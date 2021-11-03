You are here

  • Home
  • Antonio Conte vows to revive Tottenham’s fortunes

Antonio Conte vows to revive Tottenham’s fortunes

Antonio Conte vows to revive Tottenham’s fortunes
Antonio Conte. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zfggy

Updated 03 November 2021
AFP

Antonio Conte vows to revive Tottenham’s fortunes

Antonio Conte vows to revive Tottenham’s fortunes
  • The Italian was appointed on Tuesday, a day after Spurs sacked Nuno Espirito Santo following last weekend’s limp 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United
Updated 03 November 2021
AFP

LONDON: Antonio Conte on Wednesday said managing Tottenham was an “honor” and vowed to “repay the trust” of chairman Daniel Levy by reviving the fortunes of the struggling Premier League club.

The Italian was appointed on Tuesday, a day after Spurs sacked Nuno Espirito Santo following last weekend’s limp 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United.

Conte, who guided Chelsea to the 2016/17 Premier League title, had said Levy’s “contagious enthusiasm and determination” convinced him to join.

“It’s a great pleasure, a great honor to become the Tottenham manager. This is a great opportunity to come back to England in a club of top players,” he told Spurs TV.

“The club and Daniel Levy wanted me strongly and it has been an honour to accept. Now, for sure, I want to repay this trust.” The 52-year-old led Inter Milan to their first Serie A title since 2010 last season to break Juventus’ nine-year stranglehold on the Italian league before leaving the Nerazzurri.

Conte began Juve’s period of dominance with three Serie A titles between 2011 and 2014 and managed Italy from 2014 to 2016 before his two-year stint at Chelsea.

His spell at Stamford Bridge saw the Blues accumulate 93 points and score 85 goals en route to the Premier League title before FA Cup success in 2018. In stark contrast to Conte’s array of trophies, Spurs have not lifted any silverware since the 2008 League Cup. Tottenham reached the 2019 Champions League final with current Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino but stagnated under Jose Mourinho, who was sacked in April.

After four consecutive seasons in the Champions League under Pochettino between 2016 and 2019, they have failed to qualify for European club football’s premier competition for the past two years.

Levy has faced criticism for not investing more in the playing squad during Pochettino’s reign, while the club completed a £1.2 billion state-of-the-art new stadium.

Conte knows he has a big task at hand, with the north London club languishing in ninth place following five defeats in seven league games.

“I arrive at a top club where the stadium, the training ground are wonderful. I will work to bring Tottenham on the pitch to the same level of the infrastructure,” said Conte.

“This type of situation pushes you and increases your desire to work and to do something important for the fans of this club.”

Conte was one of Spurs’ top targets in the summer, but he revealed he did not feel ready after a draining spell at Inter.

“I had just finished two very tough seasons and it wasn’t the right time to start another experience with Tottenham,” he added.

“For this reason, I tell them, ‘thanks, but I prefer to wait and enjoy time with my family’. Emotionally, it was still under the last experience with Inter.

“I must be convinced 110 per cent because when I start, I’m totally involved in the situation.”

Conte’s first game in charge of Spurs will be their UEFA Conference League fixture against Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday.

Topics: Antonio Conte Tottenham Hotspur

Related

Tottenham Hotspur appoint serial winner Antonio Conte as new manager
Sport
Tottenham Hotspur appoint serial winner Antonio Conte as new manager
Antonio Conte is Italy’s top choice for national coach
Sport
Antonio Conte is Italy’s top choice for national coach

Damac face a moment of truth in Riyadh that could define their season

Damac face a moment of truth in Riyadh that could define their season
Updated 04 November 2021
John Duerden

Damac face a moment of truth in Riyadh that could define their season

Damac face a moment of truth in Riyadh that could define their season
  • With only one loss in 19 games they are in championship form, but reigning champions Al-Hilal represent their toughest test yet
Updated 04 November 2021
John Duerden

Whenever a new Saudi Professional League fixture list is released there are some games that neutral fans look out for. These include the big Jeddah and Riyadh derbies, the great inter-city clashes and a select few others.

Damac have never featured on this list — until now. On Thursday they travel as league leaders to the capital to take on Al-Hilal. With the season a third of the way complete, if the team occupying the top spot can win at the home of the defending champions, then their title challenge has to be regarded as a serious one.

Damac have earned 21 points from their first 10 games, one point more than Al-Ittihad and three ahead of third-placed Al-Shabab. Al-Hilal are in fifth spot with 16 points but have played two fewer games than Damac as a result of their AFC Champions League commitments.

A victory in Riyadh would put the league leaders eight points clear of the title-holders heading into the international break. It is almost unthinkable.

To say this is an unfamiliar position for Damac, who are enjoying only their third season in the top tier after promotion in 2019, is an understatement. Their first top-flight campaign was a tough one, with a six-game losing streak leaving them languishing at the bottom of the table until a late rally lifted them to safety.

Last season was a similar story but in January, with the club again in the relegation zone, coach Kresimir Rezic arrived to take control. Under the Croatian, the club finished with a nine-game unbeaten run to secure another season in the top flight.

A 4-1 defeat by Al-Nassr in the opening game of this season suggested another tough season ahead. That proved not to be the case, however, after an impressive response to the loss in which the team have again gone nine games unbeaten. This means that Damac have lost only one of their last 19 league games. This is championship form.

Rezic has now been in the job for 10 months and has got to grips with the defense, which has gone from conceding more than 1.6 goals a game last season to 0.8 so far in this campaign. The team has become a much better organized and more cohesive unit, with the whole squad working hard.

Goalkeeper Moustapha Zeghba has barely put a glove wrong, and there is an experienced central-defensive pairing of Sergio Vittor from Argentina and Farouk Chafai from Algeria. All three players have been at the club long enough to have built an understanding. The addition in August of defensive midfielder Filipe Augusto, who is suspended for this game, alongside Abdulaziz Majrashi has helped to keep the team compact when not in possession.

Left-back Abdullah Al-Ammar, whose diving header clinched victory against Ettifaq on Saturday, has been a revelation going forward and has helped Emilio Zelaya in attack. The Argentine scored seven of the team’s 14 goals so far and needs to be wrapped in cotton wool.

This is the worry. It remains to be seen whether Damac have the strength in depth to really mount a sustained challenge against the traditional big boys.

“Every team has to deal with absences in the form of injuries and suspensions; this is normal,” said Rezic ahead of the game in Riyadh. “We have to trust the squad we have.”

He is doing what coaches do, which is trying to keep everyone’s feet on the ground despite being in a lofty position.

“We must not get carried away,” he said after last weekend’s 1-0 win at Ettifaq. “We have to take each game as it comes and keep our focus more on the upcoming matches. When we have time in between, we will work on improving as a team and strengthening our weak points.”

Al-Hilal will provide the toughest test of the season so far and it will be fascinating to see how the game progresses. In addition to the red-hot Salem Al-Dawsari, Damac’s tight defense might also have to deal with the return of Moussa Marega.

The Malian marksman was injured during the AFC Champions League semi-final against Al-Nassr last month but is approaching full fitness. If he has recovered, it remains to be seen whether coach Leonardo Jardim will go with a 4-4-2 formation, with Marega lining up alongside Bafetimbi Gomis as fans saw earlier in the season, or stick with the more recent 4-2-3-1.

The champions have not yet hit top gear this season, despite reaching the Champions League final and staying in touch at the top of the league. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Al-Ahli on Friday. Jardim was not best pleased with the performance and has demanded a response.

“What annoyed me was that we allowed the opponent to play many passes comfortably and we need to sort this out in the coming weeks,” said the former Monaco boss, who has been linked with the vacant Newcastle United post.

“We need to have more control of games, correct our mistakes and not allow the opposition to keep winning the second ball. We have to be better against Damac.”

Whether or not Jardim has been thinking about the English Premier League, he warned his players not to be distracted by thoughts of the AFC Champions League final on Nov. 23.

“The players thinking about the Asian final is a big mistake,” said Jardim, adding that all thoughts of the big game can wait until the international break.

There are no such issues for Damac: This is their biggest game of the season so far. Whether it ends up being the biggest game of the entire season will depend, in part, on what happens against the reigning champions on Thursday.

Topics: Damac Al-Hilal

Milan draws 1-1 against Porto to keep faint CL hopes alive

Milan draws 1-1 against Porto to keep faint CL hopes alive
Updated 04 November 2021
AP

Milan draws 1-1 against Porto to keep faint CL hopes alive

Milan draws 1-1 against Porto to keep faint CL hopes alive
  • Luis Díaz netted an early opener for Porto
  • The Rossoneri play Atlético next in the competition before the final group game against Liverpool
Updated 04 November 2021
AP

MILAN: AC Milan earned its first point of the Champions League campaign with a 1-1 draw at home against Porto on Wednesday, although the result leaves the Italian club with only a slim chance of progressing to the next round.
Luis Díaz netted an early opener for Porto and Milan goalkeeper Ciprian Tătărușanu kept his side in the match with a string of fine saves before an own goal from visiting defender Chancel Mbemba salvaged a draw for the Rossoneri.
Milan remained bottom of Group B, eight points below leader Liverpool, which plays Atlético Madrid later. Porto moved to second, four points below Liverpool and one above Atlético.
The Rossoneri play Atlético next in the competition before the final group game against Liverpool.
“In the second half we certainly played well, with intensity,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “We struggled in the first half: we could have done better, you have to be in these matches for the whole 90 minutes.
“Not having won it complicates matters, we’ve still got two matches to play, of a really high level, against really great opponents. We will try, also because we want to win a first match in the Champions League.”
Milan is joint top of Serie A despite an injury crisis but it has been a different story on its return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2013-14 season as the Rossoneri lost all three of their opening games.
Against Porto, Milan trailed after barely five minutes as Marko Grujić managed to wrestle the ball off of Ismaël Bennacer and drive into the area before rolling across for the unmarked Luis Díaz, who had plenty of time to take a touch and shoot past Tătăruşanu.
Grujić wasn’t even meant to be starting but was a late replacement for fellow midfielder Mateus Uribe, who had pulled up in the warmup.
He was a driving force up front and at the back for Porto and Tătăruşanu had to pull off four saves to deny him from doubling his side’s lead.
Milan almost scored an equalizer out of nowhere in the 33rd minute, with its first real chance, but Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa did well to fingertip Olivier Giroud’s long-range effort away from goal.
Porto went even closer to doubling its lead 10 minutes into the second half but Evanilson’s header came off the bar.
Instead it was Milan which got the second of the match, against the run of play, in the 61st minute. Bennacer’s free kick hit the wall before rolling through for Giroud, who fired toward goal as he fell. Diogo Costa managed to parry but it came to Pierre Kalulu, whose desperate, angled attempt was turned into his own net by Mbemba.
Zlatan Ibrahimović, who had come on as a substitute, thought he had scored a late winner but it was ruled out for offside in the buildup.

Topics: champions league AC Milan FC Porto

Related

AC Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit
Sport
AC Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit
The match has been switched to the Estadio do Dragao, home of FC Porto, to allow English spectators to attend as travel between the UK and Turkey is suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reuters/File Photo)
Sport
UEFA Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto due to UK-Turkey travel restrictions

Emily Kristine Pedersen is the golfer to beat after 2020 Saudi three-peat

Emily Kristine Pedersen is the golfer to beat after 2020 Saudi three-peat
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

Emily Kristine Pedersen is the golfer to beat after 2020 Saudi three-peat

Emily Kristine Pedersen is the golfer to beat after 2020 Saudi three-peat
  • The Dane bagged a clean sweep with victory in the inaugural $1m Aramco Saudi Ladies International and both the team and individual in the then Saudi Ladies Team International
  • She has returned to Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City as one of many big names set to battle it out for a share of $2 million over two weeks
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY; Saudi Arabia: Solheim Cup hero Emily Kristine Pedersen is aiming to thrive off the memories of her triple-title success in last year’s debut “Saudi swing” to triumph again in what promises to be an action-packed fortnight on the Red Sea coast.

The Dane bagged a clean sweep with victory in the inaugural $1 million Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund in 2020, and then both the team and individual elements in what was then the Saudi Ladies Team International – the precursor to the LET’s new Aramco Team Series.

She has returned to Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City as one of many big names set to battle it out for a share of $2 million over two weeks, starting with the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, teeing off tomorrow, which will be followed by the Aramco Team Series – Jeddah: the final outing of the exciting four-event team tournament.

But Pedersen will be the player to beat, after going low on all seven of last year’s tournament days to claim all three titles on offer.

The 25-year-old said: “It feels great to be back. I have a lot of good memories from here. As I’m walking the course there’s constantly good shots that I remember from last year, so it’s great. It’s nice too to stay in the same place for two weeks, especially if you like the course – and I like it here.”

Asked how her mindset differs between the two back-to-back events – one where the focus is as an individual, then the latter as a team format – Pedersen said: “It changes a little bit because obviously you’re in a team and you are cheering a little bit more for other players to do well than you normally do, but at the end of the day I feel like it comes down to how you play yourself. I’m just trying to do the best that I can every week – both in the individual and the team event – and hopefully that’s good enough to contribute to the team’s score.”

Pedersen will face stiff competition in an Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF field that includes Major champions Minjee Lee (AUS), Anna Nordqvist (SWE), Georgia Hall (ENG) and Dame Laura Davies (ENG), plus the likes of Charley Hull (ENG), Bronte Law (ENG) and Carlota Ciganda (ESP).

Another Major winner in the field is New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, who will be making her Saudi Arabian debut this week.

“The course is really nice,” said Ko, speaking at Wednesday’s pre-tournament press conference. “It has a good blend of tougher holes and some holes that are getable. That afternoon wind is a huge factor around this golf course but at the same time it cools the temperature down, so I’m for the wind!”

Asked if playing in different parts of the world was beneficial to her own development, Ko said: “We go to many different countries, different continents and this is my first time in this part of the world. Obviously playing in the British Open is very different than playing in the US Open, for example, and playing in this part of the world is also different. I think you’re able to get used to the different climates, the different grass.

“I think as a player the more diverse you are the more able you are to compete and contend at different events – you don’t end up being a player who plays in only one type of tournament. It’s great that we get to go to all these different courses and learn different types of shots that I necessarily wouldn’t be used to playing.”

Maha Haddioui, the LET’s only Arabic player, played a key role in inspiring more than 1,200 Saudi women and girls to take up golf the weekend of last year’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF. Put into context, the Kingdom had fewer than 20 registered female golfers before the tournament.

Haddioui, who represented Morocco in the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, explained: “This is my fifth time here now and I initially came for the men’s event. There, I gave clinics and initiations for girls and at that time I didn’t think I’d be coming here to compete.

“Coming here last year was incredible and I was really proud to see young women take up the game. Today, I was out with some of the Ladies First Club members and that was just awesome. Coming from Morocco and seeing women’s golf develop like this in the Middle East is a great thing – and seeing girls who were just learning how to play a year ago now playing in the Pro-Am with me just makes it very special.”

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund gets underway at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club tomorrow, with the Aramco Team Series – Jeddah following, November 10-12th.

Tickets for both tournaments are available now, free of charge. For more information, visit www.aramcoteamseries.com

Topics: Aramco Saudi Ladies International Aramco Team Series – Jeddah Emily Kristine Pedersen Lydia Ko Maha Haddioui

Related

Special Emily Kristine Pedersen wins Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Sport
Emily Kristine Pedersen wins Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Nelly and Jessica Korda ready for LET debut on US soil at ‘exciting’ Aramco Team Series — New York
Sport
Nelly and Jessica Korda ready for LET debut on US soil at ‘exciting’ Aramco Team Series — New York

Victory puts Saudi Arabia through to 2022 U-23 Asian Cup

Victory puts Saudi Arabia through to 2022 U-23 Asian Cup
Updated 03 November 2021
John Duerden

Victory puts Saudi Arabia through to 2022 U-23 Asian Cup

Victory puts Saudi Arabia through to 2022 U-23 Asian Cup
Updated 03 November 2021
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in Tashkent on Tuesday to secure a place in the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup. It was tight, however, as the Young Falcons qualified by virtue of being the third of the four best runners-up from the 11 groups.

After the 2020 runners-up lost to group winners Kuwait on Saturday, only a win would suffice and even then it depended on goal difference. So from the start Saad Al-Shehri’s men attacked Bangladesh, who followed a 1-0 loss to Kuwait with a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Uzbekistan.

As early as the second minute, Saudi Arabia almost scored as Aiman Yahya shot over the bar. The first goal finally came in the 16th minute when they won a corner. Hamed Abdullah Al-Ghamdi swung it in and there was Saud Abdulah rising highest to head home.

Al-Shehri knew that more goals were needed and the second came just three minutes later. A free-kick from Turki Al-Ammar was saved but Ziyad Al-Johani was on hand to shoot home the rebound.

The game calmed down from that point with Bangladesh retreating deeper in an attempt to avoid another thrashing. Saudi Arabia had to wait until just past the halfway point of the second half, when the lively Al-Ammar was again involved, his cross from the right slotted home from close range by Yahya.

“We did what we came here to do,” Al-Shehri said. “I want to give credit to the players as they kept going until the end. We didn’t have much time to prepare for these qualifiers as they were busy with their clubs. Now we have to focus on achieving success in the tournament itself.”

Bangladesh boss Maraful Haque was also satisfied with the performance. “We don’t have much experience against teams like Saudi Arabia and I thought we competed well and it was a good opportunity for my players to face a good team.”

Saudi Arabia did enough in the end to qualify for the tournament that has been rescheduled for next June in Uzbekistan.

Even so, having to squeeze in to the 16-team Asian championships as one of the best runners-up in their group was not ideal. That will be forgotten if the team performs well in Uzbekistan next year, but there is much work to do.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi to follow up Olympic football tournament with qualifying campaign for AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2022
Sport
Saudi to follow up Olympic football tournament with qualifying campaign for AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2022
AFC announces centralized World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers with Arab nations hosting five groups
Sport
AFC announces centralized World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers with Arab nations hosting five groups

Max effort as Braves overpower Astros to win World Series

Max effort as Braves overpower Astros to win World Series
Updated 03 November 2021
AFP

Max effort as Braves overpower Astros to win World Series

Max effort as Braves overpower Astros to win World Series
  • Starting pitcher Max Fried put on a clinic in game six striking out six batters for the Braves
Updated 03 November 2021
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Max Fried hurled six shutout innings and Jorge Soler smashed a towering home run as the Atlanta Braves captured their first World Series since 1995 with a 7-0 rout of the Houston Astros on Tuesday.
Starting pitcher Fried put on a clinic in game six striking out six batters for the Braves, who wrapped up the best-of-seven series four games to two in front of a crowd of 42,060 at Minute Maid Park in Texas.
“I had to dig deep,” said the lefthander Fried. “I knew how much they believed in me and I just had to go out there and give it one more outing. I couldn’t be happier to do it with this group of guys.”
Fried got plenty of support from the Braves’ batters, who scored most of their runs on Tuesday via the long ball.
Cuba’s Soler was the biggest contributer on offense and was named MVP of the 2021 World Series. The veteran outfielder, whom the Braves acquired at the Major League Baseball trade deadline, hit his third go-ahead home run of the series.
The designated hitter clobbered a 446-foot three run homer out of the ballpark in the third, Dansby Swanson belted a two-run shot two innings later to give the Braves a commanding 5-0 lead and Freddie Freeman had a solo shot in the seventh to round out the scoring.
Closer Will Smith got Astros batter Yuli Gurriel to ground out to shortstop Swanson for the final out, sparking a wild celebration on the field.
While the 27-year-old Fried rebounded from a pair of subpar performances in his two previous outings, the Astros couldn’t overcome their pitching woes, which included a patchwork of relievers coming on after an early exit by rookie starter Luis Garcia.
“It’s one of those dream come true moments,” Fried said. “You dream about it happening and especially being able to come back and redeem myself after game two. At the end of the day I was just trying to win a ball game for these guys. I couldn’t be happier for this group.”
The Braves jumped out to a big lead early for the second straight game. They hit a grand slam in the first inning of game five but couldn’t hold onto the lead.
This time there was no letdown as Fried and his two relievers, Tyler Matzek and Smith, held the powerful Houston batters in check and the Braves won their second championship since the franchise moved to Atlanta in 1966.
“We’ve been waiting for a championship in this city for a long time and I’m glad we delivered it,” said Freeman.
There was drama from the opening inning as Fried escaped an injury, while having to work his way out of an early jam. The Astros had runners on second and third when Fried struck out Gurriel to end the inning.
One of those stranded runners was Michael Brantley who reached first base safely despite missing the bag and stomping on the right ankle of Fried, who was not hurt. The Braves did not challenge the call but replays showed they could have.
In the third inning, Soler’s monster homer with two outs to left field also scored Eddie Rosario and Ozzie Albies. Soler’s shot sailed so far that it cleared the wall and landed on the street outside the Houston stadium.
It was Soler’s third home run of this World Series, tying him with three others for the most by a Braves’ player, including Hank Aaron who did it in 1957. The others are Ryan Klesko in 1995 and Lonnie Smith in 1991.
Soler’s blast chased Astros starter Garcia from the mound. The rookie righthander was pitching on just three days rest so manager Dusty Baker wasted no time giving him the hook. In two and two thirds innings, Garcia allowed three runs on two hits and struck out three.
The Braves added three more runs in the fifth inning, including Swanson’s two run homer to left field that scored Albies for his second run of the game.
First baseman Freeman made it 6-0 with a double to deep center field which scored Soler, who reached base on a walk.
Freeman added another home run in the seventh to make it 7-0.
“I still have some unfinished business. I love these guys over here,” said Astros Baker.
The World Series triumph completed a remarkable turnaround for Atlanta, who were 52-55 on August 1 and seemingly out of contention for a playoff place after a season disrupted by injuries to key personnel.
“Every single kind of thing that could go wrong, went wrong, and we overcame every single one of those things,” Freeman said.
“This group came every single day and worked and worked and worked, and now we’re world champions.”

Topics: Atlanta Braves baseball world series

Related

Braun draws ovation upon return and Brewers blank Braves
Sport
Braun draws ovation upon return and Brewers blank Braves
Braves outfielder Olivera handed 82-game ban
Sport
Braves outfielder Olivera handed 82-game ban

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Career & Family by Claudia Goldin
What We Are Reading Today: Career & Family by Claudia Goldin
Over a cup of tea, south India holds climate talks parallel to COP26
Over a cup of tea, south India holds climate talks parallel to COP26
Indonesian president in UAE to woo investment ahead of capital city relocation
Indonesian president in UAE to woo investment ahead of capital city relocation
Iraq’s civil society protest movement seeks to find a voice in parliament
Iraq’s civil society protest movement seeks to find a voice in parliament
Saudi Arabia’s Tanween festival provides the tools for creativity and innovation
Saudi Arabia’s Tanween festival provides the tools for creativity and innovation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.