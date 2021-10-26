Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Greek PM discuss boosting relations

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the capital, Riyadh, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations.
At the beginning of the meeting, the crown prince welcomed the Greek premier to the Kingdom, while Mitsotakis said he was happy to visit the Kingdom and meet the crown prince.
During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the two countries, and discussed opportunities to enhance prospects for cooperation in various fields.
They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of concern for their two countries, “in a way that contributes to supporting and strengthening security and stability in the region,” Saudi Press Agency said in a statement.
Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, and Minister of Investment and head of the Saudi delegation to the Saudi-Greek Committee Khalid Al-Falih also attended the meeting, which was held at the Royal Court at Al-Yamamah Palace.
Mitsotakis arrived in the Kingdom on Monday to attend the Middle East Green Initiative Summit, which was launched by the crown prince, and comes one week before world leaders are set to gather for the annual UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Scotland.
