshuffle, according to a statement issued by the emiri court on Tuesday.

Al-Kuwari had been serving as commerce and industry minister and as acting finance minister before the reshuffle.

Qatar's emir created an environment and climate change ministry on Tuesday, naming Faleh bin Nasser al-Thani as its minister. 

Two women were handed cabinet posts for education and social development. They join Health Minister Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, who had been the only woman in the cabinet.

 

(with Reuters)

Gulf nations ranked in world's best places to live and work: HSBC report

Gulf nations ranked in world's best places to live and work: HSBC report
Getty Images
Updated 38 min 57 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz 

Three Gulf countries are among the top 10 best places to live in the world for expats, with UAE climbing 10 places to secure the 4th position, while Bahrain ranked 8th and Qatar took the 10th position. 

Switzerland retained its position as the number one place expats rated to live, while Australia came second, according to HSBC's 14th annual Expat Explorer study. 

Saudi Arabia was ranked 39th globally, out of the 48 places. 

Quality of life in the UAE constituted the main reason that makes expats stay longer. 

Chief executive officer of HSBC at UAE, Abdulfattah Sharaf said “The overwhelming sense of optimism from expats in the UAE about the 12 months ahead is reflective of the quick response from authorities to tackle the social and economic impact of the pandemic.”

The survey looked at people’s salaries, career growth potential, job security and savings, but it also asked people about social issues. 

Aramco Oil Pipeline to raise multi-billion dollar bonds: Bloomberg

Aramco Oil Pipeline to raise multi-billion dollar bonds: Bloomberg
Updated 44 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A consortium of investors in Saudi Aramco's oil pipelines, led by Washington-based EIG, is preparing to sell billions of dollars of bonds as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The consortium may raise at least $4.5 billion of bonds, three of the people said. The aim is to refinance a loan of about $10.5 billion taken on to fund the pipeline investment. 

Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be among the banks managing the sale, the people said, asking not to be named for matters of privacy.

China’s Silk Road Fund and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. were also part of the consortium that paid $12.4 billion for a 49 percent stake in an Aramco subsidiary that has leasing rights over the pipelines. The deal was completed in June.

Aramco is looking for new ways to raise cash to maintain a $75 billion dividend and complete huge investment plans, Bloomberg said.

Egypt aviation sector sees jump in flights, passengers, cargo

Egypt aviation sector sees jump in flights, passengers, cargo
Updated 45 min 53 sec ago
Yassin Mohammed

CAIRO: There were 18,500 flights into and out of Egypt in July compared to 6,500 in the same month last year, an increase of 185 percent, according to the country’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

In June there were some 14,000 flights, compared to 500 in the same month last year.

There were 2.1 million aircraft passengers in July, more than quadruple the 500,000 passengers in the same month last year.

In June there were 1.6 million passengers, compared to 300,000 in the same month last year.

There were 19,200 tons of cargo transported by plane in July compared to 16,700 in the same month last year, an increase of 13 percent.

In June 21,300 tons were transported compared to 16,100 in the same month last year, an increase of 32 percent.

