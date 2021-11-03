UK PM showing ‘real lack of leadership’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Husband

Saudi Arabia lauded by French senator for ‘exceptional’ work fighting terrorism financing

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been lauded by a top French politician for making great strides in combatting the international financing of terrorism.

And during her recent visit to Riyadh, Senator Nathalie Goulet told Arab News en Francais that the Kingdom had become a “reliable partner” of France in tackling the issue.

“The work that has been done by Saudi Arabia in terms of the fight against terrorism financing is exceptional, especially with regard to the prudential supervision of banks, including (international banking regulations) Basel I, Basel II, and Basel III,” she said.

Goulet called for a “change of perception concerning Saudi Arabia” as it continued the fight against terrorism, adding that those harboring doubts should “visit the institutions, the state security, and observe how Saudi Arabia communicates information, including requests of foreign countries.”

On the subject of Iran, the Senate member noted that “caution” was required in terms of nuclear negotiations that had yet to come to fruition.

“The arrival of (former US President) Donald Trump created disorder, especially with his exit from the nuclear agreement which was a shock including for the Europeans,” she said, adding that this had helped “to elect hardline members within the Iranian regime, with reduced promises of openness.”

Despite the uphill battle, she expressed hope that “Europe, the G20, and US President Joe Biden can bring Iran to its senses.”

She said: “I do not believe in a nuclear Iran; I believe that it is obviously necessary to prevent Iran from having nuclear weapons. I also think that the proxy policy — be it Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, support for certain factions in Bahrain — is also a policy that harms Iranians themselves in their country.”

Goulet pointed out the importance of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s intervention by “extending his hand a few weeks ago,” and added that the main challenge was in “resuming diplomacy while remaining extremely firm on the proxies that are Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.”

The 63-year-old senator described the Iran-backed Houthis as a “local Hezbollah” in Yemen and said, “Saudi Arabia cannot tolerate Hezbollah at its borders.”

She also criticized “the position of France which distinguishes between the military and political wings of Hezbollah,” labelling it as a made-up, non-existent distinction. “There is a terrorist Hezbollah and that is it,” she added, and highlighted the need for France to stop negotiating with a terrorist group.

On the situation in Beirut, Goulet said it had morphed into “a disaster for Lebanon and for the Lebanese,” with newly elected Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his Cabinet failing to “control anything.”

As the diplomatic crisis between Lebanon and the Gulf intensified following comments made by Lebanese Minister of Information Georges Kordahi — he described the war in Yemen as “absurd and futile” and accused the Gulf states of slaughtering Yemenis — Goulet affirmed that his resignation should be submitted.

“Lebanon owes Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries an apology for the comments that were made,” she said, adding that the current regime must be abolished in order for Lebanon to move toward a constitution far from religion, which would restore “its territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

Goulet also accused certain Lebanese elites of “money laundering, tax evasion, and tax fraud,” and said looted funds must be returned to the state’s coffers to benefit the Lebanese people.

“I believe that we must appeal to the civil society and that we must really reshuffle the cards and change patterns in Lebanon, with new people in power especially with an anti-corruption policy,” she added.

She said Lebanon should cooperate with the Gulf for a possible “lifting of banking secrecy in the Gulf countries, perhaps in Saudi Arabia, surely in the UAE to freeze the funds of several people who have used tax evasion to harm the Lebanese people.”

This story was originally published in French on Arab News En Français