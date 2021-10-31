Mawani, Maersk sign agreement to establish Middle East's largest logistics park at Jeddah port

Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) signed an agreement with the shipping company, Maersk, to establish the largest integrated logistics park for Maersk in the region at Jeddah Islamic port, the authority said in a statement.

Maersk, in cooperation with the General Authority of Ports, will establish the integrated logistics zone in Jeddah with an investment value exceeding SR 500 million by the shipping company.

“The strategic partnership between the authority and Maersk is an important step to achieve our ambition for Jeddah Islamic Port to become among the top ten ports in the world by 2030,” Mawani’s president, Omar bin Talal Hariri, said.

The minister of transport, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, noted that the new logistics area will support the growth of the logistics industry in the Kingdom.

“The development of the new Integrated Logistics Park will further enhance the capabilities of Jeddah Islamic Port and contribute to consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a leading global hub for maritime transport and logistics services,” he noted.