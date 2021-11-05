You are here

  • Home
  • International tourism body to work with new Saudi sustainability center as it pushes for net zero carbon roadmap

International tourism body to work with new Saudi sustainability center as it pushes for net zero carbon roadmap

International tourism body to work with new Saudi sustainability center as it pushes for net zero carbon roadmap
Short Url

https://arab.news/m5zte

Updated 05 November 2021
WAEL MAHDI

International tourism body to work with new Saudi sustainability center as it pushes for net zero carbon roadmap

International tourism body to work with new Saudi sustainability center as it pushes for net zero carbon roadmap
Updated 05 November 2021
WAEL MAHDI

The travel industry is launching a “net zero roadmap”, the head of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) told Arab News, adding that the organisation will work closely with Saudi Arabia’s new sustainability center in the battle against climate change.

Julia Simpson was speaking on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh last week, and set out the challenges facing an industry devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Simpson praised the aviation and cruise liner industries for the steps they have already taken to reduce their carbon footprints, but argued the technology needed for significant reductions are still “further down the line”.

She also singled out the hotel industry as an area where more can be done to “decarbonize faster”.

Reflecting on the challenges the sector has faced since 2019, Simpson predicts tourism will be a “comeback story” as the world continues to open up after two years of restrictions. 

Discussing environmental issues, Simpson says: “What we're doing at the WTTC is we’re launching a whole sustainability, net zero roadmap. 

“The net zero roadmap would be the first time we’ve looked at the environmental carbon footprint of all our individual industries within travel and tourism and added it all up and said: ‘What is our contribution and what are our solutions?’ 

“But what I will say is we have some tough industries in terms of carbon in our industry. You know, the cruise liners and aviation, there aren't actually technical alternatives. There's hydrogen, there’s electrics, but some of these are further down the line and what those industries are doing in the meantime is incredible.”

“To be honest, when it comes to sustainability and preserving the environment, reducing the carbon footprint, I see that the tourism industry is doing that.”

She added: “But there are other sectors that can decarbonize faster, probably the hotel sector. I can give you my assurance, among all of the 200 CEOs that I talk to, sustainability is top of their agenda. And why is that? Because customers demand it.”

Saudi Arabia is aware of that demand, which led Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to launch the Sustainable Tourism Global Center at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum last week.

Global travel and tourism is responsible for 8 percent of the global greenhouse gas emissions, and the centre aims to work towards zero emissions across the industry.

Simpson reveals that the WTTC plans to “work side-by-side” with the new centre on several research projects.

The travel association will also hold its 22nd Global Summit of the World Travel and Tourism Council in the Kingdom at the end of next year, Simpson announced last week at the Future Investment Initiative.

She said that Saudi “has been instrumental in leading the recovery of a sector which is critical to economies, jobs and livelihoods around the world”.

Few industries have been hit harder by the pandemic than travel and tourism, but Simpson is confident that “we're beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel”.

The head of the trade body says the industry has lifted by around 27 percent this year, compared to a 49 percent slump last year when Covid-19 lockdown restrictions closed borders, airports and hotels.

The travel sector represented 10.4 percent of global gross domestic product in 2019, yet this was slashed to 5.4 percent last year, according to WTTC annual data.

Simpson adds that during the height of the pandemic in 2019, global GDP fell by around 3 percent, while the travel industry revenues dipped by almost half.

In the Middle East, tourism as a contribution to GDP fell 51.1 percent to $138 billion last year, but this was a better performance than Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Caribbean.

Simpson says: “Our industry has been devastated. It's been turned inside out. But I'm very, very hopeful that it is going to come back. This will be a comeback story.”

She adds: “People are beginning to travel again because of higher vaccination rates. But there are still around four billion people who have not had any vaccinations at all – the young, those in parts of Africa and Asia. We must not forget about them.”

Her association backs the United Nation Covax plan to distribute millions of doses of free vaccines from rich countries to the developing world.

As you might imagine, Simpson has had plenty of practice travelling the world and speaking to movers and shakers in government and at the top of business.

She spent 14 years at British Airways parent International Airlines Group, leaving as chief of staff before taking up her post at WTTC in August. Before the travel business, she was a strategic communications adviser to then UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, responsible for counter-terrorism, home affairs, education and local government.

As the pandemic begins to ease, the travel boss says richer people in the US, Europe and around the world are proving the first ones to board planes and cross-border trains again.

She says: “The wealthy middle class have not had anywhere to spend their money, so there's pent up demand there. They want to go out.”

But Simpson doubts that the industry bounce back will be uniform.

She says: “The domestic markets have been very, very strong. If people have not been able to travel overseas, they've chosen to travel within their own countries. That's been the number one driver of growth.”

“Secondly, I think that family has been a strong reason to travel. There are a lot of people that have not been able to see their families, and that has driven a lot of international leisure travel.”

But she admits business travel will take longer to return to pre-pandemic levels. Some observers say that the meteoric rise of virtual meeting software such as Zoom and Microsoft’s Teams, means that this sector will never fully recover.

Simpson says: “I love Zoom. I use it. But you cannot do big deals and shake hands on this software.

“If I am an investor and want to invest in the NEOM [£500 billion mega-city] project, I need to come to Saudi and see it and see the country.”

The travel body forecast that business travel will rise by 26 percent this year and reach two-thirds of pre-pandemic levels by 2022, in a report this week. Business travel collapsed by 61 percent in 2020.

Global travel and tourism is on a long-haul journey back to recovery, but Simpson and Saudi Arabia are convinced they can see light at the end of the tunnel.

Topics: air travel #tourism World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC)

Related

Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb and President and CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council Julia Simpson. (SPA)
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to host World Travel and Tourism Council summit next year
Saudi tourism sector set to shine, says CEO of STA
Business
Saudi tourism sector set to shine, says CEO of STA

Hyperloop speeding towards Saudi Arabia debut

Hyperloop speeding towards Saudi Arabia debut
Updated 05 November 2021
Arab News

Hyperloop speeding towards Saudi Arabia debut

Hyperloop speeding towards Saudi Arabia debut
  • Virgin Hyperloop CEO and Co-Founder Josh Giegel outlines Hyperloop dream for Middle East
Updated 05 November 2021
Arab News

Virgin Hyperloop, the company partnered with businesses and governments in the Arab world to develop a vacuum train that could transport passengers at 1,000 kph, is closer than ever to debuting not just a single train in the Middle East, but the start of a GCC-wide network.

“A network emanating from Riyadh connecting to Abu Dhabi in 48 minutes,” said Virgin Hyperloop CEO and Co-Founder Josh Giegel of his dream for the Middle East. “Going over to Dubai. From there, going out to Kuwait, going over to Jeddah, going up to Neom. Going over to all these areas and being able to access any part within an hour from Riyadh or no more than two hours across the whole region.”

The first commercial train is expected to debut before the end of the decade, either in Saudi Arabia or India according to Hyperloop Chairman, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. Regardless of which comes first, Saudi Arabia is an appealing location thanks to the development projects emerging from Saudi Vision 2030.

“Neom is a new city, and with a new city comes new opportunities. It’s a new technology. It’s an opportunity for new technologies,” he said. “You look at the speed at which they want to connect, their sustainability missions, their idea that they want to modernize the way cities are built and export. And they’re looking for varieties of technologies to connect people, to get people where they want to go quickly, sustainably. And Hyperloop checks all those boxes.”

Models of the Hyperloop passenger and cargo pods are on display for the public at Dubai Expo 2020, which runs until March 2022.

“Last year, when I was one of the first passengers to ride on a Hyperloop system, it really elevated the excitement,” Giegel said. “It was like ‘oh this isn’t just something that’s 10, 20 years from now. It’s now. And so this idea of ‘The Decade of Hyperloop,’ it started with Sara and I being the first two people to ride on a Hyperloop, and it’s gonna end with millions of people riding it, hopefully in the Middle East.”

 

Topics: Virgin Hyperloop hyperloop Josh Giegel Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem

Related

Riyadh set to be epicenter for hyperloop technology
Business & Economy
Riyadh set to be epicenter for hyperloop technology
Exclusive INTERVIEW: Virgin Hyperloop’s vision for a connected Gulf
Business & Economy
INTERVIEW: Virgin Hyperloop’s vision for a connected Gulf

Kuwait nominates former governor as new OPEC chief: Reuters

Kuwait nominates former governor as new OPEC chief: Reuters
Updated 05 November 2021
Reuters

Kuwait nominates former governor as new OPEC chief: Reuters

Kuwait nominates former governor as new OPEC chief: Reuters
Updated 05 November 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Kuwait has nominated its former governor to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham al-Ghais, to lead the oil producer group after Mohammad Barkindo's term as secretary general, two sources close to the matter said, according to Reuters.

Nigerian Barkindo, whose is due to step down at the end of July next year, took OPEC's top job in mid-2016 and was granted a second three-year term in 2019.

Al-Ghais is the only candidate to be nominated so far, the sources said.

Al-Ghais stepped down as Kuwait's OPEC governor in June this year and was appointed deputy managing director of international marketing at state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

He was previously in charge of KPC's regional offices in Beijing and London before becoming governor to OPEC in 2017. 

Topics: #kuwait #OPEC

Related

Update OPEC+ agrees to stick to output level plan despite US pressure
Business & Economy
OPEC+ agrees to stick to output level plan despite US pressure
Kuwait, Iraq back OPEC+ oil supply rise plan, despite calls for more
Business & Economy
Kuwait, Iraq back OPEC+ oil supply rise plan, despite calls for more

Jadwa expects Saudi deficit to shrink in 2021 as oil prices hitting multi-year highs

Jadwa expects Saudi deficit to shrink in 2021 as oil prices hitting multi-year highs
Updated 05 November 2021
Arab News

Jadwa expects Saudi deficit to shrink in 2021 as oil prices hitting multi-year highs

Jadwa expects Saudi deficit to shrink in 2021 as oil prices hitting multi-year highs
Updated 05 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expected to see a narrower fiscal budget deficit this year, according to Riyadh-based Jadwa Investment.

"The Ministry of Finance (MoF) recently outlined that the fiscal deficit is expected to hit -SR85 billion (or -2.7 percent of GDP) in full year 2021, although we expect it to be even lower, at around -SR67 billion (or -2.1 percent of GDP)," Jadwa said.

Saudi Arabia registered a fiscal surplus amounting to SR6.7 billion ($1.78 billion) in the third quarter of 2021, with the year-to-third quarter deficit at -SR5.4 billion, MoF reprted last week. 

"With Brent oil prices currently trading above $80 per barrel, there is a strong possibility that full year 2021 government oil revenue could surpass our current estimate of SR528 billion," the investment bank said. 

The Kingdom's income from VAT contributed 70 percent of non-oil revenues during the third quarter of 2021. "Value added tax (VAT) revenue remains a key component of non-oil revenue,'' Jadwa said.

Topics: Jadwa Investment.

Related

Jadwa Investment eyes luxury Riyadh complex through new $98m REIT fund
Business & Economy
Jadwa Investment eyes luxury Riyadh complex through new $98m REIT fund
Q3 growth rate in Saudi Arabia to reach 5.7%: Capital Economics
Business & Economy
Q3 growth rate in Saudi Arabia to reach 5.7%: Capital Economics

Shale drilling leader enters the Permian Basin in $3.25bn deal

Shale drilling leader enters the Permian Basin in $3.25bn deal
Updated 05 November 2021
Arab News

Shale drilling leader enters the Permian Basin in $3.25bn deal

Shale drilling leader enters the Permian Basin in $3.25bn deal
Updated 05 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Harold Hamm, one of the richest and most prominent shale ‘wildcatters’, is finally taking a stake in the Permian Basin, North America’s biggest oil field, for $3.25 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Founded and controlled by the billionaire, the Oklahoma City-based shale driller Continental Resources agreed Wednesday to acquire assets in the Permian Basin from Pioneer Natural Resources.

Continental will pay cash for the assets in the Delaware Basin, a subregion of the massive Permian. Continental shares fell by 8.1 percent in New York Thursday.

Acquiring the drilling rights across 92,000 net acres will allow the shale driller to generate an extra half billion dollars in annual free cash flow next year at current commodity prices, it said in a statement.

Continental Resources may spend $375 million on acquisitions by the end of this year, a regulatory filing revealed late Wednesday.

Topics: Permian Basin Harold Hamm

Related

Permian Basin oil output up to near pre-pandemic level: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Permian Basin oil output up to near pre-pandemic level: Bloomberg

Saudi PIF closing in on direct investments in China Stock Deals

Saudi PIF closing in on direct investments in China Stock Deals
Updated 05 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi PIF closing in on direct investments in China Stock Deals

Saudi PIF closing in on direct investments in China Stock Deals
Updated 05 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) may be poised to start making major investments in Chinese companies, after so far mostly limiting its overseas holdings to the US and Europe, Bloomberg reported.

The PIF has applied for a Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor license in China, to be able to directly trade renminbi-denominated stocks, rather than having to go through third parties, according to information published on the website of the country’s top securities regulator. 

This move makes sense for the kingdom as it looks to develop economic ties through investment by its sovereign fund, Bloomberg said. China is the kingdom’s biggest trading partner and a top customer for Saudi Aramco.

The $450 billion sovereign fund, which hasn’t disclosed any investments in China, has ambitions to control $2 trillion of assets and become a global investment powerhouse.

Topics: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

PIF mulls merging STC, Zain infrastructure to form largest cell tower co.: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
PIF mulls merging STC, Zain infrastructure to form largest cell tower co.: Bloomberg
Exclusive PIF-owned ACWA Power to become a net zero energy producer, CEO says
Business & Economy
PIF-owned ACWA Power to become a net zero energy producer, CEO says

Latest updates

Pfizer says its antiviral pill slashes risk of severe COVID-19 by 89 percent
Pfizer says its antiviral pill slashes risk of severe COVID-19 by 89 percent
Greek firefighters clash with police at climate ministry
Greek firefighters clash with police at climate ministry
Saudi embassy in Ethiopia urges citizens to leave at ‘earliest opportunity’
Saudi embassy in Ethiopia urges citizens to leave at ‘earliest opportunity’
Denmark says Russian ship detained over Canadian legal dispute
Denmark says Russian ship detained over Canadian legal dispute
Got the hump: Spain police end escaped camels’ night on the town
Got the hump: Spain police end escaped camels’ night on the town

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.