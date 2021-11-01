Saudi Arabia’s registry office serves residents in 35 locations

RIYADH: Mobile registry offices from the Civil Affairs Department are helping residents at 35 locations.
Civil registry services such as issuance and renewal of the national identity card and the family registry in addition to the registration of marriage, divorce and death, change in profession, as well as printing of ID documents are provided at the mobile unit.
The unit is carrying out visits to 14 locations in the Qassim region; eight in Asir, four in the Eastern Province, four in the Makkah region, two in Jazan, two in Hail and one location in Baha. The initiative serves residents in governorates and towns where there are no Civil Affairs offices.
Ithra releases 2-year study on Saudi Arabia’s culture, art scene
Saudi research center teams up with Economist Intelligence Unit, local partners
Updated 21 min 34 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture has released a two-year comprehensive study mapping the cultural and creative scene in Saudi Arabia and surrounding region.
Ithra, a leading cultural think tank in the region, commissioned three reports with the Economist Intelligence Unit and local partners to better understand the evolution of the artistic and creative industry in the Kingdom and the broader Middle East and North Africa. In a statement, the center said that the research “took the pulse of the public” on their creative and cultural experiences as the sector undergoes a radical transformation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The study includes responses from more than 5,000 people across 10 cities: Beirut, Cairo, Dammam, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait City, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh and Sharjah. It also features interviews with more than 20 regional experts from different fields, including policymakers, academics, artists and curators. The research also reviewed a wide range of reports to shed light on the most pressing issues in the region’s cultural and creative sector.
Fatmah Al-Rashid, head of strategy and partnerships at Ithra, said that the center hopes that the research will be “a resource for policymakers as well as the public, challenging perceptions and inspiring dialogue on the state of an industry.”
HIGHLIGHT
She urged the importance of activating cultural participation in the region by focusing on “making it available to all” in terms of providing the necessary platforms, and contributing to the implementation of initiatives that will make culture part of public education programs.
The research uncovers several theme-specific trends related to cultural demand and consumer preferences across the MENA region, with history and heritage emerging as the most popular theme, followed by film and television.
It also points to several challenges hindering cultural engagement, such as limited public expenditure and support in some countries, economic and political instability in others, limited presence of culture in the mainstream education system, lack of information and awareness, and a relative scarcity of family-oriented activities and facilities, with a particular need for children-specific content.
As a result, the study recommends policy measures to accelerate the cultural participation of policymakers and service providers, who should focus making cultural participation more inclusive. The study further suggests that supporting the involvement of low-income groups, governments and communities will promote life-long cultural learning in the region. Through a greater emphasis on education, cultural institutions in MENA can learn from each other’s distinct strengths to help boost participation in the sector.
The UN chooses a general theme for World Cities Day and a different sub-theme each year
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is celebrating World Cities Day, strengthening cooperation between countries in addressing the challenges of urbanization in cities and creating awareness of the successes and challenges of urban sustainability.
A UNGA resolution established World Cities Day on Dec. 27, 2013, setting Oct. 31 to promote and inspire action on the concept of sustainable urbanization. The first celebration of this day was in Shanghai, China, in 2014.
The Kingdom, through Saudi Vision 2030, is keeping pace with the international community’s desire in spreading urbanism worldwide, pushing forward cooperation to exploit opportunities and address urban challenges and contribute to urban development.
The UN chooses a general theme for World Cities Day and a different sub-theme each year, to enhance the successes of urbanization or to meet the specific challenges resulting from it. This year it has chosen the theme “Adapting Cities to Climate Resilience,” which falls under “Better City, Better Life,” as urbanization is one of the world’s most transformative trends.
Urbanization poses many sustainability challenges related to housing, environment, climate change, infrastructure, essential services, food security, health, education, decent jobs, safety and natural resources.
The key to your family’s health is locked away in your genes
Some genetic disorders are inherited, others develop later in life; genetic testing lets you know if you are at risk and need to take precautions
Updated 3 min 57 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
JEDDAH: Many diseases have a genetic component. Thanks to scientific and technological advances, however, and better understanding of human genes, genetic testing can help people to better understand their bodies and take precautions to protect themselves and their families.
A genetic disorder is caused in whole or part by a change or mutation that alters a person’s DNA from a normal sequence. In some cases this is inherited by a child from its parents, in others it happens during a person’s life randomly or as a result of environmental factors, for example exposure to cigarette smoke.
There are a wide range of genetic disorders. Down Syndrome, for example, is reported to affect 1.8 out of every 1,000 live births in Saudi Arabia. Sickle cell disease is more common in some parts of the country than others, with between 91 and 99 cases for every 10,000 live births in the Eastern Province.
Sickle cell disease covers a group of inherited red blood cell disorders. In sickle cell anemia, for example, there are not enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body. There is no cure but treatments are available to reduce pain and prevent complications.
In 2005, Saudi authorities sought to address the issue of genetic disorders by introducing a mandatory premarital screening program with the aim of identifying common genetic blood disorders such as sickle cell anemia and thalassemia, along with infectious diseases such as hepatitis and AIDS.
According to the Health Ministry, this knowledge helps couples to plan a healthy family. It also slows the spread of such disorders and diseases, thus reducing the pressure on the healthcare system and blood banks, and the financial burdens on families and society of providing care.
Fawz Al-Harthi, a genetic counselor, told Arab News that the incidence of consanguineous marriage, or marriages involving blood relatives, is relatively high in Saudi Arabia. This can increase the risk of genetic disorders.
“Many genetic diseases have been found, suggesting that couples may have deleterious, lethal genes inherited from a common ancestor,”she said. “When transmitted to their offspring, they can lead to prenatal, neonatal, child morbidity or mortality.”
FAST FACTS
• Sickle cell disease is more common in some parts of the country than others, with between 91 and 99 cases for every 10,000 live births in the Eastern Province.
• Down Syndrome is reported to affect 1.8 out of every 1,000 live births in Saudi Arabia.
After noticing a lack of availability of genetic counseling services, in 2019 Al-Harthi launched yourgeneticcounsel.com, an Arabic-language website that provides information about genetic disorders. For those who are identified as being at risk of passing on disorders to their children, counselors can offer support and advice to help them make personal decisions about their health and future pregnancies.
“I used to work in a public hospital and I discovered that there was a shortage of genetic counselors and a lot of patients had to come from remote areas just to get a consultation,” Al-Harthi said. “I thought to myself, maybe there is an easier way to do this.
“The main goal of the website is to provide access to and communication with genetic counselors who are accredited by the Commission for Health Specialties, and to request consultations.
“The counselors collect family health history and provide disease-risk assessment, provide psychosocial support and counseling to promote informed choices and adaptation to risks or conditions. The counselors will help the relatives of an affected patient get the right genetic testing and will provide them with a genetic counseling session when the results are ready.”
SPEEDREAD
• If a congenital disease is discovered, the mother has the option of having an abortion up until 120 days, under specific conditions.
• Fawz Al-Harthi said that it is imperative to seek out genetic counseling before and after the premarital screening, but that ignorance prevents many people from seeking help.
Since its launch, Al-Harthi said, counselors have provided more than 800 consultations, which have had a positive effect on those people’s lives.
Stressing the importance of the services provided through the website, Al-Harthi said: “When you go to the hospital, the role of the geneticist physician ends with diagnosing the genetic disease. It’s the duty of the genetic counselor to educate the parents and family members about the diagnosis, inheritance, genetic testing, management and prevention options.”
She added that it is imperative to seek out genetic counseling before and after the premarital screening, but that ignorance prevents many people from seeking help.
“There are still some people who believe in evil eye, for example, she said. “If there is a family that has seven children and one of them has a disability, they will blame it on the evil eye.”
Thirty-six-year-old Mohammed Babkair from Jeddah told Arab News that advances in genetics research could help many families.
“My sister is married to my cousin, who is related to us from both sides of the family,” he said. “They had two boys and both had brain atrophy. The first died when he was 23 years old and the other one died when he was 18. Both were natural deaths but because of their condition. They never had children after that.”
Al-Anoud Al-Bukhari from Jeddah said that her uncle married his cousin and they had six children, three of whom had problems with their feet.
“When I was a kid, I always wondered why my cousins always wore specific shoes,” she said. “Then my mother told me it is because they have flat feet.”
Al-Harthi said that while some pregnancy risks are simply out of an individual’s control, there are options available that can reduce the chances of children being born with disabilities. They include prenatal tests such as chorionic villus sampling or amniocentesis, which are carried out during pregnancy to detect specific abnormalities in the fetus.
In the former, a sample of cells is taken from the placenta and tested for genetic defects. If a congenital disease is discovered, the mother has the option of having an abortion up until 120 days, under specific conditions.
In an amniocentesis, a sample of amniotic fluid is taken for testing. Another option is preimplantation genetic testing, which involves the genetic profiling of embryos before they are implanted.
Concern about the possibility of passing on a genetic disorder to a child is not the only reason people should consider visiting a genetic counselor. October was breast cancer awareness month, and women with a family history of this form of the disease can visit a genetic counselor to learn more about it and the risks.
“If you have a family history of breast cancer, you have a higher risk of getting breast cancer yourself,” said Al-Harthi. “However, most women with a family history of breast cancer do not have an inherited gene change that greatly affects their risk. Still, an inherited gene change is more likely in women with a strong family history of breast cancer, especially if the family history also includes certain other cancers, such as ovarian, pancreatic, or prostate cancer.”
Saudi defenses intercept Houthi drone launched toward Khamis Mushait
Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward the Kingdom’s southwestern region, the Arab coalition said on Sunday.
The coalition added that the drone was targeting a populated area in the city of Khamis Mushait.
The Iran-backed Houthi militia launch almost daily cross-border attacks targeting the Kingdom’s southwestern region.
In the latest attack, Saudi air defenses destroyed explosive drones by Yemen’s Houthi militia targeting Abha airport and Najran on Wednesday, sparking international condemnation.
Who’s Who: Abdulmajeed Al-Tasan, vice chairman at Saudi Transport General Authority
Updated 36 min 35 sec ago
Arab News
Abdulmajeed Al-Tasan has been the vice chairman for the land transport sector at the Transport General Authority since October.
Recently, the Transport General Authority celebrated the 70th railway service anniversary in Saudi Arabia. The late founder, King Abdulaziz, in October 1951, laid the foundation stone for the first railway, connecting Dammam, on the eastern coast with the capital city, Riyadh.
Before assuming his new responsibilities he served for more than three years, beginning in 2018, as an assistant vice president for the development and quality of the land transport sector at the authority.
Since 2019, he has been the deputy president for authority affairs at the International Association for Public Transport, and an executive member of the board of the association in the MENA region.
From 2017 to 2018, he worked as the director general of the Transport General Authority‘s land transport development.
For more than five years, beginning in 2016, Al-Tasan has been a member of the municipal council at the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing.
From 2014 to 2017, he was a member of the Institute of Architecture and Construction at Qassim’s branch of the Technical and Vocational Training Corp., where he also served as a trainer from 2010 to 2017. He also headed the civil construction department. For one year before that, he was a trainer at the TVTC’s branch in Riyadh.
Al-Tasan received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 2019 from Qassim University before, four years later, he was granted a master’s degree in the same field, with focus on transport engineering, from the University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia.