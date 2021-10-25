Injuries reported in clashes as military stage coup in Sudan

RIYADH/KHARTOUM/CAIRO: Injuries have been reported during clashes in front of the Sudanese army headquarters after large crowds took to the streets on Monday to protest against a military coup deposing the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The coup comes despite an earlier agreement Hamdok reached with the head of the country’s ruling council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, in the presence of US special envoy Jeffrey Feltman, Adam Harik told the Dubai-based channel.

The military action has also sparked international concern, the Arab League warned against any measures that might shake stability in Sudan, TV news channel Al-Arabiya reported.

Head of the PM’s office Adam Harik said they knew the coup would take place six weeks ago.

“The military establishment does not want to fulfill its obligations to hand over power,” he told Al-Arabiya during his phone interview.

Feltman met with Sudanese military and civilian leaders Saturday and Sunday in efforts to resolve a growing dispute.

In a video shared on social media, what appears to be gunshots can be heard as protesters continued their demonstrations.

Sudan’s Stat News website highlighted the meetings with military officials.

The US has expressed alarm at reports of a military takeover of the transitional government in Sudan.

On the official Twitter of the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs, Feltman warned the military takeover would contravene Sudan’s Constitutional Declaration and puts at risk US assistance to the country.

“The US is deeply alarmed at reports of a military take-over of the transitional government,” Feltman said.

“This would contravene the Constitutional Declaration (which outlines the transition) and the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people,” he said, according to a statement on Twitter.

Sudan’s information ministry said joint military forces detained civilian members of the country’s ruling body and a number of ministers within the transitional government.

“Civilian members of the transitional sovereign council and a number of ministers from the transitional government have been detained by joint military forces,” the ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

“They have been led to an unidentified location.”

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has been placed under house arrest and moved to an unidentified location with his wife.

Al Hadath TV earlier reported four cabinet ministers and a member of Sudan’s Sovereign Council were among those arrested.

One of those arrested was Ali Al-Rayh Al-Sanhouri, secretary-general of the Sudanese Baath Party, Al-Sharq reported, quoting unnamed sources.

The report said Council of Sovereignty member Mohammed Al-Jawki was also under arrest, along with Minister of Cabinet Affairs Khaled Omar Yusuf.

Men in military uniform cut off the main roads leading to the capital, and state television was broadcasting patriotic songs.

There was no immediate comment from the military.

The Khartoum airport was shut and international flights were suspended, Al-Arabiya reported.

There was no announcement from the Sudanese government on the status of the airport.

Military forces also stormed Sudanese radio and television headquarters in Omdurman and arrested employees, the information ministry said on its Facebook page.

Reacting to the developments, the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, Sudan’s main pro-democratic political group, called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup.

The association also said there were Internet and phone signal outages in the country.

Since August 2019, the country has been led by a civilian-military administration tasked with overseeing the transition to full civilian rule.

The main civilian bloc – the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) – which led the anti-Bashir protests in 2019, has splintered into two opposing factions.

“The crisis at hand is engineered – and is in the shape of a creeping coup,” mainstream FFC leader Yasser Arman had told the Saturday press conference in Khartoum.

“We renew our confidence in the government, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and reforming transitional institutions – but without dictations or imposition,” Arman added.

A failed coup attempt in September fractured the country along old lines, pitting more conservative Islamists who want a military government against those who toppled autocratic former ruler Omar Al-Bashir in mass protests. In recent days, both camps have taken to the street in demonstrations.

Last week, several cabinet ministers took part in big protests in several parts of the Khartoum and other cities against the prospect of military rule.

The military head of the Sovereign Council has previously asserted his commitment to the transition.

(With agencies)