From academic to laborer: Afghan economic crisis spares few
Khalilullah Tawhidyar, an English professor is seen in an undisclosed location. Unpaid for months and with many mouths to feed, Tawhidyar recently found temporary work on a building site. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • A former member of a government taskforce on educational reform is one of thousands of middle class, educated Afghans fighting poverty as the country's economy teeters
  • Afghanistan's financial crisis has worsened since the return of the Taliban to power in mid-August
DUBAI: Unpaid for months and with many mouths to feed, Afghan assistant professor Khalilullah Tawhidyar recently found temporary work on a building site.
With the 300 Afghanis ($3.30) he earned that day, he bought provisions for his family.
The former member of a government taskforce on educational reform, who teaches English at Parwan University just north of Kabul, is one of thousands of middle class, educated Afghans fighting poverty as the country’s economy teeters.
“I had no choice,” Tawhidyar told Reuters, adding that he had not received his salary for three months. “This is the story of many educated people here now.”
Already battling a severe drought and the coronavirus pandemic, Afghanistan’s financial crisis has worsened since the return of the Taliban to power in mid-August.
Billions of dollars in international aid have dried up as the international community works out how to interact with the hard-line Islamist movement, and billions more in foreign currency reserves are locked up in vaults in the West.
“You see doctors, teachers, judges being forced to work as shopkeepers, taxi drivers, or laborers,” said Victor Moses, the Afghanistan country director for the non-profit group CARE.
A report by the group last month said close to half of Afghanistan’s population – around 19 million people – face acute hunger. A recent UN report said as much as 97 percent of the population could sink below the poverty line by mid-2022.
Over the weekend, the Taliban renewed calls for their government to be recognized, saying that a failure to do so and the continued freezing of Afghan funds abroad would lead to problems not only for the country but for the world.
Tawhidyar, who has a master’s degree from India and has attended courses in Malaysia and Sri Lanka, said he took up manual labor after he ran out of money and food.
While he sometimes goes into the public university where he works, classes have yet to resume because of lack of funding.
Like many Afghan households, Tawhidyar lives with his extended family, and 17 people depend on his salary.
“I was making just enough money to support my needs,” said the 36-year-old. When the salary stopped, he borrowed from friends and relatives, but that ran out weeks ago. By then, his heavily pregnant wife had missed two doctor’s appointments.
“The situation came that we didn’t have bread ... we were just cooking rice and then the rice also finished,” he said.
Syed Bashir Aalemy, head of the English language department at Tawhidyar’s university, said he had been working as a taxi driver for the past few weeks.
“There is no other way,” Aalemy said. With fuel prices rising that work may dry up, he added.
The rise of an educated middle class, working in education and government or for aid groups, banks and media and telecoms companies, was one of the most visible products of 20 years of Western involvement in Afghanistan.
Thousands of those people fled in the chaotic evacuation that followed the Taliban’s shock victory in August, fearing a return to its harsh rule and restricted freedoms. For those who remain, financial distress is common, even among the better off.
Abdul, a 41-year-old former police officer in Kabul and father of four, said he recently sold the last piece of land he inherited from his father in order to buy a taxi.
The 300-500 Afghanis he earned each day was barely enough to provide daily meals for his family of six, added Abdul, who declined to give his last name for security reasons.
Tawhidyar said he was carrying a sack of building material at the construction site when a friend took a picture of him.
Later that night in mid-October, he said, he posted an emotional message on Facebook featuring the image. “I was thinking about where I have come in my life.”
The post quickly went viral with thousands of shares on social media, and some of his friends reached out to express sympathy and offer financial help.
He borrowed around $300 from close friends who insisted he took the money, he said.
“But how long will I borrow? I already have a debt of thousands of dollars.”
Fearing a backlash, and warnings from Afghans who support the Taliban’s return to power, he said he had since deleted the post and deactivated his Facebook account.
If the university salary does not arrive, he said, he would have to return to manual labor.

JERUSALEM: Israel opened up to vaccinated visitors Monday after 20 months of closure, with Jews and Palestinians reliant on tourism voicing cautious hope the pandemic’s economic devastation will gradually ease.
Rami Razouk, a Palestinian souvenir shop owner in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem’s Old City, said he was “very happy” at the prospect of increased revenue, but conceded his store was not quite ready for an influx.
“Everything is dusty,” the 35-year-old said. “We have a lot of work to do.”
Razouk and top Israeli officials said that Monday marked a partial re-opening, and that it would be premature to immediately expect busloads of tourists to start spending across the region.
“We are far from the (complete) opening of the skies,” Jerusalem deputy mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum told reporters, saying it will become clearer in coming weeks how many tourists will visit under current rules.
As of Monday, foreigners can enter Israel with a negative COVID-19 test from the previous 72 hours and if their last vaccine dose was administered less than six months ago. Unvaccinated children remain subject to quarantine rules.
“It’s not going to happen in one day or two,” Razouk said, lamenting a long period with almost no sales. “It will take time.”
Before Israel imposed the first of several coronavirus closures in March 2020, tourism was growing at a galloping pace in a region home to countless religious sites sacred to Muslims, Christians and Jews.
A record 4.6 million people visited in 2019, an 11 percent increase on 2018, generating revenue of 23 billion shekels ($7.3 billion), or 1.5 percent of Israel’s GDP, the ministry said.
“The tourism industry had been driving 200 kilometers an hour, and we stopped suddenly because of COVID-19,” Tourism Ministry Director General Amir Halevi said Monday.
As expected, business from foreign tourists has plummeted since. Despite Monday’s opening, just 1.5 billion shekel in revenues is expected this year.
Ezechiel Grinberg, a Jerusalem-based independent tour guide, said he survived on minimum wage government subsidies for nearly 18 months.
“It’s great as a (tourism) professional,” that visitors are starting to come back, he said. But he voiced concern that burdensome entry requirements will still suppress his income.
Nader Zaro, a Palestinian who owns a coffee shop on the Old City’s Via Dolorosa (Path of Sorrow) — seen by many as the route Jesus was forced to walk to his crucifixion — said he needed “normal tourists” to come back.
Israel has allowed in select tourist groups under special arrangements, but Zaro explained such groups don’t help small operators like him.
“Everyone wants to catch them,” Zaro said. “There are big sharks and small sharks... and big sharks eat all. Me, I’m eaten.”
Despite record high COVID-19 transmission figures in late August and September, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s coalition government avoided a new lockdown, betting that a fresh vaccination push could stem a wave blamed partly on Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Authorities launched an aggressive campaign to inoculate citizens with a third, booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which drove down infections.
Following widespread data that the Pfizer-BioNTech’s protection wanes six months after the last jab, Israel has put recent vaccinations at the center of its re-opening strategy.
Among those who landed at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv on Monday was American Lauren Solsberg, who said she had to get a booster to meet entry requirements.
“It was down to the last minute before we knew that we were going to come,” she said.

BAGDHAD: Iraq’s supreme court on Monday sentenced a man to death by hanging for the murder of two journalists covering anti-government protests in the southern city of Basra last year.
Ahmad Abdessamad, a 37-year-old correspondent for Al-Dijla television station, and his cameraman Safaa Ghali, 26, were driving in their hometown of Basra in January 2020 when another vehicle pulled up, and gunmen opened fire, spraying the car with bullets.
The condemned man, identified only by the initials “H.K.,” had “confessed to all the crimes,” the court in Basra said in a statement.
The court said he had killed the two journalists “with the aim of destabilizing security and stability and intimidating people for terrorist purposes.”
It did not provide further details about any group he belonged to.
He was arrested in early 2021 with four other members of a “network of 16 people responsible for assassinations,” a security official said at the time.
The decree authorizing his hanging must still be signed by Iraqi President Barham Saleh, and he has 30 days to appeal.
Demonstrations erupted in October 2019 in Baghdad and across Iraq’s Shiite-majority south, railing against government graft and a lack of jobs.
Around 600 people died across Iraq and tens of thousands were wounded in violence related to the protests.
Dozens of activists have died in targeted killings or been abducted since October 2019, in attacks sometimes carried out in the dead of night by men on motorbikes.
Iraqi human rights organizations accuse the government of failing to bring the killers to justice, but Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has repeatedly pledged to track down the gunmen.

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Bangladesh police have arrested 172 Rohingya in recent weeks after a crackdown sparked by the brutal murder of a prominent community leader, the force said Monday.
Mohib Ullah was shot dead in late September in a refugee camp near the port city of Cox’s Bazar, in a region home to over 700,000 members of the stateless Muslim minority who fled a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar.
The 48-year-old teacher was a respected advocate for the community but in the weeks before his assassination he had been the target of death threats from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) militant group.
Among those arrested in the weeks since were 10 suspected of involvement in the killing, said Naimul Haque, commander of the elite Armed Police Battalion (APB).
“Our drives against the miscreants in the camps will continue,” he added.
Another 114 people taken into custody had declared themselves ARSA members, Haque’s unit said in a statement.
Bangladesh routinely denies that the insurgents operate in the refugee camps, claiming instead that criminals involved in armed violence and drug trafficking use the group’s name to trade on their reputation.
But Ullah’s family and colleagues have blamed the group for his murder, an allegation that ARSA denies.
Police have also relocated more than 70 people, including the slain advocate’s family and relatives of seven people shot dead last month in an assault on an Islamic school — another attack blamed on the militants.
“All the families of the victims were terrified after these incidents,” senior officer Kamran Hossain said.
Nurul Islam, a Rohingya refugee whose son was killed in the school attack, said his family felt too afraid to remain in the camps.
“All Rohingya are unsafe from ARSA,” he said by phone. “They want to kill us, they want instability.”
The UN refugee agency has also helped move some refugees to “safe locations” since Ullah’s killing, UNHCR spokeswoman Regina De la Portilla said.

Topics: Rohingya Bangladesh

CAIRO: Egypt’s chief prosecutor has ordered the detention of three hotel workers pending an investigation into the food poisoning suffered by about 50 foreign tourists at a hotel in a popular Red Sea resort.
Public Prosecutor Hamada El-Sawy said in a statement late Sunday that the workers, including the hotel’s top chef, face accusations of endangering the guests’ lives. The workers denied the accusations, the prosecutor’s statement said.
The sickened tourists include 14 Estonians, 29 Russians and four from the Czech Republic. They were hospitalized after they had dinner over the weekend in the resort city of Hurghada, the statement said. Many have been discharged from hospital after their conditions improved, it said.
Tourism authorities have ordered the closure of the hotel, suspended its director and revoked his work license.
Russia’s TASS news agency quoted the Russian Consul General in Hurghada, Viktor Voropayev, as saying that the tourists have been accommodated at other hotels. Russia is a major source of foreign tourists visiting Egypt.
“The health condition of all the patients is satisfactory, stable and not life-threatening,” Voropayev was quoted as saying.
The incident has come as Egypt is struggling to revive its vital tourism industry, which was badly hit by the turmoil that followed the 2011 uprising, and more recently by the coronavirus pandemic.
The government has kept looser virus-related restrictions in the Red Sea resorts of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh to try to attract foreign visitors.
Government efforts received a boost in August when Russia allowed the resumption of flights between its territory and the Red Sea resorts for the first time since a bomb by the local Daesh affiliate brought down a Russian flight over Sinai Peninsula in October 2015, killing all 224 people on board.

Topics: Egypt

CANBERRA: Sydney’s international airport came alive with tears, embraces and laughter on Monday as Australia’s border opened for the first time in 20 months, with some arriving travelers tearing away mandatory masks to see faces of loved ones they’ve been separated from for so long.
“Just being able to come home without having to go to quarantine is huge,” Carly Boyd, a passenger who had traveled from New York, told reporters at Sydney’s Kingsford-Smith Airport, where Peter Allen’s unofficial national anthem “I Still Call Australia Home” was playing.
“There’s a lot of people on that flight who have loved ones who are about to die or have people who died this week. So for them to be able to get off the plane and go see them straight away is pretty amazing,” Boyd added.
Australia is betting that vaccination rates are now high enough to mitigate the danger of allowing international visitors again after maintaining some of the lengthiest and strictest border controls anywhere during the coronavirus pandemic.
Thailand, too, was reopening its border Monday. Fully vaccinated tourists arriving by air from 46 countries and territories no longer have to quarantine and can move freely. And local restrictions such as a curfew in some areas were being lifted.
Before the pandemic, Sydney was Australia’s busiest international airport but until Monday had been almost deserted.
The new freedoms mean that outbound fully vaccinated Australian permanent residents and citizens can leave the country for any reason without asking the government for an exemption from a travel ban that has trapped most at home since March 25, 2020.
Incoming vaccinated Australians are able to come home without quarantining in a hotel for two weeks. The cap on hotel quarantine numbers had been a major obstacle for thousands of Australians stranded overseas. That cap now only applies to unvaccinated travelers.
Sydney was the first Australian airport to announce it would reopen Monday because New South Wales was the first state where 80 percent of the population aged 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. Melbourne and and the national capital Canberra also opened on Monday after Victoria state and the Australian Capital Territory achieved the vaccination benchmark.
Sydney had 16 scheduled inbound international flights on Monday and 14 outbound. Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city, had five scheduled in and five out. Canberra had none.
The first regular international passenger flight to land in Australia was a Singapore Airlines flight from Singapore that landed before 6 a.m. local time, followed by a Qantas Airways flight that had flown 15 hours from Los Angeles.
Qantas customer service manager Paul Wason said landing in Sydney was a “huge day” for passengers and crew alike.
“Very much mixed emotions, great emotions, lots of happiness, lots of sadness, lots of excitement as well,” Wason said.
An Australian who lives in San Francisco, who identified himself only as Jeremy, said he had been trying to fly back to Sydney with his wife and baby daughter since July. They had been prevented at short notice four times from flying, twice because flights were delayed and twice because quarantine caps had been reduced in response to the COVID-19 delta variant taking hold in Sydney in June.
“At every moment until we were sitting on the plane, it just felt like something was going to go wrong and I’m so glad that it all worked out and that we’re here,” Jeremy told Australian Broadcasting Corp. at Sydney’s airport.
Initially only Australian permanent residents and citizens will be free to enter the country. Fully vaccinated foreigners traveling on skilled worker and student visas will be given priority over international tourists.
But now the government expects Australia will welcome international tourists back before the year ends to some degree.
Some of Australia’s 1.6 million temporary residents feel left out of Australia’s reopening plan and unsure of their travel status.
“I think that it’s vague around the definition of residents and where we get to be involved in that national plan,” said Jennifer Clayburn, an American living with her family in Melbourne since January last year on a short-term visa for skilled workers.
“We have been doing it tough, alongside all Australians. We too want to be around the table at Christmas with our family, but we do not want to be summarily locked out of Australia upon return,” she added.
Graham Turner, chief executive of Australia largest travel agency Flight Center, said international travel to Australia was not expected to return to normal until mid-2024.
“It will come back quickly for those people who really want to travel. Initially. it’s the friends and relatives. People who haven’t seen each other for a long time,” Turner said.
“That will be the first wave. And the traveling wave will tend to come a little bit later, once people see what the scenario is like,” Turner added.
While Australians are now free to travel overseas, four Australian states and a territory place pandemic restrictions on crossing state lines.
Australian Ethen Carter, who landed at Sydney’s airport from Los Angeles expressed his frustration at having to apply for permission to visit his dying mother in Western Australia state.
Western Australia has little COVID-19 and has the nation’s lowest level of vaccinations, with only 63 percent of the target population fully vaccinated.
Carter pleaded through the media to Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan to let him in. McGowan has said the state border will not open this year.
“Mark, think of the people that are suffering, like, mentally to see their family. That’s also a health issue. And we know we’ve got to protect people’s lives, but you’ve got to bring families together again, you have to,” Carter said.
McGowan said his government would consider allowing Carter to enter the state if he applied for an exemption.
“These situations are very sad and very difficult and we’ve seen much of this over the course over the last two years,” McGowan said.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus

