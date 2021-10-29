Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s biggest gold mine will start producing in the first quarter of 2022 as the Kingdom looks to ramp up exploitation of its reserves.

“In the pipeline, we have a project that will start producing next quarter,” Ma'aden CEO Abdulaziz Al-Harbi, told Arab News in an interview at Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative. “This project is our largest gold mine.”

The project in the Makkah region is using renewable energy for 13 percent of its energy requirements with a plan to increase it, he said.

The Kingdom is currently producing about 400,000 ounces from five mines that were developed in the last 10 years, but he wants to see a lot more, he said.

“The numbers we are seeing across the mining sector are not enough,” he said. “We need to have very ambitious targets during the next 20 years.”

The Kingdom’s mining companies need to invest in technology, to change the way metals are extracted and processed, and to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, he said.