Cryptocurrencies benefit from Bitcoin's gains: Crypto wrap

RIYADH: Leading cryptocurrencies have mirrored Bitcoin’s gains with strong performances in the past 24 hours.

Ethereum and Solana are up more than 10 percent, after Bitcoin surged above $66,000 on Wednesday.

Edan Yago, the lead contributor to the Bitcoin DeFi protocol Sovryn, said: “As big as Bitcoin is now, it’s a mere fraction of what it will be.

“An entire borderless economy will be powered by sound money. An economy far larger than our current global economy. Why? Bitcoin finally brings property rights and economic access to billions of people.”

Ruud Feltkamp, CEO of cloud-based automated crypto trading bot Cryptohopper predicted that Bitcoin’s value will continue to grow.

“As expected, Bitcoin reached its all time high. It’s expected that the long volatile route to the top starts now, where I expect Bitcoin’s peak around Christmas. We often see that when Bitcoin makes a move, the altcoins follow in the two weeks after, which could explain the latest surge in Ethereum and Solana,” he said.

Trading



Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 0.55 percent to $65,286 at 4:49 pm Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $4,251 up 6.74 percent, according to data from Coindesk.