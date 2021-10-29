You are here

Saudi Arabia's largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO

Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO
Saudi Arabia has huge underground gold reserves estimated at 323.7 tons. (Reuters)
Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO

Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s biggest gold mine will start producing in the first quarter of 2022 as the Kingdom looks to ramp up exploitation of its reserves.

“In the pipeline, we have a project that will start producing next quarter,” Ma'aden CEO Abdulaziz Al-Harbi, told Arab News in an interview at Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative. “This project is our largest gold mine.”

The project in the Makkah region is using renewable energy for 13 percent of its energy requirements with a plan to increase it, he said.

The Kingdom is currently producing about 400,000 ounces from five mines that were developed in the last 10 years, but he wants to see a lot more, he said.

“The numbers we are seeing across the mining sector are not enough,” he said. “We need to have very ambitious targets during the next 20 years.”

The Kingdom’s mining companies need to invest in technology, to change the way metals are extracted and processed, and to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, he said.

'Nothing to worry about' as OPEC+ trims 2021 oil demand view, keeps 2022 steady: Sources

'Nothing to worry about' as OPEC+ trims 2021 oil demand view, keeps 2022 steady: Sources
Updated 29 October 2021
Reuters

'Nothing to worry about' as OPEC+ trims 2021 oil demand view, keeps 2022 steady: Sources

'Nothing to worry about' as OPEC+ trims 2021 oil demand view, keeps 2022 steady: Sources
  • That source said the revision for 2021 was "nothing to worry about"
Updated 29 October 2021
Reuters

An OPEC+ committee trimmed its forecasts for global oil demand growth this year to 5.7 million barrels per day from 5.8 million, two sources said, amid a continuing strong recovery in consumption from 2020's collapse.


The Joint Technical Committee, which met on Thursday, left its demand forecast for next year steady at 4.2 million bpd, one source said.


That source said the revision for 2021 was "nothing to worry about" as it was an update of actual data and rounding.


Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, known as OPEC+, meet on Nov. 4 to decide output policy.

Toyota eyes cost cuts, scale with first of EV-only bZ series

Toyota eyes cost cuts, scale with first of EV-only bZ series
Updated 29 October 2021
Reuters

Toyota eyes cost cuts, scale with first of EV-only bZ series

Toyota eyes cost cuts, scale with first of EV-only bZ series
  • Toyota did not announce a price range or sales target for the bZ4X
Updated 29 October 2021
Reuters

Toyota Motor Corp disclosed on Friday the driving range and other specifications of its bZ4X sport utility vehicle (SUV), the first in a series of EV-only models it plans to launch globally to catch up in the zero-emissions market.


The world's top-selling carmaker has said it will launch 15 battery EV (BEV) models worldwide by 2025, but so far its plans seem modest compared with those of U.S. automakers such as General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.


Toyota did not announce a price range or sales target for the bZ4X but said joint development and procurement of core components with affiliate Subaru Corp would help rein in the normally high cost of producing BEVs.


The model would also initially be built on a mixed line with gasoline-engine cars, both in Japan and China. It will be sold in Japan, North America, China and Europe starting in mid-2022, the company said.


The car will be offered in front-wheel and four-wheel drive versions, with a driving range of about 500 km (310 miles) for the latter. An optional roof-mounted solar panel can be used to charge the battery in the absence of a charging station or in disaster conditions, Toyota said.


A latecomer to the mass BEV market, Toyota has long touted the merits of hybrid vehicles, a category it has dominated for more than 20 years, for their lower price and accessibility and by extension, a greater role in cutting CO2 emissions.


As governments tighten zero-emissions regulations, Toyota has said it would invest $13.5 billion through 2030 on EV batteries and introduce seven bZ series models by 2025. 

Saudi Arabia completes $8.8bn sukuk repurchase program early

Saudi Arabia completes $8.8bn sukuk repurchase program early
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia completes $8.8bn sukuk repurchase program early

Saudi Arabia completes $8.8bn sukuk repurchase program early
  • This transaction is one of the NDMC initiatives aimed at unifying its domestic issuances under the Sukuk Issuance Program
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia completed earlier than planned the repurchase of a portion of outstanding bonds and sukuk due in August, September, October, November and December of 2022, with a total value of more than SR33 billion ($8.79 billion).

The Kingdom, represented by the Ministry of Finance (MoF), also announced the issuance of new sukuk under the Sukuk Issuance Program in Saudi riyals, the National Debt Management Center (NDMC) said in a statement.

This transaction is one of the NDMC initiatives aimed at unifying its domestic issuances under the Sukuk Issuance Program in Saudi riyals.

This is the second stage of the initiative which started in 2020, and it will be followed by others, NDMC added.

The new sukuk were divided into four tranches with a total value of SR33.48 billion. The first tranche was at a value of SR11.12 billion maturing in 2029, the second tranche had a value of SR6.30 billion and will mature in 2030, the third tranche at a value of SR11.40 billion will mature in 2033, and the fourth tranche valued at SR4.66 million will mature in 2036.

Huawei revenue slides in Q3 as smartphone business remains crippled

Huawei revenue slides in Q3 as smartphone business remains crippled
Updated 29 October 2021
Reuters

Huawei revenue slides in Q3 as smartphone business remains crippled

Huawei revenue slides in Q3 as smartphone business remains crippled
  • Huawei occupied 8 percent of China's smartphone market share in the third quarter, down from 30 percent a year earlier
Updated 29 October 2021
Reuters

Revenue of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd plummeted 38 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, with U.S. sanctions having hobbled its smartphone business and new potential growth areas still in their infancy.


The Chinese telecoms giant posted revenue of 455.8 billion yuan ($71.32 billion) for the first three quarters on Friday, down by almost a third on the same period a year earlier, with a profit margin of 10.2 percent.


Revenue for the third quarter alone came to 135.4 billion yuan, based on Reuters calculations.


Performance was "in line with forecast", said rotating Chairman Guo Ping.


Former U.S. President Donald Trump put Huawei on an export blacklist in 2019 and barred it from accessing critical U.S.-origin technology, impeding its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.


The restrictions have badly hurt Huawei's handset business, with rotating Chairman Eric Xu saying in September that revenue from smartphones would dip by around $30 billion to $40 billion this year.


While Huawei did not break down its third quarter figures by business segment, the company said that the decline is mainly attributable to its consumer business.


Huawei occupied 8 percent of China's smartphone market share in the third quarter, down from 30 percent a year earlier when it was the market leader, according to Counterpoint Research.


On the other hand, Honor, formerly a sub-brand which Huawei sold to keep it alive last November, sold 96 percent more phones in the same quarter compared to a year earlier, grabbing a 15 percent share of the China market, Counterpoint said.


Huawei is looking to develop new growth revenue streams outside of base station infrastructure and handsets, with a cloud business, and smart ports, mining and smart electric vehicles businesses.


In June it launched its Harmony operating system on smartphones, and is looking to supply software to autos companies.


But these new lines will take some time to bear fruit, executives said.


The company, however, has received a boost from the return of its chief financial officer and daughter of its founder Ren Zhengfei. Meng Wanzhou returned to work at its headquarters on Monday after almost three years fighting extradition to the U.S. in Canada, with Chinese officials signalling the case against her had been dropped to help to end a diplomatic stalemate.

GlobalFoundries, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala raise $2.6bn in third biggest US IPO this year

GlobalFoundries, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala raise $2.6bn in third biggest US IPO this year
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

GlobalFoundries, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala raise $2.6bn in third biggest US IPO this year

GlobalFoundries, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala raise $2.6bn in third biggest US IPO this year
  • Company started trading on NASDAQ on Thursday
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries Inc. and major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co., Abu Dhabi’s sovereign fund, raised almost $2.6 billion in an IPO, the third biggest on a US exchange this year.

The company and Mubadala sold 55 million shares on Wednesday for $47 each after marketing them for $42 to $47, a statement showed.

Mubadala controls more than 89 percent of the company’s shares after the IPO, which was led by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG.

The company’s shares started trading Thursday on the Nasdaq under the symbol GFS.

At $47 a share, GlobalFoundries has a market value of more than $25 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Global Foundries is a silicon wafer foundry, or fabrication plant, makes the products for chip companies that don't have their own.

Funds managed by BlackRock Inc., Columbia Management Investment Advisers, Fidelity Management, an affiliate of Koch Industries Inc. and Qualcomm Inc. indicated interest in buying a combined $1.05 billion of the shares in the offering as cornerstone investors, the filings show.

Silver Lake separately agreed to purchase $75 million of stock in a concurrent private placement at the IPO price.

