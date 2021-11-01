You are here

Saudi flyadeal launches first flight to Kuwait from Riyadh

Saudi flyadeal launches first flight to Kuwait from Riyadh
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/cekp6

Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi flyadeal launches first flight to Kuwait from Riyadh

Saudi flyadeal launches first flight to Kuwait from Riyadh
  Ahmed Al Brahim said the new destination is in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals
Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi low-cost airline flyadeal launched its first flight to Kuwait Airport from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Monday, bringing its domestic and international routes to 15, Al Arabiya reported.

The carrier’s chief commercial officer Ahmed Al Brahim said the new destination is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

He added the new link to Kuwait will contribute to the strengthening of social, economic, cultural and tourism ties between the two countries. The airline also flies to Dubai, Jeddah and Qassim.

Topics: #economy #saudi #airlines #airports budget airline flyadeal #kuwait

Arcapita and Arden Group team up to acquire $2bn warehouse portfolio

Arcapita and Arden Group team up to acquire $2bn warehouse portfolio
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Arcapita and Arden Group team up to acquire $2bn warehouse portfolio

Arcapita and Arden Group team up to acquire $2bn warehouse portfolio
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain-based Arcapita Group Holdings has joined with US firm Arden Group to acquire $2 billion of warehouse space across America, according to a statement.

The deal will see the companies buy up industrial properties in urban centers, with the value of the initial portfolio coming in at over $550 million. 

An additional $250 million of properties will be bought in the near future.

Atif Abdulmalik, Arcapita’s Chief Executive Officer said: “This joint venture is part of our broader industrial real estate strategy, having completed roughly $5.5 billion in industrial and logistics real estate transactions globally for nearly twenty years."

Craig Spencer, Chairman and CEO of Arden Group, added: “This niche industrial sector has been a thematic investment strategy for Arden and continues to provide attractive cash yields."

Topics: Arcapita Arden Group

The planet isn't a toilet — UN Secretary General

The planet isn't a toilet — UN Secretary General
Updated 8 sec ago
Michael Glackin
&
Zaid Khashogji

The planet isn't a toilet — UN Secretary General

The planet isn't a toilet — UN Secretary General
Updated 8 sec ago
Michael Glackin & Zaid Khashogji

GLASGOW/RIYADH: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned world leaders to stop treating the planet “like a toilet” in his opening address to the COP26 climate summit.

In a hard-hitting warning to the heads of states gathered in Glasgow, Guterres said: “Our addiction to fossil fuels is pushing humanity to the brink. We face a stark choice. Either we stop it, or it stops us. It’s time to say enough. Enough of brutalizing biodiversity. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves.”

“If commitments fall short at the end of this COP, countries must revisit their national climate plans and policies – not every five years (but) every year and every moment,” Guterres told leaders at the COP26 opening ceremony.

Guterres warned that the six years since the Paris Agreement in 2015, in which world governments agreed to limit global warming to as close to 1.5°C as possible and below 2°C, had been the six hottest years on record.

He said: “We must keep the goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius alive. This requires greater ambition on mitigation and immediate concrete action to reduce global emissions by 45 percent by 2030. G20 countries have a particular responsibility as they represent around 80 percent of emissions. According to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities in light of national circumstances, developed countries must lead the effort. But emerging economies, too, must go the extra mile, as their contribution is essential for the effective reduction of emissions. We need maximum ambition from all countries on all fronts to make Glasgow a success.”

Topics: COP26

Saudi Aramco dividends disappoint investors amid oil surge: Bloomberg 

Saudi Aramco dividends disappoint investors amid oil surge: Bloomberg 
Updated 45 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco dividends disappoint investors amid oil surge: Bloomberg 

Saudi Aramco dividends disappoint investors amid oil surge: Bloomberg 
Updated 45 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Investors in Aramco hoping for a payout off the back of surging oil prices have been left disappointed after the Saudi firm announced no extra dividends, Bloomberg reported.

The oil giant posted its third quarter accounts on Sunday, showing its profits more than doubled to SR114.1 billion ($30.4 billion) from a year ago.

The dividend plans remain “vague,” Bank of America analysts wrote last week, while Morgan Stanley analysts think it’s only a matter of time before the story changes.

EFG-Hermes sees “strong potential for the company to opt to pay out a special dividend for 2021,” Yousef Husseini, an analyst at the bank in Cairo, wrote in a note Sunday.

Ensuring Aramco shares are attractive to foreign investors is paramount for Saudi Arabia, as the government owns 98 percent of the company.  

The government has indicated it wants to sell more shares in the future, Bloomberg said. A low yield was one of the reasons some foreign investors stayed away from the December 2019 IPO, and back then the yield was even higher, it said.

Topics: Saudi Aramco

Prince Charles calls for ‘war-like footing’ to combat climate change

Prince Charles calls for ‘war-like footing’ to combat climate change
Updated 20 min 1 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji
&
Michael Glackin

Prince Charles calls for ‘war-like footing’ to combat climate change

Prince Charles calls for ‘war-like footing’ to combat climate change
Updated 20 min 1 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji & Michael Glackin

RIYADH: Prince Charles called for the world to move to a “war-like footing” to combat the effects of climate change during the World Leader's Summit at COP26 in Scotland.

The heir to the British throne and most senior royal at COP26 told world leaders that climate change was a bigger threat to the globe than the COVID-19 pandemic.  

“Time has quite literally run out”, he warned, before calling on global corporations to help fund the transition of poorer nations to net zero carbon emissions.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has shown us just how devastating a global cross-border threat can be,” Prince Charles said. “Climate change and biodiversity loss are no different. In fact, they pose an even greater existential threat to the extent that we have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing.”

He added: “My plea today is for countries to come together to create the environment that enables every sector of industry to take the action required. We know this will take trillions, not billions, of dollars. We also know that countries, many of whom are burdened by growing levels of debt, simply cannot afford to go green.

“Here, we need a vast military-style campaign to marshal the strength of the global private sector. With trillions at its disposal, far beyond global GDP and, with the greatest respect, beyond even the governments of the world's leaders, it offers the only real prospect of achieving fundamental economic transition.”

Topics: COP26

Saudi’s SRC refinances $2.7bn property portfolio

Saudi’s SRC refinances $2.7bn property portfolio
Updated 59 min 16 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ 

Saudi’s SRC refinances $2.7bn property portfolio

Saudi’s SRC refinances $2.7bn property portfolio
Updated 59 min 16 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ 

The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC) and the Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) have signed an agreement to refinance a property portfolio worth SR10 billion ($2.7 billion), according to a SRC press release.

The deal is in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals to push homeownership in the Kingdom to 70 percent by the end of the decade.

REDF provides subsidised loans to Saudi home buyers, while SRC, owned by Saudi’s sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund, buys real estate portfolios from local banks and property finance firms and packages them into shariah-compliant mortgage-backed securities for sale to domestic and international investors.

SRC chief executive Fabrice Susini said: “This is our largest agreement worth SR10bn with a home financing originator and with this, we are unlocking opportunities for the growth of home financing market in the kingdom by creating low-risk tools in partnership with financial institutions.”

REDF, through the Kingdom’s Mado’om mortgage programme, has provided more than SR31 billion in monthly support to over 560,000 homebuyers to the third quarter of this year from June 2017.

Topics: Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company Real Estate Development Fund (REDF)

