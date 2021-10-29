Saudi Arabia completes $8.8bn sukuk repurchase program early

You are here

Getty Images
  • This transaction is one of the NDMC initiatives aimed at unifying its domestic issuances under the Sukuk Issuance Program
Saudi Arabia completed earlier than planned the repurchase of a portion of outstanding bonds and sukuk due in August, September, October, November and December of 2022, with a total value of more than SR33 billion ($8.79 billion).

The Kingdom, represented by the Ministry of Finance (MoF), also announced the issuance of new sukuk under the Sukuk Issuance Program in Saudi riyals, the National Debt Management Center (NDMC) said in a statement.

This transaction is one of the NDMC initiatives aimed at unifying its domestic issuances under the Sukuk Issuance Program in Saudi riyals.

This is the second stage of the initiative which started in 2020, and it will be followed by others, NDMC added.

The new sukuk were divided into four tranches with a total value of SR33.48 billion. The first tranche was at a value of SR11.12 billion maturing in 2029, the second tranche had a value of SR6.30 billion and will mature in 2030, the third tranche at a value of SR11.40 billion will mature in 2033, and the fourth tranche valued at SR4.66 million will mature in 2036.

Revenue of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd plummeted 38 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, with U.S. sanctions having hobbled its smartphone business and new potential growth areas still in their infancy.


The Chinese telecoms giant posted revenue of 455.8 billion yuan ($71.32 billion) for the first three quarters on Friday, down by almost a third on the same period a year earlier, with a profit margin of 10.2 percent.


Revenue for the third quarter alone came to 135.4 billion yuan, based on Reuters calculations.


Performance was "in line with forecast", said rotating Chairman Guo Ping.


Former U.S. President Donald Trump put Huawei on an export blacklist in 2019 and barred it from accessing critical U.S.-origin technology, impeding its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.


The restrictions have badly hurt Huawei's handset business, with rotating Chairman Eric Xu saying in September that revenue from smartphones would dip by around $30 billion to $40 billion this year.


While Huawei did not break down its third quarter figures by business segment, the company said that the decline is mainly attributable to its consumer business.


Huawei occupied 8 percent of China's smartphone market share in the third quarter, down from 30 percent a year earlier when it was the market leader, according to Counterpoint Research.


On the other hand, Honor, formerly a sub-brand which Huawei sold to keep it alive last November, sold 96 percent more phones in the same quarter compared to a year earlier, grabbing a 15 percent share of the China market, Counterpoint said.


Huawei is looking to develop new growth revenue streams outside of base station infrastructure and handsets, with a cloud business, and smart ports, mining and smart electric vehicles businesses.


In June it launched its Harmony operating system on smartphones, and is looking to supply software to autos companies.


But these new lines will take some time to bear fruit, executives said.


The company, however, has received a boost from the return of its chief financial officer and daughter of its founder Ren Zhengfei. Meng Wanzhou returned to work at its headquarters on Monday after almost three years fighting extradition to the U.S. in Canada, with Chinese officials signalling the case against her had been dropped to help to end a diplomatic stalemate.

RIYADH: Semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries Inc. and major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co., Abu Dhabi’s sovereign fund, raised almost $2.6 billion in an IPO, the third biggest on a US exchange this year.

The company and Mubadala sold 55 million shares on Wednesday for $47 each after marketing them for $42 to $47, a statement showed.

Mubadala controls more than 89 percent of the company’s shares after the IPO, which was led by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG.

The company’s shares started trading Thursday on the Nasdaq under the symbol GFS.

At $47 a share, GlobalFoundries has a market value of more than $25 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Global Foundries is a silicon wafer foundry, or fabrication plant, makes the products for chip companies that don't have their own.

Funds managed by BlackRock Inc., Columbia Management Investment Advisers, Fidelity Management, an affiliate of Koch Industries Inc. and Qualcomm Inc. indicated interest in buying a combined $1.05 billion of the shares in the offering as cornerstone investors, the filings show.

Silver Lake separately agreed to purchase $75 million of stock in a concurrent private placement at the IPO price.

German luxury automaker Daimler on Friday reported a strong profit boost in the third quarter despite a steep drop in vehicle production due to the global semiconductor shortage.


The Mercedes-Benz maker said in a statement its net profit surged 19 percent year-on-year to 2.57 billion euros ($3.0 billion) while earnings before interest and taxes rose four percent to 3.61 billion euros.


"We remain on track to meet our full-year targets thanks to a more robust business... despite a challenging environment," CFO Harald Wilhelm said.


He said the company had been able to buck the chip crisis plaguing the sector by getting its fixed costs under control and adjusting its pricing scheme.


Nevertheless the group said sales and production had slipped markedly, with revenue down to 40.1 billion euros from 40.3 billion euros in the third quarter of 2020.


Daimler and other manufacturers around the world have been forced to trim car production in recent months because of a semiconductor chip crunch fuelled by a pandemic-driven surge in demand for home electronics.


The shortage threatens to slow carmakers' recovery from the painful factory and showroom closures seen during the first coronavirus wave in early 2020, which plunged the industry into crisis.


Daimler said it was having trouble meeting strong demand for its vehicles, which had knocked its sales figures.


The manufacturer moved just 577,800 cars and commercial vehicles in the third quarter, down 25 percent on 2020 -- a year already marked by the pandemic.


The US market contracted by 13 percent while sales in China tumbled 12 percent. The impact was felt most strongly in Europe with a 22-percent decline in turnover.


The shortages will continue to have a "significant impact" on global production in the fourth quarter and into 2022, even as the situation "gradually improves," Daimler said.

NatWest tripled its profit in the third quarter as Britain's resurgent economy lifted its finances, despite setting aside cash for an expected fine for money laundering failings.


State-backed NatWest, Britain's biggest business bank, reported a pre-tax profit for the July-September period of 1.1 billion pounds ($1.52 billion), better than the 677 million pounds average of analyst forecasts and up from 355 million pounds a year ago.


The bank took a 294 million pound litigation and conduct charge, which includes a provision for an anticipated fine after pleading guilty this month to failing to prevent the laundering of nearly 400 million pounds between 2012 and 2016.


NatWest said it would not disclose the exact provision for the fine, which will ultimately be determined at a sentencing expected in December, as court proceedings are ongoing.


NatWest's profit rise follows bumper quarterly earnings from rivals Barclays, HSBC and Lloyds this month, as Britain's economic rebound from pandemic lockdowns boosted profits.


All were lifted by the release of bad loan reserves, with NatWest unlocking 242 million pounds.


NatWest became the first lender to admit criminal offences under a 2007 money laundering law, in an embarrassing setback to Chief Executive Alison Rose's attempts to clean up the image of the bank, including a rebrand from the scandal-tainted Royal Bank of Scotland name.


The Financial Conduct Authority said NatWest failed to monitor suspect activity by a client that deposited about 365 million pounds over five years, including 264 million in cash.


A lawyer for the FCA told Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier this month the bank could face a potential penalty of around 340 million pounds.


NatWest has said it deeply regrets failing to prevent the money laundering and it has invested 700 million pounds over five years in prevention systems.


The FCA said it will not take action against current or former bank employees, a decision questioned by lawmakers.

NatWest said while the overall economic outlook had improved, risks remained.

"Although we are seeing challenges in the economy and for our customers - especially around supply chains and the cost of living - a number of key indicators remain positive; growth is good, unemployment is low and there are limited signs of default across our book," Rose said.


Unlike Barclays, whose results were boosted by a bumper investment banking performance, NatWest's trading business lost 160 million pounds in the quarter amid thin fixed income trading.


NatWest said it no longer expected to hit its target of cutting NatWest Markets' risk-weighted assets to 20 billion pounds this year. 

RIYADH: The Olayan family, which runs one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest conglomerates, is considering an IPO of a holding company of about 25 units, CEO Nabeel Al-Amudi said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

It’s also weighing an IPO of some of its operating firms, Al-Amudi said in Riyadh on the sidelines of Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative.

Listing plans were put on hold in 2017 due to slow economic growth in the Kingdom, according to Bloomberg.

The planned sale of the holding company may have been worth as much as $5 billion, people familiar with the matter said then. The Olayan family had been working with Saudi Fransi Capital on the sale, the people said.

The company is seeing an uptick in its consumables segment, Al-Amudi said. “It is not pre-pandemic levels in some of them, but I think overall, we are quite happy with how things are progressing.”

Olayan Financing was established in 1969 to control the billionaire family’s investments in the Middle East.

