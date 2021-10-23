You are here

Full-capacity crowd announced for Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Full-capacity crowd announced for Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Modifications have been made to set up more dramatic racing and increased opportunities for overtaking, a press statement said.  (Supplied)
Updated 23 October 2021
Arab News

Full-capacity crowd announced for Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Full-capacity crowd announced for Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Updated 23 October 2021
Arab News

The final season’s race of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will see a return to full capacity at Yas Marina Circuit, organisers announced on Saturday. 

Capacity at Yas Marina Circuit has increased allowing for a full-capacity crowd from December 9 to 12. Children under the age of 12 will now also be permitted to attend events during the race week. 

The race action at this year’s event will showcase motorsport’s biggest stars, including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Valterri Bottas, and Lando Norris. 

Modifications have been made to set up more dramatic racing and increased opportunities for overtaking, a press statement said.   

With the potential championship decider between Mercedes’ Hamilton and Red Bull’s Verstappen at this season’s final race, racing enthusiasts are sure to see history in the making at this year’s milestone event.

Grammy nominated artists, Khalid and Lewis Capaldi are the first to be announced in a star-studded line-up of artists performing at Etihad Park on Thursday and Saturday.

Wait for Premier League win goes on for Newcastle after Crystal Palace draw

Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher, left, and Newcastle's Isaac Hayden battles for the ball during the English Premier League match at Selhurst Park. (AP)
Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher, left, and Newcastle's Isaac Hayden battles for the ball during the English Premier League match at Selhurst Park. (AP)
Updated 23 October 2021
Liam Kennedy

Wait for Premier League win goes on for Newcastle after Crystal Palace draw

Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher, left, and Newcastle's Isaac Hayden battles for the ball during the English Premier League match at Selhurst Park. (AP)
  • A new Steve Bruce-less era was heralded on Tyneside, after the head coach was this week shown the St. James’ Park exit door
Updated 23 October 2021
Liam Kennedy

LONDON: Nine and counting. Newcastle United remain winless from their opening nine Premier League games of the season — however, their Crystal Palace draw definitely feels like a point gained, rather than two dropped.

Christian Benteke opened the scoring for the Eagles, before some Callum Wilson acrobatics ensured the Magpies traveled back north from the capital with a point to show for their efforts.

A new Steve Bruce-less era was heralded on Tyneside, after the head coach was this week shown the St. James’ Park exit door — but again, like last week against Spurs, there was little difference from what had gone before.

Graeme Jones stepped into the dugout for this one, and will do so for the next seven days until United decide on their new manager. United were clearly more organized, yet a whole lot more tentative.

Where gaps at the back were cavernous under Bruce, things appeared a whole lot more solid without him.

United, however, did have to ride their luck.

In a half of football devoid of real opportunities, only two of merit were created. One was wasted by the usually clinical Wilson and another saw Benteke strike Karl Darlow’s post.

United were bright early doors, with a little more defensive shape, which so easily escaped them in the opening game of the Magpies’ Saudi-financed era.

And Wilson went within an inch of setting Newcastle on their way, but could only find the side netting when presented with a chance on a tight angle from just three yards.

Benteke, a threat in the air all day for United’s beefed-up backline, fired a shot across the bows as he beat both Javier Manquillo and Emil Krafth to a floated cross to hit the foot of the post.

Bizarrely, the highlight of the opening half came from an off the field action as United released a statement making a U-turn on their previous decision to encourage fans not to wear Saudi-inspired dress.

It seems the new owners are now in favor of it. The statement read: “Those who wish to support the club by wearing appropriate culturally inspired clothing should feel free to do so as they see fit. We are inclusive to all.

“To reiterate what we said previously, neither the club nor its new owners were offended by attire worn, and appreciate the overt statements of support and acceptance by our great fans.”

Saudi flags and traditional dress were clearly visible across the 2,800-strong away support in south London.

After the break it was one-way traffic — and for United, a backs to the wall job.

Benteke made sure the Eagles’ dominance was rewarded when he nodded home a Tyrick Mitchell cross for 1-0. It was no less than the hosts deserved.

The Belgium international almost put Palace out of sight moments later as United’s resolve began to falter. Another header, this time off the top of the bar.

Against the run of play, however, the Magpies unexpectedly leveled as Wilson redeemed his earlier miss by producing a second-half moment of magic. His overhead kick from a United corner lit up the traveling support as the present Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, PCP directors, punched the air in the directors’ box.

Jones’ United continued to ride their luck. Goalscorer Benteke continued his profligacy in front of goal.

A Palace through ball broke the United defensive line and Benteke, with the whole goal to aim at, skewed wide.

Benteke did have the ball in the net again with three minutes left to play and looked to have won it for the Eagles. However, the VAR gods shone down on United as referee Darren England ruled the goal out for an obvious pull of the shirt by Marc Guehi on Clark.

Cue chants of “how much are they paying you?” — Clearly aimed at the man in the middle, England, and United’s new cash-rich owners.

Jealousy and hypocrisy reign supreme in English football when it comes to Newcastle United, of that there is no doubt, now.

But while the green-eyed monster dominates fan perception when it comes to the club’s owners, it does not ring true when it comes to their “on-pitch” product. That will likely have to wait until January and the transfer window.

Bayern wins again without coach Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern wins again without coach Julian Nagelsmann
Updated 23 October 2021
AP
AP

Bayern wins again without coach Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern wins again without coach Julian Nagelsmann
  • Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski were among the scorers as Bayern stayed a point clear of Dortmund at the top of the table
  • The coach has been directing Bayern remotely since he tested positive ahead of a Champions League game at Benfica on Wednesday
Updated 23 October 2021
AP

MUNICH: Coach Julian Nagelsmann again sent instructions remotely after testing positive for the coronavirus as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Borussia Dortmund made do without injured striker Erling Haaland to overcome Arminia Bielefeld 3-1.
Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski were among the scorers as Bayern stayed a point clear of Dortmund at the top of the table in what would have been a routine win if not for Nagelsmann’s absence.
The coach has been directing Bayern remotely since he tested positive ahead of a Champions League game at Benfica on Wednesday which Bayern won 4-0. Assistant Dino Toppmöller deputizes on the touchline and said Nagelsmann is closely involved with the tactics.
Bayern started with intent against Hoffenheim, Lewandowski scuffing a shot wide in the second minute when one-on-one with the goalkeeper, before Gnabry had a goal disallowed over a prior foul by Jamal Musiala.
Gnabry was first to score for Bayern, taking advantage of Hoffenheim’s narrow defensive formation to overlap on the right side of the penalty area in the 16th. Lewandowski added the second on the half-hour on a counterattack. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Kingsley Coman scored late on.
NO HAALAND, NO PROBLEM
A hip muscle injury for Haaland could rule out the Norwegian for weeks and make Dortmund’s bid to dethrone Bayern even harder. Haaland’s teammates appeared not to be affected as they showed off their skills in a 3-1 win over Bielefeld.
Emre Can put Dortmund ahead from the penalty spot after a clumsy tackle, before center back Mats Hummels made a statement with a volley from the edge of the area to make it 2-0. England midfielder Jude Bellingham had his moment in the spotlight in the 72nd, beating three Bielefeld players on his way to scoring a fine solo goal.
LEIPZIG HITS 4
Leipzig took some of the pressure off its American coach, Jesse Marsch, with a 4-1 win over promoted Greuther Fürth. But it wasn’t as simple as the score might indicate.
Fürth had the lead at halftime thanks to Branimir Hrgota scoring from a penalty given for Leipzig’s Nordi Mukiele jumping onto an opponent in an aerial duel. Yussuf Poulsen scored for Leipzig immediately after the break, before goals from Emil Forsberg, Dominik Szoboszlai and Hugo Novoa.
It was a welcome win for Leipzig, whose Champions League campaign is already all but over after a 3-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain meant Marsch’s team started the group stage with three defeats.
Freiburg stays in a surprise third place after keeping its record as the league’s only unbeaten team in a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg.
Wolfsburg, which started the season brightly under new coach Mark van Bommel, is now on an eight-game winless run in all competitions.

Chelsea hit Norwich for seven

Chelsea hit Norwich for seven
Updated 23 October 2021
AFP
AFP

Chelsea hit Norwich for seven

Chelsea hit Norwich for seven
  • Mason Mount scored a hat-trick for the Blues at Stamford Bridge
  • Mount had not scored since May and Tuchel welcomed his return to scoring form with Lukaku and Werner expected to be out for some time
Updated 23 October 2021
AFP

LONDON: Chelsea opened up a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 7-0 demolition of Norwich on Saturday.
Mason Mount scored a hat-trick for the Blues at Stamford Bridge as the European champions coped easily without first-choice strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.
Mount started the rout after just eight minutes and finished it with two more in the closing stages after Ben Gibson had been sent-off for the visitors.
Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Ben Chilwell were also on target for Thomas Tuchel’s men, while Max Aarons’ own goal summed up a sorry day for the Canaries.
He had not scored since May and Tuchel welcomed his return to scoring form with Lukaku and Werner expected to be out for some time.
“No matter how satisfied the coach is, the offensive guys need goals to be fully happy,” said Tuchel.
“He waited too long, so it was good that he got some goals. I agree he looked fresh again today.”
Manchester City can close the gap at the top to two points and leapfrog Liverpool into second when they face Brighton later on Saturday.
Claudio Ranieri got his first win as Watford manager as the Hornets twice came from behind to stun Everton 5-2 at Goodison Park.
Josh King failed to score as an Everton player last season, but hit a hat-trick to help move Watford six points clear of the relegation zone.
Juraj Kucka and Emmanuel Dennis were also on target for the visitors, who scored four times in the final 12 minutes.
Leeds needed a stoppage-time penalty to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves.
South Korean international Hwang Hee-chan opened the scoring at Elland Road.
Wolves were set to move up to fifth until Joe Gelhardt was fouled inside the area in the 94th minute and Rodrigo slotted home the penalty.
Burnley remain in the bottom three, but Maxwel Cornet is proving himself a shrewd signing for Sean Dyche’s men as the Ivorian scored twice in a 2-2 draw at Southampton.
Saints turned the game around after Cornet opened the scoring to take the lead with goals from Tino Livramento and Armando Broja.
The former Lyon winger then salvaged a point for the Clarets with a thumping finish on the volley from outside the area.

Former athletics world medalist Quinonez shot dead

Former athletics world medalist Quinonez shot dead
Updated 23 October 2021
AFP
AFP

Former athletics world medalist Quinonez shot dead

Former athletics world medalist Quinonez shot dead
  • Quinonez, 32, and another person were found dead close to midnight local time, according to local police
Updated 23 October 2021
AFP

QUITO: Ecuador’s 2019 200 meters world bronze medallist Alex Quinonez who allowed his countrymen to “dream” has been shot dead in the port city of Guayaquil according to the Sports Ministry.
Quinonez, 32, and another person were found dead close to midnight local time, according to local police.
“With great sadness, we confirm the murder of our sportsman Alex Quinonez,” the Sports Ministry announced on Twitter.
“We have lost a great sportsman, someone who allowed us to dream, who moved us....he was the greatest sprinter this country produced.”
Quinonez — who was suspended prior to the Tokyo Olympics due to “breach of his whereabouts obligations” — was also hailed by Ecuador’s president Guillermo Lasso.
“We offer our sincerest condolences to his family,” he tweeted.
“May he rest in peace. Those who take the lives of Ecuadoreans will not remain unpunished.
“We will act with force.”

Fear and chagrin in Premier League at Newcastle's rise to power

Fear and chagrin in Premier League at Newcastle’s rise to power
Updated 23 October 2021
Frank Kane
Frank Kane

Fear and chagrin in Premier League at Newcastle’s rise to power

Fear and chagrin in Premier League at Newcastle’s rise to power
  • Ban on related party transactions unlikely to have a long-term effect on the club’s spending after Saudi-led takeover
Updated 23 October 2021
Frank Kane

The dictionary definition of the word “chagrin” is “annoyance or distress at having failed or been humiliated.” That just about sums up the football clubs that comprise the English Premier League.

“Spite” — “a desire to hurt, annoy or offend someone” — would also apply to the 18 clubs that voted this week to block “related party transactions” in the 20-strong league, meaning that none of them can do lucrative financial deals with organizations that are deemed to be connected with them.

Only two clubs did not vote for the ban, which is set to last for one month but can be extended by another meeting. Manchester City, which is having its own battle with the Premier League over alleged financial misdemeanors, decided to abstain.

And Newcastle United, the only one to vote against. Although the ban is applicable to all 20 clubs, it does not take a genius to work out which one was the intended target.

A couple of weeks ago, Newcastle became, on paper, the richest club in the world, following the £300 million takeover by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The PIF has about $500 billion of assets under its management, and the consortium which it leads — along with minority holders Amanda Staveley and the Reubens Brothers — has pledged an additional £250m will be injected into the club and the local community.

The ban is plainly intended to prevent Saudi Arabian entities putting significant cash into the club, in the form of player signings or big-name sponsorship and investment, such as in-stadium advertising and a badly needed new training facility. 

Although 18 clubs voted for the ban, it was driven by the bigger clubs, led — it appears — by Tottenham Hotspur and egged on by Manchester United and Liverpool. Two other Big Six clubs, Chelsea and Arsenal, also voted for it.

It is not as if these clubs have suddenly become beacons of financial righteousness. Given the identity of their owners — Russian and American entrepreneurs — it would be very surprising if they were suddenly taking a stance against sharp financial practice.

Any suggestion that the ban is motivated by concern over alleged human rights issues is just plain laughable.

The morality of the Big Six can best be judged by the fiasco earlier this year when they tried to organize a breakaway European “super league,” which was quickly and rightly shot down by an alliance of fans, many players, and the UK government. The Big Six are not people who act out of altruism.

What they are really worried about is the threat of a new force in English football that would challenge the cozy set-up whereby the Big Six mostly call the shots on important issues of the business side of the game, such as broadcast TV rights or big sponsorships.

A newly resourced football club in Newcastle would be exactly that — a new powerhouse in the northeast of England, challenging the traditional hubs in London and the northwest. They — and especially Tottenham, whose place in the Big Six is tenuous to say the least — are terrified of losing their grip on the game, on and off the pitch.

People close to the new Newcastle set-up were not particularly worried when news of the ban broke. For one thing, Newcastle was run in such a miserly way under the Mike Ashley regime that there is still significant scope for new investment even under the existing rules, should Saudi Arabia wish to pursue that line. Up to £150 million could probably be spent pretty rapidly under financial fair play rules.

The ban is only for a month anyway, and any attempt to extend it or make it permanent would be sure to provoke prolonged legal action on grounds of anti-competitiveness. The Premier League does not have a good track record in legal actions against Newcastle.

Having said all that, it is a good thing for all clubs to adhere to rules on financial fair play that seek to make a level playing field in the game.

But this is not the way to do it. Singling out Newcastle is vindictive, petty and spiteful, motivated by pure chagrin.

