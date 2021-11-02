Countries pledge 30% methane reduction at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland: Countries responsible for almost half the world’s methane emissions are signing a pledge Tuesday to cut by at least 30 percent the amount of the potent greenhouse gas they release into the atmosphere over the next decade.
Clamping down on methane flaring and leaks from oil wells and gas pipelines is considered one of the easiest ways to cut emissions.
Cutting methane produced from agriculture — in particular by belching cows — is a trickier matter.
Dozens of countries, including the United States, European Union members, Britain, are signing up to the pledge. It is part of a series of methane-reduction efforts announced by the Biden administration Tuesday.
Helen Mountford, a climate expert at the World Resources Institute, said the agreement “sets a strong floor in terms of the ambition we need globally.”
