UK funding cuts push UN Palestine aid agency 'close to collapse'

UK funding cuts push UN Palestine aid agency ‘close to collapse’
United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) employees take part in a protest against job cuts, Gaza City, Sept. 19, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

UK funding cuts push UN Palestine aid agency ‘close to collapse’

UK funding cuts push UN Palestine aid agency ‘close to collapse’
  • Agency commissioner-general said he has ‘nothing’ in his bank account at the beginning of November
  • London used to be the third-largest contributor to UNRWA before it slashed its aid budget during the pandemic
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Cuts to the UN’s Palestine relief agency, which includes a British government grant, mean the agency is now close to collapse, the agency’s head has told The Guardian.

The UK has cut more than half of its funding provided to the agency — down from £42.5 million ($57 million) in 2020 to £20.8 million ($28 million) in 2021.

Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, explained that Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza — as well as Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon — face distress as cuts bite the agency’s budget.

UNRWA faces an existential crisis due to the budget shortfall of $100 million, Lazzarini said.

He said the mood among Palestinians was one of boiling despair and hopelessness. When the UN agency is struggling financially to deliver the most essential services, it creates a deep sense of abandonment, he added.

London was previously the third-largest donor to the UN agency, but foreign aid budget cuts implemented because of the pandemic saw London slash the amount of humanitarian funding it was providing across the board.

“It is a direct impact of this policy decision to reduce the aid budget from the equivalent of 0.7 percent of gross national income to 0.5 percent,” Lazzarini told The Guardian. “It has a humanitarian impact. It has a human development impact. We calculate the decrease in aid as the equivalent of more than 70,000 boys and girls in our schools.”

In London to try to drum up funds for the organization, Lazzarini also responded to critics who said the agency — which has a core budget of $800 million — was bloated.

With that money, UNRWA operates about 700 schools catering for 550,000 children and provides health centers and social welfare to Palestinian refugees and their descendants.

“We have had the same resources as 2013, and yet over the years we have had many demands placed upon us, so we have had no other choice but to go for drastic austerity measures to keep services afloat,” he said. 

He warned that a slew of funding cuts from other sources have exacerbated the financial issues the body is facing.

“It is not a short-term problem. Our current funding model is leading the agency to a collapse,” Lazzarini said. “It has become so unstable it is causing an existential threat to the organization. Year after year, we are in an ever more exacerbated situation.

“Right now, at the beginning of November, I have nothing in my bank account. I do not know how I will cover the costs and salaries and that means thousands of teachers and thousands of health workers, and that means losing critical services in a highly unstable environment.

“We started this year with a critical liability. I cannot print money. I cannot borrow money. All I can do is delay and build up.”

For Palestinian refugee education, UNRWA is “irreplaceable,” Lazzarini said.

“Every year we have tens of schools that are rewarded by the British Council for the quality of their education. By investing in the education of more than 500,000 boys and girls in the region, we are not only investing in the future but in the stability of the region.

“It is a good question what happens to these children if we cannot educate them, and the schools are shut. There will be a void. We would enter into uncharted territory, and the question is, who will fill this gap in places like Gaza, in the refugee camps in Lebanon. We do not have the answer.”

He said the fundamental reason for the ongoing issues with UNRWA is the lack of a political solution to the question of Palestinian statehood.

“It is not UNRWA that is perpetuating refugee statehood. Refugee statehood is perpetuated by the absence of a political solution, and there is no Palestinian, I promise you, that wants to remain a refugee after such a long time.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini

Updated 51 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Israeli bookstores pull Irish author’s work for refusing offer of Hebrew translation

Israeli bookstores pull Irish author’s work for refusing offer of Hebrew translation
  • Sally Rooney said she would welcome Hebrew translations from a company that shares her political views
  • The award-winning author’s book ‘Normal People’ has been adapted for television by the BBC
Updated 51 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Two major Israeli bookstores have stopped selling the work of Irish author Sally Rooney after she refused an Israeli publisher’s offer to translate her new novel into Hebrew.

She said she rejected the translation from one of Israel’s largest publishers in support of calls to boycott Israel over its policies toward the Palestinians.

Her stance, announced last month, drew both praise and condemnation across social media.

On Thursday, Israeli booksellers Steimatzky and Tzomet Sefarim said they would remove Rooney’s books from their branches and online sites. The companies have more than 200 outlets across Israel.

It is the first such move since Rooney rejected an offer from Israeli publisher Modan for the rights to translate her new novel, “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” into Hebrew.

One of Rooney’s previous books, “Normal People,” was adapted into a popular BBC television series.

Rooney said she was “very proud” that her two previous novels had been translated into Hebrew, but “for the moment, I have chosen not to sell these translation rights to an Israeli-based publishing house.”

Rooney made her decision in support of the Boycott, Divest, Sanction (BDS) movement, which aims to pressure the Israeli government into ceasing its harmful policies and actions toward the Palestinian people.

Rooney said she would not sign a contract with an Israeli company “that does not publicly distance itself from apartheid and support the UN-stipulated rights of the Palestinian people.”

Her decision was met with fury by certain prominent Israeli politicians.

Israel’s Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai, said: “The cultural boycott of Israel is anti-Semitism in a new guise.”

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel said Palestinians “warmly welcomed” Rooney’s move, while others said she had been misrepresented.

The award-winning author stressed that it would still “be an honor” to have “Beautiful World, Where Are You” translated into Hebrew by a company which shared her political position.

Topics: Israel Sally Rooney Palestinians

Ethiopia rebels to ‘join forces’ to defeat Abiy government

Ethiopia rebels to ‘join forces’ to defeat Abiy government
Updated 05 November 2021
AFP

Ethiopia rebels to ‘join forces’ to defeat Abiy government

Ethiopia rebels to ‘join forces’ to defeat Abiy government
  • It is unclear whether the alliance, named the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces, will affect the trajectory of the conflict
Updated 05 November 2021
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Nine rebel groups battling Ethiopia’s government will “collaborate and join forces” Friday, they said in a statement announcing the alliance, which comes as fears grow of Tigrayan fighters advancing on the capital.
The alliance, due to be signed in Washington later on Friday, includes the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government.
The TPLF said Wednesday that its fighters had reached the town of Kemissie in Amhara region, 325 kilometers (200 miles) northeast of the capital, and were running “joint operations” with the OLA, which predicted Addis Ababa could fall in a matter of weeks.
The nine groups said they were forming a united front “to reverse the harmful effects of the Abiy Ahmed rule on the peoples of Ethiopia... and in recognition of the great need to collaborate and join forces toward a safe transition in the country.”
It is unclear whether the alliance, named the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces, will affect the trajectory of the conflict, which Abiy’s government has termed “an existential war.”
The TPLF and the OLA, which the government officially designated as terrorist groups in May, are well-known, but the alliance’s other seven members are obscure, said one diplomat following security matters.
“If they are really serious about taking up arms against the government then it’s potentially a real problem for the government,” the diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity.
But the diplomat cautioned: “I don’t know the majority of them, I don’t know how many people they have, what resources they have.”
Abiy’s government has meanwhile dismissed rebel claims of territorial gains, saying Thursday that the TPLF was “encircled” and close to defeat, while also urging Ethiopians to unite and join the fight.
On Friday, the defense ministry called on veterans to re-enlist in the armed forces “to safeguard the country from a conspiracy to disintegrate it.”
The new alliance could be an attempt by the TPLF to demonstrate it has a broad base of support across Ethiopia.
The TPLF attempted to put together a similarly diverse coalition in the late 1980s, ahead of toppling longtime autocratic ruler Mengistu Hailemariam in 1991.
That coalition, the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), went on to rule the country for nearly three decades before a prolonged protest movement brought Abiy to power in 2018.
Abiy sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 to topple the TPLF, promising a swift victory. But by late June the rebels had retaken most of Tigray and expanded into the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara.
The escalating conflict has sparked alarm among the international community/
Thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands forced into famine-like conditions, according to the UN.

Japan eases border rules to allow business travelers, students

Japan eases border rules to allow business travelers, students
Updated 05 November 2021
AFP

Japan eases border rules to allow business travelers, students

Japan eases border rules to allow business travelers, students
  • From Monday, business visitors fully inoculated with an authorized vaccine will need to quarantine for only three days, down from a minimum of 10 days
Updated 05 November 2021
AFP

TOKYO: Japan said Friday it will allow short-term business travelers, foreign students and other visa holders to enter the country, but tourists are still barred under pandemic border restrictions.
From Monday, business visitors fully inoculated with an authorized vaccine will need to quarantine for only three days, down from a minimum of 10 days, the foreign ministry said.
Daily cases in the country of 126 million have plunged from record highs of more than 25,000 in August to the current average of just over 200.
Despite a slow start to its vaccination campaign, 73 percent of the population is now fully inoculated.
Japan has seen comparatively few virus deaths — around 18,000 — despite never having imposed stay-at-home orders.
But for most of the past year, big cities have endured restrictions targeting nightlife and crowd sizes at large events, forcing almost all competitions and ceremonies at the Tokyo Olympics behind closed doors.
According to Japanese media, around 370,000 visa holders are waiting to enter the country and will be gradually let in.
Business travelers remain the responsibility of their firms while in Japan and need to provide activity plans for each trip, the foreign ministry said.
Visitors from three countries deemed high-risk — Trinidad and Tobago, Peru, and Venezuela — are still barred.
The ministry did not say when tourists may be allowed in. Japan welcomed a record 31.9 million foreign visitors in 2019, and had been on track to achieve its goal of 40 million in 2020 before the pandemic hit.
Former prime minister Yoshihide Suga stepped down last month after just a year in the job, partly due to public dissatisfaction with his government’s pandemic response.
He was replaced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who led the ruling coalition to victory in general elections on Sunday and has promised to make the virus “top priority.”

Topics: Japan Coronavirus

Diwali leaves New Delhi wheezing in dangerously unhealthy air

Diwali leaves New Delhi wheezing in dangerously unhealthy air
Updated 05 November 2021
Reuters

Diwali leaves New Delhi wheezing in dangerously unhealthy air

Diwali leaves New Delhi wheezing in dangerously unhealthy air
  • New Delhi has the worst air quality of all world capitals
  • People payd the price for celebrating India’s biggest festival in the noisiest, and most smoky way
Updated 05 November 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: The morning after Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, residents of New Delhi woke up under a blanket of toxic smog and breathed in the most dangerously polluted air of the year so far, after revellers, as usual, defied a fireworks ban.
New Delhi has the worst air quality of all world capitals, but even by its sorry standards Friday’s reading was extra bad, as people paid the price for celebrating India’s biggest festival in the noisiest, and most smoky way.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 451 on a scale of 500 — the maximum recorded this year — indicating “severe” conditions that affect healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, according to the federal pollution control board’s guidance.
The AQI measures the concentration of poisonous particulate matter PM2.5 in a cubic meter of air. In Delhi, a city of nearly 20 million people, the PM2.5 reading on Friday averaged 706 micrograms, whereas the World Health Organization deems anything above an annual average of 5 micrograms as unsafe.
Airborne PM2.5 can cause cardiovascular and respiratory diseases such as lung cancer. And, in India, toxic air kills more than a million people annually.
“The firecracker ban didn’t seem to be successful in Delhi, which led to hazardous pollution levels adding on top of existing perennial sources,” Sunil Dahiya, Analyst, Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said.
Every year, either government authorities or India’s Supreme Court impose a ban on firecrackers. But the bans rarely appear to be enforced.
Making matters worse, Diwali falls in period when farmers in the Delhi’s neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana burn the stubble left after harvesting to prepare their fields for the next crop.
Stubble fires accounted for up to 35 percent of New Delhi’s PM2.5 levels, according to data from SAFAR’s monitoring system, which falls under the federal Ministry of Earth Sciences
A rare spell of clear skies in October due to intermittent rains and winds had helped Delhiites breathe their cleanest air in at least four years.
But during winter months pollution levels surge in northern India, as lower temperatures and a drop in wind speed tend to trap pollutants in the air longer.
Sick of the lack of commitment to making the capital more liveable, Ambrish Mithal, a doctor at the Max HealthCare hospital in New Delhi, vented his frustration over the deteriorating AQI readings.
“It’s terrible for those with allergies and asthma. We will continue to squabble over reasons and are doomed to suffer,” he wrote in a post on Twitter.
Indian governments are often accused of not doing enough to curb pollution, as they prioritize economic growth to lift living standards in the world’s second-most populated country.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow that India would achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070, but some experts reckoned that target was at least two decades too late.

Topics: Diwali India New delhi Pollution

Floods in Indonesia kill at least 5, mud hampers relief work

Floods in Indonesia kill at least 5, mud hampers relief work
Updated 05 November 2021
AP

Floods in Indonesia kill at least 5, mud hampers relief work

Floods in Indonesia kill at least 5, mud hampers relief work
  • Rivers on the slopes of Mount Arjuno overflowed their banks on Thursday and their muddy waters inundated five hamlets in Kota Batu
Updated 05 November 2021
AP

KOTA BATU, Indonesia: Flash floods from torrential rains on Indonesia’s main island of Java killed at least five people and four others were missing, officials said Friday.
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said rivers on the slopes of Mount Arjuno overflowed their banks on Thursday and their muddy waters inundated five hamlets in Kota Batu, a city in East Java province. It previously said 15 people were swept away and five were later rescued.
The agency chief, Ganip Warsito, said heavy rains are expected to continue and increase until February, partly because of a La Nina weather pattern.
Rescuers retrieved a body near Brantas river basin late Thursday and four more bodies were found Friday morning, said the agency’s acting spokesperson Abdul Muhari in a statement. They are still searching for the four missing people, he said.
Relief efforts were hampered by blocked roads covered with thick mud and debris.
Photos and videos released by the agency showed a damaged bridge, and houses and cars covered in thick mud.
Authorities were still collecting information about damage and possible casualties and they were beginning to evacuate people in affected areas to government shelters, Muhari said.
Severe flooding was also reported in other areas of the country but no casualties were reported, the agency said.
Seasonal rains frequently cause flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

Topics: Indonesia

