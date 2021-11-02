Facebook whistleblower Haugen urges Zuckerberg to step down

OSN brings new Turkish shows exclusively to streaming app

DUBAI: Turkish cinema, which is popular around the world, is in high demand on streaming platforms.

Earlier this year Rolla Karam, then interim chief content officer at OSN, told Arab News that more people wanted to binge watch series and that there was a growing demand for Arabic, especially Turkish, TV shows.

Darine El-Khatib, senior vice president of Arabic services and original production at OSN, said: “The Turkish TV genre has delivered some of the Middle East’s most compelling shows, capturing the hearts and minds of viewers throughout the region.”

The storylines, character depth, plot twists, and high production values have played a big part in getting viewers emotionally invested in the shows. “At OSN, this is what we call premium content and understand the audience’s anticipation to watch the latest episode the minute it’s released,” she added.

The highly anticipated, new crime drama on OSN, “Thalath Qurush” (“Three Pennies”), is a sequel to the Turkish TV drama “Insider,” and “The Pit.” Fans of the show have been eagerly waiting since the announcement of the sequel in the final episode.

Now, three episodes of the new show will drop every Wednesday on the OSN streaming app. The series will premier two days after Turkey exclusively on the app, with Arabic dubbing in addition to Arabic and English subtitles.

Another Turkish TV series, “Al-Qada’a,” revolves around a lawyer and a prosecutor whose paths cross in a murder case. This will be available on the OSN streaming app on Dec. 5. “Al-Tufah Al-Haram” (“The Forbidden Fruit”) will also be available on OSN streaming with the fourth season launching on Nov. 29.

“We are committed to bringing premium entertainment to the region that resonates with the audience’s needs,” El-Khatib added.