Death toll in Lagos high-rise collapse rises to 36 – emergency services

Death toll in Lagos high-rise collapse rises to 36 – emergency services
Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble of the collapsed 21-storey apartment building under construction in Lagos, Nigeria on Nov. 3, 2021. (AP)
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

Death toll in Lagos high-rise collapse rises to 36 – emergency services

Death toll in Lagos high-rise collapse rises to 36 – emergency services
  • ‘So far, 36 people – 33 males and three females – have been confirmed dead, while there were nine survivors’
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

LAGOS: The death toll in a collapsed high-rise in an upscale area of Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos has risen to 36, the emergency services said Thursday.
“So far, 36 people — 33 males and three females — have been confirmed dead, while there were nine survivors,” Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, general manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said.

Topics: Nigeria

US blacklists Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware

US blacklists Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

US blacklists Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware

US blacklists Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware
  • NSO was engulfed in controversy over reports that thousands were listed as potential targets of its Pegasus software
  • Smartphones infected with Pegasus are essentially turned into pocket spying devices
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
WASHINGTON: US authorities on Wednesday put the Israeli maker of the Pegasus spyware at the center of a scandal over surveillance of journalists and officials on a blacklist of restricted companies.
The company, NSO, was engulfed in controversy over reports that tens of thousands of human rights activists, journalists, politicians and business executives worldwide were listed as potential targets of its Pegasus software.
Smartphones infected with Pegasus are essentially turned into pocket spying devices, allowing the user to read the target’s messages, look through their photos, track their location and even turn on their camera without them knowing.
“These tools have... enabled foreign governments to conduct transnational repression, which is the practice of authoritarian governments targeting dissidents, journalists and activists outside of their sovereign borders to silence dissent,” the US Commerce Department said in a statement.
NSO fired back at the decision, saying its “technologies support US national security interests and policies by preventing terrorism and crime.”
“We will advocate for this decision to be reversed,” a NSO spokesperson said, adding its compliance controls have resulted in “multiple terminations of contacts with government agencies that misused our products.”
Washington also targeted Israeli company Candiru, as well as Singapore-based Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE (COSEINC) and Russian firm Positive Technologies that were accused of trafficking in hacking tools.
The companies’ addition to the so-called “entity list” means exports to them from US organizations are restricted — and it is now far harder for American researchers to sell them information or technology.
In a statement, Positive Technologies said the listing would have “little or no effect on our business” and did not come as a surprise.
“We sincerely believe that geopolitics should not be an obstacle to the technological development of society, and we will continue to do what we do best — to ensure cybersecurity on a global scale,” it said on its website.
COSEINC did not respond to a request for comment.
Critics say the widespread availability of software like Pegasus now allows even cash-strapped authoritarian governments to effectively acquire their own highly invasive surveillance powers.
“NSO Group’s spyware is a tool of repression, which has been used around the world to violate human rights,” Danna Ingleton, deputy director of Amnesty Tech, said in a statement.
“This dangerous industry is out of control, and this must spell the end of the impunity spyware companies have so far enjoyed,” Ingleton added.
A key problem is that companies that supply spyware are left to judge what is an appropriate use of their technology and whether buyers can be trusted to honor restrictions.
“It’s pretty clear that most governments ignore those constraints and do what they believe to be in (their) self-interest,” said Oliver Tavakoli, chief technology officer at cybersecurity company Vectra.
UN experts have called for an international moratorium on the sale of surveillance technology until regulations are implemented to protect human rights following the Pegasus scandal.
Following the initial concern over Pegasus, a subsequent wave of worries emerged when iPhone maker Apple released a fix in September for a weakness that can allow the spyware to infect devices without users even clicking on a malicious message or link.
The so-called “zero-click” is able to silently corrupt the targeted device, and was identified by researchers at Citizen Lab, a cybersecurity watchdog organization in Canada.

Japan’s Fumio Kishida says he may act as foreign minister until new cabinet is formed

Japan’s Fumio Kishida says he may act as foreign minister until new cabinet is formed
Updated 14 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Japan’s Fumio Kishida says he may act as foreign minister until new cabinet is formed

Japan’s Fumio Kishida says he may act as foreign minister until new cabinet is formed
  • Incumbent foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi takes over a key ruling party post
Updated 14 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he may take on the role of foreign minister until a new cabinet is formed this month, as the incumbent foreign minister took over a key ruling party post.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) officially confirmed on Thursday Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi as the party’s secretary-general, the party’s number two post and a powerful role that includes shaping policy.
“Until the new cabinet, I am thinking of working as foreign minister as well,” Kishida, who previously served as foreign minister, told reporters.
Kishida led the LDP to better-than-expected election results on Sunday, with the party retaining its strong majority in the lower house.
Motegi said he would focus on tasks such as recovery of the pandemic-hit economy and party reform to enhance diversity, vowing to drive policy with speed.
“It is very important to show the LDP is changing, as we implement what we can do fast, while presenting the big picture,” Motegi said.
He said the ruling party would discuss details for extra budget with its junior coalition partner to create “rich, fulfilling” economic measures.
The parliament is set to convene a special session on Nov. 10 to confirm Kishida as prime minister. He is expected to name a new cabinet, which is likely to remain largely unchanged except for the post of foreign minister, shortly afterwards.

Topics: Japan Fumio Kishida

Australian man likely to be charged over girl who went missing from outback camp

Australian man likely to be charged over girl who went missing from outback camp
Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

Australian man likely to be charged over girl who went missing from outback camp

Australian man likely to be charged over girl who went missing from outback camp
  • Cleo Smith was last seen in her family’s tent in the early hours of Octber 16
  • She was eventually found safe in a town about 100km south of the campsite
Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australian police said a 36-year-old man will likely be charged on Thursday with the disappearance of a four-year-old girl from an outback campsite who was eventually found safe in a locked house after missing for 18 days.
The man was taken to the hospital for an injury but he was now back at the police station and being interviewed by police, authorities said.
“There is still a lot of work to do ... the investigation continues,” Western Australia state Police Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde said during a media conference.
Cleo Smith was last seen in her family’s tent in the early hours of Oct. 16 at the remote Blowholes Shacks campsite in Macleod, sparking an extensive 18-day search involving land and air crews, roadblocks and CCTV footage.
She was eventually found safe early on Wednesday when police broke into a house in Carnarvon, a town about 100km south of the campsite on the far northwest coast of the state. The house is just 3km from her family home, Australian media reported.
Police on Thursday released an audio recording of when they entered the house and found Cleo in one of the rooms. “We’ve got her. We’ve got her,” an officer could be heard saying.
State Premier Mark McGowan said Cleo is a “very bright, upbeat, sweet little girl” and looked “very well adjusted” considering the ordeal, after meeting the family.
#CleoSmith has been trending on Twitter since Wednesday with a photo posted by the police of a smiling Cleo waving from her hospital bed getting nearly 54,000 likes. Many landmarks in Perth, the Western Australia state capital, were lit up in blue on Wednesday night to thank the police for helping find Cleo.

Topics: Australia

US embassy in Ethiopia allows voluntary departure of some staff, family

US embassy in Ethiopia allows voluntary departure of some staff, family
Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

US embassy in Ethiopia allows voluntary departure of some staff, family

US embassy in Ethiopia allows voluntary departure of some staff, family
  • US ‘gravely concerned’ about the escalating violence and expansion of hostilities
  • Ethiopia declared a state of emergency, with forces from the northern region of Tigray threatening to advance on the capital
Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

NAIROBI: The US embassy in Ethiopia has authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency government staff and family members because of armed conflict, it said on its website, as rebel forces in the north make advances.
The decision came after the United States said on Wednesday it was “gravely concerned” about the escalating violence and expansion of hostilities, repeating a call for a halt to military operations in favor of cease-fire talks.
“The (State) Department authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members of emergency and non-emergency employees from Ethiopia due to armed conflict, civil unrest, and possible supply shortages,” the embassy said in a statement.
Travel to Ethiopia is unsafe and further escalation is likely, it added.
“The government of Ethiopia has previously restricted or shut down Internet, cellular data, and phone services during and after civil unrest,” it said.
Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to a telephone call seeking comment on the US embassy statement.
On Tuesday, Ethiopia declared a state of emergency, with forces from the northern region of Tigray threatening to advance on the capital, Addis Ababa.
Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, is expected to arrive in Addis Ababa to press for a halt to military operations in the north and to seek the start of cease-fire talks.
On Wednesday, Britain urged its citizens to review their need to stay in Ethiopia and consider leaving while commercial options were available.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed pledged to bury his government’s enemies “with our blood” as rebellious Tigrayan forces and their Oromo allies threaten to advance on Addis Ababa.
Abiy was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for settling Ethiopia’s longtime conflict with Eritrea.
An earlier call to “bury” the enemy in a statement posted on Abiy’s official Facebook page over the weekend was removed by the platform for violating its policies against inciting and supporting violence, the company said.
Tigrayan forces are in the town of Kemise in Amhara state, 325 km (200 miles) from the capital, a spokesman for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Getachew Reda, told Reuters late on Wednesday, pledging to minimize casualties in their drive to take Addis Ababa.
“We don’t intend to shoot at civilians and we don’t want bloodshed. If possible we would like the process to be peaceful.”
A regional analyst in touch with the parties to the war and who spoke on condition of anonymity said the TPLF was likely to hold off on any advance on Addis Ababa until they secured the highway running from neighboring Djibouti to the capital.
That requires seizing the town of Mille. Getachew said on Tuesday that Tigrayan forces were closing in on Mille. 

Topics: Ethiopia US

Indians celebrate festival of light amid COVID-19 fears

Indians celebrate festival of light amid COVID-19 fears
Updated 04 November 2021
AP

Indians celebrate festival of light amid COVID-19 fears

Indians celebrate festival of light amid COVID-19 fears
  • Last year, celebrations in India were upended by a renewed spike in COVID-19 infections
  • On Thursday, the country recorded over 12,000 new coronavirus cases and 461 deaths
Updated 04 November 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: Indians across the country began celebrating Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Thursday amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and rising air pollution.
Diwali is typically celebrated by socializing and exchanging gifts with family and friends. Many light oil lamps or candles to symbolize a victory of light over darkness, and fireworks are set off as part of the celebrations.
Last year, celebrations in India were upended by a renewed spike in COVID-19 infections, but festivities this year seem to be back. Even though the government has asked people to avoid large gatherings, markets have been buzzing ahead of Diwali, with eager crowds buying flowers, lanterns and candles.
As dusk fell on Wednesday, over 900,000 earthen lamps were lit and kept burning for 45 minutes in the northern city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh state, retaining the Guinness World Record it set last year. As part of the Diwali celebrations, the city last year lit 606,569 oil lamps.
The lamps were lit at Ram ki Pauri, at the banks of Saryu River, a stunning spectacle for thousands of visitors who thronged its shores while ignoring coronavirus social distancing norms. A laser and fireworks show followed, illuminating the city’s lanes and river banks. Thousands of city residents also lit lamps at their houses and temples.
The festival is being celebrated at a time when India’s pandemic crisis has largely subsided.
On Thursday, the country recorded over 12,000 new coronavirus cases and 461 deaths, a far cry from earlier this year when India buckled under a few hundred thousand new infections every day. Overall, it has recorded more than 35 million infections and over 459,000 deaths, according to the Health Ministry. These figures, as elsewhere, are likely undercounts.
Even states where infections were swelling a few weeks ago, such as Kerala along the tropical Malabar Coast, have seen a sustained decline. India also celebrated administering its billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose last month, further boosting confidence that life is returning to normal.
Still, experts have warned that the festival season could bring a renewed spike in infections if COVID-19 health measures aren’t enforced.
There are also worries over air pollution, which typically shrouds northern India under a toxic grey smog at this time as temperatures dip and winter settles in.
On Diwali night, people also lit up the sky with firecrackers — their smoke causing pollution that takes days to clear.
While there is no nationwide ban on bursting firecrackers, a number of states have imposed restrictions to stem the pollution, with some allowing their residents to light green crackers for a certain number of hours. Green crackers produce lesser emissions than normal firecrackers. In the past, similar bans have often been flouted.

Topics: Coronavirus

