You are here

  • Home
  • Mawani, Maersk sign agreement to establish Middle East's largest logistics park at Jeddah port

Mawani, Maersk sign agreement to establish Middle East's largest logistics park at Jeddah port

Mawani, Maersk sign agreement to establish Middle East's largest logistics park at Jeddah port
Short Url

https://arab.news/n7hut

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Mawani, Maersk sign agreement to establish Middle East's largest logistics park at Jeddah port

Mawani, Maersk sign agreement to establish Middle East's largest logistics park at Jeddah port
  • The minister of transport, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, noted that the new logistics area will support the growth of the logistics industry in the Kingdom
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) signed an agreement with the shipping company, Maersk, to establish the largest integrated logistics park for Maersk in the region at Jeddah Islamic port, the authority said in a statement. 

Maersk, in cooperation with the General Authority of Ports, will establish the integrated logistics zone in Jeddah with an investment value exceeding SR 500 million by the shipping company. 

“The strategic partnership between the authority and Maersk is an important step to achieve our ambition for Jeddah Islamic Port to become among the top ten ports in the world by 2030,” Mawani’s president, Omar bin Talal Hariri, said. 

The minister of transport, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, noted that the new logistics area will support the growth of the logistics industry in the Kingdom. 

“The development of the new Integrated Logistics Park will further enhance the capabilities of Jeddah Islamic Port and contribute to consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a leading global hub for maritime transport and logistics services,” he noted. 

Topics: #economy #saudi #ports

Related

Saudi Ports Authority records  growth in activities in first half of 2021
Business & Economy
Saudi Ports Authority records  growth in activities in first half of 2021

Saudi Arabia to manufacture 'SkyGuard' an aerial military drone

Saudi Arabia to manufacture 'SkyGuard' an aerial military drone
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to manufacture 'SkyGuard' an aerial military drone

Saudi Arabia to manufacture 'SkyGuard' an aerial military drone
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) announced today the signing of a contract with the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) for the development and manufacturing of the “SkyGuard” unmanne aerial vhiecle (UAV).

SAMI also signed an agreement with Prince Sultan Defense Studies and Science Research Center (PSDSARC), with the objective of further developing the UAV.

“SkyGuard” is "the outcome of numerous R&D efforts, undertaken by the center and geared towards developing a truly local product", it said, as the Kindom plans to supply half of its military needs with products made at home.

Topics: General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) SAMI

Bahrain details fiscal plan as zero-deficit target pushed back to 2024

Bahrain details fiscal plan as zero-deficit target pushed back to 2024
Updated 20 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Bahrain details fiscal plan as zero-deficit target pushed back to 2024

Bahrain details fiscal plan as zero-deficit target pushed back to 2024
Updated 20 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Bahrain on Sunday detailed a new economic growth and fiscal balance plan that pushes a zero-deficit target back by two years to 2024 from 2022 and increases value-added tax to 10 percent from 5 percent.

A government statement said the updated fiscal balance program also included reducing expenditure and project spend, streamlining distribution of cash subsidies to citizens and new government services revenue initiatives.

It said a strategic projects plan would catalyze over $30 billion of investments while a regulatory reform package aimed to support $2.5 billion of foreign direct investment by 2023.

Topics: Bahrain economy deficit

Saudi M3 money supply decelerated in September: SAMA

Saudi M3 money supply decelerated in September: SAMA
Updated 13 min 18 sec ago
RINAT GAINULLIN 
LAMYAA BAGAZI

Saudi M3 money supply decelerated in September: SAMA

Saudi M3 money supply decelerated in September: SAMA
Updated 13 min 18 sec ago
RINAT GAINULLIN  LAMYAA BAGAZI

RIYADH: The M3 monetary aggregate, known as “broad money,” posted an annual growth of 8.4 percent, indicating a relative deceleration in money supply compared to August 2021 at 7.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, it grew by SR23.1 billion in September to SR2.27 trillion from SR2.24 trillion in August, posting a growth of 1 percent, according to data published by the Saudi Central Bank.

The monthly increase in M3 money supply was driven mainly by 1.1 percent growth in demand deposits to SR1.33 trillion in September from SR1.31 trillion in August as well as by SR12.2 billion or 4.7 percent increase in other quasi-money deposits which comprise residents’ foreign currency deposits, marginal deposits for LCs, outstanding remittances, and banks repo transactions with the private sector.

Topics: SAMA Money Supply

Saudi Aramco’s capital expenditures likely to hit $34.6bn in 2021

Saudi Aramco’s capital expenditures likely to hit $34.6bn in 2021
Updated 40 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco’s capital expenditures likely to hit $34.6bn in 2021

Saudi Aramco’s capital expenditures likely to hit $34.6bn in 2021
Updated 40 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco continues to invest with capital expenditure of SR28.5 billion ($7.6 billion) in the third quarter, an increase of 19 percent compared to the same period in 2020, said Ziyad Al-Murshed, acting service line head of finance, strategy and development at Saudi Aramco.

The company expects its capital expenditures for 2021 will reach about SR130 billion.

“With regard to capital expenditures, Saudi Aramco is characterized by the ability to increase or decrease the volume of capital expenditures according to market conditions,” said Al-Murshed in a TV interview with Al-Arabiya on Sunday.

“The company demonstrated these capabilities in the past two years,” he added.

Due to market conditions last year, the company reacted by reducing capital spending from SR123 billion in 2019 to nearly SR100 billion in 2020 “and this year with the recovery of the global economy and the demand for oil, as well as in light of the low spending on oil and gas supplies. We have raised capital spending in line with the company's strategy and provide crude oil to consumers at a competitive cost and low carbon intensity,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Investment

Related

Saudi Arabia's Arbah to focus on tourism, education and health sectors over the next two years

Saudi Arabia's Arbah to focus on tourism, education and health sectors over the next two years
Updated 44 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's Arbah to focus on tourism, education and health sectors over the next two years

Saudi Arabia's Arbah to focus on tourism, education and health sectors over the next two years
  • Mr Al-Kooheji, has previously announced that Arbah had acquired an office building in Florida worth $59 million leased to Siemens Energy
Updated 44 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

 CAIRO: Saudi Arabia's Arbah Capital will focus on tourism, education and the health sectors and plans to establish the largest educational city in Riyadh, the company's Chief Executive Officer Mahmood Al-Kooheji said in an interview with CNBC Arabia. 

Mr Al-Kooheji, has previously announced that Arbah had acquired an office building in Florida worth $59 million leased to Siemens Energy. 

Two new medical complexes will be acquired in Philadelphia, Mr Al-Kooheji said as he also announced that Arbah will launch the University City of Riyadh project, worth SR 4 billion ($1.07 billion) next year. Arbah will also invest in a tourism project worth half a billion riyals that will be launched in the eastern region, with plans to launch similar projects next year in other regions of the Kingdom.

The investment portfolio for Arbah's profits exceeded the barrier of SR3 billion ($0.80 billion)

Topics: #economy #investment #saudi

Related

Arbah Capital invests in Regent’s Crescent project
Corporate News
Arbah Capital invests in Regent’s Crescent project

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to manufacture 'SkyGuard' an aerial military drone
Saudi Arabia to manufacture 'SkyGuard' an aerial military drone
Bahrain details fiscal plan as zero-deficit target pushed back to 2024
Bahrain details fiscal plan as zero-deficit target pushed back to 2024
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman thanks leaders of Kuwait, Bahrain for Lebanon stance
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman thanks leaders of Kuwait, Bahrain for Lebanon stance
Saudi and US foreign ministers discuss developments in Sudan
Saudi and US foreign ministers discuss developments in Sudan
Saudi M3 money supply decelerated in September: SAMA
Saudi M3 money supply decelerated in September: SAMA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.