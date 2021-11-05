You are here

UN Economic Commission for Africa allocates $30bn to support sovereign bonds liquidity

UN Economic Commission for Africa allocates $30bn to support sovereign bonds liquidity
RIYADH: The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) announced the launch of a $30 billion “Liquidity and Sustainability Mechanism” to support the liquidity of African sovereign bonds, SPA reported.

This came during the 26th session of the COP26 conference.

The Addis Ababa-based Committee clarified that the Liquidity and Sustainability Mechanism will provide African governments with a liquidity structure of the same quality as international standards, in order to meet the continent's needs regarding the issuance of sovereign bonds at the level of the euro bond market.

The UN committee stated that this mechanism aims to suggest to international private investors wishing to invest in Africa, "a strong environment and diversified investment opportunities". 

A first operation worth $200 million is expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2022, the committee said.

 

Topics: COP26

Saudi Arabia to discuss sustainability of global mining sector at Riyadh Summit in January, says Vice Minister

Saudi Arabia to discuss sustainability of global mining sector at Riyadh Summit in January, says Vice Minister
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to discuss sustainability of global mining sector at Riyadh Summit in January, says Vice Minister

Saudi Arabia to discuss sustainability of global mining sector at Riyadh Summit in January, says Vice Minister
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Sustainablility discussions will dominate the Future Mineral Summit scheduled in Riyadh for January 2021, the Vice Minister at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources told Arab News.

Khalid Al-Mudaifer added that the Saudi government will not allow companies to exploit any minerals if they are not sustainable and environmentally responsible, and if this cannot be guaranteed the resources "should be left in the ground." 

Referring to the meeting set to be held from Janaury 11-13, he said: "What we are going to talk 80% of the time is about how to do it environmentally, how to help the world do lower emission, electrify itself, have windmills, have solar farms," he said

Sustainability is an important pillar for mining, and with the mining regulations approved early this year, the sector is fully complying with ESG standards that includes environment preservation, social benefits to communities, and clear governance, because "the community needs to be served, to benefit, and to see they are taken care of," he said.

Topics: #mining

Capital Market Authority delists Al Khodari securities

Capital Market Authority delists Al Khodari securities
Updated 40 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Capital Market Authority delists Al Khodari securities

Capital Market Authority delists Al Khodari securities
Updated 40 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Capital Market Authority (CMA) issued its resolution to delist Abdullah A. M. Al-Khodari Sons Co.'s securities from the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

Al Khodari is a Saudi multifaceted general contracting company.

The decision came after the company's announcement on Tadawul on Thursday, that the Commercial Court of Appeal in Riyadh's supports the decision to end the financial restructuring procedure of the company and to open the liquidation procedure in accordance with Bankruptcy Law.

Topics: #tadawul Capital Market Authority (CMA)

StarCare, Abdul Latif Jameel Insurance merger to support industry, CEO says

StarCare, Abdul Latif Jameel Insurance merger to support industry, CEO says
Updated 48 min 59 sec ago
Jana Salloum

StarCare, Abdul Latif Jameel Insurance merger to support industry, CEO says

StarCare, Abdul Latif Jameel Insurance merger to support industry, CEO says
Updated 48 min 59 sec ago
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: The merger of Riyadh-based StarCare Insurance Brokers Co. and Jeddah-based Abdul Latif Jameel Insurance Brokers Co. (ALJIBC ) will support the fragmented industry, StarCare CEO Turki Alsudairy told Arab News. 

"When two companies that have full management merge, they are able to manage costs better, also, you will be able to attract more talent to the sector due to your larger size," Alsudairy said.

The merger between the two 100 percent Saudi-owned companies has already created the largest insurance intermediary in Saudi Arabia, he said.

He indicated that this merger comes in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 which aims to enhance the financial sector.

"We have over 75 insurance brokers in Saudi Arabia, and it is very fragmented market, he said. Consolidation will help companies as "you consolidate the human resource, the technical skills, the financial power, you are able to manage costs better," Alsudairy added. 

Topics: StarCare Abdul Latif Jameel Insurance #insurance

International board set-up to tackle 'greenwashing' by companies

International board set-up to tackle ‘greenwashing’ by companies
Updated 56 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

International board set-up to tackle ‘greenwashing’ by companies

International board set-up to tackle ‘greenwashing’ by companies
Updated 56 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A new international body will oversee companies’ environmental policies to ensure investors are not being duped by false sustainability claims known as 'greenwashing'.

The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) was revealed at the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, and is expected to commence work next year.

It will have offices in Montreal, London and San Francisco, and will secure funding from governments and businesses in a number of countries.

Erkki Liikane, chairman of the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation, welcomed the creation of the ISSB, and said investors need assurance that ‘greenwashing’ of non-environmentally friendly practices is being tackled.

“To properly assess . . . opportunities and risks [related to sustainability and climate change], investors require high-quality, transparent and globally comparable sustainability disclosures that are compatible with the financial statements,” he said.

Topics: COP26 Greenwashing

Q3 growth rate in Saudi Arabia to reach 5.7%: Capital Economics

Q3 growth rate in Saudi Arabia to reach 5.7%: Capital Economics
Updated 05 November 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI

Q3 growth rate in Saudi Arabia to reach 5.7%: Capital Economics

Q3 growth rate in Saudi Arabia to reach 5.7%: Capital Economics
Updated 05 November 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI

Saudi Arabia’s economy is expected to have grown by around 5.7 percent in this year's third quarter thanks to a more robust hydrocarbon sector output, Capital Economics said in a report.

The London-based firm added that the expected expansion would leave GDP approximately 1 percent above its pre-pandemic level.

The flash estimates for Saudi Q3 GDP will be published next week by the country's official statistics agency, but growth was only 0.7 percent in the previous quarter.

In September, oil production grew to 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), the highest level since April 2020. This corresponded to a yearly increase of 12.1 percent for oil output.

As for the research company's outlook, it indicated that increases in oil production, along with an easing of Covid restrictions and a loosened fiscal policy, will only boost recovery further.

Currently, Capital Economics forecasts GDP growth to be 2.5 percent this year and 7.3 percent in the next year. Its projections lie above the consensus.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy Capital Economics

