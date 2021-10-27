The Tadawul All Share Index, up 0.5 percent at 11,851 points in early trade

Here’s a wrap of market movements and key earnings as of 10:30am Riyadh time:

SABIC Agri-Nutrients net profit more than doubled to SR2.47 billion ($658.6 million) in the first nine months of 2021.

Banque Saudi Fransi net profit rose by 69 percent to SR2.457 billion in the first nine months of 2021.

Ash-Sharqiyah Development widens net loss to SR3.5 million in the first nine months of 2021.

Saudi Automotive Services Co. (SASCO) saw profits decline by 34.5 percent to SR11.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Bank AlJazira posted net profit of SR204.5 million in Q3 2021 and for the first nine months of 2021 saw profits rise by 47 percent to SR777.3 million.

Fertiglobe shares start trading on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) today.

Alahli Takaful Co. (ATC) and Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. received a no-objection letter from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) on their merger deal.

Saudi Automotive Services Co. (SASCO) announced an update on amending Zakat declarations for the 2014-2018 period.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) to release third quarter 2021 financial results Thursday 28 October.