Morocco seeks $1.6bn wind energy investment

Rabat is seeking to mobilise international investments for a wind energy program worth 14.5 billion Moroccan dirhams ($1.6 billion), which is planned to be fully operational by 2024, the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Rabat’s decision follows the Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's decision not to renew the contract of utilising the gas pipelines that supply Algerian gas to Spain through Morocco.

His announcement came due to what he called “the aggressive practices of the Kingdom of Morocco,” Asharq reported, citing a statement issued by the Presidency.

Subsequently, the non-renewal of the contract between the Algerian Sonatrach Petroleum Corporation and the Moroccan National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water, will limit the Algerian gas supply to Spain to the offshore gas pipeline, Medgas, that entered into service in 2011.