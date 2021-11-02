Oman seeks Saudi maritime link

You are here

Sultanate of Oman, Muscat, the corniche of Muttrah, the old town of Muscat, waterfront building
Oman’s Minister of Economy, Saeed bin Muhammad Al-Saqri, has called for speeding up the activation of the maritime link between Saudi Arabia and Oman.

This would involve transferring the region’s oil and gas exports to the Arabian Sea through the Sultanate of Oman, without passing through the Strait of Hormuz, he said in an interview with AlSharq Al-Awsat. 

He added that both countries are seeking to increase the volume of trade and investment exchange through joint strategic projects, as well as increasing investment opportunities and offering more joint projects and mutual investments in various sectors.

Al-Saqri confirmed that economic cooperation between both countries has increased.

The establishment of the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council last July, stems from the common denominators between Oman Vision 2040 and Saudi’s Vision 2030. 

Topics: #oman #saudiarabia

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

  The merged entity will be the second largest Islamic banking entity in Qatar
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has approved the $50bn merger between Masraf Al Rayan and Al Khaligi Bank.

The merged entity will be the second largest Islamic banking entity in Qatar, CNBC Arabia reported.

QCB clarified that the former would legally replace the latter in all its rights and obligations towards third parties.

Topics: economy Qatar #bank #banking

Updated 11 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 11 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tarabut Gateway, the Dubai-headquartered Open Banking platform, has concluded two funding rounds which raised $25 million in the last eight months 

In February 2021, it pulled in $13 million in seed investment, the largest seed round in the MENA region for a fintech company.

The company has now announced a further £12 million investment through a pre-series-A funding round. Both were carried out by Tiger Global.

Tarabut Gateway welcomes new investors, including the Dubai International Fintech Fund and the Investment Vehicle of Dubai’s International Financial Center (DIFC), a company statement said.

Tarabut Gateway’s solutions allow financial institutions and fintechs to leverage Open Banking to scale their businesses across the region. It is the first licensed Account Information Service Provider (AISP) and Payment Initiation Service Provider (PISP) in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region.

Abdulla Almoayed, Tarabut Gateway’s founder and CEO, said: “The MENA region is a complex web of countries and regulations. This makes it a challenging area to serve with any single overarching financial product whilst remaining compliant in a highly developed landscape with many differing markets.

"I’m glad to say this round is living proof that Tarabut Gateway is successfully pioneering in developing a cutting-edge solution for banks and fintechs in the region.” 

Topics: Tarabut Gateway Seed Funding

Updated 20 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 20 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Hong Kong will end quarantine exemptions for executives from the banking, insurance, securities and futures sectors as of November 12, Bloomberg reported citing Hong Kong’s government on Monday. 

Consular and diplomatic officers will need to self-isolate at designated quarantine hotels, except for consuls general or represented as an equivalent or higher level that are allowed to be in home quarantine.

Hong Kong would soon remove exemptions allowing some people to skip hotel quarantine to bolster the odds of China opening up to cross-border travel, chief executive Carrie Lam said.

Topics: Hong Kong #covid-19

Getty Images
Updated 31 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

  FSD is an advanced driver assistance system that handles some driving tasks but Tesla says does not make vehicles autonomous
Updated 31 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

Tesla Inc is recalling nearly 12,000 U.S. vehicles sold since 2017 because a communication error may cause a false forward-collision warning or unexpected activation of the emergency brakes, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tuesday.


The California automaker said the recall of 11,704 Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles was prompted after a software update on Oct. 23 to vehicles in its limited early access version 10.3 Full-Self Driving (FSD) (Beta) population.


FSD is an advanced driver assistance system that handles some driving tasks but Tesla says does not make vehicles autonomous.


NHTSA said Tesla "uninstalled FSD 10.3 after receiving reports of inadvertent activation of the automatic emergency braking system" and then "updated the software and released FSD version 10.3.1 to those vehicles affected."


The agency said it "will continue its conversations with Tesla to ensure that any safety defect is promptly acknowledged and addressed."


The recall comes after NHTSA last month asked Tesla why it had not issued a recall to address software updates made to its Autopilot driver-assistance system to improve the vehicles' ability to detect emergency vehicles.


Tesla said the issue was prompted by a software communication disconnect between two onboard chips that prompted an issue that could produce "negative object velocity detections when other vehicles are present."


If the automatic emergency braking system unexpectedly activates while driving, it could raise the risk of a rear-end collision, Tesla said, but added it was not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue.


After the Oct. 24 reports, Tesla said canceled the FSD update on vehicles that had not installed it and disabled FCW and AEB on affected vehicles.


The same day, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted of FSD: "Seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily. Please note, this is to be expected with beta software."


On Oct. 25, Tesla began deploying the over-the-air software update and re-enabled FCW and AEB features on vehicles with the update.


Tesla said as of Oct. 29, more than 99.8% of the vehicles - all but for 17 - had installed an update and no further action is necessary.


NHTSA in August opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's Autopilot system in 765,000 U.S. vehicles after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles.


The U.S. auto safety agency also asked Tesla in October about its "Autosteer on City Streets” which the company also refers to as FSD first leased in October 2020, and raised concerns about limits on disclosure by drivers of safety issues.

Topics: #economy Tesla #cars

Updated 25 min 11 sec ago
Lamyaa Bagazi and Ruba Alrashed

Updated 25 min 11 sec ago
Lamyaa Bagazi and Ruba Alrashed

Saudi Arabia's public debt increased by SR25.5 billion ($6.8 billion) in the third quarter of this year — reflecting a growth rate over the period of 2.8 percent.

The total debt now stands at SR948.3 billion, the recent quarterly budget performance report revealed.

The increase was almost solely due to the growth in domestic debt, which grew by SR25.3 billion to SR560.6 billion. This represented 99 percent of the total rise.

External debt was little changed, rising by only SR0.19 billion.

Public debt is expected to be 30.2 percent of GDP for 2021, according to the Ministry of Finance's projections in its Pre-Budget Statement, which was published on 30 September.

This is set to rise to 31.3 percent of GDP in 2022, equating to SR989 billion.

Year-to-date (YTD), public debt jumped SR94.8 billion in 2021, compared to the stronger rise in the same period a year earlier when it leaped by SR169.8 billion due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

This year's increase was slightly less than the SR95.6 billion rise for the comparable period in 2019, according to previous budget performance reports.

Domestic debt data shows a YTD rise of SR57.9 billion in 2021 while for the previous two years, this increase was SR124.8 billion and SR54.9 billion respectively.

Additionally, external debt recorded an increase of SR36.9 billion YTD this year. This was less than the comparable figures recorded for 2020 and 2019 when they grew by SR45 billion and SR40.8 billion respectively.

Compared to the previous quarter, financing expenses were down by SR892 million in this year's third quarter to SR6.5 billion. 

Financing expenses amounted to SR19.7 billion for the first 3 quarters — 17.1 percent higher than financing expenses in the previous year's comparable period, according to the ministry's recent and previous reports.

Financing expenses for the 9-month period ending in September 2021 were 26.6 percent greater than expenses for the first three quarters of 2019.

Topics: public debt

