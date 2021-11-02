Facebook whistleblower Haugen urges Zuckerberg to step down

You are here

Updated 02 November 2021
Reuters

  • Haugen told British and American lawmakers last month that Facebook would fuel more violent unrest worldwide unless it curbed its algorithms which push extreme, divisive content and prey on vulnerable demographics to keep them scrolling
LISBON: In her first public address since she leaked a trove of damaging documents about Facebook’s inner workings, whistleblower Frances Haugen urged her former boss, Mark Zuckerberg, to step down and allow change rather than devoting resources to a rebrand.
“I think it is unlikely the company will change if [Mark Zuckerberg] remains the CEO,” Haugen told a packed arena on Monday at the opening night of the Web Summit, a tech fest drawing dozens of thousands to the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.
The former Facebook product manager replied in the positive to the question of whether Zuckerberg should resign, and added: “Maybe it’s a chance for someone else to take the reins... Facebook would be stronger with someone who was willing to focus on safety.”
The social network, with nearly 3 billion users, changed its name to Meta last week, in a rebrand that focuses on building the “metaverse,” a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the successor to the mobile Internet.
But early adopters of the virtual worlds known as the metaverse blasted Facebook’s rebranding as an attempt to capitalize on growing buzz over a concept it did not create to deflect from recent negative attention.
Commenting on the rebranding, Haugen said it made no sense given the security issues that have yet to be tackled.
“Over and over Facebook chooses expansion and new areas instead of sticking the landing on what they’ve already done,” Haugen told an animated crowd which frequently burst into applause as she spoke.
Facebook’s announcement came amid strong criticism from lawmakers and regulators over the corporation’s business practices — particularly its enormous market power, algorithmic decisions and the policing of abuses on its services.
The social media network, which operates a dual class share structure through which Zuckerberg and a small group of investors control the company, has hit back saying the documents leaked by Haugen were being used to paint a “false picture.”
Haugen told British and American lawmakers last month that Facebook would fuel more violent unrest worldwide unless it curbed its algorithms which push extreme, divisive content and prey on vulnerable demographics to keep them scrolling.
“A key problem is that the foundation of the platform’s security is based on monitoring content language by language, which does not scale to all the countries where Facebook operates,” Haugen noted.  

Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

  • Saudi capital will be the second location globally to house a Snap Creator Studio
RIYADH: Snap has announced that it will launch a Creator Studio in Riyadh in 2022 to support its local community in delivering new experiences on Snapchat.

The company has recently been investing in such studios to better serve local talent and business partners, including augmented reality Lens developers, verified users and local media publishers.

The first Snap Creator Studio was launched in Paris, France, making Riyadh the second location in the world and the first in the region. Snap has confirmed that it will launch additional regional studios in the future.

The Creator Studio in Riyadh will engage creators to showcase user-generated content and AR experiences built with Snap platforms, formats, and hardware. The company will draw on its global network of creatives and technical experts and provide in-person and virtual opportunities to train creative and technical talent.

Snap will also provide advice, resourcing and investments to support creators within the local ecosystem to prototype and test new ideas, as well as incentivize creators to innovate with new content and AR tools.

Choosing Saudi Arabia for its first regional studio was an obvious decision considering Snapchat’s reach and engagement in the Kingdom. The platform has a monthly addressable reach of more than 19.5 million individuals of which 90 percent are 13-34-year-olds in the Kingdom.

Moreover, approximately 90 percent of Snapchatters in Saudi Arabia are engaging with Lenses on a daily basis, and 83 percent of those on Snapchat in the Kingdom use AR on a weekly basis to communicate — the highest use case in the world for Snapchat.

“The decision to open a Creator Studio in Saudi Arabia reflects the level of creativity we see on Snapchat amongst local users, the high levels of engagement on the app, and our desire to deepen the level of support that we can provide to the creator community and our business partners,” said Hussein Freijeh, General Manager for MENA at Snap.

The Creator Studio will support all creators delivering experiences for Snapchat. Notable examples include Lens creators, those producing video content for Discover and Snapchat’s newest entertainment platform Spotlight, as well as developers focusing on Snapchat offerings such as Games, Minis, Layers, and more.

Publisher brands will also benefit from the Creator Studio. In Saudi Arabia today, more people watch content on Discover than any of the top ten TV channels. Currently, Snap currently works with premium content partners such as Rotana Media Group, MBC, Saudi Broadcasting Authority, and UTURN Entertainment.

“In Saudi Arabia, there’s a real understanding of Snapchat’s full value proposition, whether in communication, entertainment, commerce, or elsewhere,” said Freijeh.

He added that Saudi is an “exciting and dynamic market” in terms of media, technology, and creativity, which is only growing as “more businesses move to the digital economy and individuals spend more of their time online.”

“The new Creator Studio will thus help inspire the next generation of creators about the possibilities of using the Snap camera across the arts, education, media, and cultural sectors,” he said.

Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

  • Lineup includes productions such as ‘Thalath Qurush,’ ‘Al-Qada’a,’ ‘Al-Tufah Al-Haram’
DUBAI: Turkish cinema, which is popular around the world, is in high demand on streaming platforms.

Earlier this year Rolla Karam, then interim chief content officer at OSN, told Arab News that more people wanted to binge watch series and that there was a growing demand for Arabic, especially Turkish, TV shows.

Darine El-Khatib, senior vice president of Arabic services and original production at OSN, said: “The Turkish TV genre has delivered some of the Middle East’s most compelling shows, capturing the hearts and minds of viewers throughout the region.”

The storylines, character depth, plot twists, and high production values have played a big part in getting viewers emotionally invested in the shows. “At OSN, this is what we call premium content and understand the audience’s anticipation to watch the latest episode the minute it’s released,” she added.

The highly anticipated, new crime drama on OSN, “Thalath Qurush” (“Three Pennies”), is a sequel to the Turkish TV drama “Insider,” and “The Pit.” Fans of the show have been eagerly waiting since the announcement of the sequel in the final episode.

Now, three episodes of the new show will drop every Wednesday on the OSN streaming app. The series will premier two days after Turkey exclusively on the app, with Arabic dubbing in addition to Arabic and English subtitles.

Another Turkish TV series, “Al-Qada’a,” revolves around a lawyer and a prosecutor whose paths cross in a murder case. This will be available on the OSN streaming app on Dec. 5. “Al-Tufah Al-Haram” (“The Forbidden Fruit”) will also be available on OSN streaming with the fourth season launching on Nov. 29.

“We are committed to bringing premium entertainment to the region that resonates with the audience’s needs,” El-Khatib added.

Updated 31 October 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: Hackers believed to be linked to Iran have breached an Israeli internet hosting company, taking down several of its sites, local media reported.

The cyberattack hit websites including those of Israeli public transport companies Dan and Kavim, a children’s museum and public radio’s online blog, with none of the sites available to users by midday Saturday.

The hacking group known as Black Shadow claimed responsibility for the attack and published what it said was client data, including the names, email addresses and phone numbers of Kavim clients, on the Telegram messaging app.

“Hello Again! We have news for you,” the hackers wrote in a message on Telegram on Friday night. “You probably could not connect to many websites today. ‘Cyberserve’ company and their customers (were) hit by us,” it said.

“If you don’t want your data leak(ed) by us, contact us SOON.”

Later another message read: “They did not contact us ... so (the) first data is here,” with the group dumping the information online.

Israeli media said Black Shadow is a group of Iran-linked hackers who use cyberattacks for criminal ends. The group breached Israel’s Shirbit insurance firm in December last year, stealing a trove of data.

It demanded a $1 million ransom and began leaking the information when the firm refused to pay.

The new attack comes after an unprecedented, unclaimed cyberattack wrought havoc on Iran’s petrol distribution system this week.

Iranian media have pointed the finger at government opponents abroad. Iran and Israel have been engaged in a so-called “shadow war,” including several reported attacks on Israeli and Iranian ships that the two have blamed on each other, as well as cyberattacks.

In 2010 the Stuxnet virus — believed to have been engineered by Israel and its ally the US — infected Iran’s nuclear program, causing a series of breakdowns in centrifuges used to enrich uranium.

The weekly show, Black & White, is hosted by radio and podcast presenter Geordie Pete and Arab News Sports Editor Ali Khaled. (Screenshot/AN Photo)
The weekly show, Black & White, is hosted by radio and podcast presenter Geordie Pete and Arab News Sports Editor Ali Khaled. (Screenshot/AN Photo)
Updated 30 October 2021
Arab News

  • Black & White is hosted by radio and podcast presenter Geordie Pete and Arab News Sports Editor Ali Khaled, and will include news, match previews, star interviews and a review of the club’s history
Arab News has launched a new football podcast that will look to tackle all things Newcastle United after the recent Saudi-backed takeover of the club.

The weekly show, Black & White, is hosted by radio and podcast presenter Geordie Pete and Arab News Sports Editor Ali Khaled, and will cover played and upcoming matches, transfer developments, historical games and events and all news relating to the club majority holder PIF.

Every week, the hosts will also interview high-profile guests — such as former players, coaches and celebrities — relating to Newcastle and their rivals.

Joining Geordie Pete and Khaled in Episode 1 was former Newcastle player Tyneside legend Lee Clark, now a football manager who has coached several teams in the UK and Africa.

In the show Clark spoke of his delight at the takeover and how it will rejuvenate the club, as well as the long-term effects it will have on the development of the stadium, training facilities and surrounding areas.

Clark revealed to Black & White that he had been invited to St. James’ Park by the new owners to watch the first post-takeover match against Tottenham Hotspur, something that had not happened under the previous regime. The courtesy was extended to a number of Clark’s former teammates and club legends, and the invitation remains an open one, a move hugely appreciated by the players as the club looks to rebuild its relationship with them and the supporters.

On a more serious note, Clark spoke of his grave concern for the team’s current position of 19th in the Premier League table, having failed to win any of the first nine matches and only managing four draws. With Champions League winners Chelsea the next visitors to St. James’ Park on Saturday night, the matches are not getting any easier, and Clark is adamant that regardless of who is in the coach’s role, Newcastle must start picking up points ahead of January’s transfer window if they are to avoid being in a relegation battle in the second half of the season.

Clark and the hosts also reminisced about his time playing for Kevin Keegan’s team of the 1990s, who earned the name of “The Entertainers” for their swashbuckling brand of football, gifted players and high-scoring matches — particularly a famous 3-0 win against Liverpool in 1993, which announced the arrival of a new power in the early days of the English Premier League.

Updated 30 October 2021
Reuters

  • As Facebook metamorphosed into Meta, shares of Halifax, Nova Scotia-based Meta Materials Inc. jumped 6 percent
BENGALURU, India: Facebook may have unveiled its new identity at a glitzy event on Thursday, but shares of a lesser-known Canadian industrial materials company surged in an apparent case of mistaken identity.
As Facebook metamorphosed into Meta, shares of Halifax, Nova Scotia-based Meta Materials Inc. jumped 6 percent in opening trades on the Nasdaq on Friday, following a 26 percent rise in after-hours trading. Facebook shares were up 1.6 percent.
Meta Materials’ stock has already been a favorite among retail investors using Reddit and social media, recording wild swings in recent months. It hit an all-time high of nearly $22 in June.

HIGHLIGHT

Meta Materials’ stock has already been a favorite among retail investors using Reddit and social media, recording wild swings in recent months. It hit an all-time high of nearly $22 in June.

The company, which specializes in designing materials used in a variety of industries including consumer electronics and aerospace, has a market value of $1.3 billion, according to Refinitiv.
This is not the frst instance of shares reacting because of mistaken identities — Zoom Technologies jumped at the height of the pandemic, when the world flocked to the simiarly named video conferencing service.
But it was unclear whether just the similarity in names or a coordinated push by “meme-stock” investors — or both — was driving Meta Materials’ shares higher.

A woman holds a smartphone with Facebook logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta. (REUTERS/Illustration)

“Is the (after-hours) price action real, or are people buying MMAT thinking they are getting Facebook for really cheap?” asked one user on a Reddit community dedicated to discussing Meta Materials’ stock, that was created this March.
Meta Materials CEO George Palikaras also appeared to get in on the fun on Thursday, tweeting: “On behalf of @Metamaterialtec I would like to cordially welcome @Facebook to the #metaverse.”
Palikaras pointed to a company announcement from Thursday about an upcoming online talk featuring executives from Meta Materials, Facebook’s virtual reality (VR) division and other companies, when Reuters emailed Meta Materials for comment.
Facebook’s name change was revealed at its virtual and augmented reality conference on Thursday.
Social media was abuzz with news of Facebook becoming Meta, with posts poking fun at the move receiving the most attention.
“Changing name to Meat,” burger chain Wendy’s said in a tweet liked by nearly 250,000 users. Twitter’s official handle wrote: “BIG NEWS lol jk still Twitter,” garnering some 226,000 likes. 

