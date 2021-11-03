Vaccine developed in India given green light months into use

You are here

A health care worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in New Delhi. (Reuters)
  • The U.N. health agency said in a statement that it had authorized Covaxin, made by India’s Bharat Biotech
  • The vaccine is made using a killed coronavirus to prompt an immune response and is given in 2 doses
NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization (WHO) granted an emergency use license Wednesday to a coronavirus vaccine developed in India, offering reassurance for a shot the country’s regulators allowed long before advanced safety and efficacy testing was completed.
The UN health agency said in a statement that it had authorized Covaxin, made by India’s Bharat Biotech. The action makes Covaxin the eighth COVID-19 vaccine to receive WHO’s green light.
“This emergency use listing expands the availability of vaccines, the most effective medical tools we have to end the pandemic,” said Mariangela Simao, WHO’s assistant director-general for access to medicines and health products.
Covaxin was developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research, the government’s apex research body. The vaccine is made using a killed coronavirus to prompt an immune response and is given in two doses.
India’s drug regulator authorized Covaxin in January, months before extensive testing in people had been completed, prompting concern from health experts that the shot was given the nod prematurely.
Bharat Biotech published results in July showing the vaccine was about 93 percent effective in preventing severe COVID-19 and roughly 65 percent effective against infection with the more contagious delta variant.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first shot of the two-dose vaccine in March. By mid-October, over 110 million jabs of the vaccine had been administered, making Covaxin the second-most used COVID-19 shot in India after AstraZeneca’s.
Despite India’s repeated endorsement of its homegrown vaccine, Bharat Biotech has faced problems scaling up production. In July, India’s Health Ministry said the company was making 25 million doses of the vaccine on average each month and expected to increase monthly production to 58 million doses.
The company says it’s aiming to reach an annual capacity of 1 billion doses by the end of 2021, or over 80 million shots each month, but has not responded to questions about its current capacity.
Bharat Biotech said several other countries, including Brazil, Philippines, Iran and Mexico, also had authorized its COVID-19 vaccine. Before India paused exports, shots made by Bharat Biotech were sent to Myanmar, Paraguay and Zimbabwe as grants, and to Mauritius and Iran as a part of commercial deals, data from India’s Foreign Ministry shows.
The federal prosecutor’s office in Brazil is investigating possible irregularities in the Health Ministry’s contract to buy 20 million doses of Covaxin.
To date, the World Health Organization has granted emergency approval to the vaccines made by AstraZeneca and its partner, the Serum Institute of India, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and the Chinese pharmaceuticals Sinopharm and Sinovac.
Vaccines OK’d by WHO can be used as part of the UN-backed COVAX plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to poor nations and other countries with problems acquiring supplies. The initiative is in desperate need of more vaccines after failing to meet its targets and dramatically reducing the number of vaccines expected to be delivered by the end of the year.
WHO’s authorization for Covaxin should also mean that millions of Indians immunized with the shot will be allowed to travel internationally by countries that recognize vaccines authorized by WHO, including Britain, European Union members and Canada.

Topics: India Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin WHO

UK PM showing ‘real lack of leadership’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Husband

UK PM showing ‘real lack of leadership’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Husband
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

UK PM showing ‘real lack of leadership’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Husband

UK PM showing ‘real lack of leadership’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Husband
  • Richard Ratcliffe vows to continue hunger strike at least until after Iran attends COP26
  • Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained in Tehran for over 5 years
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The husband of a British-Iranian woman who has been detained in Iran for over half a decade has slammed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for showing a “real lack of leadership” in the fight to bring his wife home.

Richard Ratcliffe is on the 10th day of a hunger strike aimed at pressuring London to do more to bring his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe home.

She has languished in Iranian detention for over five years after being accused of plotting to overthrow the regime while visiting family in Tehran in 2016. She has always vehemently denied the accusation.

Ratcliffe and his family are “angry” at the British government’s lack of progress in freeing his wife, he told The Independent, adding that the “idea the government has sat around for five-and-a-half years, not solving our case, is unconscionable.”

But the Ratcliffe family’s relationship with Johnson has not always been so strained. Zaghari-Ratcliffe exchanged letters with him while she was jailed in Iran’s Evin prison, and she knitted Johnson’s son Wilfred a “little woolly hat” when he was born last year, Ratcliffe said.

“And the prime minister wrote her a lovely card, saying ‘thank you’ and how much he appreciated it — so the human side is there, but there’s a disconnect between that human sympathy and the policy to take her out the situation she’s in.”

Ratcliffe said the government is risking “the credibility of the UK’s ability to protect” its own people.

“Where’s the government’s moral compass?” he asked. “It’s almost like citizens are expendable.”

He said he spoke to his wife Wednesday morning and she was feeling “agitated and helpless.”

Following Tehran’s confirmation on Monday that it would attend the ongoing COP26 Summit in Glasgow, Ratcliffe pledged to continue his hunger strike at least until “after Iran has attended COP26” because he would “like to disrupt that as much as possible.”

Topics: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Boris Johnson

Roadside bomb targets Taliban, kills 2 in Afghanistan Daesh hub

Roadside bomb targets Taliban, kills 2 in Afghanistan Daesh hub
Updated 03 November 2021
AP

Roadside bomb targets Taliban, kills 2 in Afghanistan Daesh hub

Roadside bomb targets Taliban, kills 2 in Afghanistan Daesh hub
  • Wednesday’s bomb went off in the city of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province
  • Taliban officials have been reluctant or slow to release details about Taliban fatalities
Updated 03 November 2021
AP

KABUL: A roadside bomb struck a Taliban patrol in a stronghold of Daesh militants in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing two people and wounding three, witnesses said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the attack bore the hallmarks of previous Daesh strikes against the Taliban. The two groups are bitter rivals, and Daesh has stepped up attacks since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August.
Wednesday’s bomb went off in the city of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province.
A Taliban district commander in the city confirmed the blast and said four Taliban fighters were wounded. The commander, who identified himself as Mubariz— and like many Afghans goes by one name— did not provide details about those killed in the attack, saying the investigation continues.
In recent weeks, Taliban officials have been reluctant or slow to release details about Taliban fatalities, in an apparent attempt to play down the extent of the damage being inflicted by Daesh.
The Jalalabad attack came a day after Daesh attackers set off an explosion at the gate of a 400-bed military hospital in the capital of Kabul, killing three women, a child and three Taliban guards said. Five assailants were also killed in the attack.
Taliban officials said guards prevented the attackers from entering the hospital.
Daesh claimed that one of those killed in the hospital attack was a senior Taliban commander who had played a leading role in the group’s Aug. 15 takeover of Kabul. Taliban officials said they could not immediately confirm the commander had been killed.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul Daesh

LIVE: World’s rich told to up their game in slowing climate crisis

LIVE: World’s rich told to up their game in slowing climate crisis
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

LIVE: World’s rich told to up their game in slowing climate crisis

LIVE: World’s rich told to up their game in slowing climate crisis
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

GLASGOW: British finance minister Rishi Sunak kicked off day three of COP26 on Wednesday with a pledge to “rewire” the global financial system for net zero.

Sunak said London would also commit $136.19m to make climate finance more accessible to developing countries.
The morning announcement – that most of the world already knew the previous day – followed Tuesday’s run of news which saw world leaders reach agreements on deforestation and curtailing methane emissions.

Here are the highlights of the events of  day 3, Wednesday as they unfold (all times are GMT)

11:00am: Asian Development Bank (ADB) launched a plan to speed the closure of coal-fired power plants in Indonesia and the Philippines to lower the biggest source of carbon emissions.
The proposal – announced at COP26 - called Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM), plans to create public-private partnerships to buy out the plants and wind them down within 15 years, far sooner than their usual life.

09:23am: British finance minister Rishi Sunak said London would commit $136.19m to make climate finance more accessible to developing countries.

09:00am: US climate envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday that current commitments on cutting carbon emissions meant the world had a 60 percent chance of capping a rise in the average temperature at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

08:00am: Although not at COP26, China announced it was targetting a 1.8% reduction in average coal use for electricity generation at power plants over the next five years, in a bid to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Topics: COP26

Hong Kong to launch COVID-19 booster campaign from next week

Hong Kong to launch COVID-19 booster campaign from next week
Updated 03 November 2021
Reuters

Hong Kong to launch COVID-19 booster campaign from next week

Hong Kong to launch COVID-19 booster campaign from next week
  • Vaccination campaign in the global financial hub has lagged many other developed economies
  • Hong Kong is following Beijing’s lead in retaining strict travel curbs
Updated 03 November 2021
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will roll out booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines from next week, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said on Wednesday, as authorities ramp up efforts to convince Beijing to allow crossborder travel to mainland China.
The vaccination campaign in the global financial hub has lagged many other developed economies, with about 65 percent of the eligible population fully vaccinated with shots from either China’s Sinovac, or Germany’s BioNTech.
About 85 percent of those older than 80 in the Chinese-ruled city of 7.5 million have not been vaccinated.
The elderly will get priority for the booster shots, along with health workers, cross-border truck drivers and others in categories deemed to be at higher risk of getting the disease.
About 1.86 million people are eligible for the booster, which they can start booking from Nov. 5, to receive it as soon as Nov. 11.
“The elderly are the most fragile group and we have a responsibility to protect their health,” Chan said.
Hong Kong is following Beijing’s lead in retaining strict travel curbs, in contrast to a global trend of opening up and living with the coronavirus.
International business lobby groups have warned Hong Kong could lose talent and investment, as well as competitive ground to rival finance hubs such as Singapore, unless it relaxes its restrictions on travel.
Despite barely any recent local cases and an environment virtually free of COVID-19, Hong Kong has imposed mandatory hotel quarantine of up to 21 days for arrivals from most countries at the travelers’ cost.
Those who test positive are immediately admitted to hospital regardless of their condition. Since last month they have been required to spend a further 14 days in a designated facility after leaving the hospital.

Topics: Hong Kong Coronavirus

Sudanese community in Japan protests military coup

Sudanese community in Japan protests military coup
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News Japan

Sudanese community in Japan protests military coup

Sudanese community in Japan protests military coup
  • Demonstrators, who gathered outside the United Nations University in Tokyo, offered support to the ongoing revolution and demanded a return to civilian power
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: The Sudanese community in Japan held a protest condemning the military and its coup and called on countries not to fund arms to the Sudanese military government.

Demonstrators, who gathered outside the United Nations University in Tokyo, offered support to the ongoing revolution and demanded a return to civilian power. They also sang revolutionary songs and chanted slogans.

Two of the organizers read a statement addressed to the Head of the United Nations Delegation to Japan. The statements said the following:

“The Sudanese Community and people in Japan strongly and with the harshest words, condemn the dreadful conduct of the Transitional Military Council in the form of a coup against the civilian government, alongside the unjust arrests of ministers and civilian activists, in addition to the massacres against our brothers and sisters – the protesters. We condemn the severe violence against the peaceful protestors, which in just two days resulted in six martyrs and hundreds of seriously injured people.”

“Therefore, we appeal to you to stand with our unarmed and peaceful people by investigating the situation via your observing commissioners, and to appeal to all countries of the world not to cooperate with any government to be formed by the military without the consent of the national parties and stakeholders.”

They presented a list of demands, which included the immediate release of the detainees; the immediate restoration of internet services; and the suspension of all army members, the Janjaweed, and police who participated in the killings at the end of October. 

The demonstrators also demanded the impeachment of Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Deglou; security and military reforms under supervision of the international community; and the civilian government regaining control of foreign affairs.

This story was originally published on Arab News Japan

Topics: Sudan Japan

