Prince Charles: Saudi Arabia has 'critical role' in fighting climate change

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has a "critically important" role in diversifying the world's energy mix and tackling climate change, the UK's Prince Charles has insisted.

In a video played at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum in Riyadh, the Prince of Wales said the work in the Middle East to tackle climate change is providing hope that the world can experience a green recovery.

The Prince warned there is a “dangerously narrow window of opportunity” for nations to act, adding: “But, there is hope, and we are already seeing real progress — something the Saudi Green initiative and Middle East Green Initiative aim to accelerate.

"As I’ve been trying to stress for many years, the region has huge potential for renewable energy including solar power, wind, green hydrogen and carbon capture.

"These industries can drive economic growth and increase green job opportunities.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the Kingdom's global leadership in energy transition is critically important.

"I can only say that it is enormously encouraging to see the commitment to diversifying its emergency mix, recognizing the cascading economic and social environment benefits that renewable energy provides.

"Practical projects on the ground help bring to life the transformative potential of the green economy.

“Bearing in mind that the region is estimated to lose 13 billion dollars to dust storms every year, there is no doubt that the regional initiative to plant billions of trees would have a truly transformative effect for the benefit of generations to come.”