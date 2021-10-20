You are here

  • Home
  • Oil remains near multiyear highs as energy crunch continues

Oil remains near multiyear highs as energy crunch continues

In this Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a flare burns natural gas at an oil well Aug. 26, 2021, in Watford City, North Dakota, US. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, file)
In this Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a flare burns natural gas at an oil well Aug. 26, 2021, in Watford City, North Dakota, US. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, file)
Short Url

https://arab.news/neug8

Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

Oil remains near multiyear highs as energy crunch continues

Oil remains near multiyear highs as energy crunch continues
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil edged higher on Tuesday and was near multiyear highs as an energy supply crunch continued across the globe, while falling temperatures in China revived concerns over whether the world’s biggest energy consumer can meet domestic heating needs.

The Brent crude benchmark rose 34 cents to $84.67 a barrel by 11:11 a.m. EDT (1511 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate futures rose 46 cents to $82.90 a barrel.

Prices have been climbing the last two months. Since the start of September, Brent has risen by about 18 percent, while WTI has

gained by around 21 percent. “Supply-demand balances show that the market is experiencing a supply deficit, which is spurring deep inventory draws and driving prices upward,” said Louise Dickson, senior oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy.

“This market tightness is expected to extend into most of 2022, and crude oil demand will only catch up with crude supply by the fourth quarter of next year.”

With temperatures falling as the northern hemisphere winter approaches and heating demand increasing, prices of oil, coal and natural gas are likely to remain elevated, traders and analysts said.

Topics: oil prices Energy crunch

Related

IMF predicts 5.3% rise in oil output of Middle East, Central Asia producers
Business & Economy
IMF predicts 5.3% rise in oil output of Middle East, Central Asia producers
Special Middle East ‘catching up’ in better use of energy, but more work is needed: ENGIE
Business & Economy
Middle East ‘catching up’ in better use of energy, but more work is needed: ENGIE

Greece, Egypt, Cyprus sign energy deal with Europe in mind

Greece, Egypt, Cyprus sign energy deal with Europe in mind
Updated 56 min 55 sec ago
AFP

Greece, Egypt, Cyprus sign energy deal with Europe in mind

Greece, Egypt, Cyprus sign energy deal with Europe in mind
  • The deal concerns the "interconnection" of the neighbours and transfer of electricity to their respective networks, Greek prime minister said
  • The announcement comes as countries around the world face an energy crisis, with the prices of natural gas, oil and coal rising
Updated 56 min 55 sec ago
AFP

ATHENS: Greece, Cyprus and Egypt on Tuesday signed an electricity agreement that could include Egyptian solar power and potentially supply power to other European countries.
The protocol was signed during a meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the presidents of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, in Athens.
The deal concerns the “interconnection” of the neighbors and transfer of electricity to their respective networks, Mitsotakis said.
“As energy sources diversify, Egypt can become a supplier of electric power, which will be mainly produced by the sun, and Greece will become a distribution station for Europe,” Mitsotakis added.
The announcement comes as countries around the world face an energy crisis, with the prices of natural gas, oil and coal rising.
El-Sisi said the agreement aims to “reinforce energy cooperation.”
In a joint statement, the Mediterranean neighbors said: “This interconnection reinforces cooperation and energy security, not only between these three countries but also with Europe.”
“It will be a way to transfer important quantities of electricity from and to the eastern Mediterranean,” the statement said.
The three countries also expressed their intention of exploring and transferring natural gas in the region.
Energy cooperation between eastern Mediterranean countries regularly irritate Turkey, which has its eyes set on oil and natural gas deposits in the region.
“Unfortunately, Ankara does not understand the message of the times and its aspirations to the detriment of its neighbors are obviously a threat to peace in the region,” Mitsotakis said.
Tensions soared last year when Turkey sent an exploration ship and small navy flotilla to conduct research in waters that Greece considers its own under treaties.
The Turkish foreign ministry later Tuesday lambasted the joint statement as another example of the “hostile policy” toward Turkey and Turkish-held northern Cyprus.
While Ankara supported energy projects which “increased cooperation between regional countries,” the ministry stressed that Turkish and northern Cyprus’ rights and interests “should not be ignored by these projects.”
Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey seized the north in response to a coup orchestrated by an Athens-backed junta seeking to annex the island to Greece.
Despite attempts this year to normalize relations with Egypt after falling out in 2013, the Turkish ministry also criticized Cairo’s cooperation with Greece and Cyprus.
“The inclusion of Egypt indicates that the Egyptian administration has not yet grasped the real address where it can cooperate in the eastern Mediterranean,” it added in a written statement.

Topics: Greece Cyprus Egypt electricity gas Oil

Related

Greece vows to link Egypt’s energy grid to European Union
Business & Economy
Greece vows to link Egypt’s energy grid to European Union
TotalEnergies opens UK offshore wind hub in North Sea oil, gas center
Business & Economy
TotalEnergies opens UK offshore wind hub in North Sea oil, gas center

Saudi Arabia raises penalty for violating finance companies law

Saudi Arabia raises penalty for violating finance companies law
Updated 19 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia raises penalty for violating finance companies law

Saudi Arabia raises penalty for violating finance companies law
Updated 19 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday approved raising the penalty for violating the Finance Companies Law to not more than SR2 million ($0.53 million), the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Following the amendment, the penalty shall be SR2 million or 10 percent of the value of finance to which the violation was carried out, or imprisonment for a period of not more than two years, or one of those two penalties.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Cabinet Financial laws

Route to net zero emissions will cost global economy $5tr annually: Report

Route to net zero emissions will cost global economy $5tr annually: Report
Updated 19 October 2021
Michael Glackin

Route to net zero emissions will cost global economy $5tr annually: Report

Route to net zero emissions will cost global economy $5tr annually: Report
Updated 19 October 2021
Michael Glackin

A report from Bank of America has warned reaching net zero will cost the global economy $5 trillion annually for the next 30 years.

On the eve of the UN’s COP26 environmental conference in Scotland this month, where countries who signed the 2015 Paris Agreement to reduce carbon emissions will review their progress and outline policies to achieve net zero by 2050, the report offers a stark reminder of the cost of transitioning to greener energy.

However, the report also warned that failing to address climate change could lead to the loss of 3 percent of global gross domestic product annually this decade, amounting to around $69 trillion by the end of this century.

A key priority at COP26 is for governments to agree on specific cash-backed policies that will accelerate the transition toward net zero, including a commitment to phase out the use of coal, sharply reduce deforestation, speed up the transition to electric vehicles and green heating systems, and implement fiscal measures to encourage increased investment in renewable energy.

In addition, the summit, which is taking place in Scotland’s former industrial heartland of Glasgow, will also attempt to get western governments to make good the $20 billion a year shortfall in helping emerging nations transition to greener energy.

Developed nations had agreed to provide $100 billion per year to emerging nations. Not only have they fallen short on that commitment, but the UN wants agreement in Glasgow to increase that funding further.

The UN Environment Programme estimates the cost of transition in emerging countries will reach $140-300 billion by 2030, and $280-500 billion by 2050. San Francisco based think tank, the Climate Policy Initiative, estimates Africa on its own may require up to $3 trillion by the end of this decade.

Against this backdrop, Bank of America estimates the total cost of transitioning will be $150 trillion, at least four times the amount that global COVID-19 stimulus packages are forecast to cost governments this decade.

The report states financing the trillions of dollars of investment needed for net zero will require “significant changes in capital allocation.”

As Arab News reported last week, the World Resources Institute said G20 countries still account for 75 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Meanwhile, a report by Moody’s Investors Service revealed financial institutions in the G20 were carrying almost $22 trillion of exposure to carbon-intensive sectors.

However, Bank of America said the use of labelled bonds and loans to address environmental issues is expanding rapidly.

It is forecasting more than $1 trillion in labeled bond issuance this year, with $900 billion in green, social and sustainability bonds and a further $100 billion in sustainability-linked bonds.

The report adds that labeled bonds already account for more than 20 percent of European high grade and European high yield issuance for corporates this year, driven by environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns and EU regulations, more than twice the rate in 2020.

However, while the report is bullish about the ability of Western governments to pay for greening the planet, the report notes that while around 50 countries, along with the EU — which between them account for almost 75 percent of CO2 emissions — have committed to reaching net zero, only 10 countries have so far enshrined that commitment in legislation.

The report adds while a number of the countries have pledged to long-term targets, centered on 2050 or the end of the century, they have failed to make 2030 commitments in line with the Paris Agreement.

The good news? Well, Bank of America’s cost estimate is considerably lower than an earlier forecast, published in the summer, by BloombergNEF’s closely watched New Energy Outlook, which put the figure at $173 trillion, of $5.8 trillion annually.

Progress of sorts as the world heads to Glasgow. 

Topics: Net Zero carbon emissions COP26

Related

UK sets out net zero strategy as it gears up to host COP26
Business & Economy
UK sets out net zero strategy as it gears up to host COP26

Saudi-Moroccan Business Council to hold expo in Jeddah 

Saudi-Moroccan Business Council to hold expo in Jeddah 
Updated 19 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi-Moroccan Business Council to hold expo in Jeddah 

Saudi-Moroccan Business Council to hold expo in Jeddah 
Updated 19 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi-Moroccan Business Council on Tuesday signed four memorandums of understanding to strengthen partnership in tourism, electricity, renewable energy, logistics and food sectors.

The council also revealed plans to launch the “Two Kingdom’s Forum and Exhibition” in Jeddah in the first quarter of 2022.

Ali Al-Yami, head of the council, said a list of participating companies is being prepared.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Morocco trade

Saudi Arabia launches project to promote algae industry

Saudi Arabia launches project to promote algae industry
Updated 19 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches project to promote algae industry

Saudi Arabia launches project to promote algae industry
Updated 19 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Fisheries Development Program on Tuesday launched a project to develop commercial algae technology and promote localization of the algae industry in the Kingdom.

The fisheries development program comes under the purview of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture. 

Ali Al-Shaikhi, the CEO of the program, said the project aims to promote the algae industry in the Kingdom and in order to do so the first commercial model for the cultivation of algae will be established in 2022. 

Al-Shaikhi said plans are also underway to establish an algae center in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Fisheries Algae production

Related

Saudi Arabia
Kingdom to produce 30,000 tons of algae

Latest updates

Oil remains near multiyear highs as energy crunch continues
Oil remains near multiyear highs as energy crunch continues
UK, Arab League concerned over Iran’s nuclear program
UK Minister for Middle East and North Africa in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office James Cleverly meets with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the Arab League. (Twitter/@JamesCleverly)
World Cup bid not derailed by Euro 2020 trouble — UK Sport
World Cup bid not derailed by Euro 2020 trouble — UK Sport
American nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
American nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
Halep beats Potapova in Kremlin Cup opener, Jabeur retires
Halep beats Potapova in Kremlin Cup opener, Jabeur retires

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.