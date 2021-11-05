You are here

  Israeli bookstores pull Irish author's work for refusing offer of Hebrew translation

Israeli bookstores pull Irish author’s work for refusing offer of Hebrew translation

Israeli bookstores pull Irish author's work for refusing offer of Hebrew translation
Sally Rooney rejected an offer from Israeli publisher Modan for the rights to translate her new novel, ‘Beautiful World, Where Are You,’ into Hebrew. (Getty Images)
  • Sally Rooney said she would welcome Hebrew translations from a company that shares her political views
  • The award-winning author’s book ‘Normal People’ has been adapted for television by the BBC
LONDON: Two major Israeli bookstores have stopped selling the work of Irish author Sally Rooney after she refused an Israeli publisher’s offer to translate her new novel into Hebrew.

She said she rejected the translation from one of Israel’s largest publishers in support of calls to boycott Israel over its policies toward the Palestinians.

Her stance, announced last month, drew both praise and condemnation across social media.

On Thursday, Israeli booksellers Steimatzky and Tzomet Sefarim said they would remove Rooney’s books from their branches and online sites. The companies have more than 200 outlets across Israel.

It is the first such move since Rooney rejected an offer from Israeli publisher Modan for the rights to translate her new novel, “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” into Hebrew.

One of Rooney’s previous books, “Normal People,” was adapted into a popular BBC television series.

Rooney said she was “very proud” that her two previous novels had been translated into Hebrew, but “for the moment, I have chosen not to sell these translation rights to an Israeli-based publishing house.”

Rooney made her decision in support of the Boycott, Divest, Sanction (BDS) movement, which aims to pressure the Israeli government into ceasing its harmful policies and actions toward the Palestinian people.

Rooney said she would not sign a contract with an Israeli company “that does not publicly distance itself from apartheid and support the UN-stipulated rights of the Palestinian people.”

Her decision was met with fury by certain prominent Israeli politicians.

Israel’s Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai, said: “The cultural boycott of Israel is anti-Semitism in a new guise.”

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel said Palestinians “warmly welcomed” Rooney’s move, while others said she had been misrepresented.

The award-winning author stressed that it would still “be an honor” to have “Beautiful World, Where Are You” translated into Hebrew by a company which shared her political position.

Topics: Israel Sally Rooney Palestinians

Ethiopia rebels to 'join forces' to defeat Abiy government

Ethiopia rebels to ‘join forces’ to defeat Abiy government
Updated 05 November 2021
AFP

Ethiopia rebels to 'join forces' to defeat Abiy government

Ethiopia rebels to ‘join forces’ to defeat Abiy government
  • It is unclear whether the alliance, named the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces, will affect the trajectory of the conflict
Updated 05 November 2021
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Nine rebel groups battling Ethiopia’s government will “collaborate and join forces” Friday, they said in a statement announcing the alliance, which comes as fears grow of Tigrayan fighters advancing on the capital.
The alliance, due to be signed in Washington later on Friday, includes the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government.
The TPLF said Wednesday that its fighters had reached the town of Kemissie in Amhara region, 325 kilometers (200 miles) northeast of the capital, and were running “joint operations” with the OLA, which predicted Addis Ababa could fall in a matter of weeks.
The nine groups said they were forming a united front “to reverse the harmful effects of the Abiy Ahmed rule on the peoples of Ethiopia... and in recognition of the great need to collaborate and join forces toward a safe transition in the country.”
It is unclear whether the alliance, named the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces, will affect the trajectory of the conflict, which Abiy’s government has termed “an existential war.”
The TPLF and the OLA, which the government officially designated as terrorist groups in May, are well-known, but the alliance’s other seven members are obscure, said one diplomat following security matters.
“If they are really serious about taking up arms against the government then it’s potentially a real problem for the government,” the diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity.
But the diplomat cautioned: “I don’t know the majority of them, I don’t know how many people they have, what resources they have.”
Abiy’s government has meanwhile dismissed rebel claims of territorial gains, saying Thursday that the TPLF was “encircled” and close to defeat, while also urging Ethiopians to unite and join the fight.
On Friday, the defense ministry called on veterans to re-enlist in the armed forces “to safeguard the country from a conspiracy to disintegrate it.”
The new alliance could be an attempt by the TPLF to demonstrate it has a broad base of support across Ethiopia.
The TPLF attempted to put together a similarly diverse coalition in the late 1980s, ahead of toppling longtime autocratic ruler Mengistu Hailemariam in 1991.
That coalition, the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), went on to rule the country for nearly three decades before a prolonged protest movement brought Abiy to power in 2018.
Abiy sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 to topple the TPLF, promising a swift victory. But by late June the rebels had retaken most of Tigray and expanded into the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara.
The escalating conflict has sparked alarm among the international community/
Thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands forced into famine-like conditions, according to the UN.

Japan eases border rules to allow business travelers, students

Japan eases border rules to allow business travelers, students
Updated 05 November 2021
AFP

Japan eases border rules to allow business travelers, students

Japan eases border rules to allow business travelers, students
  • From Monday, business visitors fully inoculated with an authorized vaccine will need to quarantine for only three days, down from a minimum of 10 days
Updated 05 November 2021
AFP

TOKYO: Japan said Friday it will allow short-term business travelers, foreign students and other visa holders to enter the country, but tourists are still barred under pandemic border restrictions.
From Monday, business visitors fully inoculated with an authorized vaccine will need to quarantine for only three days, down from a minimum of 10 days, the foreign ministry said.
Daily cases in the country of 126 million have plunged from record highs of more than 25,000 in August to the current average of just over 200.
Despite a slow start to its vaccination campaign, 73 percent of the population is now fully inoculated.
Japan has seen comparatively few virus deaths — around 18,000 — despite never having imposed stay-at-home orders.
But for most of the past year, big cities have endured restrictions targeting nightlife and crowd sizes at large events, forcing almost all competitions and ceremonies at the Tokyo Olympics behind closed doors.
According to Japanese media, around 370,000 visa holders are waiting to enter the country and will be gradually let in.
Business travelers remain the responsibility of their firms while in Japan and need to provide activity plans for each trip, the foreign ministry said.
Visitors from three countries deemed high-risk — Trinidad and Tobago, Peru, and Venezuela — are still barred.
The ministry did not say when tourists may be allowed in. Japan welcomed a record 31.9 million foreign visitors in 2019, and had been on track to achieve its goal of 40 million in 2020 before the pandemic hit.
Former prime minister Yoshihide Suga stepped down last month after just a year in the job, partly due to public dissatisfaction with his government’s pandemic response.
He was replaced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who led the ruling coalition to victory in general elections on Sunday and has promised to make the virus “top priority.”

Topics: Japan Coronavirus

Diwali leaves New Delhi wheezing in dangerously unhealthy air

Diwali leaves New Delhi wheezing in dangerously unhealthy air
Updated 05 November 2021
Reuters

Diwali leaves New Delhi wheezing in dangerously unhealthy air

Diwali leaves New Delhi wheezing in dangerously unhealthy air
  • New Delhi has the worst air quality of all world capitals
  • People payd the price for celebrating India’s biggest festival in the noisiest, and most smoky way
Updated 05 November 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: The morning after Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, residents of New Delhi woke up under a blanket of toxic smog and breathed in the most dangerously polluted air of the year so far, after revellers, as usual, defied a fireworks ban.
New Delhi has the worst air quality of all world capitals, but even by its sorry standards Friday’s reading was extra bad, as people paid the price for celebrating India’s biggest festival in the noisiest, and most smoky way.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 451 on a scale of 500 — the maximum recorded this year — indicating “severe” conditions that affect healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, according to the federal pollution control board’s guidance.
The AQI measures the concentration of poisonous particulate matter PM2.5 in a cubic meter of air. In Delhi, a city of nearly 20 million people, the PM2.5 reading on Friday averaged 706 micrograms, whereas the World Health Organization deems anything above an annual average of 5 micrograms as unsafe.
Airborne PM2.5 can cause cardiovascular and respiratory diseases such as lung cancer. And, in India, toxic air kills more than a million people annually.
“The firecracker ban didn’t seem to be successful in Delhi, which led to hazardous pollution levels adding on top of existing perennial sources,” Sunil Dahiya, Analyst, Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said.
Every year, either government authorities or India’s Supreme Court impose a ban on firecrackers. But the bans rarely appear to be enforced.
Making matters worse, Diwali falls in period when farmers in the Delhi’s neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana burn the stubble left after harvesting to prepare their fields for the next crop.
Stubble fires accounted for up to 35 percent of New Delhi’s PM2.5 levels, according to data from SAFAR’s monitoring system, which falls under the federal Ministry of Earth Sciences
A rare spell of clear skies in October due to intermittent rains and winds had helped Delhiites breathe their cleanest air in at least four years.
But during winter months pollution levels surge in northern India, as lower temperatures and a drop in wind speed tend to trap pollutants in the air longer.
Sick of the lack of commitment to making the capital more liveable, Ambrish Mithal, a doctor at the Max HealthCare hospital in New Delhi, vented his frustration over the deteriorating AQI readings.
“It’s terrible for those with allergies and asthma. We will continue to squabble over reasons and are doomed to suffer,” he wrote in a post on Twitter.
Indian governments are often accused of not doing enough to curb pollution, as they prioritize economic growth to lift living standards in the world’s second-most populated country.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow that India would achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070, but some experts reckoned that target was at least two decades too late.

Topics: Diwali India New delhi Pollution

Floods in Indonesia kill at least 5, mud hampers relief work

Floods in Indonesia kill at least 5, mud hampers relief work
Updated 05 November 2021
AP

Floods in Indonesia kill at least 5, mud hampers relief work

Floods in Indonesia kill at least 5, mud hampers relief work
  • Rivers on the slopes of Mount Arjuno overflowed their banks on Thursday and their muddy waters inundated five hamlets in Kota Batu
Updated 05 November 2021
AP

KOTA BATU, Indonesia: Flash floods from torrential rains on Indonesia’s main island of Java killed at least five people and four others were missing, officials said Friday.
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said rivers on the slopes of Mount Arjuno overflowed their banks on Thursday and their muddy waters inundated five hamlets in Kota Batu, a city in East Java province. It previously said 15 people were swept away and five were later rescued.
The agency chief, Ganip Warsito, said heavy rains are expected to continue and increase until February, partly because of a La Nina weather pattern.
Rescuers retrieved a body near Brantas river basin late Thursday and four more bodies were found Friday morning, said the agency’s acting spokesperson Abdul Muhari in a statement. They are still searching for the four missing people, he said.
Relief efforts were hampered by blocked roads covered with thick mud and debris.
Photos and videos released by the agency showed a damaged bridge, and houses and cars covered in thick mud.
Authorities were still collecting information about damage and possible casualties and they were beginning to evacuate people in affected areas to government shelters, Muhari said.
Severe flooding was also reported in other areas of the country but no casualties were reported, the agency said.
Seasonal rains frequently cause flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

Topics: Indonesia

Biden's big bill on brink of House votes, but fights remain

Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fights remain
Updated 05 November 2021
AP

Biden's big bill on brink of House votes, but fights remain

Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fights remain
Updated 05 November 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: Democrats in the House appear on the verge of securing President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package alongside a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill in what would be a dramatic political accomplishment — if they can push it to passage.
The House scrapped votes late Thursday but will be back at it early Friday, and White House officials worked the phones to lock in support for the president’s signature proposal. House passage of the big bill would be a crucial step, sending to the Senate Biden’s ambitious effort to expand health care, child care and other social services for countless Americans and deliver the nation’s biggest investment yet to fight climate change.
Alongside the slimmer roads-bridges-and-broadband package, it adds up to Biden’s answer to his campaign promise to rebuild the country from the COVID-19 crisis and confront a changing economy.
But they’re not there yet.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi worked furiously into the night at the Capitol Thursday and kept the House late to shore up votes. The party has been here before, another politically messy day like many before that are being blamed for the Democrats’ dismal showing in this week’s elections. On and off Capitol Hill, party leaders declared it’s time for Congress to deliver on Biden’s agenda.
“We’re going to pass both bills,” Pelosi insisted at a midday press briefing.
Her strategy now seems focused on passing the most robust bill possible in her chamber and then leaving the Senate to adjust or strip out the portions its members won’t agree to. The House Rules Committee was set to convene late Thursday to prepare the bill for floor votes.
Half the size of Biden’s initial $3.5 trillion package, the now sprawling 2,135-page bill has won over most of the progressive Democratic lawmakers, even though it is smaller than they wanted. But the chamber’s more centrist and fiscally conservative Democrats continued to mount objections.
Overall the package remains more far-reaching than any other in decades. Republicans are fully opposed to Biden’s bill, which is called the “Build Back Better Act” after the president’s 2020 campaign slogan.
The big package would provide large numbers of Americans with assistance to pay for health care, raising children and caring for elderly people at home.
There would be lower prescription drug costs, limiting the price of insulin to $35 a dose, and Medicare for the first time would be able to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies for prices of some other drugs, a long-sought Democratic priority.
Medicare would have a new hearing aid benefit for older Americans, and those with Medicare Part D would see their out-of-pocket prescription drug costs capped at $2,000.
The package would provide some $555 billion in tax breaks encouraging cleaner energy and electric vehicles, the nation’s largest commitment to tackling climate change.
With a flurry of late adjustments, the Democrats added key provisions in recent days — adding back a new paid family leave program, work permits for immigrants and changes to state and local tax deductions.
Much of package’s cost would be covered with higher taxes on wealthier Americans, those earning more than $400,000 a year, and a 5 percent surtax would be added on those making over $10 million annually. Large corporations would face a new 15 percent minimum tax in an effort to stop big businesses from claiming so many deductions that they end up paying zero in taxes.
From the White House, “the president has been very clear, he wants to get this moving,” said principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
As night fell, Democratic leaders struggled to resolve a catalog of remaining issues as lawmakers balanced the promise of Biden’s sweeping vision with the realities of their home-district politics.
Biden has few votes to spare in the narrowly divided House and none when the bill ultimately arrives for consideration in the evenly split 50-50 Senate.
Five centrist Democratic lawmakers want a full budgetary assessment before they vote. Others from more Republican-leaning regions are objecting to a new state-and-local tax deduction that favors New York, California and other high-tax states. Another group wants changes to the immigration-related provisions.
In recent days, both the overall price tag and the revenue to pay for it have grown. A new White House assessment Thursday said revenue from the taxes on corporations and the wealthy and other changes are estimated to bring in $2.1 trillion over 10 years, according to a summary obtained by The Associated Press. That’s up from what had been $1.9 trillion in earlier estimates.
Pelosi noted a similar assessment Thursday by the bipartisan Joint Committee on Taxation, and she echoed Biden’s frequent comment that the overall package will be fully paid for.
But another model from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania suggested a shortfall in revenue for covering the cost, breeding fresh doubts among some of the Democratic lawmakers.
Still, the Democrats in the House are anxious to finish up this week, eager to deliver on the president’s agenda and, as some lawmakers prepare to depart for a global climate change summit in Scotland, show the US taking the environmental issue seriously.
Democrats have been working to resolve their differences, particularly with holdout Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who forced cutbacks to Biden’s bill but championed the slimmer infrastructure package that had stalled amid deliberations.
Manchin has panned the new family and medical leave program, which is expected to provide four weeks of paid time off after childbirth, for recovery from major illness or for caring for family members, less than the 12-week program once envisioned.
Senators are also likely to strip out a just-added immigration provision that would create a new program for some 7 million immigrants who are in the country without legal standing, allowing them to apply for permits to work and travel in the US for five years. It’s not clear that addition would pass muster with the Senate parliamentarian under special budget rules being used to process the package.
On another remaining issue, Democrats are still arguing over a plan partly to do away with the $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions that particularly hits high-tax states and was enacted as part of the Trump-era 2017 tax plan.
While repeal of the so-called SALT deduction cap is a priority for several Northeastern state lawmakers, progressives wanted to prevent the super-wealthy from benefiting. Under the plan, the $10,000 deduction cap would be lifted to $72,500 for 10 years, starting with the 2021 tax year.

Topics: Build Back Better Bill

