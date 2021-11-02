Morocco seeks $1.6bn wind energy investment

You are here

Rabat is seeking to mobilise international investments for a wind energy program worth 14.5 billion Moroccan dirhams ($1.6 billion), which is planned to be fully operational by 2024, the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Rabat’s decision follows the Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's decision not to renew the contract of utilising the gas pipelines that supply Algerian gas to Spain through Morocco.

His announcement came due to what he called “the aggressive practices of the Kingdom of Morocco,” Asharq reported, citing a statement issued by the Presidency. 

Subsequently, the non-renewal of the contract between the Algerian Sonatrach Petroleum Corporation and the Moroccan National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water, will limit the Algerian gas supply to Spain to the offshore gas pipeline, Medgas, that entered into service in 2011. 

Oman’s Minister of Economy, Saeed bin Muhammad Al-Saqri, has called for speeding up the activation of the maritime link between Saudi Arabia and Oman.

This would involve transferring the region’s oil and gas exports to the Arabian Sea through the Sultanate of Oman, without passing through the Strait of Hormuz, he said in an interview with AlSharq Al-Awsat. 

He added that both countries are seeking to increase the volume of trade and investment exchange through joint strategic projects, as well as increasing investment opportunities and offering more joint projects and mutual investments in various sectors.

Al-Saqri confirmed that economic cooperation between both countries has increased.

The establishment of the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council last July, stems from the common denominators between Oman Vision 2040 and Saudi’s Vision 2030. 

Riyadh: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has approved the $50bn merger between Masraf Al Rayan and Al Khaligi Bank.

The merged entity will be the second largest Islamic banking entity in Qatar, CNBC Arabia reported.

QCB clarified that the former would legally replace the latter in all its rights and obligations towards third parties.

RIYADH: Tarabut Gateway, the Dubai-headquartered Open Banking platform, has concluded two funding rounds which raised $25 million in the last eight months 

In February 2021, it pulled in $13 million in seed investment, the largest seed round in the MENA region for a fintech company.

The company has now announced a further £12 million investment through a pre-series-A funding round. Both were carried out by Tiger Global.

Tarabut Gateway welcomes new investors, including the Dubai International Fintech Fund and the Investment Vehicle of Dubai’s International Financial Center (DIFC), a company statement said.

Tarabut Gateway’s solutions allow financial institutions and fintechs to leverage Open Banking to scale their businesses across the region. It is the first licensed Account Information Service Provider (AISP) and Payment Initiation Service Provider (PISP) in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region.

Abdulla Almoayed, Tarabut Gateway’s founder and CEO, said: “The MENA region is a complex web of countries and regulations. This makes it a challenging area to serve with any single overarching financial product whilst remaining compliant in a highly developed landscape with many differing markets.

"I’m glad to say this round is living proof that Tarabut Gateway is successfully pioneering in developing a cutting-edge solution for banks and fintechs in the region.” 

RIYADH: Hong Kong will end quarantine exemptions for executives from the banking, insurance, securities and futures sectors as of November 12, Bloomberg reported citing Hong Kong’s government on Monday. 

Consular and diplomatic officers will need to self-isolate at designated quarantine hotels, except for consuls general or represented as an equivalent or higher level that are allowed to be in home quarantine.

Hong Kong would soon remove exemptions allowing some people to skip hotel quarantine to bolster the odds of China opening up to cross-border travel, chief executive Carrie Lam said.

Tesla Inc is recalling nearly 12,000 U.S. vehicles sold since 2017 because a communication error may cause a false forward-collision warning or unexpected activation of the emergency brakes, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tuesday.


The California automaker said the recall of 11,704 Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles was prompted after a software update on Oct. 23 to vehicles in its limited early access version 10.3 Full-Self Driving (FSD) (Beta) population.


FSD is an advanced driver assistance system that handles some driving tasks but Tesla says does not make vehicles autonomous.


NHTSA said Tesla "uninstalled FSD 10.3 after receiving reports of inadvertent activation of the automatic emergency braking system" and then "updated the software and released FSD version 10.3.1 to those vehicles affected."


The agency said it "will continue its conversations with Tesla to ensure that any safety defect is promptly acknowledged and addressed."


The recall comes after NHTSA last month asked Tesla why it had not issued a recall to address software updates made to its Autopilot driver-assistance system to improve the vehicles' ability to detect emergency vehicles.


Tesla said the issue was prompted by a software communication disconnect between two onboard chips that prompted an issue that could produce "negative object velocity detections when other vehicles are present."


If the automatic emergency braking system unexpectedly activates while driving, it could raise the risk of a rear-end collision, Tesla said, but added it was not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue.


After the Oct. 24 reports, Tesla said canceled the FSD update on vehicles that had not installed it and disabled FCW and AEB on affected vehicles.


The same day, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted of FSD: "Seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily. Please note, this is to be expected with beta software."


On Oct. 25, Tesla began deploying the over-the-air software update and re-enabled FCW and AEB features on vehicles with the update.


Tesla said as of Oct. 29, more than 99.8% of the vehicles - all but for 17 - had installed an update and no further action is necessary.


NHTSA in August opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's Autopilot system in 765,000 U.S. vehicles after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles.


The U.S. auto safety agency also asked Tesla in October about its "Autosteer on City Streets” which the company also refers to as FSD first leased in October 2020, and raised concerns about limits on disclosure by drivers of safety issues.

