DiplomaticQuarter: Peruvian envoy praises rich heritage of Riyadh library

RIYADH: Ambassador of Peru José Luis Salinas Montes praised the great scientific and cultural patrimony of Riyadh’s King Fahd National Library in a recent visit.
In a statement on its Facebook page, the Peruvian Embassy said: “On Oct. 25, Peru’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia delivered to the secretary-general of the King Fahd National Library a set of works representing our culture and discussed the possibilities of cultural cooperation with that institution.
“Our Saudi friends will now be able to learn a little more about Peru and its literary, artistic and intellectual heritage. Culture is the best way to bring peoples closer together and strengthen bonds of friendship,” it added.
The library’s Secretary-General Dr. Mansour A. Al-Zamil, who recently received the Peruvian ambassador and his accompanying delegation, said that the King Fahd National Library is an important destination for ambassadors to learn about the history and culture of Saudi Arabia.
Throughout the tour, the ambassador learned about the library’s goals and cultural and scientific activities. He also visited the exhibition of national documents and paintings by Saudi artists, as well as the public halls, studies department, reference services, and Kingdom Information Center.
At the end of the visit, gifts were exchanged, with Al-Zamil presenting the ambassador with a commemorative shield and some publications.
Saudi energy minister and Nigerian petroleum minister discuss global oil market
Meanwhile, Nigeria's president left Madinah heading to Jeddah
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman held talks with Nigerian Minister State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva in the capital, Riyadh, on Wednesday.
During the meeting, they discussed the global oil market, and strengthening joint cooperation among the OPEC countries to maintain market stability.
Meanwhile, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari left Madinah on Wednesday heading to Jeddah, after he visited and performed prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque.
Saudi Arabia elected chair of commission on regional fisheries
Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
SPA
RIYADH: The Regional Commission for Fisheries of the Food and Agriculture Organization has elected Saudi Arabia as chair of the eleventh session, for three years, by unanimous vote.
The Kingdom is represented in the RECOFI by Dr. Ali Al-Sheikhi, CEO of the National Fisheries Development Program. He also serves as director general of the General Department of Fisheries at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and as president-elect of RECOFI.
The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said that the Kingdom’s election came due to its prominent role — regionally and globally — in the fishing industry and its efforts to protect the environment, and preserve the sustainability of natural and marine resources.
It said that RECOFI aims to encourage the development, conservation, management, best use of living marine resources and the sustainable development of the aquaculture sector within its work area. It also reviews economic and social aspects of the fishing industry and recommends measures to develop natural resources.
In recent years, the efforts of the Kingdom in fishery conservation have resulted in an increase in the volume of seafood production, amounting to about 85,000 tons in fisheries and 100,000 tons in aquaculture.
TIRANA: The Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh met the speaker of the parliament of Albania, Lindita Nikolla, in Tirana on Wednesday.
During the meeting, Nikolla stressed the strength and the depth of the relations that bind her country with the Kingdom.
She praised the great development and openness to the world that the Kingdom enjoys thanks to the efforts of its leadership.
Nikolla hoped for further cooperation between the two countries in various fields, expressing her wish to visit Saudi Arabia soon.
She also commended the cooperation between the Islamic Sheikhdom of Albania and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance in all areas of common concern.
Al-Asheikh stressed the Kingdom’s keenness to build and strengthen ties of friendship and cooperation with Albania in relation to Islamic affairs.
He conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and their sincere wishes to the government and the Albanian people for greater progress and peaceful living.
He said that “the Kingdom, under its leadership, aspires to build bridges of communication and enhance means of cooperation to achieve mutual interest of both countries.
“The Kingdom’s message is clear and simple: To show that Islam is the religion of tolerance, beauty and moderation.”
On Tuesday, Albanian President Ilir Meta met the visiting Saudi minister.
During the meeting, the president praised the Kingdom’s role in supporting Albania in the most difficult situations. He also praised the great Islamic values that the Kingdom calls for and the cooperation with his country to promote them.
Saudi Arabia takes part in IAEA’s nuclear emergency drill
The 36-hour exercise was one of the most complex emergency exercise organized by the IAEA in terms of the diversity of procedures
76 countries and 12 international organizations participated in the ConvEx-3 exercise
Updated 15 min 12 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia took part in an international exercise organized by the UN nuclear watchdog agency to practice for a severe nuclear emergency.
The ConvEx-3 drill was held at the UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant on Tuesday and included 76 member states of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in addition to 12 international organizations, SPA reported.
The 36-hour exercise was one of the most complex emergency exercise organized by the IAEA in terms of the diversity of procedures.
The exercise tested the national system for preparedness and response to a nuclear emergency. It also highlighted the Kingdom’s capabilities to respond to this type of nuclear accident at the international level.
The event was held under the chairmanship of the General Directorate of Civil Defense.
As a result of the drill, recommendations included a number of procedures related to communication with the Saudi embassy in the UAE and foreign embassies inside the Kingdom.
They also included tightening security measures at Al-Batha port on the Saudi-Emirati border, and intensifying operations to monitor contaminated food and goods entering and leaving through the port.
Ancient meets modern as the ‘smart farmers’ of Jouf reap a rich olive harvest
Updated 21 min 32 sec ago
Nada Hameed
JOUF: Olive oil, the green elixir and a staple in Saudi households, is getting a production boost as farmers in the northern Jouf region — the “food basket of the Kingdom” — adopt high-tech methods to get the most out of their traditional olive groves.
Olive trees have their roots in the cradle of civilization. Cultivated even before the invention of written language, distinctive tree varieties spread to Iran, Syria and Palestine, and throughout the Mediterranean basin.
With its fertile soil and moderate climate, the Jouf region in the north of the Kingdom has become Saudi Arabia’s biggest producer of olive oil, and is home to vast orchards holding millions of trees.
Throughout history, the humble olive has been associated with prosperity. But olive oil has always been much more than just a delicious part of the daily diet, and is a valuable and intrinsic part of Arab culture and heritage.
Arab News traveled north and visited the Busita farm, also known as the “Million Tree Farm,” whose owner, Nasser Al-Hamad, shared his story of swapping a career as an Islamic studies teacher in Riyadh for life in the world of agriculture.
Al-Hamad researched and planned his farming project for years before planting 160,000 olive trees imported from Spain through the Agromillora company.
His efforts have borne fruit and he is now regarded as one of the best farmers in the region.
Throughout history, the humble olive has been associated with prosperity. But olive oil has always been much more than just a delicious part of the daily diet, and is a valuable and intrinsic part of Arab culture and heritage.
“I grew up between farms and in a family full of farmers, so I was already familiar with planting methods for many crops,” he told Arab News.
Al-Hamad decided to grow Spanish olive trees in high-density groves, a more economical and productive model that also delivered high-quality crops and flavor.
“When my family started their farming business in Jouf city, the quality of olive oil caught my attention. We did not depend on the Spanish olive oil for daily use, and it was only used for medical prescriptions. However, I found out that it has a nuttier and richer fruity flavor and a sweeter taste than other types,” he said.
“When you eat it in the early morning, it gives the body a kick-start for the day.”
The journey that led to the Million Tree Farm began with a single step.
“I started with a small orchard of the available olive trees, then I started my research, including visiting international farms and agricultural experts all over Europe,” Al-Hamad said.
In 2018, 160,000 trees, all of the Arbequina variety, were planted as the first stage of the “Million Tree” project.
“The trees are watered through pressure-regulated irrigation networks for four years, resulting in significant growth, heavy branches to support the fruit and excellent productivity,” he said.
“I have been to China, different countries in Europe, and I have met some of the biggest dealers in the field. It turned out that Busita is the best, in terms of quality, production and cost, thanks to different factors, such as the weather.”
INNUMBERS
160,000 - the number of trees planted in the first stage of the “Million Tree” project
10 kg - every 10 kg of olives yields one liter of high-quality olive oil
He added: “In other countries, rainfall in the harvest season can cause crop damage or increase in moisture level for the fruits, but not here.”
Al-Hamad said that every 10 kg of olives yields one liter of high-quality olive oil.
“This whole orchard is managed by one irrigation pump, and requires only one worker due to the use of modern technology,” he said.
Al-Hamad’s success has prompted him to launch another project, with plans to plant 700,000 trees in the next six months. Three types of Spanish olive tree — Arbequina, or “Queen of Arabia”; Arbosana, which translates as “Arabs of Sinai”; and Olea europaea, the European olive — will be used in the planting.
With a long-term goal in mind, the “smart farmer” is focusing on ways to conserve water, lower costs, and transform the way olive oil is produced in the Kingdom in line with modern business principles.
“As I made a career in the farming industry, I found out that the farming process is easier now. My trip to Spain taught me that farming can also adopt technology that is more feasible than standard methods used in other countries.”
Al-Hamad’s methods result in lower costs, reduced water consumption and minimal use of labor, but the result is a consistent high-quality olive oil.
Olive trees thrive on little water, unlike palm trees, which require intensive watering.
Differences in trees sizes can be seen in some orchards due to variations in watering or uneven land.
However, Al-Hamad said: “I use a smart irrigation system that distributes water in equal amounts to reduce wastage. This system allows only two liters of water to be consumed in one hour, no matter the pressure level is. Hence, every tree has a single watering unit to guarantee all trees grow evenly.”
Harvesting olives usually requires a large workforce and is labor intensive. Crop quality can also be affected if olives are left in the sun before being collected.
Harnessing modern techniques, Al-Hamad relies on a mechanical olive harvester — or as he calls it, the “one-man mission machine” — to fulfil his vision.
“Instead of 500 workers harvesting the crop, I bought a high-density olive harvester that ensures gentle handling and seamless transport of the olive to the container and then to the olive press station.”
The olive harvest starts at the end of September and runs till early January. The harvester combs the olive trees and collects 50 tons of the crop every day.
To allow the harvesting machine to operate between each row, olive trees are trimmed to a standard three-meter width and 1.5-meter height. The crop is then transported through a belt conveyor while dusting and washing are carried out.
Olives are then “cold-pressed” at room temperature to extract the juice, resulting in the so-called olive paste, which is kneaded for 30 minutes until the oil is secreted. The liquid is then separated from the olive mixture, and the extracted juice separated into water and oil.
Pure fresh oil is filtered and stored immediately in cans and bottles ranging from one to 16 liters in volume.
“With persistence, planning and work, nothing is difficult,” Al-Hamad said. “In this project, I made sure to benefit from the climate, land and farming methods, all of which are studied and well planned.”
In 2021, Al-Hamad won the best farmer award in the Jouf region. His “Million Tree” brand, created to highlight the success of his project, also claimed the silver award in the Dubai olive oil competition.
“I pride myself, my family, and my country with this huge accomplishment in producing the finest olive oil in the world,” he said.
“The government’s appreciation for the success of my project encouraged me to think about transforming agriculture into an industry and becoming the most advanced olive oil manufacturer in the world.”