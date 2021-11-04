You are here

DiplomaticQuarter: Austrian Embassy honors Saudi winner of Energy Globe Award

DiplomaticQuarter: Austrian Embassy honors Saudi winner of Energy Globe Award
Christoph Pfeifer, Austrian commercial counsellor, honors Dr. Muhammad Wakil Shahzad, winner of the Energy Globe Award Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Austrian Embassy on Wednesday honored the winner of the Energy Globe Award Saudi Arabia 2021 at a business circle event titled “Green Tech Austria” organized by its commercial section, Advantage Austria, on Wednesday.
The award has been given annually since 2000 to showcase solutions that will protect the environment while promoting harmonious and productive cooperation between the business community and consumers.
Along with Advantage Austria, the Energy Globe Award is sponsored by the UNIDO, the Global Chamber Platform, Austria’s Federal Ministry for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology, Amiblu and the Club of Rome.
Dr. Muhammad Wakil Shahzad, a research consultant at the water desalination and reuse center, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, won this year’s Energy Globe Award in Saudi Arabia, for implementing a sustainable and outstanding project.
He was congratulated for his project that developed a “24/7 solar operated innovative desalination cycle for future sustainability.”
Shahzad, who is also a senior lecturer at Northumbria University, in Britain, told Arab News: “I won the Energy Globe Award in 2019 based on our innovative hybrid MEDAD cycle performance. I am deeply pleased and honored to receive this prestigious award again in 2021. It doesn’t matter how many times you win an award, it is always very special. I would like to thank Prof. Kim Choon Ng and other team members for this award. I also would like to thank KAUST and Northumbria University for their research support.”
He said that the proposed 24/7 solar operated innovative hybrid desalination cycle is a practical and feasible solution for future sustainability. It stores and utilizes solar heat for round-the-clock operation, minimizing carbon and marine pollution.
Christoph Pfeifer, Austrian commercial counsellor, told Arab News: “I am very happy to see this sustainable initiative and outstanding project coming from Saudi Arabia and congratulate Shahzad as this year’s national winner.” He added: “Additionally, it makes me proud that the Austrian Green Tech company HEI Technology International was presenting their innovative solutions related to solar smart lightning poles and talking about their activities in Saudi Arabia at the event.”

Investment contract signed for the first 'coffee city' in Saudi Arabia

Investment contract signed for the first ‘coffee city’ in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: A Saudi ministry has signed an investment contract for the first “coffee city” in the Kingdom. The dealwith the Agricultural Cooperative Society in Baljurashi, which lasts for 15 years, was signed under the patronage of Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, the minister of environment, water and agriculture, and in the presence of Ahmed Al-Ayada, the undersecretary for agriculture.

The ministry said that agreement aims to achieve sustainability of agricultural products and crops, encourage agricultural investment, develop vegetation cover, create local job opportunities, and enhance the role of cooperative societies in the Kingdom.

The agreement includes the cultivation of 300,000 coffee arabica seedlings and pomegranate trees on a 1,662,373-square-meter site in the village of Mashuqa, in Al-Qura governorate, Al-Baha. It will include a model farm, an integrated nursery for cultivating coffee seedlings, and an industrial center that includes workshops, warehouses, a business center, on-site accommodation, a training center and a mosque.

The ministry is working to develop the production, manufacture and marketing of coffee arabica. The regions of Jazan, Al-Baha and Asir are among the most important and best-cultivated coffee-growing regions in the Kingdom.

Updated 04 November 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DHAHRAN: Visitors to the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, also known as Ithra, in Dhahran cannot miss a number of specially designed, eye-catching installations that have appeared on the grounds. These structures offer an insight into the ideas and concepts surrounding new and sustainable tools that will drive creativity and innovation in the future.
They are among the highlights of Ithra’s fourth Tanween, an annual creativity festival offering talks, workshops, exhibitions and other attractions celebrating the risk-taking creatives and innovators whose work is helping to shape the modern world. Since the inaugural event in 2018, it has attracted more than 170,000 visitors.

This year marks the full return of Tanween after the disruption caused by the pandemic, in response to which Ithra last year organized a special hybrid event with the theme of The New Next. The themes of the first two Tanweens were Disruption and Play.
Under the theme Tools: Shaping Creativity, this year’s event will explore the current and future tools that can help societies forge creative communities and industries, and encourage innovation through the growth of the creative economy in Saudi Arabia and worldwide.
This year’s festival, which began on Oct. 27 and continues until Nov. 13, is split into four two-day tracks. The Emerging Creatives track was a special event for final-year students, recent graduates and those in the early stages of their careers, while the Creative Economy took a look at creative and innovative tools and technologies that are revolutionizing businesses.
Next up, on Nov. 5 and 6, is Graphics and Communication. This will be of particular interest to visual communicators, designers and graphic artists, and will explore the evolving role of design and the effect it is having on business and culture.

Tanween concludes on Nov. 12 and 13 with Architecture and Products, which will consider the tools of tomorrow that will be used to create the next generation of physical spaces and products.
When visitors arrive at the entrance to the event they encounter a rectangular structure with long, dangling ropes in a variety of colors. It was designed by Eidetic Space, an architecture and urbanism collective in London led by Blerta Copa, Lucy Moroney and Beatrice Bertolini.
Titled the House of Hair, or the Arabian Tent, the structure is described as offering a journey through the traditions and culture of Bedouin life, with particular emphasis on the importance of community and how traditional design concepts can still play a role in modern storytelling and design, which are tools that can enhance our knowledge of the past and its continued relevance to the present.
Saaf, meanwhile, a structure designed by Saudi architect Shahad Alazzaz from Riyadh, the founder of Azaz Architects, aims to highlight and help preserve the traditional palm-weaving craft after which the installation is named. Alazzaz worked with artisans from Al-Ahsa, in the Eastern Province, to develop innovative applications of saaf for use in contemporary architecture.

Other outdoor attractions included Faseelah, an architectural pavilion showcasing innovative construction methodology and techniques, and Sketch, which provides an exploratory environment analyzing concepts of place and space through the words and thoughts of artists that have been illustrated on a massive canvas.
“Like the themes of Disruption, Play, and The New Next before it, the Tools theme will explore an aspect of the creative process and tap into how cultural and creative industries continue to innovate and steer the future of the creative economy, highlighting the tools at their disposal,” said Miznah Alzamil, head of innovation and creativity at Ithra.
“Tanween 2021 empowers the creative industries through exploring the innovative use of tools and identifying new opportunities presented by adopting and developing new toolsets.”
This years event includes an impressive roster of headline speakers, including Chris Law, former senior design director of Adidas; Huda Smitshuijzen AbiFares, founding director of the Khatt Foundation, a non-profit cultural organization for the advancement of Arabic typography; international contemporary artist and researcher Sougwen Chung; and Arthur Mamou-Mani, founder of the award-winning Mamou-Mani Architects practice.

Chung, whose art uses performance, drawing, sculpture and installation to investigate the relationship between humans and machines, in particular robots and computers, gave a captivating talk during the event’s opening weekend.
“I’ve really seen tradition and innovation brought together here at Tanween in this grand scale and in this beautifully executed, entirely unique and culturally specific, evocative way,” she told Arab News. “I try to marry in my work the apparent dualities of art and science, and tradition and future perspectives. That is what drives my work and that is what I also see, very much, here.”
In Ithra’s Great Hall, a number of Saudi creative groups are highlighting their work, centered mainly around upcycling, reusing materials, and finding new materials to create more sustainable, environmentally friendly products.
In the Material Science station, for example, local companies show how all products carry an environmental footprint determined by its design, components, manufacture and reuse. They also highlight alternative materials, such as eggshells, expired rice, seaweed and hazelnut shells that can be used to create products in a sustainable way. In the Recycling Plastic section, Saudi company Cyan reveals how recycled plastics can be used to make colorful bowls, furniture and utensils.

Updated 04 November 2021

RIYADH: Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif on Wednesday said that the ministry is making progress in its efforts to achieve the aims of Saudi Vision 2030, including a shift to the digitalization of all its procedures and services.
Speaking at the seventh Absher Forum for E-transactions, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Riyadh, he said that technology is an increasingly important part of all aspects of daily life, and that its use in the labor and business arenas has improved services in terms of speed, accuracy and efficiency, and made them more easily accessible to people regardless of location.
The minister also announced the launch of several e-services for citizens and residents.

Updated 04 November 2021
Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mubarak has recently been tasked to chair the Standing Committee on Standards Implementation at the Financial Stability Board.
The SCSI undertakes FSB peer reviews of its members, encourages global adherence to international financial standards, and reports on members’ progress in implementing the standards and other commitments agreed upon by the G20 and FSB.
Last January, King Salman appointed Al-Mubarak as governor of the Saudi Central Bank, or SAMA. It was Al-Mubarak’s second stint as the central bank chief. Earlier, he served there from December 2011 to May 2016.
Al-Mubarak obtained a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas, in the US. He obtained master’s degrees in business administration, engineering management, and accounting and taxation. He obtained a Ph.D. in business administration at the University of Houston, Texas.
Al-Mubarak has worked in several key positions in the Saudi economic sector and has accumulated years of experience in the private sector. He also served as chairman of the board of the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul, from 2003 to 2011. Before his appointment as SAMA chief, Al-Mubarak served as a minister of state and a member of the Saudi Cabinet since 2018. He was also the Kingdom’s G20 sherpa.
He has been a royal court adviser since 2015 and secretary-general of the G20 Saudi Secretariat. He also served as a non-executive member of the SABIC board of directors’ investment committee from 2017 to 2019. Al-Mubarak was a member of the Saudi Shoura Council from 1999 to 2005.
He served on the board of several companies, including Al-Alamiya Insurance, Al-Malaz Group (2000 to 2002), Mobily (1998 to 2003), Saudi Hollandi Bank, National Industrialization, and the Saudi Telecom Co.

Updated 04 November 2021
RIYDAH: Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, assistant general supervisor for operations and programs at the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Tuesday met with a delegation from the International Organization for Migration.

Carmela Godeau, IOM’s Middle East and North Africa regional director, headed the delegation during the meeting at the KSrelief headquarters in Riyadh.

Al-Baiz highlighted the humanitarian projects implemented by KSrelief, in cooperation with IOM, that aim to provide the world’s refugees and displaced persons with aid.

During the meeting, the two parties also discussed KSrelief efforts to support the displaced Rohingya people in Bangladesh and Malaysia with shelter, protection, education, and healthcare. Yemeni refugees of Djibouti’s Abkh refugee camp and Syrian refugees were also discussed.

The two sides also discussed their joint projects along with means to boost bilateral cooperation. Godeau commended the Kingdom’s humanitarian efforts and the important role it is playing in its partnership with IOM.

