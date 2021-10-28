You are here

On UK visit, Jordan’s king calls for strengthening efforts to solve Middle East crises

Jordan’s King Abdullah II meets with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in London on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Petra)
Jordan’s King Abdullah II meets with Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle in London on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Petra)
Jordan’s King Abdullah II meets with meets with members of the All-Party Parliamentary Jordan Group at the Palace of Westminster in London on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Twitter/RHCJO)
Jordan’s King Abdullah II meets with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Petra)
  • King Abdullah held separate talks with PM Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
  • The king also held a number of meetings in the UK Parliament
LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Thursday called for strengthening regional and international efforts to reach political solutions to Middle East crises that bring stability and security for the region.
His comments came during a visit to the UK capital, London, where he met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss strengthening economic, tourism, trade, and defense cooperation.
King Abdullah praised the UK’s efforts in hosting the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), adding that he is looking forward to participating in it.
“The meeting also covered the importance of stepping up regional and international efforts in the war against terrorism, within a holistic approach,” Petra News Agency reported.
He called for reaching just and comprehensive peace, based on the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
King Abdullah said it was important to maintain support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees to be able to continue it’s relief services in line with its UN mandate.
He also called for “ending unilateral Israeli measures that could undermine stability and the prospects for achieving peace.”

Johnson reaffirmed his country’s support for regional economic projects, commending Jordan for hosting refugees, including Syrians, and providing them with health and educational services.
“Johnson also lauded Jordan’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, and its efforts in mitigating the impact of climate change,” the statement said.
Speaking during a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in London, the king said his country “supports efforts to safeguard Syria’s sovereignty, stability, territorial integrity, and the unity of its people.”
Truss said the UK was keen on strengthening its historical ties with Jordan and developing them in various fields, adding Britain was committed to continuing support for Jordan’s development efforts, and in providing educational and health service to refugees.
Also on Thursday, the king held a number of meetings in the Parliament with Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle, chairs and members of the House of Commons foreign affairs and defense committees, and the All-Party Parliamentary Jordan Group.
The Jordanian monarch said his country was “keen to enhance cooperation with the UK in addressing global challenges, including climate change and food security, as well as countering the humanitarian and economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

US political figures call for prosecution of Iranian president for crimes against humanity

US political figures call for prosecution of Iranian president for crimes against humanity
Updated 29 October 2021
RAY HANANIA

US political figures call for prosecution of Iranian president for crimes against humanity

US political figures call for prosecution of Iranian president for crimes against humanity
  • Former vice president Mike Pence tells summit in Washington: ‘We must never remain silent in the face of evil. Many people attending today know well just how evil Ebrahim Raisi is’
  • National Council of Resistance of Iran’s president-elect said: ‘It is time for the international community to side with the people of Iran and their desire for change
Updated 29 October 2021
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: At a summit organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran, several former members of the US Congress endorsed calls for the prosecution of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi for “crimes against humanity and genocide,” over his role in the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners.
Raisi was sworn-in as president of Iran in August and has packed his cabinet with senior figures from of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, many of whom have been accused of human rights violations and war crimes. NCRI officials said that of 19 cabinet members, about two-thirds are veterans of the IRGC, which has been declared a terrorist organization by the US.
Former US Vice President Mike Pence joined former senators Joseph Lieberman and Robert Torricelli, former Attorney General Michael Mukasey and retired Gen. James Conway in demanding that Raisi be prosecuted.
“The recent selection of Ebrahim Raisi to serve as Iran’s president is a sign of the regime’s growing weakness and desperation,” Pence told the crowd of nearly a thousand at the summit, which took place in the Grand Ballroom at the Washington Hilton and was attended by Arab News.
“His selection as president is intended to quash internal dissent and intimidate the people of Iran into remaining silent. But we must never remain silent in the face of evil. Many people attending today know well just how evil Raisi is.”
Pence defended the actions taken by former President Donald Trump to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, and criticized President Joseph Biden’s “re-embrace of the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal), the abandonment of our ally Israel, and the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.”
Pence said that Biden’s actions have emboldened Iran to expand its terrorist attacks through proxy groups such as the Houthis in Yemen and others in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.
Mariam Rajavi, the president-elect of the NCRI, opened the summit by decrying Tehran’s attempts to develop nuclear weapons, its weaponizing of drones for terror strikes, and its funding of terrorism throughout the region.
“It is time for the international community to side with the people of Iran and their desire for change,” she said. “The Iranian people have clearly demonstrated their demands and resolve for change. They reject the regime in its entirety.
“The people of Iran call on governments, including the US and European governments, to revise their policies on Iran and side with the Iranian people. On the nuclear issue, it is time to abandon the policy of ignoring the regime’s violations.”
Rajavi also called on the UN to revive and enforce previous resolutions that called for Iranian officials, including the president, to be held accountable for their actions.
“The people of Iran expect the international community to prosecute Ebrahim Raisi for genocide and crimes against humanity in an international court,” she said. “He is a mass murderer and he must be prosecuted now and not later.”
In the summer of 1988, the Iranian regime carried out secret mass executions of 30,000 political prisoners, 90 percent of whom belonged to the main Iranian opposition group, the Mujahedin-e-Khalq. Raisi was a member of “death commission” responsible for carrying out the massacre, NCRI officials said.
In December 2018, Amnesty International issued a comprehensive report that declared the 1988 massacre an “ongoing crime against humanity.” In the 117th US Congress, House Resolution 118, which had 250 co-sponsors, also described the massacre as “a crime against humanity” and demanded accountability.
Following his election as president, Biden reopened negotiations with Iran on rejoining the 2015 JCPOA. The agreement between Iran, the US and other foreign powers placed limits on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, Trump withdrew from the deal and restored sanctions.
NCRI leaders and their allies argue that Tehran is using the JCPOA negotiations as a cover and distraction while it continues its efforts to develop a nuclear weapon.

US congresswoman slams Israel for labeling human rights groups as terrorists

US congresswoman slams Israel for labeling human rights groups as terrorists
Updated 29 October 2021
RAY HANANIA

US congresswoman slams Israel for labeling human rights groups as terrorists

US congresswoman slams Israel for labeling human rights groups as terrorists
  • She said the designation of six Palestinian organizations ‘is a sign of incredible weakness more aligned with an authoritarian regime than a healthy democracy’
Updated 29 October 2021
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Congresswoman Betty McCollum, chair of the US House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, on Thursday introduced a resolution condemning Israeli authorities for labeling six human rights organizations as “terrorist groups.”
Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who is in a power-sharing agreement to take over as Prime Minister from incumbent Naftali Bennett in two years, announced the designation of the groups last week. It gives authorities the power to close offices, seize assets and arrest and imprison staff without trial or formal public proceedings.
“When a government uses the label of ‘terrorist’ as a weapon to silence the work of human rights organizations and advocates who courageously represent vulnerable people living in under military occupation, it is a sign of incredible weakness more aligned with an authoritarian regime than a healthy democracy,” McCollum said in a prepared statement released with the resolution.
“Israel’s decision to brand these prominent Palestinian civil-society groups as terrorist organizations exposes the truth that Israel’s occupation is violent, immoral and unjust, and that peaceful efforts to defend the rights of Palestinian children, women, farmers or prisoners must be declared illegal.”
The six organizations targeted by Israel’s government are Al-Haq, Addameer, Defense for Children Palestine, the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, the Bisan Center for Research and Development, and the Union of Palestinian Women Committees.
Al-Haq, an independent, non-governmental human rights organization, was founded in 1979 to defend the Rule of Law in the occupied territories. Addameer, named after the Arabic word for conscience, focuses on abuses of civilians arrested, detained and imprisoned for political reasons. Currently, 4,650 Palestinian political dissidents are imprisoned by Israel.
McCollum, whose subcommittee has significant influence over foreign-aid funding, said: “The US invests billions of our taxpayers’ dollars to support Israel’s security, not Israel’s system of occupation and repression of Palestinians. It is incumbent upon Democrats in the US House and the Biden administration to condemn this Israeli decision and draw a clear line that anti-democratic repression of Palestinian civil society is not tolerated.”
McCollum’s resolution is cosponsored by Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva, Indiana Rep. Andre Carson, McCollum’s Minnesota colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar, Illinois Rep. Marie Newman, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Missouri Rep. Cori Bush.
Israel’s attack on the human rights organizations was widely condemned internationally. Critics in the US include the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee.
“This is another blatant attempt by Israel to curb the growing support for Palestinians living under occupation, part of a pattern and practice by the Israeli government to silence the voices that challenge their apartheid regime,” ADC President Samer Khalaf wrote in a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
“Israel has continuously attacked the human rights of Palestinians, whether it is by limiting water supplies, using checkpoints to hinder travel for work and school, unlawfully arresting individuals, or demolishing Palestinian graves to build theme parks and the likes.
“The Israeli government is using this designation to further impose its authoritarian regime on a people who are already oppressed by their laws. It must be noted that Israel has been designated by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch as an apartheid state that has violated several international laws.”
The classification of the human rights organizations as terrorist groups prompted calls from some in Israel for the label to be applied to pro-Palestinian Israeli groups.
On Thursday, right-wing Israeli Knesset member Avigdor Maoz wrote to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit demanding that the Jewish-led Combatants for Peace, an organization of former Israeli soldiers who advocate for peace, and B’Tselem, an Israeli Human rights group, also be designated as terrorist organizations because they condemned Gantz’s declaration and support the six Palestinian organizations.

Lebanese information minister facing legal action over controversial Houthi comments

Lebanese information minister facing legal action over controversial Houthi comments
Updated 28 October 2021
Bassam Zaazaa

Lebanese information minister facing legal action over controversial Houthi comments

Lebanese information minister facing legal action over controversial Houthi comments
  • Minister accused of jeopardizing national unity, ties with Arab nations
  • George Kordahi could face up to three years in prison, says lawyer
Updated 28 October 2021
Bassam Zaazaa

DUBAI: Three lawyers took legal action against Lebanon’s information minister on Thursday, wanting him to be charged and tried in a criminal court for inciting strife and disrupting relations with Arab countries for his “libelous and fabricated” comments on the Houthis.

Information Minister George Kordahi on Tuesday triggered diplomatic outrage and a social media frenzy when a video of him saying that the Houthis were defending themselves and describing the Yemeni war as “absurd” surfaced online.

Kordahi was asked in an interview that was recorded on Aug. 5, before he was named information minister, about his position on what was happening in Yemen. He replied: “In my opinion, this Yemeni war is absurd and should stop.”

Arab News has learned that Lebanese lawyers Mohammad Ziyad Ja’afil, Abdul Aziz Jumaa and Abeer Bannout lodged a legal notice before the Cassation Prosecution General accusing Kordahi of committing crimes that jeopardized national unity and damaged Lebanon’s relations with Arab countries.

Referring to his “controversial comments” in their legal notice, the lawyers said Kordahi’s statement had created a diplomatic and political crisis considering he was a member of the current cabinet of Lebanon, “a country that has common interests as well as historic and close relationships with Arab Gulf countries and namely Saudi Arabia and the UAE.”

According to the legal notice, the lawyers said: “The relevant minister is not an ordinary person but rather a veteran broadcaster, information minister, represents the head of Lebanese media and a professional academician and diplomat. His comment wasn’t just a coincidence or simple reaction as some are trying to propagate.”

They said Kordahi’s comments had endangered Lebanon’s relations with its Arabic counterparts, that he had breached the code of professional and diplomatic conduct, and caused a crisis for his country.

“He endangered the interests of citizens and expats, aside from harming Lebanon’s political and economic interests adding up to its isolation. He incited sectarian, religious and racist strife,” read the legal notice, a copy of which was obtained by Arab News.

The lawyers deemed Kordahi’s comments to be “baseless, libelous and fabricated” and that they remained a figment of his imagination.

“His comments have harmed every patriotic citizen who appreciates and respects Arab countries that have constantly supported and aided Lebanon,” read the notice.   

Ja’afil, Jumaa and Bannout said they lodged their legal notice to refrain anyone from slandering Arab countries, to punish the wrongdoer, and to set a future precedent for others not to disrespect or libel Arab brothers.

The plaintiffs added that what the minister had said, and the fact that the Lebanese president and prime minister’s office disassociated themselves from his comments, before he repeated what he said and refused to apologize on Wednesday, confirmed that he had committed a crime and breached his duties.

“His behavior is incriminated and punishable by the Penal Code and requires that he be prosecuted and tried before a criminal court and not before the special parliamentary committee that tries presidents and ministers,” said the lawyers.

Jumaa said they had lodged the legal notice in their capacity as Lebanese citizens who did not want to be affected or influenced by Kordahi’s statements.

“We disagree with his controversial statements that could bring unwanted sufferings and ramifications and inflict damages upon us, as citizens, and on expats living in the Gulf,” Jumaa told Arab News.

Asked what punishment Kordahi could face if he were charged and referred to court, the lawyer replied: “If the judicial progress takes its independent course without any political pressure, he could face between one and three years in jail and/or a fine of $600 as per the Lebanese Penal Code’s article 194.”

When asked if the Cassation Prosecutor General’s decision in the case was irrevocable, Bannout told Arab News that there was no timeframe for the investigating prosecutor to hand out a decision that could not be appealed.

Prosecutors are yet to decide whether to impeach Kordahi and refer him to a criminal court or dismiss the legal action.

The Gulf Cooperation Council on Wednesday condemned the minister’s comments, saying it reflected limited knowledge and shallow understanding.

A former TV presenter, Kordahi has stirred controversy in the past with his opinions on matters ranging from Syrian President Bashar Assad to harassment in the workplace.

UN envoy: UAE has important role in supporting a Yemen-led political settlement

UN envoy: UAE has important role in supporting a Yemen-led political settlement
Updated 28 October 2021
Arab News

UN envoy: UAE has important role in supporting a Yemen-led political settlement

UN envoy: UAE has important role in supporting a Yemen-led political settlement
  • The envoy held meetings with senior Emirati officials and Yemenis from various political components
  • Grundberg expressed his concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Yemen
Updated 28 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE has an important role in supporting a Yemen-led and inclusive political settlement to the conflict, the UN’s envoy for the country said.

“In that same spirit, progress in the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement would also contribute to strengthening political partnerships, supporting basic service delivery and stabilizing the economy,” Hans Grundberg added as he ended his visit to the UAE on Thursday.

The envoy held meetings with senior Emirati officials and Yemenis from various political components and the private sector during the visit, his office said.

He met with the diplomatic adviser to the UAE’s president Anwar Gargash and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khalifa Shaheen.

The diplomats discussed the latest developments in Yemen and ongoing UN efforts to resume a comprehensive and sustained political dialogue among Yemeni parties. 

Grundberg expressed his concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Yemen, including intensification of the war, fragmentation of state institutions, the impact of the conflict on the economy, and delivery of basic services.

“It is high time that progress be made toward immediate and longer term political, economic and security priorities in the best interest of Yemenis,” he said.

Criticism over Israeli ‘terror’ label for Palestinian groups

Criticism over Israeli ‘terror’ label for Palestinian groups
Updated 28 October 2021
AFP

Criticism over Israeli ‘terror’ label for Palestinian groups

Criticism over Israeli ‘terror’ label for Palestinian groups
  • Move by Defense Minister Benny Gantz has even drawn fire from within Israel’s government, an unwieldy eight-party alliance that includes left-wing politicians
  • Representatives from 25 Israeli civil society groups traveled to Ramallah Wednesday to show solidarity with their Palestinian colleagues
Updated 28 October 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s surprise “terrorist” designation of six Palestinian civil society groups has divided its ruling coalition and thrown a spotlight on Marxist group the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.
The move announced last Friday by Defense Minister Benny Gantz caused shockwaves, including among European donors who support the targeted groups and from Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.
Israeli non-government organizations, or NGOs, which partner with the implicated Palestinians also voiced astonishment.
So did some in the media, given the prominence of the groups involved — especially Al-Haq, a rights group founded in 1979 by writer Raja Shehadeh, a New Yorker magazine contributor.
Gantz has also taken fire from within Israel’s government, an unwieldy eight-party alliance that includes left-wing politicians.
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, leader of the dovish Meretz, warned that as an occupying military power Israel needed to be “very careful in imposing sanctions on Palestinian civil organizations because there are political, diplomatic and, more importantly, human rights consequences.”
Transport Minister and Labor leader Merav Michaeli said the way the announcement was made “caused Israel great damage with our greatest and most important friends.”
But Gantz’s office has not wavered, insisting that a joint security establishment investigation had proved the six groups operated “as an organized network under the leadership of the PFLP,” as the Marxist group is known.
The PFLP was founded in 1967 by George Habache — mixing Marxist-Leninism, Arab nationalism and virulent anti-Zionism — ultimately becoming the second most powerful Palestinian armed group after Yasser Arafat’s Fatah.
It currently does not have firepower matching the arsenal of rockets held by Gaza’s rulers Hamas or Islamic Jihad, but it is active in the international campaign to boycott Israel known as BDS, short for Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions.
The PFLP has been declared a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, and Israel says it is responsible for a 2019 bomb attack in the occupied West Bank that killed 17-year-old Israeli Rina Schnerb.
The PFLP leader in Israeli-blockaded Gaza told AFP the designated organizations have “no link” with his group beyond a shared ideology opposing the occupation.
“These NGOs work in complete independence,” Jamil Mazher said.
The PFLP has been a prime target of the Israeli organization NGO Monitor, which tracks funding and activities of non profit groups engaged in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with specific focus on European donors.
Its president Gerald Steinberg told AFP the designations last week “appears to reflect the impact of NGO Monitor’s ongoing research.”
NGO Monitor wrote to the European anti-fraud office OLAF in November 2020 to share what it said was evidence of EU funds being given to Palestinian NGOs with links to terrorist organizations.
OLAF replied in January that it had “dismissed the case on the grounds that there is no sufficient suspicion to open an investigation,” according to a letter seen by AFP.
Israel is not obligated to disclose the evidence it used to support the terrorism designation, with secrecy allowed under the 2016 counter-terrorism act.
The defense ministry has said the groups had hosted PFLP meetings, employed “convicted terrorists” and operated as a “lifeline” for the PFLP through “fundraising, money laundering and recruitment of activists.”
Tel Aviv University law professor Eliav Lieblich, writing on the Just Security website this week, argued that “it simply cannot be accepted that well-known and widely respected Palestinian human rights groups be designated as ‘terrorist organizations’ by executive fiat and on the basis of classified intelligence.”
An Israeli official told AFP that an envoy would soon head to Washington to share evidence after the US said it would be seeking “more information” about the designations.
Meanwhile, pushback persists against the decision.
Representatives from 25 Israeli civil society groups traveled to Ramallah Wednesday to show solidarity with their Palestinian colleagues.
“This attack on Palestinian civil society, on Palestinian organizations, is not new,” Hagai El-Ad, the executive director of Israeli rights group B’Tselem, told AFP at the demonstration.
“What is new,” he added, is that “they’re targeting some of the most respected and oldest civil society organizations in Palestine, like Al-Haq,” and that growing international outrage means Israel may no longer be able to act with “impunity.”

