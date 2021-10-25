Saudi Arabia records 2 COVID-19 deaths, 51 new infections

You are here

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 244 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.96 million. (File/SPA)
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 244 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.96 million.
  • The health ministry says 56 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed two new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,780.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 51 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 548,303 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 77 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 19, followed by Jeddah with nine, and Buraidah, Makkah, Jazan and Dammam recorded two cases each.


The health ministry also announced that 56 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 537,338.
Over 45.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 21.2 million people have been fully vaccinated.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 244 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.96 million.

ROME: The state of bilateral relations between Italy and KSA is excellent, Italian Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Manlio Di Stefano said after he met Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraji in Riyadh on Monday.

Di Stefano is in Saudi Arabia to participate in the summit of the Middle East Green Initiative, as part of Italy’s commitment to the action on climate change as President of the G20 and co-President of COP26.

“With the Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraji we verified the excellent state of bilateral relations and discussed regional scenarios. It was a valuable opportunity to understand Saudi Arabia’s current position on Libya, Afghanistan and Yemen, as well as on the state of its relations with Iran,” Di Stefano said.

He explained that from his meeting “emerged the increased need for mediation in the various theaters, so that these situations of instability can finally normalize to the benefit, first of all, of the most vulnerable parts of the population. The Italian government, also holding the lever of the G20 presidency, is making every possible effort in this direction.”

Di Stefano met also the Saudi Minister of Commerce, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi. The representatives of the two governments, Di Stefano said, “examined the great business possibilities that are opening up for companies in this moment of post-pandemic economic revival.”

Italy is now the seventh largest commercial supplier to Saudi Arabia.

In the first half of 2021, trade between the two countries grew by more than 17 percent compared to the previous year. According to projections, it should exceed €7 billion ($8 billion) by the end of 2021.

The activity of Italian companies working in KSA has been mainly concentrated in infrastructure and the petrochemical sector.

“But we can do more together since Saudi Arabia, as part of the Vision 2030 Strategy, has launched a program of ecological and digital transition that will radically change the face of this country within the next few years,” Di Stefano said.

He urged leading Italian companies in the fields of renewable energy and high technology “to seize fully all the opportunities which originate from this ambitious program that KSA will put in place.”

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said it is following with great concern the developing events in Sudan and stressed on the importance of restraint and a de-escalation of tensions. 

The Kingdom said it was important to preserve all the political and economic gains and everything that aimed to protect the unity among all the political components in Sudan, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

JEDDAH: More than 200 graduates from more than 20 countries who completed a women’s leadership program will be honored in Riyadh on Monday.

Qiyadat Global-Georgetown gives participants the leadership skills needed to thrive in the public and private sectors, as well as in nonprofit organizations.

The women addressed leadership skills in decision-making, organizational change management and organizational performance, and interaction with stakeholders.

They came from different backgrounds: 16 percent were from the financial sector, 14 percent were from the education field, and 12 percent were from healthcare. Others had backgrounds in energy, technology, chemicals, media, and communications.

Of the participants, 42 percent had a bachelor’s degree, 47 percent had a master’s degree, and 9 percent had doctorates.

The graduates expressed their gratitude for the program, despite the conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were also grateful for the wide range of academic coverage, the diversity of nationalities among the participants, and their interaction with each other.

Qiyadat Global-Georgetown represents a contribution toward achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The 17 goals include education, particularly the quality of education at all levels, gender equality, sustainable economic growth and decent work for all.

Countries have been formulating strategies to target the development of communities while also addressing social concerns such as quality of education, universal coverage of healthcare, provision of social protection, and job creation.

JEDDAH: Pilgrims wishing to perform Umrah will no longer be required to wait for 14 days to book for the ritual, according to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Dr. Amr Al-Maddah, chief of planning and strategy officer at the ministry, told Arab News that by easing preventive measures, the operational capacity of the Grand Mosque for Umrah and prayers has significantly increased.

“In line with the developments at this stage, which in turn increased the demand in the dates available to perform Umrah, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah made this feature available for pilgrims. This condition is no longer necessary and will achieve a fair opportunity for all due to the high demand,” he told Arab News.

On Oct. 16, the Ministry of Interior announced the easing of restrictions across the Kingdom, including those affecting the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, allowing a full return to operations and capacity.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Justice is set to release the personal status draft law with the main focus on family and strengthening of bonds.

Speaking at the Saudi Family Forum 2021 on Sunday, Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani said that the personal status draft law announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman within the system of specialized legislation was based on several goals. The most important of these was a focus on family status, strengthening the family bond wherever possible and reducing the negative impact of separation.

Al-Samaani said that the project focused mainly on stressing a woman’s agreement to marriage, preserving her and her children’s financial and alimony rights, as well as other issues related to divorce requests.

During his participation at the forum, Al-Samaani said that many public policies, including the basic law of governance, had focused on empowering the family to achieve sustainable social development and overcome any challenges.

Saudi Vision 2030 also stipulates, in many of its programs and articles, strengthening the status of the family and striving to overcome all obstacles facing its members, he said.

The minister explained that one of the decisions that contributed to enhancing the sustainability and stability of the family was the amendment made in the executive regulations of the legal pleading system by adding a legal text that refers all personal status disputes to the reconciliation center to try to reconcile spouses.

Al-Samaani stressed that by applying this amendment, personal status disputes related to divorce, alimony and other issues decreased by more than 20 percent, and said he hoped this would drop further. On the development of procedural aspects in personal status disputes, he said that the establishment of the cases audit center contributed to a decrease in the duration of judicial sessions in personal status cases by more than 30 percent.

The goal of digital transformation in the Ministry of Justice was not just to enable service provision, he said, but to facilitate procedures, especially regarding the quality and nature of cases such as personal status ones. Filing cases from home or elsewhere had also enabled the judicial and relevant authorities, such as the Human Rights Commission, to exercise their role and assess the societal situation.

Al-Samaani said that the ministry had launched 120 electronic services and that judicial sessions did not stop during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 1.5 million sessions were held, more than 1 million rulings were issued through electronic litigation, and more than 3 million requests were submitted electronically.

He said that the Ministry of Justice had applied artificial intelligence techniques to their system. The first cases to which this was applied were personal status cases so that judicial authorities could predict 80 percent of the verdict in advance.

