Saudi women empowerment conference to focus on 7 themes
Prof. Ahmed Salim Al-Amiri said the royal approval to organize this conference reflected the interest and support of the Kingdom’s leadership for Saudi women. (Supplied)
Hebshi Alshammari

  Imam Mohammad bin Saud Islamic University will host the 2-day event, which will bring together more than 60 experts and ministers
RIYADH: Imam Mohammad bin Saud Islamic University will hold a two-day conference to shed light on how Saudi Arabia has helped empower women through national reforms, government policies, and private initiatives.
The conference, which will be held on Nov. 22-23, will bring together more than 60 experts, ministers, and Saudi universities. It will explore seven themes and indicators of women empowerment in local and international organizations.
Prof. Nouf bint Abd Al-Aly Al-Ajmi, the vice-rector of Female Student Affairs, who is also the head of the organizing committee, told Arab News that many prominent female figures will participate in the conference.
“Saudi women have taken great strides towards empowerment, thanks to the legislation and laws issued to enhance women’s position and protect their social and personal rights and ensure their participation as decision-makers,” Al-Ajmi said.
The themes will focus on legislative reforms in the era of King Salman and how they have helped meet the demands and needs of women towards more vital social participation.
There will be an emphasis on national identity and citizenship through women’s empowerment in education and training.
The rector of the Imam Mohammad bin Saud Islamic University, Prof. Ahmed Salim Al-Amiri, said the royal approval to organize this conference reflected the interest and support of the Kingdom’s leadership for Saudi women.
“Saudi women have enjoyed many rights while many historic and key decisions were issued to enhance women’s role in society and empower them to be an active partner in national development,” Al-Amiri said.
The rector said various governmental and non-governmental sectors will participate in the event, including Saudi universities, to explore women’s empowerment on different levels.
The conference will also focus on government projects and initiatives that support the empowerment of Saudi women, key indicators of women’s empowerment, and new functional areas.
The successes and achievements of women in the era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques will also be highlighted.

Waleed Al-Khayyat is head of marketing and corporate communication at LogiPoint, the Kingdom’s pioneering logistics real estate company, which builds and operates bonded and re-export zones, logistics parks and economic zones across Saudi Arabia.

Simultaneously, Al-Khayyat holds the portfolio of the head of communications and PR at the Red Sea Gateway Terminal, which is recognized among the most state-of-the-art container terminals not only in the Kingdom, but also across the region.

He joined the RSGT team as workplace service manager in March 2013 and won the employee of the year award the same year.

Al-Khayyat spent five years immersed in the logistics ecosystem at RSGT and gained hands-on practical experience in leadership, logistics, facilities management and operations.

He was entrusted with the portfolio of head of marketing and corporate communication at LogiPoint in October 2016 and took on the additional mantle of head of communications and PR at RSGT in February 2020.

He relishes the challenge of his dual roles and has spent the past eight years making his mark in the Kingdom’s logistics and supply chain industry, during which he has developed a passion for engaging with internal and external clients.

Al-Khayyat’s remit is to ensure that both companies communicate their value proposition to the local and international markets effectively, consistently and comprehensively.

Al-Khayyat completed his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cape Breton University, Canada, in 2010 and attained a master’s degree in engineering management from the Catholic University of America, US, in 2012.

He believes in the value of growth through constant learning and has attended a variety of training, workshops and short courses which have enabled him to evolve as a professional.

  The UNOCHA work will aid advocacy, coordination, policy, and information management
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will lead the upcoming presidency of the group of donor countries for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs from 2022-2023.
Assistant Supervisor General Director for Planning and Development at the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Aqeel Al-Ghamdi met with Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, to discuss the Kingdom’s presidency, its plan, and upcoming meetings in Geneva.
The two sides also discussed issues of common interest in humanitarian and relief affairs.
Along with the Kingdom’s humanitarian aid and rapid response efforts, the UNOCHA work will aid advocacy, coordination, policy, information management, and humanitarian financial tools and services.
During the meeting, Al-Ghamdi highlighted the role of the Saudi government in leading humanitarian and relief work around the world, focussing on KSRelief’s 1,700 projects in 75 countries at a total cost of $5.5 billion. Neighboring Yemen receives the most aid provisions due to its current political turmoil, with Palestine, Syria and Somalia following as top beneficiaries.
Last March, Supervisor-General of KSRelief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah announced the Kingdom’s pledge of $430 million to fund the UN Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan for 2021. The Kingdom has been the leading donor of humanitarian assistance to Yemen for the past six years.
Al-Wasel praised KSRelief and its vital role in serving those affected around the world.

RIYADH: Finland’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Antti Rytovuori, met Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz at the Eastern Province governorate in Dammam on Tuesday.
“We discussed current and potential cooperation between the two countries in many fields such as health, education, renewable energy, circular economies, trade and investment,” the ambassador told Arab News on Wednesday.
Rytovuori also briefed the governor on a recently signed contract between Finnish company Valoe Oyj and Saudi Arabia’s ICON Advanced Co Ltd. to establish a joint solar panel production venture in Dammam.
As part of the deal, ICON will own 60 percent of the business and Valoe Oyj 40 percent. The joint venture will see the construction of a manufacturing plant that Valoe will engineer and build.
Planned investment totals about 15 million euros ($17.5 million), including the solar module manufacturing plant, technology transfer, and training and initial operation, which will be delivered by the Finnish company.
Rytovuori praised the “rapid and extensive improvements” that the Kingdom has made in conditions for external investment.
The Kingdom and Finland in December last year stepped up joint efforts in infection prevention by signing a memorandum of understanding. The signing ceremony took place at the Finnish embassy in Riyadh.
Knowledge-exchange links between the two countries are based on the Kingdoms’s vast patient safety experience in mass gatherings.

MAKKAH: Dyslexia, a learning disorder characterized by difficulty with reading, is common but for many years there was a widespread lack of awareness about it in Saudi Arabia. As a result people with the condition often did not get the help they needed.
This has changed significantly in recent years thanks to community-awareness campaigns, through which Saudis have learned more about the condition. This is helping with early recognition and intervention but challenges remain.
This month is Dyslexia Awareness Month, and to mark the occasion advocates and campaign groups in the Kingdom are stepping up their efforts to educate the community and show how knowledge is key to changing the narrative about people with learning difficulties.
According to specialists and people with dyslexia, media awareness campaigns in the past few years and the decision by Saudi authorities last September to officially classify it as a learning disorder have helped to improve the rights of people with the condition. They also said that modern diagnostic techniques mean that official figures for dyslexia in Saudi Arabia are much more accurate than they once were.
The condition was identified in 1881 by Dr. Rudolf Berlin, a German ophthalmologist in Stuttgart. A pioneer in his field, he was the first to describe it, and give it a name, in his paper Eine Besondere Art der Wortblindheit: Dyslexie (A Special Type of Word Blindness: Dyslexia), which was published in 1887. This formed the basis for all subsequent research, thanks to his systematic description of the condition.
Dr. Muhannad Al-Ali, a neurologist at King Fahd Hospital in Jeddah, said that dyslexia is a newly prevalent disorder in the Kingdom, meaning that until recently it was not classified as a condition. The amount of research carried out since the 1990s globally remains modest, he added.
Many people with dyslexia are unaware they have condition, he said, since the amount of time we spend on traditional forms of reading has declined. As a result, it can be difficult to accurately diagnose.
“Dyslexics find it difficult to comprehend what they read,” Al-Ali told Arab News. “They can read the first line but get tired and lose focus when reading the next.
“It is possible for a dyslexic to be able to read WhatsApp messages, for example, but unable to read a book or articles.” He further explained that because dyslexia does not have clear, consistent medical criteria associated with it, there is no specific, definitive test to diagnose it.
This can result in years of suffering by patients who later in life finally discover they have dyslexia, Al-Ali added.
“It arises with the child’s upbringing and often has roots in the area of the brain that handles comprehension, reading and cognition, and there are studies showing genetic and hereditary factors, but there is no clear and direct reason as to why a person has dyslexia,” he said.
Recent studies have clarified the significant role of functional magnetic resonance imaging of brain activity in determining the nature of the condition, Al-Ali explained.
This could be promising since cognitive behavioral therapy — in which a therapist provides a model for an appropriate behavioral response to a situation and the patient tries to copy that, receiving feedback on their attempt — has had significant benefits for some people with dyslexia.
Ibtisam Al-Samali, who is dyslexic and works as an engineer, said that community awareness is still at an early stage, but the situation is improving thanks to the good work of campaigners.
But she added that accurate figures for the number of people with dyslexia in Saudi Arabia are not available as the country lacks a unified, accredited body to identify and monitor people with the condition.
Al-Samali said she only learned about dyslexia when she was at university. Describing it as an invisible disability, she praised the efforts of civil society institutions and businesses to make a difference to people with the condition. She highlighted in particular the efforts of STC Pay which, as part of a community partnership, is helping to raise awareness of the condition through messages posted on social media.
“The road ahead is still long, as support is needed to establish the Saudi Dyslexia Society in preparation for setting up specialized schools for future dyslexic students, especially since dyslexics can pass this hereditary disability down to their children,” she told Arab News.
Dr. Yahya Al-Qahtani, an expert in special education and learning difficulties at Sultan bin Abdulaziz Humanitarian City said: “Dyslexia includes stuttering, difficulty and boredom in reading and following numbers and letters, and difficulty in focusing on, listening to and understanding the question. It is a disability that can be overcome through innovative educational strategies and methods.”
He added that although it has been identified widely since the 19th century, the disorder is still not clearly defined and not enough attention has been paid to a number of aspects of it, including medical questions concerning the nerves and behavioral effects.
Al-Qahtani added that Saudi Arabia lags some other nations in identifying people with dyslexia and that diagnosis and evaluation differs between schools, which often rely on older testing methods are not always effective.
A response-to-intervention assessment tool is already in use in some schools in Saudi Arabia and comprises three levels, Al-Qahtani said. The first level includes intensive teaching, to which 80 percent of students respond. The second level employs alternative teaching strategies and methods, which helps 15 percent of students. The third level is the provision of special education services, to which the remaining 5 percent of students respond.
He also highlighted the lack of accurate figures on the number of people with dyslexia in Saudi Arabia. About 400,000 students in the country have learning difficulties, he noted, and dyslexia affects about 40 percent of them.
Mohammad Bahareth, who is dyslexic and the founder of the Saudi-based Dyslexia Initiative, thanked the Human Rights Commission and its president, Awad Al-Awwad, who he credited for the official classification of dyslexia as a learning disorder and obtaining the Ministry of Information’s endorsement of the website www.dyslexia.sa as a source of information for people who want to learn more about the condition.
He also said that Arab News was one of the first newspapers to support the initiative.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his UK counterpart Liz Truss in Riyadh on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his UK counterpart Liz Truss in Riyadh on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
  • Liz Truss is on a Gulf tour aimed at boosting economic and security ties
  • They discussed Yemen, Iran, and the wider Middle East region 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Wednesday held talks with his British counterpart, Liz Truss, to discuss Yemen, Iran, and the wider Middle East region.
Truss arrived in the Saudi capital earlier in the day as part of a Gulf tour aimed at boosting economic and security ties. The trip followed a free trade agreement the UK began with the Gulf Cooperation Council as part of its deals to develop trade after leaving the European Union.
The two sides discussed the Kingdom’s efforts and initiatives to reach a political solution to the conflict in Yemen in a way that supports development and stability for the Yemeni people, the Saudi foreign ministry said.
They also discussed the most prominent developments regarding the Iranian nuclear deal and the ongoing negotiations in Vienna.

Tehran has been holding up negotiations aimed at reviving a landmark 2015 accord that scales back its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief since before Ebrahim Raisi was sworn in as president in August. Iran has stopped honoring some of its commitments and increased its uranium enrichment, which sparked concern from the UN nuclear watchdog agency and the international community.
During the meeting, Prince Faisal and Truss “reviewed the strong and historical Saudi-British relations, and opportunities to strengthen them in all fields,” the foreign ministry said.
They also discussed Saudi-British efforts to lay the foundations for peace, security, and stability in the Middle East and the world. They also exchanged views on several issues of common interest.
“An honor to meet my Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh today to discuss working together on infrastructure in Africa and Asia, security, and an even stronger UK-Saudi trade relationship,” Truss said in a tweet following the meeting.
Saudi Ambassador to UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar also attended the meeting.

 

