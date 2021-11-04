Who’s Who: Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mubarak, chair of the Standing Committee on Standards Implementation at the Financial Stability Board

Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mubarak has recently been tasked to chair the Standing Committee on Standards Implementation at the Financial Stability Board.
The SCSI undertakes FSB peer reviews of its members, encourages global adherence to international financial standards, and reports on members’ progress in implementing the standards and other commitments agreed upon by the G20 and FSB.
Last January, King Salman appointed Al-Mubarak as governor of the Saudi Central Bank, or SAMA. It was Al-Mubarak’s second stint as the central bank chief. Earlier, he served there from December 2011 to May 2016.
Al-Mubarak obtained a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas, in the US. He obtained master’s degrees in business administration, engineering management, and accounting and taxation. He obtained a Ph.D. in business administration at the University of Houston, Texas.
Al-Mubarak has worked in several key positions in the Saudi economic sector and has accumulated years of experience in the private sector. He also served as chairman of the board of the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul, from 2003 to 2011. Before his appointment as SAMA chief, Al-Mubarak served as a minister of state and a member of the Saudi Cabinet since 2018. He was also the Kingdom’s G20 sherpa.
He has been a royal court adviser since 2015 and secretary-general of the G20 Saudi Secretariat. He also served as a non-executive member of the SABIC board of directors’ investment committee from 2017 to 2019. Al-Mubarak was a member of the Saudi Shoura Council from 1999 to 2005.
He served on the board of several companies, including Al-Alamiya Insurance, Al-Malaz Group (2000 to 2002), Mobily (1998 to 2003), Saudi Hollandi Bank, National Industrialization, and the Saudi Telecom Co.
