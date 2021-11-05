You are here

  • Home
  • INTERVIEW: ‘The single biggest change has been a decline in overall news consumption’ — Sunil John, ASDA’A BCW founder

INTERVIEW: ‘The single biggest change has been a decline in overall news consumption’ — Sunil John, ASDA’A BCW founder

INTERVIEW: ‘The single biggest change has been a decline in overall news consumption’ — Sunil John, ASDA’A BCW founder
The recently released 13th annual ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey aims to uncover the hopes, fears, and aspirations of young Arabs in 50 cities and territories. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zvafq

Updated 05 November 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

INTERVIEW: ‘The single biggest change has been a decline in overall news consumption’ — Sunil John, ASDA’A BCW founder

INTERVIEW: ‘The single biggest change has been a decline in overall news consumption’ — Sunil John, ASDA’A BCW founder
  • How largest source of news became one of most untrusted in just 1 year
Updated 05 November 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Social media, unsurprisingly, is the largest source of news for Arab youth but it is now more untrusted than television, according to a new study.

The recently released 13th annual ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey aimed to uncover the hopes, fears, and aspirations of young Arabs in 50 cities and territories across 17 states in the Middle East and North Africa region.

ASDA’A BCW is one of the leading public relations consultancies in the MENA region, and its survey findings were published in a whitepaper titled “Hope for the Future.” It dissected the sentiments of Arab youth in areas such as education and jobs, the role of government, emigration, gender rights, and media consumption.

Sunil John, Middle East president of BCW and founder of ASDA’A BCW, told Arab News: “The single biggest change has been a decline in overall news consumption.”




Sunil John, Middle East president of BCW and founder of ASDA’A BCW, blames the trend on the proliferation of negative news cycles prompted by the coronavirus disease pandemic.

The number of young Arabs getting their news via social media had decreased from 79 percent in 2020 to 61 percent this year. Similar declines were seen across all other channels too, with news consumption on TV falling by 13 percent, online by 21 percent, and newspapers by 12 percent from last year.

John blamed the trend on the proliferation of negative news cycles prompted by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“In almost all countries, across all the most common forms of consuming news, we saw a fall, suggesting that the negative news cycles of the pandemic era have weighed heavily on youth’s willingness to consume the news,” he said.

Despite the overall decline in news consumption, social media remained the largest source of news for young Arabs (61 percent) — a position it has held since 2018 — followed by TV (43 percent), online (34 percent), and newspapers (9 percent).

“This is another important trend to note: We’re seeing a change in the amount of news youth are consuming, but the mix, the channels they are using, have remained relatively stable. So social media continues to be more frequently used for news than TV, online news sources, or newspapers,” John added.

Print media attracted 27 percent of young Arab readers in 2019 but that figure was also steadily falling. John said that print’s declining readership did not necessarily diminish the importance of print media outlets.

“The key element that is changing is how they (Arab youth) consume that news; away from print to online and social sources.

“It is very likely that much of the news that youth are seeing online and via social media is from trusted print media outlets, so the importance of these outlets is not changing. And while we may see a decline in the print medium, online and social consumption offers new opportunities for newspapers as consumers look at news in different channels,” he added.

Despite social media commanding the largest share as a news source, it was ranked less trustworthy than TV, newspapers, and online news portals, with only 26 percent of those questioned saying that it was very trustworthy as a source of news.

Conversely, TV emerged as the most trustworthy, with 46 percent putting it in the very trustworthy category.

“Television will always remain important for the Arab world. For decades, television has brought the voice of the Arab street into Arab living rooms,” John said.

Even though Arab youth may be consuming TV differently, such as through social media or online platforms instead of the traditional screen, he noted that trust in television was expected to continue growing.

The study’s findings suggested that print and TV news outlets still enjoyed more trust — just not in the traditional form, creating an opportunity for brands to digitize their offerings.

It was considered likely that social media would carry on being the place where young Arabs spent most of their time, with 67 percent in the MENA region and 72 percent in Gulf Cooperation Council countries finding it difficult to disconnect from social media.

“This is a global issue, affecting the current generation of youth. While we recognize the value of social media in connecting Arab youth in the region and the world and broadening their horizons, excessive usage has had a strain on personality development, social skills, et cetera,” John added.

He pointed out that youth had become increasingly active in participation with brands. “Our recently released findings on climate change showed that more than half (56 percent) of Arab youth were willing to boycott a brand that was not acting responsibly about the environment.”

They also had increased expectations from brands when it came to topics such as employment practices and taxes, he said.

For years, brands had been placing increasing emphasis on corporate social responsibility and consumers were taking notice. But during the COVID-19 pandemic there had been a shift in consumers’ attitudes that had put brands’ CSR commitments to the test.

For example, while 75 percent of those quizzed for a GfK report noticed examples of companies being a force for good during the global health crisis, 78 percent had been able to spot firms that were trying to take advantage of the situation.

A separate survey by GlobalWebIndex found that since the virus outbreak, consumers had wanted brands to focus more on supporting people during the pandemic (56 percent), be eco-friendly (51 percent), and to back social causes (41 percent).

“There is no reason the youth won’t have such high expectations from brands in the social media space as well,” John added.

Topics: social media

Related

Social media is driving a new world of marketing, says major report
Media
Social media is driving a new world of marketing, says major report
Special Precious little has been done in the Arab world to hold Facebook and other social networking platforms to account for distributing extremist ideas, bigoted views and hate speech. (AFP/File Photo) graphic
Media
Social media platforms doing little to combat online hate speech in the Arab world: Experts 

Media watchdog calls on Turkish authorities to release Syrian journalist

Media watchdog calls on Turkish authorities to release Syrian journalist
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

Media watchdog calls on Turkish authorities to release Syrian journalist

Media watchdog calls on Turkish authorities to release Syrian journalist
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists urged Turkish authorities to release Syrian journalist Majed Shamaa and end deportation proceedings against him.

Shamaa, a reporter for the Dubai-based broadcaster Orient TV, was arrested by Turkish police at his home in downtown Istanbul and threatened with deportation, which will likely endanger his life.

“By arresting journalist Majed Shamaa and threatening him with deportation, Turkish authorities are not only showing a lack of sense of humor, but also an utter disregard for press freedom and human rights,” said Ignacio Miguel Delgado, the Middle East and North Africa representative for the CPJ.

“Turkish authorities must immediately release Shamaa, stop his deportation, and allow Syrian journalists in Turkey to do their jobs freely and without fear of reprisal.”

Shamaa is reportedly facing deportation to Syria for inciting hatred and insulting the Turkish people in a satirical video he produced as part of a news program.

The video in question is an episode of the program “Street Poll” in which Shamaa interviewed Syrians in Istanbul about the so-called banana wars.

Banana wars are a dispute over standards of living in the city sparked by a viral video of a Turkish man claiming that he could not afford bananas but saw Syrians buying many of them.

Following that clip, Syrians shared videos and pictures on social media platforms of themselves eating bananas, which prompted Turkish authorities to arrest several Syrians for alleged provocation and incitement to hatred.

The journalist and his lawyer explained to the public prosecutor that Shamaa is a journalist and deportation would endanger his life, and the prosecutor ordered for him to be released. However, deportation proceedings against him were already under way.

In a letter Shamaa wrote to Orient TV, the journalist said the staff at the Gaziantep deportation center had forced him to sign and fingerprint deportation papers, even though they knew that he did not want to be deported.

Topics: Turkey Majed Shamaa

Related

US journalist detained in Myanmar hit with third charge – lawyer
Media
US journalist detained in Myanmar hit with third charge – lawyer
Aghaei tweeted that he had been convicted of “spreading propaganda against the system.” (File/Twitter)
Media
Media watchdog condemns the imprisonment of Iranian journalist

Facebook removes Ethiopian PM’s post for inciting violence

Facebook has removed posts from world leaders before, although in rare circumstances. (File/AFP)
Facebook has removed posts from world leaders before, although in rare circumstances. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

Facebook removes Ethiopian PM’s post for inciting violence

Facebook has removed posts from world leaders before, although in rare circumstances. (File/AFP)
  • Facebook removed a post by Ethiopia’s prime minister that urged citizens to rise up and “bury” the rival Tigray forces
  • Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s post on Sunday violated the platform’s policies against inciting and supporting violence
Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

NAIROBI: Facebook says it has removed a post by Ethiopia’s prime minister that urged citizens to rise up and “bury” the rival Tigray forces who now threaten the capital as the country’s war reaches the one-year mark.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s post on Sunday violated the platform’s policies against inciting and supporting violence, spokeswoman Emily Cain for Facebook’s parent company, Meta, told The Associated Press. It was taken down on Tuesday morning, she said.
“The obligation to die for Ethiopia belongs to all of us,” Abiy said in the now-deleted post that called on citizens to mobilize “by holding any weapon or capacity.”
Abiy is still regularly posting on the platform, where he has 3.5 million followers. The United States and others have warned Ethiopia about “dehumanizing rhetoric” after the prime minister in comments in July described the Tigray forces as “cancer” and “weeds.”
Facebook has removed posts from world leaders before, although in rare circumstances. Earlier this year, the company deleted a video from US President Donald Trump in which he peddled false claims about election fraud following a deadly skirmish at the US Capitol. Facebook said at the time the video contributed to “the risk of ongoing violence.” Just last week, the tech platform yanked a live broadcast from Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro because he made false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines.
Spokeswoman Cain did not say how Facebook was made aware of the Ethiopia post, which the Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister made as Tigray forces took control of key cities over the weekend that put them in position to move down a major highway toward the capital, Addis Ababa.
Alarmed, Abiy’s government this week declared a national state of emergency with sweeping powers of detention and military conscription. The prime minister repeated his call to “bury” the Tigray forces in public comments on Wednesday as he and other officials marked one year of war.
Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s highly polarized social media this week saw a number of high-profile posts targeting ethnic Tigrayans and even suggesting they be placed in concentration camps.
Thousands of people have been killed in the war between Ethiopian and allied forces and the Tigray ones who long dominated the national government before Abiy took office. The United Nations human rights chief said Wednesday they had received reports of thousands of ethnic Tigrayans being rounded up for detention in recent months.
Former Facebook product manager-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen last month singled out Ethiopia as an example of what she called the platform’s “destructive impact” on society. “My fear is that without action, divisive and extremist behaviors we see today are only the beginning,” she told the Senate consumer protection subcommittee. “What we saw in Myanmar and are seeing in Ethiopia are only the opening chapters of a story so terrifying, no one wants to read the end of it.”
Meta spokeswoman Cain declined to say how many staffers they have on the ground in Ethiopia or dedicated to detecting violent speech in Ethiopia on its platform, but she said the company has the capability to review posts in Somali, Amharic, Oromo, and Tigrinya. She also said it has a team that includes people from Ethiopia or who have spent time in the country.
But Berhan Taye, a researcher in digital rights based in neighboring Kenya who tracks social media on Ethiopia and regularly escalates questionable posts to the Facebook platform, told the AP last week the platform wasn’t moderating in the Tigrinya language, the language of Tigrayans, as recently as April.
Overall in Ethiopia, “if you report (posts) on the platform, it’s very highly likely to get no reply at all,” she said. “From the amount we escalate, and the number of replies we get, that tells you their internal system is really limited.”

Topics: Ethiopia Facebook Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed violence

Related

Update UN decries ‘extreme brutality’ of Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict
World
UN decries ‘extreme brutality’ of Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict
Facebook shared details about the accounts in its September 2021 Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report. (Reuters/File Photo)
Media
Facebook removes propaganda networks in Sudan and Iran

Twitter’s new Middle East news hire apologizes for anti-Israel tweets

Jassem apologized for the announcement tweet and for her past tweets made in 2010 and 2011 critical of Israel. (File/AFP)
Jassem apologized for the announcement tweet and for her past tweets made in 2010 and 2011 critical of Israel. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

Twitter’s new Middle East news hire apologizes for anti-Israel tweets

Jassem apologized for the announcement tweet and for her past tweets made in 2010 and 2011 critical of Israel. (File/AFP)
  • A new Twitter hire, who is responsible for curating news coverage of the Middle East and North Africa, has apologized for tweets harshly critical of Israel
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A new Twitter hire, Fadah Jassem, who is responsible for curating news coverage of the Middle East and North Africa, has apologized for tweets harshly critical of Israel that were made in 2010 and 2011.

Jassem also apologized for not including Israel’s flag alongside those of 17 other Middle Eastern and North African countries, including the Palestinian flag, in a tweet announcing her new role on Monday.

“Cats out the bag, I’m thrilled to say that I join Twitter as Editorial Curation Lead for MENA today,” the tweet read. “Very excited to get stuck in and delve deeper into the discussions that matter from this diverse and lively region!"

 

 

The tweet earned Jassem heavy backlash from pro-Israel groups and raised questions about objectivity in social media news coverage.

The watchdog group StopAntisemitism tweeted: “Hey @FadahJassem — seems you forgot something.”

The group Israel War Room asked Twitter for a response, saying the omission reflects “either woeful ignorance of the territory @FadahJassem is supposed to cover, or antisemitic erasure of the only Jewish state.”

Jassem apologized for the announcement tweet and for her past tweets made in 2010 and 2011 critical of Israel. 

“I can see that I have been ill-informed with some tweets when younger,” she wrote. “I apologise for any offence caused by these particular tweets and like I said for forgetting the Israeli flag with reference to MENA as I did others.”

In one tweet from 2010, Jassem wrote that Israel was “not born” but “dropped like a bomb” in the Middle East. Another appeared to show support for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Jassem, who previously worked as a producer and editor for several television networks, has protected her Twitter account so it is no longer publicly visible.

Topics: Twitter Palestine Israel online

Related

Internal Facebook documents showed that staff members expressed concern over demotion of posts by Palestinian activist and writer Mohammed El-Kurd. (File/AFP)
Media
Digital rights activists accuse Facebook of anti-Palestinian bias
Criticism over Israeli ‘terror’ label for Palestinian groups
Middle-East
Criticism over Israeli ‘terror’ label for Palestinian groups

Digital rights activists accuse Facebook of anti-Palestinian bias

Internal Facebook documents showed that staff members expressed concern over demotion of posts by Palestinian activist and writer Mohammed El-Kurd. (File/AFP)
Internal Facebook documents showed that staff members expressed concern over demotion of posts by Palestinian activist and writer Mohammed El-Kurd. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

Digital rights activists accuse Facebook of anti-Palestinian bias

Internal Facebook documents showed that staff members expressed concern over demotion of posts by Palestinian activist and writer Mohammed El-Kurd. (File/AFP)
  • Palestinian activist accuses Facebook and other social media platforms of censoring criticism of Israel
  • Palestinians have complained that political posts were removed or demoted especially by Facebook and Instagram
Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

RAMALLAH: Palestinian activists contended Facebook and other social media platforms have censored criticism of Israel in response to government pressure and launched a campaign seeking to halt the activity.
Palestinians have complained that political posts were removed or demoted especially by Facebook and Instagram, which Facebook owns.
The 7amleh digital rights organization launched a website called 7or on Monday to call attention to its position, saying it has documented 746 rights violations in 2021 so far.
“We see it as a war on the Palestinian narrative, as an attempt to silence them speaking about their oppression and suffering,” said 7amleh founder Nadim Nashif.
Facebook responded to a request for comment by referring to the work of its independent Oversight Board. The board called in September for moderation of Arabic and Hebrew content to be reviewed for potential bias. The company said it would implement recommendations from that review.
During a May war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz urged Facebook executives to be more proactive in removing content from “extremists elements that are seeking to do damage to our country.”
Internal Facebook documents seen by Reuters showed that staff members expressed concern over demotion of posts by Palestinian activist and writer Mohammed El-Kurd.
El-Kurd said views of his posts on Instagram, where he has 744,000 followers, decreased dramatically during Palestinian protests in May in Sheikh Jarrah, a Jerusalem neighborhood where Palestinians are at risk of losing their homes to Jewish settlers.
“I have suspected this baseless silencing of my account for a long time,” El-Kurd said. “The Israeli government is clearly threatened by Palestinian voices.”
Social media user Tala Ghannam said her posts have been removed from Facebook and Instagram for violating community guidelines, especially those tagged “#SaveSheikhJarrah” in support of Palestinian families at risk of eviction.
“I felt at that moment that I don’t have the right to freedom of opinion and expression,” Ghannam said.

Topics: Facebook Palestine Israel Censorship

Related

Facebook said it would look at the recommendations and added that it “welcomed” the Oversight board's decision. (File/AFP)
Media
Facebook posts related to Israel, Palestinians must include ‘bias’ review
During the fierce escalation in fighting between Palestinian militants and Israeli troops, many Palestinians took to social media to highlight injustices. (Reuters/File Photo)
Media
Facebook wrongfully suppressed Palestinians during May violence, says HRW

Ofcom to fine social media companies that don’t protect their users

Ofcom to fine social media companies that don’t protect their users
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

Ofcom to fine social media companies that don’t protect their users

Ofcom to fine social media companies that don’t protect their users
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Ofcom will soon be given the power to impose fines of up to £18 million ($25 million), or 10 percent of annual turnover, on big tech companies that fail to protect their users from online harm.

The UK government-approved regulator for broadcasting and telecommunications has warned that the business models of social media companies are inherently harmful to users.

“It’s certainly true that some of the things at the heart of the business models at the moment, such as ‘recommend’ algorithms and that link with advertising revenue, those business models have driven huge scale, huge growth, huge revenues — and some of those design features are also at the root of the problem we have with safety and harm,” said Dame Melanie Dawes, chief executive of Ofcom.

She said that efforts to regulate Big Tech had to address the fact that companies such as Facebook and Twitter have strong incentives to continue to allow users to post hateful content on their platforms.

This comes as a response to the recent revelations surrounding Facebook and the leaked documents proving that the tech giant was aware of Instagram’s harmful effect on teenage girls.

Former Facebook data scientist turned whistleblower Frances Haugen said last month that the company is making online hate and extremism worse and outlined how it could improve online safety.

She urged CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, to step down and allow change rather than devoting resources to a rebrand.

Facebook, which recently rebranded as Meta, will begin focusing on building the “metaverse,” a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the successor to the mobile Internet.

Topics: Facebook

Related

In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete faceprints of more than 1 billion people. (AP)
Media
Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is interviewed by Laurie Segall, right, founder and CEO of Dot Dot Dot Media, at center stage during the opening of the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (AP)
Media
Facebook whistleblower Haugen urges Zuckerberg to step down

Latest updates

Saudi embassy in Ethiopia urges citizens to leave at ‘earliest opportunity’
Saudi embassy in Ethiopia urges citizens to leave at ‘earliest opportunity’
Denmark says Russian ship detained over Canadian legal dispute
Denmark says Russian ship detained over Canadian legal dispute
Got the hump: Spain police end escaped camels’ night on the town
Got the hump: Spain police end escaped camels’ night on the town
Hyperloop speeding towards Saudi Arabia debut
Hyperloop speeding towards Saudi Arabia debut
Hunger strike by husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe grinds on
Hunger strike by husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe grinds on

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.