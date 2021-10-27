You are here

  • Home
  • The Tadawul All Share Index, up 0.5 percent at 11,851 points in early trade

The Tadawul All Share Index, up 0.5 percent at 11,851 points in early trade

The Tadawul All Share Index, up 0.5 percent at 11,851 points in early trade
Getty Images
Short Url

https://arab.news/yxhzp

Updated 27 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

The Tadawul All Share Index, up 0.5 percent at 11,851 points in early trade

The Tadawul All Share Index, up 0.5 percent at 11,851 points in early trade
  • Fertiglobe shares start trading on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) today
Updated 27 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

Here’s a wrap of market movements and key earnings as of 10:30am Riyadh time:

SABIC Agri-Nutrients net profit more than doubled to SR2.47 billion ($658.6 million) in the first nine months of 2021. 

Banque Saudi Fransi net profit rose by 69 percent to SR2.457 billion in the first nine months of 2021.

Ash-Sharqiyah Development widens net loss to SR3.5 million in the first nine months of 2021.

Saudi Automotive Services Co. (SASCO) saw profits decline by 34.5 percent to SR11.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Bank AlJazira posted net profit of SR204.5 million in Q3 2021 and for the first nine months of 2021 saw profits rise by 47 percent to SR777.3 million.

Fertiglobe shares start trading on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) today. 

Alahli Takaful Co. (ATC) and Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. received a no-objection letter from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) on their merger deal.

Saudi Automotive Services Co. (SASCO) announced an update on amending Zakat declarations for the 2014-2018 period.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) to release third quarter 2021 financial results Thursday 28 October.

Topics: #economy #earnings Saudi companies profits

Related

Saudi consumers welcome decision by various companies to bear VAT burden
Saudi Arabia
Saudi consumers welcome decision by various companies to bear VAT burden

Germany trims 2021 growth forecast, lifts 2022 prediction

Germany trims 2021 growth forecast, lifts 2022 prediction
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Germany trims 2021 growth forecast, lifts 2022 prediction

Germany trims 2021 growth forecast, lifts 2022 prediction
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: The economic growth forecast for Germany was sharply cut to 2.6 percent for 2021 from April’s prediction of 3.5 percent, the German government said. 

This was mainly driven by distortions in the supply chain as well as hikes in energy prices.

On the other hand, the forecast for next year was favorably altered to 4.1 percent up from the former expectation of 3.6 percent, the Economy Ministry added.

Topics: Germany economy Forecast

Immersive video app 360VUZ scales operations in Saudi Arabia

Immersive video app 360VUZ scales operations in Saudi Arabia
Updated 17 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Immersive video app 360VUZ scales operations in Saudi Arabia

Immersive video app 360VUZ scales operations in Saudi Arabia
  • 360VUZ's Saudi office is part of the company’s growth plan, focusing on business development, building the latest immersive technologies, and initiating new partnerships. 
Updated 17 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

The immersive mobile video app, 360VUZ has scaled its operations further in Riyadh with a larger office.

360VUZ's Saudi office is part of the company’s growth plan, focusing on business development, building the latest immersive technologies, and initiating new partnerships. 

“360VUZ ranked as the number one mobile app on Apple Store in Saudi Arabia last week, proving that it is just the perfect location to maximize our business and continue on bringing new immersive social content to our users,” the company’s CEO, Khaled Zaatarah said. 

So far, the app has raised a total of $10 million from top international investors. 

Topics: #video #saudiarabia mobile #development

Related

360VUZ has partnered with the Saudi Professional League to bring top tier football action to fans’ mobile phones. (Supplied/360VUZ)
Sport
360VUZ to bring football action to fans’ mobile phones
Ding brings mobile top-ups to Snapchatters in 15 countries 
Media
Ding brings mobile top-ups to Snapchatters in 15 countries 

European businesses ahead of the Middle East on ESG, says EFG Hermes chief

European businesses ahead of the Middle East on ESG, says EFG Hermes chief
Updated 38 min 47 sec ago
Jana Salloum

European businesses ahead of the Middle East on ESG, says EFG Hermes chief

European businesses ahead of the Middle East on ESG, says EFG Hermes chief
Updated 38 min 47 sec ago
Jana Salloum

Middle East businesses are lagging behind Europe when it comes to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies, the chief of multinational financial services company EFG Hermes has warned.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, Karim Awad, CEO of the Egyptian-based firm, added that while governance has improved in the region over the last two decades, environmental and social frameworks have not been developing at the same pace.

Awad highlighted the difficulties some companies face when expanding these areas of their businesses, as investors often feel they are not being told “concrete” achievements.

He said: “ESG has not happened in the Middle East to the level of what happened in Europe and different places in the world.

“The ‘G’ in the past 20 years has evolved massively, with the amount of transparency and governance from companies, especially public listed ones, not near to what it was years ago, but it isn’t the same for ‘E’ and ‘S’.”

Awad added: “There is a lot of data and investors sometimes feel they are fooled by telling them stuff that is not concrete in terms of value.”

Another leading business figure, Christine Tsai, CEO and founding partner of venture capital firm 500 Global, also flagged up issues with ESG, saying that more than 80 percent of their portfolio want to integrate the policies "but there's no framework for early stage companies.”

Awad agreed with this, saying that a lack of “specific standards” is an issue for companies looking to expand their ESG policies.

Topics: FII 2021 #ESG

Related

Riyadh now home to 44 regional HQs of global firms, reveals city’s ‘attraction’ czar
Business & Economy
Riyadh now home to 44 regional HQs of global firms, reveals city’s ‘attraction’ czar
‘I don’t mind missing 2060 net-zero target as long as we stay on green path’ says senior PIF official
Business & Economy
‘I don’t mind missing 2060 net-zero target as long as we stay on green path’ says senior PIF official

FII Institute signs deal with Saudi British Joint Business Council to establish tech hub

FII Institute signs deal with Saudi British Joint Business Council to establish tech hub
Updated 46 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

FII Institute signs deal with Saudi British Joint Business Council to establish tech hub

FII Institute signs deal with Saudi British Joint Business Council to establish tech hub
Updated 46 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Future Investment Initiative Institute on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Saudi British Joint Business Council to become a founding partner of the Saudi/UK Tech Hub and contribute to the project’s startup costs.

The tech hub will link Saudi and UK tech entrepreneurs and innovation hubs with potential partners and investors through a virtual platform, joint events and a business growth program. It will help to connect Saudi and British startups and scale-ups in key sectors, promote knowledge sharing and increase deal flow.

Speaking at the singing ceremony, Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute said: “The UK — home to many of humanity’s greatest inventions — will bring the best of what it knows to the Kingdom.”

The Saudi Ministry of Communications and IT and the British government’s Science and Innovation Network have pledged their support to the tech hub.  

Chris Innes-Hopkins, executive director of the Saudi British Joint Business Council, said the Saudi/UK Tech Hub builds on great opportunities for collaboration between the UK and Saudi technology sectors including fintech, clean tech and healt htech.

“We look forward to working closely with the FII on implementation,” he added.

Topics: #FII Saudi British Joint Business Council Tech Hub

Related

Fashion, money, power and sustainability: Welcome to the new FII
Business & Economy
Fashion, money, power and sustainability: Welcome to the new FII

Eni announces 3 oil, gas discoveries in Egypt

Eni announces 3 oil, gas discoveries in Egypt
Updated 39 min 23 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Eni announces 3 oil, gas discoveries in Egypt

Eni announces 3 oil, gas discoveries in Egypt
  • The discoveries were made by the Jasmine W-1X and MWD-21 wells, which were drilled respectively in the Aman area near the west Meleiha deep field.
Updated 39 min 23 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Italian energy company Eni has made three new oil and gas discoveries in Egypt’s Western Desert, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum has announced.

Oil, gas, and condensate (a mix of light liquid hydrocarbons) were found in the Meleiha concession area, and oil in the southwest Meleiha zone.

The discoveries were made by the Jasmine W-1X and MWD-21 wells, which were drilled respectively in the Aman area near the west Meleiha deep field.

In a statement, the ministry said that tests resulted in an average production of 2,000 barrels per day of light crude and 7 million cubic feet per day of associated gas.

The MWD-21 well, which has already been linked to production, also yielded a stable rate of 2,500 bpd.

In the southwest Meleiha concession, the SWM-4X well, located 35 kilometers south of the Meleiha field, was used for the discoveries. The test resulted in a production rate of approximately 1,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The three wells will add a total production of about 6,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Eni’s ongoing oil and gas exploration strategy in the area means that any discoveries can be quickly and cost-effectively linked into existing production facilities.

Eni, through its subsidiary AIOC, owns a 38 percent stake in the Meleiha concession license, while Russia’s Lukoil has 12 percent, and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. 50 percent.

In the southwest Meleiha concession, Eni owns, through AIOC, a 50 percent stake, with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. holding the remaining share.

Eni has been operating in Egypt since 1954 and is a major producer, with a current production of about 360,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Topics: Oil Egypt Eni

Related

Saudi authorities foil port drug-smuggling bid
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities foil port drug-smuggling bid
Japan requests boosting of UAE crude oil output: Minister
Business
Japan requests boosting of UAE crude oil output: Minister

Latest updates

Arab coalition says over 100 Houthis killed in strikes on Juba and Al-Kasarah
Arab coalition says over 100 Houthis killed in strikes on Juba and Al-Kasarah
’Dead in its tracks’ — FIFPro chief convinced biennial World Cup won’t happen
’Dead in its tracks’ — FIFPro chief convinced biennial World Cup won’t happen
Saudi Arabia summons Lebanese envoy over ‘offensive’ comments made by information minister
Saudi Arabia summons Lebanese envoy over ‘offensive’ comments made by information minister
Germany trims 2021 growth forecast, lifts 2022 prediction
Germany trims 2021 growth forecast, lifts 2022 prediction
Israel advances plans for more than 3,000 settler homes
Israel advances plans for more than 3,000 settler homes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.