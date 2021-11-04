You are here

  • Home
  • Britain approves Merck’s COVID-19 pill in world first

Britain approves Merck’s COVID-19 pill in world first

Britain approves Merck’s COVID-19 pill in world first
Britain has granted a conditional authorization to Merck’s coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19. It is the first country to OK the treatment yet not clear how quickly the pill would be available. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jwu3g

Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

Britain approves Merck’s COVID-19 pill in world first

Britain approves Merck’s COVID-19 pill in world first
  • Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency recommended the drug, molnupiravir, for use in people with mild to moderate COVID-19
  • The green light is the first for an oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19
Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Britain on Thursday became the first country in the world to approve a potentially game-changing COVID-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by US-based Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, in a boost to the fight against the pandemic.
Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommended the drug, molnupiravir, for use in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness, such as obesity, older age diabetes, and heart disease.
It will be administered as soon as possible following a positive COVID-19 test and within five days of the onset of symptoms, the regulator said, citing clinical data.
The green light is the first for an oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 and the first for a COVID-19 drug that will be administered widely in the community. US advisers will meet this month to vote on whether molnupiravir should be authorized.
Treatments to tackle the pandemic, which has killed more than 5.2 million people worldwide, have so far focused mainly on vaccines. Other options, including Gilead’s infused antiviral remdesivir and generic steroid dexamethasone, are generally only given after a patient has been hospitalized.
Merck’s Molnupiravir has been closely watched since data last month showed it could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of developing severe COVID-19 when given early in the illness.
Molnupiravir, which will be branded as Lagevrio in Britain, is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and is taken twice a day for five days.
Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the National Health Service (NHS) in England, said the drug would be administered to patients at higher risk of complications as Britain heads into one of the most challenging winters ever.
A wider rollout will follow if it is clinically and cost effective in reducing hospitalizations and death, he added.
“We are now working across government and the NHS to urgently get this treatment to patients initially through a national study so we can collect more data on how antivirals work in a mostly vaccinated population,” UK vaccines minister Maggie Throup told parliament.
The speedy approval in Britain, which was also the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, comes as it struggles to tame soaring infections.
Britain has about 40,000 daily cases of COVID-19, according to the latest seven-day average. That is second only to the roughly 74,000 a day in the United States, which has five times more people, and has fueled criticism of the government’s decision to abandon most pandemic-related restrictions
Data released on Wednesday night showed COVID-19 prevalence in England hit its highest level on record last month, led by a high numbers of cases in children and a surge in the south-west of the country.
Pressure is growing on the government to implement its “Plan B” aimed at protecting the NHS from unsustainable demands, involving mask mandates, vaccine passes and work-from-home orders.
Many other big economies, including Germany, France and Israel, have either retained some basic COVID-19 measures like mask mandates or reintroduced them in response to rising cases.
The UK government has said its focus remains on administering vaccine boosters and inoculating 12 to 15-year-olds.
“With no compromises on quality, safety and effectiveness, the public can trust that the MHRA has conducted a robust and thorough assessment of the data (on molnupiravir),” MHRA chief June Raine said in a statement.
Last month, Britain agreed a deal with Merck to secure 480,000 courses of molnupiravir.
Professor Penny Ward, an independent pharmaceutical physician, welcomed the approval, but said the NHS needed to outline its plans for rollout and cautioned that supplies were likely to be tight given the strong global demand.
“Comments made by Javid today suggest that it may be made available via a clinical trial, presumably to investigate its effectiveness in vaccinated patients with breakthrough infections, as the original study incorporated unvaccinated adults,” she said.
If given to everyone becoming unwell, the nearly half a million courses would not last very long given the more than 40,000 current daily case rate, she said.
In a separate statement, Merck said it expected to produce 10 million courses of the treatment by the end of this year, with at least 20 million set to be manufactured in 2022.
The US based drugmaker’s shares were up 2.1 percent at $90.54 before the market open.
Pfizer and Roche are also racing to develop easy-to-administer antiviral pills for COVID-19. Pfizer last month began a large study of its oral antiviral drug for the prevention of COVID-19 in people exposed to the coronavirus.
Merck’s molnupiravir is also being studied in a late-stage trial for preventing infection.
Viral sequencing done so far has shown molnupiravir is effective against all variants of the coronavirus, Merck has said, including the more-infectious Delta, which is responsible for the worldwide surge in hospitalizations and deaths recently.
While it is not yet clear when Merck will deliver doses to Britain, the company has said it is committed to providing timely access to its drug globally with plans for tiered pricing aligned with a country’s ability to pay.
Merck is also in talks with generic drugmakers about expanding manufacturing licenses to build supply of the treatment.
Antibody cocktails like those from Regeneron and Eli Lilly have also been approved for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, but have to be given intravenously.

Topics: US COVID-19 antiviral pill Merck & Co. Merck

Related

Philippines to receive 300,000 courses of Merck’s COVID-19 pill
World
Philippines to receive 300,000 courses of Merck’s COVID-19 pill
Merck pill seen as ‘a huge advance’, raises hope of preventing COVID-19 deaths
World
Merck pill seen as ‘a huge advance’, raises hope of preventing COVID-19 deaths

Italian senators establish Committee of Parliamentarians for a Free Iran

Italian senators establish Committee of Parliamentarians for a Free Iran
Updated 04 November 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian senators establish Committee of Parliamentarians for a Free Iran

Italian senators establish Committee of Parliamentarians for a Free Iran
  • Representatives from all political parties take part in launch event attended by Arab News
  • Italian Ex-FM: Committee’s goal is ‘free, secular, nuclear-free Iran’
Updated 04 November 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italian senators have established the Committee of Parliamentarians for a Free Iran.

The initiative, launched by Sen. Roberto Rampi of the Democratic Party, was presented at an event attended by Arab News in the Italian Senate.

A dozen senators belonging to all political parties took part in the event, which was attended remotely by Maryam Rajavi, president of the opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran.

Speaking to Arab News, Rampi expressed hope for “maximum support from the Italian Parliament” for the committee, which aims “to support the rights of Iranian men and women.”

Former Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi di Sant’Agata said the committee is “an extremely important signal to achieve the goal of a free, secular, nuclear-free Iran. Italian foreign policy should cooperate to achieve this goal.”

He added: “Crimes against justice in Iran are not tolerable. They must be punished. Italy must do like Switzerland and Sweden, which have brought criminals like (Iranian President Ebrahim) Raisi before national and international judicial bodies.”

Sen. Stefania Pezzopane of the Democratic Party said: “In Iran, women are excluded from human rights, and dozens of them are executed every year. We hope that the Italian Parliament will be the first parliament in Europe to honor those women who were victims of the Iranian regime.”

Support for women in Iran was also expressed by Sen. Virginia Tiraboschi of the Forza Italia party. “They fight a very difficult battle there, and there’s no doubt that we’re on their side,” she said.

Sen. Enrico Aimi, also of Forza Italia, stressed “the need for the unity of all political forces in support of the promotion of freedom and human rights in Iran.”

Rajavi said: “In Italy in recent years, there have been many demonstrations in defense of human rights in Iran. I’m very thankful for the unity among MPs in Italy in standing with the Iranian people.”

Topics: Italy Committee of Parliamentarians for a Free Iran Sen. Roberto Rampi Maryam Rajavi National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)

Related

Iranian weapons stockpile poses ‘major threat’ to Middle East and beyond, NCRI conference hears
Middle-East
Iranian weapons stockpile poses ‘major threat’ to Middle East and beyond, NCRI conference hears
Italian Senate shows Berlusconi the door
World
Italian Senate shows Berlusconi the door

UK gave Iranian leader’s office over £100,000 in COVID-19 grants

UK gave Iranian leader’s office over £100,000 in COVID-19 grants
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

UK gave Iranian leader’s office over £100,000 in COVID-19 grants

UK gave Iranian leader’s office over £100,000 in COVID-19 grants
  • London-based Islamic Centre of England received almost $150,000 in taxpayer money
  • Its website declares Britain ‘the little Satan’ and has hosted a vigil for Qassem Soleimani
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The personal representative office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was given over £100,000 ($136,000) in grants as part of Britain’s COVID-19 job-retention scheme, company accounts show.

The UK’s registry of company financial information, Companies House, showed last month that the Islamic Centre of England received £109,476 in funding.

The London-based center serves as an office for Khamenei’s representative in the UK, and also operates as a mosque and community center.

It qualified for British taxpayer money because it operates as a company under UK law, and many of its activities — such as worship — were forced to stop during the pandemic lockdowns.

It is not clear how many employees benefited from the government funds, the provision of which is likely to prove controversial given the strained relationship between the UK and Iran. The center’s own website declares Britain a hostile power, dubbing it “the little Satan.”

During lockdown, the center — which is also registered as a charity — was criticized by the UK’s charity watchdog for hosting a vigil in memory of Qassem Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force.

Killed in a US airstrike in January 2020, Soleimani was widely considered a terrorist in the West and across most of the Middle East, but hailed as a hero in Iran for his central role in orchestrating the country’s regional proxy wars.

One Iran-aligned speaker at the event said: “We work hard to make sure there will be many, many more Qassem Soleimanis. We aspire to become like him.”

The commission said of the vigil: “The event risked associating the charity with a speaker who may have committed an offence under the Terrorism Acts, as the speaker was filmed during the event appearing to praise and call for support for Soleimani.

“The trustees failed to intervene or provide a counter narrative. The following day the trustees organised a further event for Soleimani and published statements on the charity’s website offering condolence and praise for him.”

London and Tehran are currently embroiled in a bitter dispute over the fate of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman who has been detained in Iran for over five years.

Her husband Richard Ratcliffe is currently on hunger strike in an attempt to pressure the UK government to do more to bring her home.

Topics: Iran UK Coronavirus

Related

Iran’s Khamenei says Biden has same demands as Trump on nuclear issue
Middle-East
Iran’s Khamenei says Biden has same demands as Trump on nuclear issue
Iran’s Khamenei says halting Covid ‘urgent’ priority
Middle-East
Iran’s Khamenei says halting Covid ‘urgent’ priority

Brazilian city to become halal tourist destination

Brazilian city to become halal tourist destination
Updated 04 November 2021
Eduardo Campos Lima

Brazilian city to become halal tourist destination

Brazilian city to become halal tourist destination
  • Arabs make up 7% of the population of Foz do Iguaçu, famous for its waterfalls
  • ‘We want to make Muslims feel comfortable with their families,’ mayor tells Arab News
Updated 04 November 2021
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: The city of Foz do Iguaçu, a top travel destination in Brazil, welcomed more than 2 million visitors in 2019, most of them drawn to the Iguaçu Falls, one of the largest waterfalls in South America.

After a dramatic decline in visits caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the city is preparing to become a halal tourist center and attract Muslims from all over the world.

The idea did not come from nowhere. Part of a tri-border area along with the neighboring cities of Puerto Iguazú in Argentina and Ciudad del Este in Paraguay, Foz do Iguaçu has an Arab population of 20,000 — about 7 percent of its 260,000 inhabitants — many of them Muslim. Thousands of Arabs also live on the Paraguayan side.

The Omar ibn Al-Khattab Mosque, a major Islamic place of worship in Latin America, is the most visible sign of Arabs’ historical presence in the region.

Foz do Iguaçu has numerous Arab-owned restaurants and shops, and the traditional city tour offered by local travel guides includes an “Arab itinerary.”

Ali Saifi, CEO of Cdial Halal, a halal certification company in Brazil, said: “Those are great advantages for us. There’s already a great halal infrastructure in order to serve the local community. We just need to take those principles to hotels, with the government’s help.”

Saifi was one of the masterminds behind the project, and with an eye on the 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide, the city’s Mayor Chico Brasileiro promptly accepted the idea.

“Our city has one of the world’s natural wonders, which will certainly attract many Muslims,” Brasileiro told Arab News.

“We want to expand their permanency here by making them feeling comfortable with their families.”

Feeling comfortable during international trips to non-Muslim countries can be hard sometimes, said local Sheikh Oussama El-Zahed.

“Food is a major concern when a Muslim travels abroad. Especially when we’re with our families, we get very anxious about it. The idea here is to offer a 100 percent halal travel package,” he added.

After 21 years living in Latin America, Moroccan-born Sheikh Abderrahman Agdaou knows very well the importance of having halal food available while abroad.

“Many people in Latin America just don’t think that there’s pork in several common food items. The same is true of alcohol,” he told Arab News.

Agdaou lived in Chile and Costa Rica before settling in El Salvador in 2005. In these countries, he has always alerted Muslim communities that apparently harmless dishes such as pupusas, the traditional Salvadoran flatbread, may have been cooked in lard, which is made from pork fat. “You have to be alert all the time,” he said.

Agdaou had trouble with such issues several times in Latin America. He recalled once having no food options during a 14-hour-flight from Morocco to Chile in 2000.

“As I always do, I’d previously asked the airline for halal food. I don’t know if they failed to do so out of neglect or prejudice,” he said, adding that the creation of a halal tourist destination in Brazil is something to celebrate.

“I’m glad our Muslim brothers in South America are launching such a relevant initiative. We have a right to be relaxed during our leisure time,” he said.

Cdial Halal will offer training to Foz do Iguaçu’s tourism industry employees in halal food and in best practices to welcome Muslims. Hotels will not only have a halal menu, but also special places for Muslim prayers.

Tour agent Patrik Dinis, who offers an “Arab itinerary” to his clients in Foz do Iguaçu and Ciudad del Este, told Arab News: “Brazilian tourists are very interested in getting to know the Arab culture in the city (Foz do Iguaçu). It’s visible everywhere, from the mosque to Arab schools and women wearing a headscarf on the streets.” Muslims will “feel at home” in Foz do Iguaçu, he said.

Felipe Gonzales, president of the city’s Tourism Council, believes that few changes will have to be carried out.

“The most important step is to get the certification and open that market. We want to invite Muslims to be here with their families, and even to celebrate weddings here,” he said.

Brasileiro said he hopes for foreign investment, including from Arab countries, in Foz do Iguaçu’s hotel chain.

“We presented our project in Dubai (Expo), and I’m sure investors will come to our city in the near future,” he added.

Full implementation of the project may take a year, Saifi said, “but within six months we’ll certainly have advanced a lot, and the number of Muslim tourists will grow.”

Topics: Brazil halal tourism

Related

Brazil conference highlights Islamic tolerance, coexistence
Saudi Arabia
Brazil conference highlights Islamic tolerance, coexistence
Brazilians, including Arabs, remain divided on Bolsonaro
World
Brazilians, including Arabs, remain divided on Bolsonaro

Death toll in Lagos high-rise collapse rises to 36 – emergency services

Death toll in Lagos high-rise collapse rises to 36 – emergency services
Updated 04 November 2021
AFP

Death toll in Lagos high-rise collapse rises to 36 – emergency services

Death toll in Lagos high-rise collapse rises to 36 – emergency services
  • ‘So far, 36 people – 33 males and three females – have been confirmed dead, while there were nine survivors’
Updated 04 November 2021
AFP

LAGOS: The death toll in a collapsed high-rise in an upscale area of Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos has risen to 36, the emergency services said Thursday.
“So far, 36 people — 33 males and three females — have been confirmed dead, while there were nine survivors,” Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, general manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said.

Topics: Nigeria

Related

Two more rescued from Lagos high-rise collapse
World
Two more rescued from Lagos high-rise collapse
Nigeria races to find survivors as 22 die in building collapse
World
Nigeria races to find survivors as 22 die in building collapse

US blacklists Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware

US blacklists Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware
Updated 04 November 2021
AFP

US blacklists Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware

US blacklists Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware
  • NSO was engulfed in controversy over reports that thousands were listed as potential targets of its Pegasus software
  • Smartphones infected with Pegasus are essentially turned into pocket spying devices
Updated 04 November 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: US authorities on Wednesday put the Israeli maker of the Pegasus spyware at the center of a scandal over surveillance of journalists and officials on a blacklist of restricted companies.
The company, NSO, was engulfed in controversy over reports that tens of thousands of human rights activists, journalists, politicians and business executives worldwide were listed as potential targets of its Pegasus software.
Smartphones infected with Pegasus are essentially turned into pocket spying devices, allowing the user to read the target’s messages, look through their photos, track their location and even turn on their camera without them knowing.
“These tools have... enabled foreign governments to conduct transnational repression, which is the practice of authoritarian governments targeting dissidents, journalists and activists outside of their sovereign borders to silence dissent,” the US Commerce Department said in a statement.
NSO fired back at the decision, saying its “technologies support US national security interests and policies by preventing terrorism and crime.”
“We will advocate for this decision to be reversed,” a NSO spokesperson said, adding its compliance controls have resulted in “multiple terminations of contacts with government agencies that misused our products.”
Washington also targeted Israeli company Candiru, as well as Singapore-based Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE (COSEINC) and Russian firm Positive Technologies that were accused of trafficking in hacking tools.
The companies’ addition to the so-called “entity list” means exports to them from US organizations are restricted — and it is now far harder for American researchers to sell them information or technology.
In a statement, Positive Technologies said the listing would have “little or no effect on our business” and did not come as a surprise.
“We sincerely believe that geopolitics should not be an obstacle to the technological development of society, and we will continue to do what we do best — to ensure cybersecurity on a global scale,” it said on its website.
COSEINC did not respond to a request for comment.
Critics say the widespread availability of software like Pegasus now allows even cash-strapped authoritarian governments to effectively acquire their own highly invasive surveillance powers.
“NSO Group’s spyware is a tool of repression, which has been used around the world to violate human rights,” Danna Ingleton, deputy director of Amnesty Tech, said in a statement.
“This dangerous industry is out of control, and this must spell the end of the impunity spyware companies have so far enjoyed,” Ingleton added.
A key problem is that companies that supply spyware are left to judge what is an appropriate use of their technology and whether buyers can be trusted to honor restrictions.
“It’s pretty clear that most governments ignore those constraints and do what they believe to be in (their) self-interest,” said Oliver Tavakoli, chief technology officer at cybersecurity company Vectra.
UN experts have called for an international moratorium on the sale of surveillance technology until regulations are implemented to protect human rights following the Pegasus scandal.
Following the initial concern over Pegasus, a subsequent wave of worries emerged when iPhone maker Apple released a fix in September for a weakness that can allow the spyware to infect devices without users even clicking on a malicious message or link.
The so-called “zero-click” is able to silently corrupt the targeted device, and was identified by researchers at Citizen Lab, a cybersecurity watchdog organization in Canada.

Topics: US Israel Pegasus spyware

Related

Pegasus spyware affair ‘completely unacceptable’ if true: EU chief
World
Pegasus spyware affair ‘completely unacceptable’ if true: EU chief
Israel defense minister to visit France to discuss spyware firm, Iran
Middle-East
Israel defense minister to visit France to discuss spyware firm, Iran

Latest updates

Lydia Ko, Carlota Ciganda share lead after first round of Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Lydia Ko, Carlota Ciganda share lead after first round of Aramco Saudi Ladies International
$1.5M face mask on display at Jewelry Salon at Riyadh Season
The face mask designed by Yvel is decorated with gold and 3,608 black and white diamonds. (Supplied)
US State Dept okays $650m potential missile deal for Saudi Arabia
US State Dept okays $650m potential missile deal for Saudi Arabia
Saudi border guards foil attempt to smuggle large quantity of khat in a water tanker
Saudi border guards foil attempt to smuggle large quantity of khat in a water tanker
Media watchdog calls on Turkish authorities to release Syrian journalist
Media watchdog calls on Turkish authorities to release Syrian journalist

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.