UK PM showing ‘real lack of leadership’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Husband

Richard Ratcliffe slammed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for showing a ‘real lack of leadership’ in the fight to bring his wife home from Iran. (AFP)
  • Richard Ratcliffe vows to continue hunger strike at least until after Iran attends COP26
  • Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained in Tehran for over 5 years
LONDON: The husband of a British-Iranian woman who has been detained in Iran for over half a decade has slammed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for showing a “real lack of leadership” in the fight to bring his wife home.

Richard Ratcliffe is on the 10th day of a hunger strike aimed at pressuring London to do more to bring his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe home.

She has languished in Iranian detention for over five years after being accused of plotting to overthrow the regime while visiting family in Tehran in 2016. She has always vehemently denied the accusation.

Ratcliffe and his family are “angry” at the British government’s lack of progress in freeing his wife, he told The Independent, adding that the “idea the government has sat around for five-and-a-half years, not solving our case, is unconscionable.”

But the Ratcliffe family’s relationship with Johnson has not always been so strained. Zaghari-Ratcliffe exchanged letters with him while she was jailed in Iran’s Evin prison, and she knitted Johnson’s son Wilfred a “little woolly hat” when he was born last year, Ratcliffe said.

“And the prime minister wrote her a lovely card, saying ‘thank you’ and how much he appreciated it — so the human side is there, but there’s a disconnect between that human sympathy and the policy to take her out the situation she’s in.”

Ratcliffe said the government is risking “the credibility of the UK’s ability to protect” its own people.

“Where’s the government’s moral compass?” he asked. “It’s almost like citizens are expendable.”

He said he spoke to his wife Wednesday morning and she was feeling “agitated and helpless.”

Following Tehran’s confirmation on Monday that it would attend the ongoing COP26 Summit in Glasgow, Ratcliffe pledged to continue his hunger strike at least until “after Iran has attended COP26” because he would “like to disrupt that as much as possible.”

Saudi Arabia lauded by French senator for ‘exceptional’ work fighting terrorism financing

Saudi Arabia lauded by French senator for ‘exceptional’ work fighting terrorism financing
Updated 15 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo

Saudi Arabia lauded by French senator for ‘exceptional’ work fighting terrorism financing

Saudi Arabia lauded by French senator for ‘exceptional’ work fighting terrorism financing
  • Senator Nathalie Goulet told Arab News en Francais that the Kingdom had become a “reliable partner” of France
  • Goulet called for a “change of perception concerning Saudi Arabia” as it continued the fight against terrorism
Updated 15 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been lauded by a top French politician for making great strides in combatting the international financing of terrorism.

And during her recent visit to Riyadh, Senator Nathalie Goulet told Arab News en Francais that the Kingdom had become a “reliable partner” of France in tackling the issue.

“The work that has been done by Saudi Arabia in terms of the fight against terrorism financing is exceptional, especially with regard to the prudential supervision of banks, including (international banking regulations) Basel I, Basel II, and Basel III,” she said.

Goulet called for a “change of perception concerning Saudi Arabia” as it continued the fight against terrorism, adding that those harboring doubts should “visit the institutions, the state security, and observe how Saudi Arabia communicates information, including requests of foreign countries.”

On the subject of Iran, the Senate member noted that “caution” was required in terms of nuclear negotiations that had yet to come to fruition.

“The arrival of (former US President) Donald Trump created disorder, especially with his exit from the nuclear agreement which was a shock including for the Europeans,” she said, adding that this had helped “to elect hardline members within the Iranian regime, with reduced promises of openness.”

Despite the uphill battle, she expressed hope that “Europe, the G20, and US President Joe Biden can bring Iran to its senses.”

She said: “I do not believe in a nuclear Iran; I believe that it is obviously necessary to prevent Iran from having nuclear weapons. I also think that the proxy policy — be it Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, support for certain factions in Bahrain — is also a policy that harms Iranians themselves in their country.”

Goulet pointed out the importance of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s intervention by “extending his hand a few weeks ago,” and added that the main challenge was in “resuming diplomacy while remaining extremely firm on the proxies that are Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.”

The 63-year-old senator described the Iran-backed Houthis as a “local Hezbollah” in Yemen and said, “Saudi Arabia cannot tolerate Hezbollah at its borders.”

She also criticized “the position of France which distinguishes between the military and political wings of Hezbollah,” labelling it as a made-up, non-existent distinction. “There is a terrorist Hezbollah and that is it,” she added, and highlighted the need for France to stop negotiating with a terrorist group.

On the situation in Beirut, Goulet said it had morphed into “a disaster for Lebanon and for the Lebanese,” with newly elected Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his Cabinet failing to “control anything.”

As the diplomatic crisis between Lebanon and the Gulf intensified following comments made by Lebanese Minister of Information Georges Kordahi — he described the war in Yemen as “absurd and futile” and accused the Gulf states of slaughtering Yemenis — Goulet affirmed that his resignation should be submitted.

“Lebanon owes Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries an apology for the comments that were made,” she said, adding that the current regime must be abolished in order for Lebanon to move toward a constitution far from religion, which would restore “its territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

Goulet also accused certain Lebanese elites of “money laundering, tax evasion, and tax fraud,” and said looted funds must be returned to the state’s coffers to benefit the Lebanese people.

“I believe that we must appeal to the civil society and that we must really reshuffle the cards and change patterns in Lebanon, with new people in power especially with an anti-corruption policy,” she added.

She said Lebanon should cooperate with the Gulf for a possible “lifting of banking secrecy in the Gulf countries, perhaps in Saudi Arabia, surely in the UAE to freeze the funds of several people who have used tax evasion to harm the Lebanese people.”

This story was originally published in French on Arab News En Français

UK tells private sector it must invest big to save planet

UK tells private sector it must invest big to save planet
Updated 36 min 7 sec ago
AP

UK tells private sector it must invest big to save planet

UK tells private sector it must invest big to save planet
  • Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said that while the UK government is providing fresh financing to help poor countries cope with climate change, “public investment alone isn’t enough.”
Updated 36 min 7 sec ago
AP

GLASGOW, Scotland: Britain called Wednesday for the world’s financial industry to channel its vast funds toward greener investments to ensure that global efforts to curb global warming succeed.
Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said that while the UK government is providing fresh financing to help poor countries cope with climate change, “public investment alone isn’t enough.”
Speaking at the UN climate summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow, Sunak said UK financial institutions and publicly traded companies will be required to publish plans detailing how green their investments and their own businesses are — in order to ensure they’re actually contributing to reductions in global warming.
As home to the City of London, one of the world’s major financial centers, the UK “has a responsibility to lead the way” in financing those and other efforts to fight global warming, said Sunak.
The push for greener investments also represents a major opportunity. The measure is part of a plan that aims to create “the world’s first net-zero aligned financial center” to meet the demands of those seeking to profit from the drive toward a low-carbon economy, Sunak said.
Scores of countries, including Britain, have announced plans to cut their greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” in coming decades to help curb man-made climate change.
Cities, states and companies have also embraced the goal, which means limiting greenhouse gas emissions to the amount that can be absorbed again through natural or artificial means. Experts caution that there are various ways to calculate “net zero” — and deciding on one standard definition is one of the big challenges going forward.
Sunak called for a “historic wall of capital” to help countries, companies and cities meet their net-zero goals — but poor nations have noted angrily that Britain and other wealthy countries failed to meet their commitment to provide $100 billion a year to finance climate-related projects in the developing world by 2020.
That target is now expected to be met in 2023.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen described climate change as both a huge financial challenge, with a price tag of $100 trillion, and “the greatest economic opportunity of our time.”
“Many renewables are now cheaper than carbon-based fuel alternatives and have lower long-term operating costs,” she said. “In many cases, it’s simply cost effective to go green.”
US President Joe Biden issued an executive order earlier this year aimed at requiring companies to disclose climate-related financial risks.

Roadside bomb targets Taliban, kills 2 in Afghanistan Daesh hub

Roadside bomb targets Taliban, kills 2 in Afghanistan Daesh hub
Updated 56 min 54 sec ago
AP

Roadside bomb targets Taliban, kills 2 in Afghanistan Daesh hub

Roadside bomb targets Taliban, kills 2 in Afghanistan Daesh hub
  • Wednesday’s bomb went off in the city of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province
  • Taliban officials have been reluctant or slow to release details about Taliban fatalities
Updated 56 min 54 sec ago
AP

KABUL: A roadside bomb struck a Taliban patrol in a stronghold of Daesh militants in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing two people and wounding three, witnesses said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the attack bore the hallmarks of previous Daesh strikes against the Taliban. The two groups are bitter rivals, and Daesh has stepped up attacks since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August.
Wednesday’s bomb went off in the city of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province.
A Taliban district commander in the city confirmed the blast and said four Taliban fighters were wounded. The commander, who identified himself as Mubariz— and like many Afghans goes by one name— did not provide details about those killed in the attack, saying the investigation continues.
In recent weeks, Taliban officials have been reluctant or slow to release details about Taliban fatalities, in an apparent attempt to play down the extent of the damage being inflicted by Daesh.
The Jalalabad attack came a day after Daesh attackers set off an explosion at the gate of a 400-bed military hospital in the capital of Kabul, killing three women, a child and three Taliban guards said. Five assailants were also killed in the attack.
Taliban officials said guards prevented the attackers from entering the hospital.
Daesh claimed that one of those killed in the hospital attack was a senior Taliban commander who had played a leading role in the group’s Aug. 15 takeover of Kabul. Taliban officials said they could not immediately confirm the commander had been killed.

LIVE: World’s rich told to up their game in slowing climate crisis

LIVE: World’s rich told to up their game in slowing climate crisis
Updated 27 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: World’s rich told to up their game in slowing climate crisis

LIVE: World’s rich told to up their game in slowing climate crisis
Updated 27 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

GLASGOW: British finance minister Rishi Sunak kicked off day three of COP26 on Wednesday with a pledge to “rewire” the global financial system for net zero.

Sunak said London would also commit $136.19m to make climate finance more accessible to developing countries.
The morning announcement – that most of the world already knew the previous day – followed Tuesday’s run of news which saw world leaders reach agreements on deforestation and curtailing methane emissions.

Here are the highlights of the events of  day 3, Wednesday as they unfold (all times are GMT)

11:00am: Asian Development Bank (ADB) launched a plan to speed the closure of coal-fired power plants in Indonesia and the Philippines to lower the biggest source of carbon emissions.
The proposal – announced at COP26 - called Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM), plans to create public-private partnerships to buy out the plants and wind them down within 15 years, far sooner than their usual life.

09:23am: British finance minister Rishi Sunak said London would commit $136.19m to make climate finance more accessible to developing countries.

09:00am: US climate envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday that current commitments on cutting carbon emissions meant the world had a 60 percent chance of capping a rise in the average temperature at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

08:00am: Although not at COP26, China announced it was targetting a 1.8% reduction in average coal use for electricity generation at power plants over the next five years, in a bid to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Hong Kong to launch COVID-19 booster campaign from next week

Hong Kong to launch COVID-19 booster campaign from next week
Updated 03 November 2021
Reuters

Hong Kong to launch COVID-19 booster campaign from next week

Hong Kong to launch COVID-19 booster campaign from next week
  • Vaccination campaign in the global financial hub has lagged many other developed economies
  • Hong Kong is following Beijing’s lead in retaining strict travel curbs
Updated 03 November 2021
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will roll out booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines from next week, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said on Wednesday, as authorities ramp up efforts to convince Beijing to allow crossborder travel to mainland China.
The vaccination campaign in the global financial hub has lagged many other developed economies, with about 65 percent of the eligible population fully vaccinated with shots from either China’s Sinovac, or Germany’s BioNTech.
About 85 percent of those older than 80 in the Chinese-ruled city of 7.5 million have not been vaccinated.
The elderly will get priority for the booster shots, along with health workers, cross-border truck drivers and others in categories deemed to be at higher risk of getting the disease.
About 1.86 million people are eligible for the booster, which they can start booking from Nov. 5, to receive it as soon as Nov. 11.
“The elderly are the most fragile group and we have a responsibility to protect their health,” Chan said.
Hong Kong is following Beijing’s lead in retaining strict travel curbs, in contrast to a global trend of opening up and living with the coronavirus.
International business lobby groups have warned Hong Kong could lose talent and investment, as well as competitive ground to rival finance hubs such as Singapore, unless it relaxes its restrictions on travel.
Despite barely any recent local cases and an environment virtually free of COVID-19, Hong Kong has imposed mandatory hotel quarantine of up to 21 days for arrivals from most countries at the travelers’ cost.
Those who test positive are immediately admitted to hospital regardless of their condition. Since last month they have been required to spend a further 14 days in a designated facility after leaving the hospital.

