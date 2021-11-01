You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai announces new financial market initiatives

Dubai announces new financial market initiatives

The Securities and Exchange Higher Committee held its first meeting, chaired by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid, deputy ruler of Dubai and UAE minister of finance. (WAM)
The Securities and Exchange Higher Committee held its first meeting, chaired by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid, deputy ruler of Dubai and UAE minister of finance. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5szpq

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai announces new financial market initiatives

Dubai announces new financial market initiatives
  • Dubai approves launching a 2 billion dirhams market maker fund
  • The emirate also approves launching 1 billion dirhams fund to encourage tech companies to list in stock market
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai on Monday announced the listing of 10 government and state-owned companies on the Dubai Financial Market, in an effort to accelerate new listings in various sectors including energy, logistics and retail.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid, deputy ruler of Dubai and UAE minister of finance, also announced the formation of a Dubai Markets Supervisory Committee and specialized courts for capital markets in the emirate.
The announcements came during the first meeting of the Securities and Exchange Higher Committee, which is charged with developing the vision for the financial sector and evaluating plans and policies to meet strategic objectives.
The emirate aims to increase the total volume of its stock markets to 3 trillion UAE dirhams ($816.77 billion) as part of the vision of UAE Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.
During the meeting, the committee approved the establishment of a 2-billion-dirham market-making fund “to increase liquidity in the markets,” and will launch a 1-billion-dirham fund “to support tech company IPOs (initial public offerings) and encourage innovative financial products and solutions,” a statement on state news agency WAM said.
“The committee will mandate the study of a regulatory framework to attract new digital assets to operate from Dubai, in addition to supporting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors and reporting in operations, which will contribute to shaping Dubai’s future economy.”
The committee also approved the formation of the Dubai Markets Supervisory Committee, chaired by Dr. Abdulla Al-Ghafari, and the formation of two specialized courts within the Commercial Court to settle securities disputes starting from January.

Topics: Dubai UAE Dubai Financial Market Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Dubai Markets Supervisory Committee

Related

Expo 2020 Dubai reports 2.35 million visits in first month since opening
Middle-East
Expo 2020 Dubai reports 2.35 million visits in first month since opening
Islamic Development Bank issues $1.7bn assets on Nasdaq Dubai
Business & Economy
Islamic Development Bank issues $1.7bn assets on Nasdaq Dubai

India to reach net zero by 2070 — Prime Minister

India to reach net zero by 2070 — Prime Minister
Updated 11 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

India to reach net zero by 2070 — Prime Minister

India to reach net zero by 2070 — Prime Minister
Updated 11 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: India's prime minister on Monday announced 2070 as the target for his country to become carbon neutral during his speech at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. 

Narendra Modi said India would reduce carbon missions by a total of one million tons between now and 2030 however the country will reach net zero by 2070.

During his address, Modi defended India noting that his country containing 17 percent of the world's population was responsible for only 5 percent of global emissions.

He told world leaders during these critical talks that India would increase “non-fossil energy” by 10 percent by 2030 and increase the share of renewables and from around 38 percent to 50 percent by the same date.

Modi also called for a global push to adopt sustainable lifestyles.

"Instead of mindless and destructive consumption we need mindful and deliberate utilization," he said “These choices, made by billions of people, can take the fight against climate change one step further.”

Topics: COP26

Related

French president asks global leaders not to contradict climate agreements
Business
French president asks global leaders not to contradict climate agreements
Live Climate talks at critical point as global leaders meet in Glasgow
Business
Climate talks at critical point as global leaders meet in Glasgow

French president asks global leaders not to contradict climate agreements

French president asks global leaders not to contradict climate agreements
Updated 30 min ago
Zaid Khashogji

French president asks global leaders not to contradict climate agreements

French president asks global leaders not to contradict climate agreements
Updated 30 min ago
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: French President Emmanuel Macron said European nations have to shift from promises to action, asking every country at the COP26 on Monday to honor the 2015 financial commitments made in Paris.

During his address at the climate summit in Glasgow, he called on the world’s largest contributors of climate change to double down on their commitment to cut emissions.

"The key over the next 15 days at this COP is that the largest emitters whose national strategies do not align with our objective of 1.5C of global warming raise their efforts,” Macron said.

He added that too many countries will make commitments but contradict this by signing commercial contracts that go against climate agreements.

The French president called for the coordination on climate, biodiversity and oceans, in addition to requesting the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) report annually on climate financing progress.

“That’s the only way of making our strategy credible again," he told world leaders in Glasgow.

Topics: COP26

Related

Live Climate talks at critical point as global leaders meet in Glasgow
Business
Climate talks at critical point as global leaders meet in Glasgow
Prince Charles calls for ‘war-like footing’ to combat climate change
Business
Prince Charles calls for ‘war-like footing’ to combat climate change

US president doubles down on strategies to reach net zero ‘no later than 2050’

US president doubles down on strategies to reach net zero ‘no later than 2050’
Updated 01 November 2021
Michael Glackin
&
Zaid Khashogji

US president doubles down on strategies to reach net zero ‘no later than 2050’

US president doubles down on strategies to reach net zero ‘no later than 2050’
Updated 01 November 2021
Michael Glackin & Zaid Khashogji

GLASGOW/RIYADH: President Joe Biden said on Monday that the US will be able to meet net zero carbon emissions by 2030, in addition to an ambitious target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52 percent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.

Over a gigaton of greenhouse gas emissions will be cut by 2030, Biden said at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, adding it is a moral and economic imperative to address climate change.

“Glasgow must be the kick-off of a decade of ambition and innovation to preserve our shared future,” he said.

Biden is still trying to get a US$555 billion spending bill through the US Congress to boost clean energy, the biggest investment in US history to tackle global warming.

The Build-Back Better framework is set to make "historic" investments in clean energy, which Biden has called “the most significant investment to deal with the climate crisis than any advanced nation has made ever."

One of its key measures, to reward power companies for moving away from fossil fuels and penalising those who don't, looks unlikely to make the statute book if the bill is passed.

He added the US, the world’s second largest emitter of CO2 gasses after China, plans to release other strategies to accelerate green energy transition for itself and developing countries, promising new green energy technology.

Biden told COP26 that climate change is “ravaging the world” and that the “eye of history” is watching the deliberations of world leaders gathered in Glasgow. 

 “It's not hypothetical. It's not a hypothetical threat. It is destroying people's lives and livelihoods, and doing it every single day.”

He added: “Let this be the moment when we answer history's call, here in Glasgow.” 

“We're standing at [an] inflection point in world history. We have the ability to invest in ourselves and build an equitable clean energy future, and in the process create millions of good-paying jobs and opportunities around the world.”

Paradoxically, the US President has also spent recent months trying to persuade OPEC to increase production in order to keep petrol prices down for US consumers as oil and gas prices soar. 

Ending his address Biden said: “Let this be the start of a decade of transformative action that preserves our planet and raises the quality of life for people everywhere. We can do this, we just have to make a choice to do it. So, let's get to work.”

Topics: COP26

Related

Live Climate talks at critical point as global leaders meet in Glasgow
Business
Climate talks at critical point as global leaders meet in Glasgow
Biden to use COP26 to ramp up pressure on Congress climate change funding vote
Business & Economy
Biden to use COP26 to ramp up pressure on Congress climate change funding vote

Arcapita and Arden Group team up to acquire $2bn warehouse portfolio

Arcapita and Arden Group team up to acquire $2bn warehouse portfolio
Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

Arcapita and Arden Group team up to acquire $2bn warehouse portfolio

Arcapita and Arden Group team up to acquire $2bn warehouse portfolio
Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain-based Arcapita Group Holdings has joined with US firm Arden Group to acquire $2 billion of warehouse space across America, according to a statement.

The deal will see the companies buy up industrial properties in urban centers, with the value of the initial portfolio coming in at over $550 million. 

An additional $250 million of properties will be bought in the near future.

Atif Abdulmalik, Arcapita’s Chief Executive Officer said: “This joint venture is part of our broader industrial real estate strategy, having completed roughly $5.5 billion in industrial and logistics real estate transactions globally for nearly twenty years."

Craig Spencer, Chairman and CEO of Arden Group, added: “This niche industrial sector has been a thematic investment strategy for Arden and continues to provide attractive cash yields."

Topics: Arcapita Arden Group

Related

Bahrain’s Arcapita to launch $1.5bn property fund targeting Saudi Arabia and UAE, says CEO
Business & Economy
Bahrain’s Arcapita to launch $1.5bn property fund targeting Saudi Arabia and UAE, says CEO
Bahrain’s Arcapita buys FedEx distribution center in Texas
Business & Economy
Bahrain’s Arcapita buys FedEx distribution center in Texas

The planet isn't a toilet — UN Secretary General

The planet isn't a toilet — UN Secretary General
Updated 01 November 2021
Michael Glackin
&
Zaid Khashogji

The planet isn't a toilet — UN Secretary General

The planet isn't a toilet — UN Secretary General
Updated 01 November 2021
Michael Glackin & Zaid Khashogji

GLASGOW/RIYADH: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned world leaders to stop treating the planet “like a toilet” in his opening address to the COP26 climate summit.

In a hard-hitting warning to the heads of states gathered in Glasgow, Guterres said: “Our addiction to fossil fuels is pushing humanity to the brink. We face a stark choice. Either we stop it, or it stops us. It’s time to say enough. Enough of brutalizing biodiversity. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves.”

“If commitments fall short at the end of this COP, countries must revisit their national climate plans and policies – not every five years (but) every year and every moment,” Guterres told leaders at the COP26 opening ceremony.

Guterres warned that the six years since the Paris Agreement in 2015, in which world governments agreed to limit global warming to as close to 1.5°C as possible and below 2°C, had been the six hottest years on record.

He said: “We must keep the goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius alive. This requires greater ambition on mitigation and immediate concrete action to reduce global emissions by 45 percent by 2030. G20 countries have a particular responsibility as they represent around 80 percent of emissions. According to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities in light of national circumstances, developed countries must lead the effort. But emerging economies, too, must go the extra mile, as their contribution is essential for the effective reduction of emissions. We need maximum ambition from all countries on all fronts to make Glasgow a success.”

Topics: COP26

Related

Prince Charles calls for ‘war-like footing’ to combat climate change
Business
Prince Charles calls for ‘war-like footing’ to combat climate change
Live Climate talks at critical point as global leaders meet in Glasgow
Business
Climate talks at critical point as global leaders meet in Glasgow

Latest updates

Dubai announces new financial market initiatives
Dubai announces new financial market initiatives
Foreign ministers of Tunisia, Libya and Algeria pledge to continue efforts for Libyan elections to succeed
Foreign ministers of Tunisia, Libya and Algeria pledge to continue efforts for Libyan elections to succeed
India to reach net zero by 2070 — Prime Minister
India to reach net zero by 2070 — Prime Minister
Clarence Seedorf and Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innovative sports partnership 
Clarence Seedorf and Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innovative sports partnership 
French president asks global leaders not to contradict climate agreements
French president asks global leaders not to contradict climate agreements

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.