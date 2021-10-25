You are here

Greenhouse gas levels reach record amid COP26 worries

Greenhouse gas levels reach record amid COP26 worries
GENEVA/GLASGOW: Greenhouse gas concentrations hit a record last year and the world is “way off track” in capping rising temperatures, the UN said on Monday in a stark illustration of the tasks facing UN climate talks in Scotland.

A report by the UN World Meteorological Organization showed carbon dioxide levels surged to 413.2 parts per million in 2020, rising more than the average rate over the last decade despite a temporary dip in emissions during COVID-19 lockdowns.

WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said the current rate of increase in heat-trapping gases would result in temperature rises “far in excess” of the 2015 Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average this century.

“We are way off track,” he said. “We need to revisit our industrial, energy and transport systems and whole way of life,” he added, calling for a “dramatic increase” in commitments at the COP26 conference beginning on Sunday.

The city of Glasgow was putting on the final touches before hosting the climate talks, which may be the world's best remaining chance to cap global warming at the 1.5-2 degrees Celsius upper limit set out in the Paris Agreement.

Under countries’ current pledges, global emissions would be 16 percent higher in 2030 than they were in 2010, according to a separate analysis by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

That is far off the 45 percent reduction by 2030 that scientists say is needed to cap warming at 1.5 degrees and avoid its most devastating impacts.

“Overshooting the temperature goals will lead to a destabilized world and endless suffering, especially among those who have contributed the least to the (greenhouse gas) emissions in the atmosphere," said Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the UNFCCC.

“We are nowhere near where science says we should be,” Espinosa said.

Topics: #COP26 greenhouse gases

MOSCOW: Rising energy prices pose significant risks of inflation in many emerging markets and developing countries, World Bank warned on Monday.

In its semi-annual report “Commodity Markets Outlook,” the bank said the ongoing energy crunch is likely to weigh on the growth of energy-importing countries in 2022.

Energy prices are expected to increase more than 2 percent in 2022 after jumping more than 80 percent in 2021, supported by continued robust demand and gradual production gains. 

The bank has raised its forecast for average oil prices to $74/bbl in 2022 from $70/bbl in 2021 projected previously in April. Natural gas and coal prices are expected to decline only slightly in 2022 to $4/mmbtu and $3.9/mmbtu from $4.1/mmbtu in 2021, as demand growth eases and production and exports increase, driven by the US.

Prices of non-energy commodities like metals and wheat are also projected to remain at elevated levels. After rising more than 48 percent this year, metal prices are projected to decline 5 percent in 2022. Prices for US hard red wheat are projected to decrease to $250 per metric ton and $245 per metric ton in 2022 and 2023 respectively from $255/mt in 2021.  

The rally in energy prices has sharply increased agricultural input costs. This includes fertilizers, which have risen more than 55 percent since January this year, with several fertilizer manufacturers halting or reducing production capacity. Elevated food prices combined with the recent spike in energy costs is pushing food price inflation up in several low-income countries such as Ethiopia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe as well as higher-income economies including Argentina and Turkey, the report pointed out.

The report provided its 2022 price forecast for energy and non-energy commodity groups revised from its previous estimate published in April this year. The most notable revisions include fertilizers (+11.8 percentage points), precious metals (+4.1 ppts), metals and minerals (+3.4 ppts), grains (-9.2 ppts), beverages (-2.7 ppts).

Topics: #World Bank #Energy prices #inflation emerging markets

RIYADH: Egypt aims to make 30 percent of all the government projects green by 2024 and then raise the level to 100 percent by 2030, said Yasmine Fouad, the country’s environment minister. 

Speaking at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh, she said Egypt spent 447 billion Egyptian pounds on 691 green projects in different sectors during the current fiscal. 

Egypt also became the first country to issue green government bonds in September 2020.

“We issued $750 million in five-year green bonds in order to focus on the climate change projects in transport and sanitation sectors,” the minister said.

Fouad said the Egyptian government is taking measures to change the overall investment environment by not just only supporting the private sector but also focussing on the banking sector to encourage it to adopt sustainable financing principles.

Topics: #SGI Middle East Green Initiative Summit

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s nationally determined contributions and net zero carbon goals are important developments since the Paris agreement John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, told delegates at the Middle East Green Initiative.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change signed at COP 21 in Paris, on 12 December 2015.

He said as a result of US diplomatic efforts, many countries are now taking bolder climate actions.

Science is playing a bigger role today in shaping climate actions, he said.

“This is the biggest market opportunity the world has known with 4 to 5 billion users. I see trillion dollars to be invested" in the energy transition market opportunities, he added.

He said no government in the world has the money to fight climate actions alone, and countries need the private sector to support these efforts.

He highlighted that the global financial industry is helping tens of trillion of dollars to be moved into the energy transition market.

He warned that countries must work to reduce emissions in the next 10 years.

“Action to combat climate change must be accelerated,” he said.

Topics: #economy #saudi #saudigreeninitiative #climategoals sustainability

RIYADH: Environmentally-focused start-ups will make up the next thousand ‘unicorn’ businesses, billionaire businessman Larry Fink has told the Middle East Green Initiative Summit.

The head of US asset management giant BlackRock told delegates at the forum in Riyadh it will be firms producing environmentally-friendly goods and systems that will become the next billion dollar companies  — the threshold for being dubbed a ‘unicorn’.

Fink said governments, financial service companies and multinational institutions need to work together to achieve a net-zero world, as he talked up the role of private sector investment in hitting this target.

Speaking at the event, which is attended by leading figures including the US Climate Change envoy John Kerry, Fink said clean technologies and fuel are more expensive than conventional energy sources due to a “Green Premium".

“To bring down this Green Premium we need to be serious about attracting private capital for technology and technology revolution,” he added.

Topics: Larry Fink Middle East Green Initiative sgi2021

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reiterated the sentiments of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz at the original announcement of Saudi Green Initiative, saying the world must go “further and faster” to combat climate change by the middle of the century.

In a statement to the inaugural Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh, Prime Minister Johnson said: “This is a region rich in history - the birthplace of the alphabet, algebra, coffee, the will and much of our civilization. But for many, the region has become most synonymous with fossil fuels. There is now a chance for a new chapter in the history of your region.”

“We must go further and faster if we are to limit the increasing global temperature, and take the necessary action to protect people and nature from the effects of climate change.”

Prime Minister Johnson also praised Saudi Arabia’s commitment to plant 10 billion trees, and the wider regional commitment to plant 50 billion trees highlighted earlier by HRH the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Prime Minister Johnson said: “This inaugural conference tackles the latter two head-on - cash and trees. 10 billion trees to be precise in Saudi Arabia, and 50 billion total across the region. That, my friends, is a lot of trees, and I hope you will match that outstanding level of ambition across all areas where action is needed.”

Earlier, the Crown Prince announced a series of regional programs for climate action to an audience of dozens of heads of state at the event. On Saturday, the Crown Prince also revealed that Saudi Arabia is aiming to achieve net zero emissions by 2060 through the Carbon Circular Economy approach.

The Middle East Green Initiative called for intensifying coordination and joint action to preserve and develop the importance of the environment and vegetation cover in Africa, in addition to establishing the Green Initiative Foundation as an independent non-profit entity to support the summit and raise the level of coordination.

Topics: #economy #saudi #climatechange #netzero carbon emissions Trees

