Demand for special UN rights council meet after Sudan coup

Sudanese anti-coup protesters attend a gathering in the capital Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman on Oct. 30, 2021. (AFP)
Sudanese anti-coup protesters attend a gathering in the capital Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman on Oct. 30, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: Dozens of countries called Monday for the UN Human Rights Council to host a special session on Sudan, following a deadly crackdown on mass rallies against last week’s military coup.
In a letter to the council president sent on behalf of 48 countries, British ambassador Simon Manley stressed the urgent need for the top UN rights body to discuss the situation in Sudan since the army’s October 25 power grab.
“We request that the Human Rights Council hold a special session this week to address the human rights implications of the ongoing situation in the Republic of the Sudan,” said the letter, seen by AFP.
“A special session is needed because of the importance and urgency of the situation.”
The request came after top General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan’s civilian leadership.
Tens of thousands of people turned out across the country for demonstrations on Saturday against the coup.
At least three people were shot dead and more than 100 wounded during Saturday’s demonstrations, according to medics, who said at least 12 people had been killed since the coup.
Police forces denied the killings, or using live rounds.
In his letter Monday, Manley said the call for a special session was being led by Britain, the United States and Norway, along with Germany and the government of Sudan, ousted in the coup.
In all, 48 countries had signed on to the request, including 18 of the Human Rights Council’s 47 member states.
Calling a special session outside of the thrice-yearly regular meetings requires the backing of at least a third of the membership, so at least 16 states.

CAIRO: Egypt’s acting minister of health, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, said in a statement that the total number of coronavirus disease vaccine doses supplied to the North African country has reached 72 million.

Abdel Ghaffar, who is also Egypt’s minister of higher education and scientific research, explained that around 38 million doses have been administered so far, leaving around 34 million jabs available.

He added that during the coming period, Egypt expects around 26 million more doses, including Sinovac, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, bringing the total to about 98 million doses.

Egypt also expects to receive materials for the manufacture of the Sinovac vaccine in the country’s Vaccera factories in due course.

The minister stated that work is underway to expand Egypt’s regional vaccination center capacity, with 1,079 centers currently operational, including 180 travel centers.

He stressed that the coming period will witness an expansion in the provision of mobile outlets dedicated to vaccinating citizens in crowded places such as malls, train stations and metro stations. 

Abdel Ghaffar also announced that Egypt received its first shipment of Moderna jabs, coming in at a total of 784,280 doses, on Sunday morning at Cairo International Airport, meaning the country now has access to vaccines produced by all major, reputable international manufacturers.

In a statement, he said that the shipment was provided by Canada through the COVAX initiative, in cooperation with GAVI, as part of the country’s plan to diversify and expand the provision of vaccines to citizens.

Dr. Awad Taj El-Din, advisor to the president of Egypt for health and epidemiological affairs, confirmed on Sunday that Egypt spent around $400 million to secure its vaccines, and he expressed his thanks to all the parties working in support of Egypt.

He pointed out that the country was finalizing deals with international institutions for the local manufacture of various vaccines at factories in Agouza and 6 October City, which would see it become one of Africa’s largest centers of vaccine manufacturing.

CAIRO: Egypt has assumed the monthly presidency of the African Peace and Security Council as of Nov. 1, said the country’s ambassador to Ethiopia and its permanent representative to the African Union.

Mohamed Gad added that this is the second time that Egypt assumes the presidency of the council, which is responsible for implementing AU decisions and is somewhat similar to the UN Security Council.

Its 15 member states are elected by the AU Assembly to reflect regional balances and other criteria, including the ability and political will to contribute militarily and financially to the union.

Gad said the Egyptian presidency of the council aims to enhance its role in high-priority peace and security issues in Africa.

He added that the Egyptian presidency comes at a time of increasing security challenges facing the continent, foremost of which are terrorism, extremism, organized crime, ethnic tensions, internal political crises, climate change and natural disasters.

He said the Egyptian presidency will hold a ministerial session on combating terrorism by dismantling extremist discourse and ideologies.

The session will witness the exchange of experiences and best practices between countries, especially in light of the growing terrorist threat in the Sahel, the Horn of Africa and Central Africa.

Gad said there will also be a session on protecting medical facilities and staff during armed conflict, and a session to study the consequences of climate change on peace and security in Africa.

“This is in the context of preparing for Egypt’s expected hosting of the UN Conference on Climate Change in 2022,” he added.

Egyptian diplomacy in African multilateral forums pays special attention to addressing the root causes of conflicts, preventing their recurrence via peace-building and stabilization activities, ensuring full respect for international humanitarian law and improving humanitarian access, he said.

Developments in Sudan and Somalia will be monitored by the council in order to formulate an appropriate response to them, Gad said, adding that they are sister countries of particular importance to Egypt and its national security, and have wide repercussions in terms of regional and continental security and stability.

He said the council, under its Egyptian presidency, intends to conduct a field visit to Somalia in order to review developments on the ground and provide necessary support in confronting the terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

Gad added that he is expected to hold consultations with the AU Commission, the UNSC presidency and the UN Peacebuilding Commission.

DUBAI: Expo 2020 Dubai has logged 2.35 million visits in the first month since it opened its doors with a star-studded ceremony streamed live around the globe.
Almost a third of the visits were made by young people under 18-years-old, but the figure was expected to rise as the Expo School Programme pick ups during the cooler months ahead, organizers said in a statement.
“An impressive 17 percent of the total visits came from overseas, which was notable considering the event takes place when many countries are still operating pandemic travel restrictions,” organizers said, noting the 185 nationalities that have come through the Expo gates.
The top five most popular overseas markets are India, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia and the UK, they added.
More than half of the Expo visitors hold season passes, meaning they intend to visit the site multiple times, while over a quarter of them bought multi-day passes for the event’s run until March 31, 2022.
A total of 5,610 official events were held across the Expo site during the first month including concerts by famous musicians including Amr Diab, Kadim Al Sahir and Sami Yusuf to appearances of major sporting stars such as the Harlem Globetrotters and the Rajasthan Royals cricket team.
Participating countries have flown in musicians and performers as well as held panel discussions featuring business leaders to astronauts.
For November, Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama will share top billing for the second of Expo’s Infinite Nights concert series to mark Diwali, as well as early celebrations for the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.

TEHRAN: Iran repeated Monday its insistence its nuclear program was peaceful, two days after the US, Britain, France and Germany expressed their “grave” concern on the sidelines of a G20 meeting.
Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters in Tehran that Western positions were “incompatible with reality and will not bring constructive results.”
The Western statement on Saturday, a joint declaration after bilateral meetings by leaders on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Rome, followed their discussions of Iran’s offer to resume discussions on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.
The accord between Iran and six world powers to find a long-term solution to the crisis over its nuclear program has been moribund since former US president Donald Trump walked out in May 2018 and imposed sweeping sanctions.
Iran held six rounds of indirect negotiations in Vienna with US President Joe Biden’s administration on returning to the 2015 deal, but talks went on hiatus in June as a new ultraconservative government took office in Tehran.
The Western statement on Saturday expressed their “determination to ensure that Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.”
It said that Tehran “has accelerated the pace of provocative nuclear steps, such as the production of highly enriched uranium and enriched uranium metal.”
It added that “Iran has no credible civilian need for either measure, but both are important to nuclear weapons programs.”
Iran’s Khatibzadeh said that was not correct.
“Contrary to the statement, the production of uranium metal and highly enriched uranium, as already asserted in the past, is carried out for peaceful purposes and for civilian uses, including for medical supply and for use as fuel in the Tehran research reactor,” said the foreign ministry spokesman.
Last week, Iran said it would resume talks with world powers in November on reviving the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the nuclear program, after a five-month gap in the face of mounting warnings that international patience was wearing thin.
“When these talks begin... in the next two or three weeks, Iran will follow them with particular attention because negotiating to negotiate is not part of its politics,” Khatibzadeh said, adding that the Vienna talks would not be held at a ministerial level.
Biden has said he is ready to re-enter the agreement so long as Iran also returns to full compliance by rolling back nuclear activities that it undertook in response to Trump’s sanctions.
But Khatibzadeh, accusing the European parties to the agreement in particular “of inaction in the fulfullment of their obligations,” said Iran wanted to see Washington take action.
“The criterion for us is the action of the other party,” he said.
“Contrary to their statements, the US administration continues to pursue a policy of maximum pressure which leads to new sanctions or the reimposition of sanctions previously lifted.”
On Friday, the US Treasury hit Iran’s drone program with sanctions, saying that lethal unmanned aerial vehicles from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been used to attack US forces and international shipping in the Gulf region.
Tehran said it was not impressed by US actions, urging Washington to move away from the “extremist and belligerent logic of the previous administration” of Trump.
“The United States knows better than anyone that its only option is to abide by the rule of law, and respect the rights of nations,” Khatibzadeh said.
“Iran has confidence in its military and security capabilities,” he added.

CAIRO/RIYADH: A Houthi ballistic missile attack on a mosque and a religious school killed and injured 29 civilians, including women and children, in the Yemeni province of Marib, the country’s information minister said in a statement on Twitter on Monday.
Two ballistic missiles were used in the attack late on Sunday, Marib governor’s office said in a statement.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility by the Iranian-backed Houthis.
Fighting between government forces and Houthis has escalated in recent months. The United Nations says some 10,000 people were displaced in September by fighting in Marib, the internationally recognized government’s last northern stronghold. It is calling for a humanitarian corridor for aid.
Meanwhile, Britain’s ambassador to Yemen Richard Oppenheim said the UK condemned a terrorist attack near Aden airport on Saturday that killed and injured a number of people, Yemeni news agency reported.
Speaking during a meeting with Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed on Monday, Oppenheim said his country supported the Yemeni government to combat terrorism.
He said he was concerned over the Houthi militia’s escalation in Marib and called for an urgent cessation of violence.
During the meeting that was held virtually, Abdulmalik Saeed briefed the ambassador on the economic, financial and social challenges and what the government is doing to address them.
The war in Yemen and ensuring economic collapse as well as restrictions on imports to Houthi-held areas have caused what the UN says is the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis, with 16 million people facing starvation.
(With Reuters)

