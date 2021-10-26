You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai’s DIFC regulator issues first part of digital assets framework

Dubai’s DIFC regulator issues first part of digital assets framework

Dubai’s DIFC regulator issues first part of digital assets framework
Short Url

https://arab.news/zzwhc

Updated 26 October 2021
Reuters

Dubai’s DIFC regulator issues first part of digital assets framework

Dubai’s DIFC regulator issues first part of digital assets framework
Updated 26 October 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The regulator for DIFC, Dubai’s state-owned financial free zone and the Middle East’s major finance center, has released the first part of a regulatory framework for digital tokens aimed at opening up trading of the fast-growing asset class.

The move by the Dubai Financial Services Authority comes as Gulf countries start to look at how to regulate digital assets to attract new forms of business as regional economic competition heats up.

The framework initially covers security and derivative tokens it refers to as investment tokens — digital representations of rights and obligations equivalent to those conferred by assets such as shares or futures contracts, issued, transferred and stored using distributed ledger technology such as blockchain.

It expects to issue another consultation this year for tokens not yet covered by the regulation, including exchange tokens — also known as cryptocurrencies — utility tokens and some asset-backed tokens known as stablecoins.

Last month, the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority and the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority agreed a framework that allows DWTCA to approve and license financial activities relating to crypto assets.

 Bahrain in 2019 released rules regulating crypto assets. 

Topics: DIFC Crypto asset Dubai

Related

‘Stablecoins’ pose risks amid resistance to Libra, says ECB’s Coeure
Media
‘Stablecoins’ pose risks amid resistance to Libra, says ECB’s Coeure

NEOM's tech arm, OneWeb sign a $200m joint venture for high-speed satellite

NEOM's tech arm, OneWeb sign a $200m joint venture for high-speed satellite
Updated 59 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM's tech arm, OneWeb sign a $200m joint venture for high-speed satellite

NEOM's tech arm, OneWeb sign a $200m joint venture for high-speed satellite
Updated 59 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh: NEOM Tech & Digital Holding Company – the first holding company to be established as a subsidiary of NEOM – and OneWeb, the global communications network powered from space, have signed a $200 million (SR750 million) joint venture agreement to bring high-speed satellite connectivity to NEOM, Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East and neighboring East African countries.

NEOM Tech & Digital Hold Co. and the new JV entity will have exclusive rights to distribute OneWeb services in its target regions for seven years from the initiation of the LEO satellite network, which is expected to commence in 2023.

The partnership will see the deployment of OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, which will not only provide the rapid and reliable connectivity to enable NEOM’s ecosystem of cognitive technologies, but also transform businesses and rural communities in the region where access to fiber-like internet was previously unimaginable, according to a statement.

The agreement also includes a long-term strategic partnership regarding research and development of future connectivity systems.

NEOM Tech & Digital Hold Co. and OneWeb, the second largest LEO operator with 358 satellites and the only licensed operator in Saudi Arabia, expect to complete ground infrastructure in 2022.

 

Topics: NEOM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco signs new initial deals during the FII

Saudi Aramco signs new initial deals during the FII
Updated 26 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Aramco signs new initial deals during the FII

Saudi Aramco signs new initial deals during the FII
Updated 26 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco signed five initial deals as it plans to expand its focus on emerging sectors to drive private sector innovation and investment, it said in a statement during the Future Investment Initiative.

"The Company is pursuing investment opportunities in projects that could potentially reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, following the recent announcement of its ambition to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions across its wholly-owned operated assets by 2050," it said.

The deals are expected to complement Aramco’s continued investments in oil and gas, with further announcements on its Jafurah gas program expected in the near future, it added.  

Amin Nasser, Aramco President and CEO, said: “Our plans illustrate our focus on developing innovative projects and investments, which support our long-term business strategy and aim to have a positive impact. Collaboration will be crucial in promoting economic development and creating new opportunities, as we expand our portfolio, diversify our business, advance low-carbon energy technologies and develop sustainable solutions.”

To move its program forward, Aramco has signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the following companies:

  • Modern Industrial Investment Holding Group and Intercontinental Energy – an MoU to develop a green hydrogen and ammonia project in Saudi Arabia;
  • South Pole Carbon Asset Management Ltd. and Yousef Abdulrahman AlDhabyan Agricultural Est.
  • (YADGREEN) – two separate MoUs to evaluate the feasibility of establishing a National Green Services Company to develop and innovate nature-based solutions (NBS) that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions;
  • BFG – an MoU focused on localizing the manufacturing of advanced nonmetallic building materials, as well as collaboration in research and development;
  • ABB – an MoU to explore localization of digital technologies for oil and gas applications, including domestic capacity building in the Process Automation System (PAS) and instrumentation fields.
Topics: Saudi Aramco

Greece wants to work with Saudi Arabia to deliver energy to Europe: Greek PM

Greece wants to work with Saudi Arabia to deliver energy to Europe: Greek PM
Updated 26 October 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Greece wants to work with Saudi Arabia to deliver energy to Europe: Greek PM

Greece wants to work with Saudi Arabia to deliver energy to Europe: Greek PM
Updated 26 October 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Greece is keen to work with Saudi Arabia to help deliver energy harvested by the Middle East country to Europe, the Greek Prime Minister has said

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the current energy situation in his continent has made him look towards the Gulf for more supply options.

Mitsotakis said Greece is “forming a very strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia”, as he talked up areas of mutual interest, such as hospitality.

However, it was energy provision that was top of his mind, with Misotakis confirming Greece would be shutting down all its coal plants by 2028 at the latest.

He said: “We've signed an agreement with Egypt, but l'm sure there's also going to be a lot of interest in terms of extending these types of agreements. 

“Also, with Saudi Arabia, if this area has the capacity to produce very cheap electricity from renewables, and I'm probably referring to the sun, wouldn't it be of mutual interest to bring this electricity into the European market?”

He went on to claim natural gas could be supplied to Europe via a pipeline that goes through Cyprus, Egypt and Israel.

Mitsotakis argued that Greece and Saudi Arabia “live in the same broad neighborhood” and “share the same challenges”.

After his appearance on the forum's stage, he left with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

 

Topics: Greece FII 2021

Related

Dollars and gold over bitcoin, leading investors tell the Future Investment Initiative Forum
Business & Economy
Dollars and gold over bitcoin, leading investors tell the Future Investment Initiative Forum
Clean energy development can’t be left to Aramco and ADNOC, warns Saudi minister
Business & Economy
Clean energy development can’t be left to Aramco and ADNOC, warns Saudi minister

US consumer confidence recovers; UK pay rises: Economic wrap

US consumer confidence recovers; UK pay rises: Economic wrap
Updated 26 October 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ziad Sabbah

US consumer confidence recovers; UK pay rises: Economic wrap

US consumer confidence recovers; UK pay rises: Economic wrap
Updated 26 October 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH: Consumer confidence in the U.S increased to 113.8 in October, up from 109.8 in September, the US-based Conference Board said. Concerns about high inflation were offset by an optimistic outlook for the labor market. 

This suggests that economic growth might have recovered early in the fourth quarter. This comes after consumer confidence in the country declined for three months in a row. 

UK annual pay rises

Full-time earnings in Britain rose by 4.3 percent in April compared to the previous year, data published by the Office for National Statistics revealed.

Median full-time earnings increased to £611 ($843) in April. After adjusting for inflation, the increase was 1.7 percent.

Hong Kong’s trade deficit

Hong Kong's trade deficit expanded to HKD42.4 billion ($5.5 billion) in September up from HKD12.7 billion ($1.6 billion) a year earlier, Hong Kong’s Census and Statistics Department said. 

Imports grew by 23.5 percent to reach an all-time high of HKD484.2 billion ($62.3 billion), triggered by a significant increase in imports of electrical machinery and related parts.

Exports rose at a lower annual rate of 16.5 percent as it reached HKD441.8 billion ($56.8 billion). This was driven by jumps in the exports of electrical machinery, office machines and automatic data processing machines, and gold and silver products.

Brazil’s inflation

Monthly inflation in Brazil reached 1.2 percent in early October, Bloomberg reported, citing the country’s statistics agency. This will likely put some pressure on its central bank to raise interest rates there, despite plans for greater public spending in the country.

The hike in prices was driven by jumps in transport and housing costs, which increased by 2.06 percent and 1.87 percent respectively.

In addition, the country’s annual inflation rate rose to 10.34 percent.

 

Topics: economy UK Hong Kong Brazil

EU and GCC should create greater supply lines, says French trade minister

EU and GCC should create greater supply lines, says French trade minister
Updated 26 October 2021
Jana Salloum
Fahad Abuljadayel

EU and GCC should create greater supply lines, says French trade minister

EU and GCC should create greater supply lines, says French trade minister
Updated 26 October 2021
Jana Salloum Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Global supply chains need to be rethought to reduce the impacts of humanitarian or geopolitical crises, France’s foreign trade minister has told the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh.

Franck Riester highlighted the health, energy and food sectors in particular as areas where the current system is susceptible to fluctuations, such as those caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister said the European Union is already seeking to diversify its suppliers in a number of areas, and flagged up closer working with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries as part of this.

The GCC will be "good partners" in a post-pandemic world, he said.

Topics: European Union (EU) #gcc FII 2021

Related

‘Let the unicorns come!’ PIF advisor says Saudi's economic ‘pie’ is growing
Business & Economy
‘Let the unicorns come!’ PIF advisor says Saudi's economic ‘pie’ is growing
Dollars and gold over bitcoin, leading investors tell the Future Investment Initiative Forum
Business & Economy
Dollars and gold over bitcoin, leading investors tell the Future Investment Initiative Forum

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia reiterates call for restraint, calm in Sudan: Cabinet
The Council of Ministers holds its weekly meeting, chaired by King Salman remotely from NEOM on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (SPA)
Civil defense issues weather warnings across Saudi Arabia until Friday
Civil defense issues weather warnings across Saudi Arabia until Friday
Saudi and Bahraini crown princes meet on sidelines of Future Investment Initiative Forum
Saudi and Bahraini crown princes meet on sidelines of Future Investment Initiative Forum
UK monarch won’t visit UN climate conference in person
UK monarch won’t visit UN climate conference in person
Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 65 new cases
Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 65 new cases

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.