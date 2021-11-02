You are here

Eight films to screen in the Red Sea International Film Festival’s ‘Arab Spectacular’ section

Films hail from Iraq, Algeria, Palestine and more. File/Supplied
DUBAI: The inaugural edition of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival, scheduled to run from Dec. 6-15, will feature some of the best Arab and international films. With just a little over a month to go until the event kicks off in Jeddah, the RSFF has unveiled the first eight films that will make up the festival’s “Arab Spectacular” section, which aims to shine a light on the most exciting new works premiering across the Arab world.

In a press release, Edouard Waintrop, artistic director of the RSFF, said: “To be able to present the variety of Arab filmmakers and stories being told, and to amplify them on an international stage is the primary aim of the Festival. We know that the Arab world is not a monolith, and to see such diversity in the types of stories being told through these films is unique.”

As the opening night approaches, read on for the eight Arab films set to wow audiences come December.

“Recovery”


Acclaimed Palestinian director Rashid Masharawi, who is known for his directorial work on “Laila’s Wedding” and “Ticket to Jerusalem,” will take viewers on a special journey in his latest film through photographs dating back to the 1930s-1948 in the historical city of Jaffa, where his father lived before being forced to emigrate in 1948.

“Heliopolis”


The Algerian drama is directed by Djaffar Gacem and is based on the real-life events of May 8, 1945, when French colonial forces attacked thousands of Algerians in the city of Guelma (called Heliopolis in ancient times.)

“Their Heads are Green and Their Hands are Blue”
For his third feature, Emmy-nominated Jay Bulger along with Moroccan producer Karim Debbagh retraced American composer Paul Bowles’ 1959 expedition throughout Morocco in which he set out to record the country’s various tribes and their music.

“Casablanca Beats”


Moroccan director Nabil Ayouch’s film, which had its world premiere in July, is based on the director’s own childhood experience and was the first fully Moroccan film to compete for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. It has also been selected as Morocco’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the upcoming 94th Academy Awards.
 

“The Exam”


Directed by Iraqi filmmaker Shawkwat Amin Korki, the exam tells the story of a young Kurdish woman named Rojan who is facing a forced marriage. Aided by her sister, Shilan, who herself is in an unhappy marriage, Rojan strives to pass a college entrance exam and take some control over her life.

“Take Me to the Cinema”


This Albaqer Jaafar-directed documentary was one of the 14 films chosen by the Red Sea Fund to receive production and post-production funding. The feature follows the journey of former soldier Nassif, who fled the war in Iraq by escaping to the cinema.

“Memory Box”


A co-production uniting Lebanon, France and Canada, this film from Beirut-born director duo Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige tells the story of a single mother from Montreal who is confronted with memories of her past as a teenager during the Lebanese civil war.

“Ghodwa”
This film marks Tunisian star Dhafer L’Abidine’s feature directorial debut. The film, which is also written by and stars L’Abidine, describes an unlikely father-son relationship, where the roles become reversed. As Habib’s health deteriorates, it brings him together with his 15-year-old son Ahmed from a previous marriage.

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival

Arab filmmakers to receive the 2021 Women at Sundance Adobe Fellowship 

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Arab filmmakers to receive the 2021 Women at Sundance Adobe Fellowship 

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Sundance Institute, the nonprofit organization that organizes the yearly Sundance Film Festival, announced the recipients of its 2021 Women at Sundance Adobe Fellowship on Tuesday — and two Arab filmmakers have made the cut: Meryam Joobeur and Malika Zouhali-Worrall. 

The year-round program aims to support women artists creating new work in film and media. 

It offers a full year of support with custom-tailored mentorship from Sundance Institute and Adobe executives through skill-building workshops, ongoing coaching, a $6,250 cash grant and a one-year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud. 

Fellows will also receive introductions to key industry contacts and creative advisors, referrals to specific career and development opportunities. 

Joobeur is a Tunisian director, based in Canada, who has previously been nominated for an Academy Award. 

Zouhali-Worrall is a British-Moroccan filmmaker based in New York. (AFP)

Her academy nominated “Short Brotherhood” (2018) screened at over 150 festivals and won 75 international prizes. Her short films “Gods, Weeds and Revolutions” (2012) and “Born in the Maelstrom” (2017), starring US actress Sasha Lane, also screened internationally.

She is co-owner of the Tunisia based production company Instinct Bleu with producer Sarra Ben Hassen, and is currently developing her first feature project “Motherhood.” 

She is the 2021 Sundance Institute’s January Screenwriters Lab Fellow.

Zouhali-Worrall is a British-Moroccan filmmaker based in New York. 

The Emmy Award-winning director’s work includes the feature-length documentaries, “Call Me Kuchu” (2012) and “Thank You For Playing,” which won the News & Documentary Emmy Award for Outstanding Arts & Culture Documentary in 2017. 

In 2021, Zouhali-Worrall completed her fifth short, “Video Visit,” which will be released by production company Field of Vision, and screen at the US’s BAMCinemafest. 

Zouhali-Worrall was a 2020 Sundance Institute Momentum Fellow.

Joobeur and Zouhali-Worrall are among six other recipients that include filmmakers McKenzie Chinn, Melody Cooper, Deborah Esquenazi, Cris Gris, Rajal Pitroda and Shaandiin Tome. 

Topics: Women at Sundance Adobe Fellowship  Sundance Institute Meryam Joobeur Malika Zouhali-Worrall

Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam to be honored at She’s the First gala

Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam to be honored at She’s the First gala

Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: She’s the first to receive this award: Imaan Hammam is going to be the first recipient of She’s the First’s (STF) inaugural Powerhouse of the Year Award, she announced on Instagram this week. The Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch supermodel is an ambassador for the grassroots organization that helps empower young women through education around the world, founded by Christen Brandt and Tammy Tibbetts 12 years ago. Its slogan: “We put girls first.” 

The 25-year-old is set to be honored during The Power Party, a virtual charity gala hosted by Erika Henningsen, known for her role as Cady in “Mean Girls” on Broadway, which will take place online on Nov. 18.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)

Other figures who will be in attendance during the digital bash include American poet Amanda Gorman, who will perform “The Power of Firsts,” a poem she wrote in honor of changemakers in the STF community, as well as Canadian actress Malia Baker. Meanwhile, Muslim rap duo Aint Afraid will wow attendees with a powerful performance.

“I am so honored to be receiving the first-ever Powerhouse of the Year Award, standing alongside girls who have been breaking barriers and advancing public health initiatives in their communities as we show the world what true power looks like,” Hammam wrote on Instagram.

“Unfortunately, as COVID-19 is still a threat, She’s The First’s services are especially needed as vaccine access in these girls’ communities remains limited. Hitting our goal at The Power Party would enable She’s the First to expand our programs in Latin America and South Asia in 2022, reaching an estimated 3,000 more girls and 15 more grassroots organizations,” she added, encouraging guests to purchase tickets to The Power Party and support the initiative at the link in her Instagram bio.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)


The catwalk star first teamed up with STF in 2019, when she brought her 1.2 million Instagram followers along on a learning trip to visit young girls in The Gambia.

 

Hammam opened up about her involvement with the non-profit organization came to be in an interview with i-D Magazine in March.

 “I was at a point where a lot of great things were happening in my life, and I think I just wanted to really give back,” she said. “I want to help young women, old women, like, women, that’s what I’m really passionate about. And that’s how I met the people from She’s The First, and we actually did our first trip to The Gambia, which was incredible, to be in the field and to meet the girls. And I think that kind of was just like, ‘Oh my God, this is what I want to do. These girls feel like they’re literally my sisters. And I want to support them and help them.’”

Topics: Imaan Hammam She's the First

Reality show ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ to premiere in 2022 

Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

Reality show ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ to premiere in 2022 

Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: “Real Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen on Monday announced on NBC’s “Today” show that the UAE will get its own edition of the reality TV franchise. 

Although the production for “The Real Housewives of Dubai” has not yet started, the show, created by US cable network Bravo, will premier in 2022.

According to a released statement from Bravo, the UAE show will put the spotlight on “a group of women navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene.”

Meanwhile, Cohen said: “Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international ‘Housewives’ series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides.”

Bravo tweeted a teaser for the show with the caption: “Pack your bags for Bravo’s first original international Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai!” 

Shortly after, fans took to Twitter to show their excitement. 

“I can’t wait to watch ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai.’ They are going to show us what real money looks like,” tweeted one fan, while another said: “‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ better not be a bunch of white women and one Middle Eastern lady.”

The network has not yet revealed the cast for its Dubai show, but another fan on Twitter questioned: “Ok, but is Lindsay Lohan going to be on ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai?” based on the US actress’s residence in the city. 

Topics: The Real Housewives of Dubai

Now on Netflix, ‘Colin in Black and White’ is a concise masterpiece

Updated 02 November 2021
Matt Ross

Now on Netflix, ‘Colin in Black and White’ is a concise masterpiece

Updated 02 November 2021
Matt Ross

LONDON: There can’t be many people who have not heard of Colin Kaepernick, or how his decision to take the knee during the US national anthem turned him from star NFL quarterback into an internationally renowned activist — and made the blood of one particular former US president boil. But in this limited autobiographical series on Netflix, Kaepernick reveals that the seeds of that symbolic action were planted long before that 2016 game.

Part teen drama, part stark documentary, “Colin in Black and White” is comprehensively captivating. Working with co-creator Ava DuVernay, Kaepernick narrates a dramatization of his teenage years as a promising young athlete and recounts a number of pivotal events and experiences that informed his subsequent activism. Jaden Michael stars as young Kaepernick, while Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker turn in incredibly nuanced performances as his adopted parents. Kaepernick appears as his present-day self, narrating the story and guiding the audience through a number of socially contextual asides and tangents which add background to the teenage star’s experiences. On paper, it sounds a little twee and self-indulgent. In practice, it is utterly riveting. Watching Kaepernick watch himself as a younger man, knowing how his brushes with societal and institutional racism will only become more significant as he gets older, is spellbinding and horrifying in equal measure.

Michael is a revelation, balancing the wide-eyed optimism of a black child raised by white parents — and, in Kaepernick’s own words, naively assuming that their privilege would be his own — with the growing realization of just how hard he will have to fight to be considered on equal footing. Kaepernick too, is remarkable, as he paints a depressingly bleak picture without lapsing into self pity and only ever radiates quiet power and determination. He also avoids the temptation to take cheap shots at opponents such as Donald Trump and his infamous calls for players who took the knee to be fired. “Colin in Black and White” is much more than its simple premise suggests — and all the more captivating for it.

Topics: Colin Kaepernick Netflix review Colin in Black and White

Italian label Valentino unveils line of couture abayas

Valentino has unveiled a range of 15 couture abayas designed by the maison’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli
Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

Italian label Valentino unveils line of couture abayas

Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Luxury Italian fashion house Valentino has unveiled a range of 15 couture abayas designed by the maison’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli at Qatar’s Doha Design District.

The garments, while engineered for modesty, have all the flair of any other Valentino collection. Think: expert tailoring and feminine silhouettes.

The abayas come in a vibrant color palette that includes shades of turquoise, royal blue and burgundy. For the collection, the Italian designer used only the most luxurious materials and fabrics, such as cashmere, crepe and wool.

The abayas come in a vibrant color palette that includes shades of turquoise, royal blue and burgundy. Supplied

The collection is also punctuated with plenty of pieces that will appeal to the Middle Eastern clientele’s extravagant taste, including a purple hooded Abaya, entirely embroidered with sequins and featuring velvet details.

Other highlights include a deep red abaya with oversized bows on the sleeves and an embossed gold lurex garment.

The exclusive abaya collection will be on display alongside the Valentino Des Ateliers Haute Couture collection - and the artworks that inspired it - at a special installation in Doha.

The collection is also punctuated with plenty of pieces that will appeal to the Middle Eastern clientele’s extravagant taste. Supplied

Valentino is among the growing number of luxury brands that have designed a range of abayas aimed toward their Muslim consumers.

Memorably, Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana launched its first collection of abayas and hijabs in its signature colorful prints in 2016.

In recent years, brands such as DKNY, Oscar de la Renta, Tommy Hilfiger, Mango, and Monique Lhuillier have also produced collections, often sold around Ramadan. 

Topics: Valentino

Oman seeks Saudi maritime link
Oman seeks Saudi maritime link
Qatari Central Bank approves $50bn bank merger
Qatari Central Bank approves $50bn bank merger
LIVE: Day two of COP26 sees new pledges for greener world, but is it enough?
LIVE: Day two of COP26 sees new pledges for greener world, but is it enough?
Dubai-based Tarabut Gateway concludes $25m funding rounds 
Dubai-based Tarabut Gateway concludes $25m funding rounds 

