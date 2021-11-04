Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Marzouq, shared services strategic sourcing lead at the Industrialization and Energy Services Co.

Mohammed A. Al-Marzouq has been a shared services strategic sourcing lead at the Industrialization and Energy Services Co. since September.
He has served as acting supply chain manager at the Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Co. since August 2020. His responsibilities include building the procurement project plan for onshore and offshore projects to ensure all requirements are procured and delivered on time. He also builds the infrastructure of the strategic sourcing hub for the region to ensure an adequate supply of materials, services and qualified sources in every country.
Prior to that, Al-Marzouq was the sourcing and contracting unit head at the same company from July 2019 to July 2020 where he led the processes of identifying, qualifying and approving new suppliers by conducting site assessments and first-piece qualifications. This was achieved with the support of the quality and HSE team. It involved producing the infrastructure of strategic sourcing and contracting in all regions.
Al-Marzouq served as the inventory planning and order management lead at Baker Hughes from July 2018 to April 2019. In this role, he managed a $146 million inventory for pressure pump, drilling fluid, drill bit and wire line product lines, and maintained optimal stock levels to ensure their timely availability. He also established and executed the repair and returns process to improve productivity.
He held the position of supply and logistic unit head at Rawabi Electric from August 2014 to June 2018 and sourcing manager at Cooper Industries Middle East from July 2012 to July 2014. Al-Marzouq has also served in a number of companies at different positions including as a material manager, sourcing manager and project manager from October 2006 to July 2012.
Al-Marzouq received a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.
