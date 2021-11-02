You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to launch world’s first ‘flying museum’ 

Saudi Arabia to launch world’s first ‘flying museum’ 

AlUla provides a range of year-round and seasonal activities to welcome local and international visitors. (Shutterstock)
AlUla provides a range of year-round and seasonal activities to welcome local and international visitors. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zaz8f

Updated 02 November 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia to launch world’s first ‘flying museum’ 

AlUla provides a range of year-round and seasonal activities to welcome local and international visitors. (Shutterstock)
  • AlUla provides a range of year-round and seasonal activities to welcome local and international visitors
Updated 02 November 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is launching the world’s first “flying museum” on Thursday, highlighting archaeological finds on a plane journey between the capital and the ancient city of AlUla.
The museum, which is a collaborative project between the Royal Commission for AlUla and the national flag carrier Saudia, will exhibit a replica collection of artifacts that have been discovered in AlUla through archaeological excavations.
Passengers will also be able to watch a Discovery Channel documentary called “Architects of Ancient Arabia” that was released this year, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Rebecca Foote, director of archaeology and cultural heritage research at the commission, will provide an introduction to the documentary during the trip and give an explanation about the artifacts featured in the museum.
She said: “There is a major load of work ongoing in AlUla by local and international archeologists, and yet we are just beginning to understand the complicated nature of AlUla’s past. AlUla is a hidden gem in the Arabian Peninsula, and we are slowly discovering its secrets. I am looking forward to sharing more information about our work with passengers of the Museum in the Sky trip, operated by Saudia.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• The museum will exhibit a replica collection of artifacts that have been discovered in AlUla through archaeological excavations.

• Passengers will also be able to watch a Discovery Channel documentary called ‘Architects of Ancient Arabia’ that was released this year.

Philip Jones, the commission’s chief destination marketing officer, said the museum would highlight the importance of the archeological work being done in AlUla, which the commission believed was the “biggest archeological program” in the world at this time.
He said the commission was “honored” to work with Saudia and welcomed all the passengers and visitors who would be coming in the next few months to discover more about AlUla’s history.
Khaled Tash, vice president of corporate communications at the airline, said the museum was a continuation of the “ongoing cooperation” with the commission to highlight AlUla’s rich heritage and promote it globally as a tourist destination.
AlUla provides a range of year-round and seasonal activities to welcome local and international visitors. Passengers on the trip will have the opportunity to book the first tickets to the Masa Al-Hijr experience.

Topics: Saudi Flying Museum AlUla

Related

Organizers have revealed that the highly anticipated Winter at Tantora event is set to return. (SPA)
Lifestyle
AlUla events promise months-long feast of arts, culture music and wellness
Lebanese soprano Hiba Tawaji kicks off return of events at AlUla
Lifestyle
Lebanese soprano Hiba Tawaji kicks off return of events at AlUla

American world traveler ends his globe-trotting days in Saudi Arabia

US traveler Drew Binsky at Jeddah airport. Below: On his first visit to Saudi Arabia, Binsky spent two days in the port city, sharing his experiences with his followers. (Photos/Saleh Fareed)
US traveler Drew Binsky at Jeddah airport. Below: On his first visit to Saudi Arabia, Binsky spent two days in the port city, sharing his experiences with his followers. (Photos/Saleh Fareed)
Updated 02 November 2021
SALEH FAREED

American world traveler ends his globe-trotting days in Saudi Arabia

US traveler Drew Binsky at Jeddah airport. Below: On his first visit to Saudi Arabia, Binsky spent two days in the port city, sharing his experiences with his followers. (Photos/Saleh Fareed)
  • ‘I finally made it to every country in the world,’ Drew Binsky says after landing at Jeddah airport
  • I wanted to conclude my journey in Saudi Arabia because I heard so much about it and I knew it has been changing so rapidly. So far, I have not seen it all but I’m looking forward to seeing other parts of the country during my two-week stay here
Updated 02 November 2021
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: “October 29, 2021 at 1:31 a.m. — I crossed the border into Saudi Arabia, my 197th & FINAL country!” After 10 years touring the world, American travel blogger Drew Binsky successfully reached his finish line in the Kingdom, posting the above words to his Facebook account.

Landing at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Binsky, from Arizona, posted his final travel vlog to his social media platforms, saying: “I finally made it to every country in the world.”
His decade-long journey kicked off while spending a semester abroad in Prague, visiting 20 European countries. Years later and while working as an English instructor in Seoul, South Korea, he decided to go even further.
A world traveler and content creator, Binsky visited 197 countries and told stories about their peoples and cultures to his online community of 9 million followers through his vlog. He has over 4 billion video views.
Saving the best for last, he was welcomed by a cheering crowd of supporters at the Gathering Café in the heart of Jeddah.
“It’s been amazing. The kindness of strangers and the support of everybody has been incredible,” he said to his Saudi and expat followers, who waited for hours to meet him.
After having toured the world, Binsky told his fans that he was happy to be in Saudi Arabia: “I wanted to conclude my journey in Saudi Arabia because I heard so much about it and I knew it has been changing so rapidly. So far, I have not seen it all but I’m looking forward to seeing other parts of the country during my two-week stay here.”
On his first visit to Saudi Arabia, Binsky spent two days in Jeddah, exploring the city and sharing his experiences with his followers.
When a young Saudi asked him what his first impression of Saudi Arabia was, Binsky replied that he had “received nothing but warm hospitality (and) incredible food” and was “really enjoying” his stay.
He told the packed meeting room that he was looking forward to discovering tourist attractions in the Kingdom and that he was planning to travel to the northern and southern parts of Saudi Arabia, in addition to Riyadh and AlUla.

FASTFACTS

• Drew Binsky’s decade-long journey kicked off while spending a semester abroad in Prague, visiting 20 European countries.

• He was welcomed by a cheering crowd of supporters at the Gathering Café in the heart of Jeddah.

Speaking to Arab News about why he chose Saudi Arabia as his last destination, Binsky explained: “Two years ago, I had 30 countries left in my journey. I looked at the map and said to myself that I really love the hospitality of the Middle East and the culture of the Islamic world. So, I figured that Saudi Arabia should be my last destination because it is the home of Islam and, as far as I know, it is the most powerful country in the region. It is also the country that most people from my part of the world do not know much about.”
He also expressed his admiration for the developments that the Kingdom has been undergoing: “I believe that the coming years will hold a bright future for the country, and I expect that Saudi Arabia will be different because I see the government is working hard to make it a tourist hub. As far as I see, there’s definitely potential.”
He told Arab News that he wants to inspire people to travel, to introduce them to new places and cultures and to break stereotypes. “I like to get to know cultures, meet with people and show their side of the story.”
The American traveler always thought his life would be somewhat traditional: Graduate university, get a corporate job, get married, and have kids.
“I decided to move to South Korea to teach English because as an American who grew up in Arizona, I knew little about life and cultures outside the US.”
While teaching English in Asia, the 29-year-old visited North Korea in 2012, where he documented life there in his videos, which were seen by 10 million people on his Snapchat account.
It was when his girlfriend bought him a DSLR camera that he decided he would travel to every country in the world and document his journey across social media, becoming a full-time traveler.
While he initially traveled on a budget, Binsky explained that travel vlogging has become quite lucrative for him in recent years.
The blogger found sponsors, and he used the earnings to further his travels.
When the pandemic took the world by surprise, Binsky saw this as an opportunity to enjoy the journey rather than rush to the finish line.
“I kept going, albeit slowly. It was really crazy and hard to process for a while, but I consider myself lucky,” he said.
When asked what would come next after his visit to Saudi Arabia, Binsky said: “I want to keep traveling. I want to keep creating content on a bigger and better scale, which means involving a bigger team and creating better productions. And I really want to grow the community so I can continue to educate and inspire through my videos.”

Topics: Drew Binsky

Related

Science & Technology
Saudi bloggers meet to discuss technology, compare notes
Saudi bloggers launch first Twitter radio
Science & Technology
Saudi bloggers launch first Twitter radio

Saudi minister receives French senate member

Adel Al-Jubeir receives French senate member, Nathalie Goulet in Riyadh. (SPA)
Adel Al-Jubeir receives French senate member, Nathalie Goulet in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi minister receives French senate member

Adel Al-Jubeir receives French senate member, Nathalie Goulet in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • They reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, on Sunday received the French senate member, Nathalie Goulet, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
During their meeting in Riyadh, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.  They also discussed regional and international developments of common interest.

Topics: Adel Al-Jubeir Nathalie Goulet

Related

Saudi minister Al-Jubeir, Spanish envoy discuss ways to enhance Saudi-Spanish ties
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister Al-Jubeir, Spanish envoy discuss ways to enhance Saudi-Spanish ties
Saudi minister, UN official discuss Vision 2030
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister, UN official discuss Vision 2030

Plan to improve consumer experience launched in Saudi Arabia

A woman shops for snacks at a supermarket in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
A woman shops for snacks at a supermarket in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
Updated 01 November 2021
SPA

Plan to improve consumer experience launched in Saudi Arabia

A woman shops for snacks at a supermarket in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
  • The aim will be to empower employees, allow them to benefit from modern work systems
Updated 01 November 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Consumer Protection Association announced on Monday the launch of its strategic plan for the years 2021-2024 under the slogan “Improving the Consumer Experience in the Saudi Market.”
Chairman of the executive council of the association, Abdullah Al-Naim, indicated that the strategic plan includes four objectives.
The first is to develop spending efficiency plans and enhance financial sustainability to ensure that the national supervisory environment aligns with international practices for long-term sustainable growth.
The second objective is to develop the association’s outputs through programs and activities of high value to the consumer in a way that enhances the association’s impact on society and develops special services for its members.
The third objective is to attain the highest standards of national and global governance while working to achieve institutional excellence and develop and implement internal policies, procedures, and information systems to maximize efficiency.

SPEEDREAD

One of the plan’s objective is to enhance financial sustainability to ensure that the national supervisory environment aligns with international practices for long-term sustainable growth. 

The last objective is the development of human capabilities in the association with a view to relying more on employees’ abilities to implement strategic projects. The aim will be to empower employees, allow them to benefit from modern work systems, and create moral and material incentives for excellence and high performance.
Secretary-General of the Saudi Consumer Protection Association, Nasser Fahd, added that the association is determined to achieve the strategic objectives by adopting programs, in cooperation with its partners in the public and private sectors, to educate consumers about their rights and improve their experience. These programs will grant partners accreditation certificates after fulfilling the necessary conditions.
Fahd stressed that the association’s strategic plan will be implemented per the association’s values, with maximum transparency in order to inspire confidence within the community.

Topics: The Saudi Consumer Protection Association

Related

Amid the COVID-19 lockdowns, people have been turning to social media not just to stay connected but also to discover new brands and shop online. (Shutterstock/Illustrative)
Media
Saudi consumers open to new forms of online shopping
Half of Saudi consumers shop online at least every week
Business & Economy
Half of Saudi consumers shop online at least every week

Red Sea Development Company signs agreements to develop museums, Saudi heritage

Red Sea Development Company signs agreements to develop museums, Saudi heritage
Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

Red Sea Development Company signs agreements to develop museums, Saudi heritage

Red Sea Development Company signs agreements to develop museums, Saudi heritage
  • The signing ceremony was held under the patronage of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, minister of culture
Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s heritage and museums commissions signed two agreements with the Red Sea Development Company to enhance cooperation to develop museums and national heritage.
The signing ceremony was held in the capital, Riyadh, on Monday, under the patronage of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, minister of culture and chairman of the Heritage Commission and the Museums Commission.
The memorandum of cooperation between the Heritage Commission and the Red Sea Development Company dealt with five axes, the first of which includes protecting and preserving archaeological and heritage sites and registering the proposed ones on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
The second axes relates to research, survey and archaeological excavation, the third is concerned with urban heritage, the fourth deals with the reconstruction of historical mosques, and the fifth defines the cooperation of the two parties in the crafts and handicrafts sector.
The memorandum of understanding between the Museums Commission and the Red Sea Development Company included two axes for joint cooperation. The first focuses on building the first maritime museum and an underwater archaeology center in the Kingdom, and the second deals with identifying potential opportunities in developing museums and galleries.
The two agreements come within the framework of both commissions’ efforts to achieve partnerships with public, private and non-profit sector organizations, with the aim of developing, supporting and empowering the heritage and museum sectors in the Kingdom as part of projects that are managed by the Ministry of Culture and its bodies.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Red Sea Development Company Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Saudi Museums Commission UNESCO World Heritage Saudi Ministry of Culture Saudi Heritage Commission

Related

Ithra releases 2-year study on Saudi Arabia’s culture, art scene
Saudi Arabia
Ithra releases 2-year study on Saudi Arabia’s culture, art scene
Red Sea Development collaborates with local communities on jobs, sustainability — CEO
Business & Economy
Red Sea Development collaborates with local communities on jobs, sustainability — CEO

‘Mystery shopper’ tool to boost efficiency in Saudi Arabia

General view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
General view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 01 November 2021
SPA

‘Mystery shopper’ tool to boost efficiency in Saudi Arabia

General view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
  • Tool objectively measures the level of service compliance
Updated 01 November 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The National Center for Performance Measurement (Adaa) is improving and developing government services through its “mystery shopper” tool to measure satisfaction.

The tool will measure the compliance services such as call centers, websites, and electronic communication channels to ensure they meet the best standards.
The mystery shopper works by making several secret visits to government agencies through all their service channels, both in person and online. They objectively measure the level of service compliance to improve performance.
The mystery shopper evaluates services with low satisfaction rates and about which complaints have been raised.
After determining the scope of work, the mystery shopper sets possible evaluation methods; either by asking questions about the services or requesting one. The latter approach is preferred as the mystery shopper can cover all aspects of the service once it is received. A category of beneficiaries is selected to set the methods, and a scenario is created to obtain a specific service.

HIGHLIGHT

After determining the scope of work, the mystery shopper sets possible evaluation methods; either by asking questions about the services or requesting one.

The mystery shopper follows fixed criteria for measurement during which they cover all aspects of service provision, starting with procedures and ease of obtaining information. They also assess the employee’s knowledge of the service they are providing, the premises of the center or channel itself, the ease of access to its facilities, and the cleanliness of the premises. If it is an electronic service, the mystery shopper evaluates the platform’s design, interface, quality, ease of use, and access to digital channels.
The time consumed for the service is also measured, including the waiting time, the time taken to provide it, the quality of the results, their compliance with the procedures, and whether or not they meet the beneficiary’s need.
The mystery shopper’s task does not end once they leave the center or platform. They then carry out data processing, detailed conclusions, posting results and comparing them to quality standards. Adaa sets reports on measuring the satisfaction of beneficiaries to share them with heads of agencies and decisionmakers, allowing them to review their results so they can improve their performance.

Topics: The National Center for Performance Measurement (Adaa)

Related

Saudi Arabia holds workshop at WTO on National Center for Performance Measurement, Adaa
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia holds workshop at WTO on National Center for Performance Measurement, Adaa
Saudi Arabia ‘committed to global economic prosperity,’ says Finance Minister Al-Jadaan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia ‘committed to global economic prosperity,’ says Finance Minister Al-Jadaan

Latest updates

Queen urges world leaders at COP26 to 'rise above politics'
Queen urges world leaders at COP26 to 'rise above politics'
Why Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati never stood a chance
Why Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati never stood a chance
Up to 100 missing in collapsed Nigerian highrise
People stand to look at the rubble of a 21-storey building under construction that collapsed in the Ikoyi district of Lagos, on November 1, 2021. (AFP)
Facebook whistleblower Haugen urges Zuckerberg to step down
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is interviewed by Laurie Segall, right, founder and CEO of Dot Dot Dot Media, at center stage during the opening of the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (AP)
Saudi Arabia to launch world’s first ‘flying museum’ 
AlUla provides a range of year-round and seasonal activities to welcome local and international visitors. (Shutterstock)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.