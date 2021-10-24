You are here

China aims to cut fossil energy use to below 20% by 2060

China aims to cut fossil energy use to below 20% by 2060
Updated 24 October 2021
AFP

China aims to cut fossil energy use to below 20% by 2060

China aims to cut fossil energy use to below 20% by 2060
Updated 24 October 2021
AFP

BEIJING: China is targeting an ambitious clean energy goal of reducing fossil fuel use to under 20 percent by 2060, according to an official plan published by state media on Sunday.

The document follows a pledge by President Xi Jinping to wean the country off coal, with a target of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality 30 years later.

But the country has been criticized for pushing ahead with opening dozens of new coal power plants.

Authorities have also been looking to ramp up production with coal prices surging and supplies running low in recent days, both factors behind power outages.

But on Sunday, China’s official Xinhua news agency laid out a host of targets in its path towards carbon neutrality.

Among them was the proportion of non-fossil fuel consumption reaching around 25 percent of total energy use by 2030 — when the nation targets peak emissions.

By then, carbon dioxide emissions per unit of gross domestic product would have dropped by more than 65 percent from 2005 levels, while the total installed capacity of wind and solar power is targeted to reach more than 1.2 billion kilowatts, Xinhua said.

The guidelines also reiterated an earlier aim for carbon emissions per unit of GDP to fall 18 percent in 2025, from 2020 standards.

China faces a struggle to wean itself off coal, which fuels nearly 60 percent of its energy-hungry economy.

Economic planners are nervous about slashing coal too quickly as it could cripple growth.

While China said in an earlier statement that President Xi intended to “strictly control” the growth of coal power plants, it also signaled a continued increase in the next few years, saying coal consumption would start to gradually reduce from 2026.

Topics: China emissions climate change

MGI: Charting a regional road map for sustainable living

MGI: Charting a regional road map for sustainable living
Updated 14 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

MGI: Charting a regional road map for sustainable living

MGI: Charting a regional road map for sustainable living
  • Saudi initiatives demonstrate Kingdom’s willingness to address environmental challenges
Updated 14 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

RIYADH: The final event of the Saudi Green Initiative, the Middle East Green Initiative, is taking place today to create a sustainable road map for the region and highlight green transition, green policy solutions, the finance sector’s contribution to the goals of the SGI as well as insight from an international perspective. 

It will be attended by several heads of state, with key speakers including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, UN Deputy Secretary Amina Mohammed,  BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, HSBC Group Chief Executive Noel Quinn, and André Esteves, senior partner, BTG Pactual, Brazil.

Earlier this year, the crown prince highlighted that the Saudi and the Middle East green initiatives are a continuation of the environmental efforts in the Kingdom over the past few years in line with Saudi Vision 2030. 

The two initiatives demonstrate the Kingdom’s strong willingness to address the environmental challenges it has faced, from increase in temperatures and dust waves to low levels of rain and desertification.

The SGI and MGI are also aiming to collectively plant 50 billion trees as well as propel the Middle East region toward achieving more than 10 percent of global carbon emissions reduction targets.

The SGI aims to reach net zero emissions of greenhouse gases, mostly produced by burning fossil fuels, by 2060.

Saudi Arabia said the transition to net zero carbon emissions “will be delivered in a manner that preserves the Kingdom’s leading role in enhancing the security and stability of global energy markets.”

Announcing a plan to reach net zero in carbon by 2060, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday said the move was in line with the Kingdom’s development plans, “while preserving and reinforcing its leading role in the security and stability of global energy markets.”

The Kingdom has pledged to double the amount of carbon it will cut in its domestic economy, removing 278 million tons of the pollutant pr year by 2030.

“As a region, we have always had to live with harsh climate conditions and we will have to continue to innovate in both mitigation and adaptation,” said Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, at a forum on COP26 in Riyadh. 

“The UAE highly commends the leadership and the people of Saudi Arabia, particularly the youth, for such a landmark, bold and long-term strategic initiative. It represents a paradigm shift in ambition for this region,” the minister said.

The SGI aims to raise vegetation cover, reduce carbon emissions, combat pollution and land degradation, and preserve marine ecosystems. 

 

Topics: Middle East Green Initiative #SGI Saudi Arabia climate change

STC Solutions signs $53.66m NEOM data centre contracts

STC Solutions signs $53.66m NEOM data centre contracts
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

STC Solutions signs $53.66m NEOM data centre contracts

STC Solutions signs $53.66m NEOM data centre contracts
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co. (Solutions by STC) on Sunday signed several contracts with the Saudi Telecom Company to build a modern data center in NEOM, according to a stock exchange filing.

The contracts, valued at SR201.3 million, will contribute to the establishment of the data center’s infrastructure, cloud platform and other applications.

The project aims to design and build digital solutions for NEOM Telco Park’s digital platform as well as data center support starting from the concept to project delivery. 

It also includes data center campus enablement, system integration, infrastructure services, and physical security solutions, digital platform enabling NEOM to provide private cloud services to its customers, solutions and technology maintenance and support.

The project delivery and implementation will be within one year starting from the contract signing date, involving support services for three years.

Topics: STC NEOM Data deal

Bank shares lead 0.77% TASI fall: Market wrap

Bank shares lead 0.77% TASI fall: Market wrap
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

Bank shares lead 0.77% TASI fall: Market wrap

Bank shares lead 0.77% TASI fall: Market wrap
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Declining bank shares led a fall of the Tadawul All-Share Index, which was down 91 points on Sunday, or 0.77 percent, closing at 11,848,05 points.

221.4 million of shares changed hands in 323,000 deals.

Al Rajhi Bank fell 3 percent to SR137.80, amid trading of about four million shares, The bank’s net profit for Q3 2021 increased 43 percent year-on-year to SR3.794 billion.

Riyad Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Sulaiman Al Habib, Bank Albilad, Almarai, Maaden, Arab National Bank and Thob Al Aseel declined between 1 percent and 3 percent.

Dallah Health Services Company obtained a long term, Sharia-compliant 10-year bond financing from Al-Rajhi Bank, with a value of SR900 million to support the company's strategic plan for future acquisitions and expansions, according to a filing.

The parallel Nomu index decreased by 225.2 points, or 0.95 percent, to close at 23,505.27 points. The liquidity amounted to about SR18.4 million.

Yanbu Cement slumped 2 percent to SR38, The cement producer reported earlier a net profit of SAR 36.4 million in Q3 2021, a fall of 56 percent Year on year. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul stock exchange

Telecom Egypt to obtain $500 financing from 11 banks

Telecom Egypt to obtain $500 financing from 11 banks
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

Telecom Egypt to obtain $500 financing from 11 banks

Telecom Egypt to obtain $500 financing from 11 banks
  • The banks involved in the transaction include First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreq Bank, Bank of Jordan, and the Arab Bank of Bahrain
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

Telecom Egypt has signed a financing agreement with 11 allied banks to obtain a $500 million medium-term syndicated loan. 

The banks involved in the transaction include First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreq Bank, Bank of Jordan, and the Arab Bank of Bahrain. 

“International Financial Institutions trusted us in the past three years, and it enabled Telecom Egypt to obtain a syndicated loan again estimated at EGP7.8 billion ($500 million),” Adel Hamed, director and chief executive officer of Telecom Egypt, said.

 

Topics: Telecom Egypt

Italy has 'high expectations' for Saudi, Middle East green initiatives: Italian deputy foreign minister

Italy has ‘high expectations’ for Saudi, Middle East green initiatives: Italian deputy foreign minister
Updated 24 October 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy has ‘high expectations’ for Saudi, Middle East green initiatives: Italian deputy foreign minister

Italy has ‘high expectations’ for Saudi, Middle East green initiatives: Italian deputy foreign minister
  • Manlio Di Stefano calls for more EU funding of Middle Eastern green energy schemes
Updated 24 October 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy had “high expectations” about the Saudi Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative events in Riyadh along with the Kingdom’s engagement in green energy production, a leading Italian MP has said.

Manlio Di Stefano will be representing his government at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit being held in the Saudi capital, and he told Arab News that his country attached “a lot of importance to this event.”

The 40-year-old Italian undersecretary (deputy minister) for foreign affairs and international cooperation is from the Five Star Movement, the populist party founded by comedian Beppe Grillo which has been central to the last three years of coalition government in Italy.

After graduating in computer engineering in Sicily, Di Stefano worked as an IT consultant for an American company and was a volunteer for an Italian NGO operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guatemala working on sustainable development projects.

He said: “We believe this is the time where at a global level every country has to put some effort into engaging with climate change.”

The politician pointed out that promoting green energy was a “means to create a market, to create infrastructure, to create the storytelling about climate change, where it is taking place, and the solutions to tackle it.

“This event in Riyadh will be focused on how to tackle the situation with solutions and therefore we’re ready to support it,” he added.

Di Stefano noted that Italy was one of the leading European countries in terms of its energy production links with the Middle East and North Africa region and said the EU should provide more funding to Middle Eastern countries, such as Egypt, to help finance environmental protection schemes.

He added that Italy and Egypt had collaborated on a number of projects and that the strategic interconnection was important to his country.

“We have to work more with countries that can generate renewable energy in the future. We have a lot of projects going on in northern Africa and Middle Eastern countries for energy production.

“And we think that Italy could play a strategic role in that, because we can really bridge the MENA region with the northern part of Europe, where there may not be so many green energy capabilities.

“Saudi Arabia, and this has been stated very clearly by that government, is really pushing a lot on green energy production, and Italy is at the forefront with our own industries,” he said.

Di Stefano expected cooperation between Italy and Saudi Arabia, already strong through the G20 Troika, to develop further.

“I think we can do more because there is a huge complementarity among our countries which sometimes is undervalued. We are obviously really set on European values and market characteristics, and we ask for the same understanding when we deal with other countries. Nonetheless, this is a bilateral relationship that is fundamental for us.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the most important countries in the MENA region, and Italy already has good cases of cooperation, such as in the G20. When we come together at the table, we are talking the same language,” he added.

Topics: #SGI climate change sustainable environment net zero emissions Saudi Arabia

