Your guide to the 2021 RUSH Festival in Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s inaugural gaming and esports extravaganza, RUSH Festival, is currently underway in Riyadh. The five-day event, which wraps up on Oct. 26 as part of Riyadh Season 2021, is not short on entertainment.

Enjoy games







Photo by Huda Bashatah/Arab News



Video game lovers can compete in more than 18 different gaming tournaments, including Tekken 7, Peggy, Overwatch, FIFA 2022, Call of Duty and many more.

Dress up







Photo by Huda Bashatah/Arab News



Visitors are encouraged to dress up as their favorite video game or anime characters. Fans of the fictional universe who registered for the cosplay contest will compete for “best costume” and stand to win a grand prize of $18,662.

Shop







Photo by Huda Bashatah/Arab News



You can buy a souvenir for yourself or your loved ones from the many pop-up shops dotted throughout the venue.

Eat local







Photo by Huda Bashatah/Arab News



If you’re looking to fuel up, there is no shortage of restaurants and cafes to pick and choose from, including local eateries such as Ahal Al-Deera.

Live Music







Photo by Huda Bashatah/Arab News



Catch live performances from a lineup of Saudi Arabia-based DJs, including DJ Vegas, DJ Bassel and DJ Memo Max, who will be setting the mood throughout the esports event.

Discover the latest in tech







Photo by Huda Bashatah/Arab News



Explore the latest in gaming technology, with hyper-realistic virtual reality games, mobile games and more.